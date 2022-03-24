You are here

Egypt bids for more British tourists

Egypt bids for more British tourists
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt bids for more British tourists

Egypt bids for more British tourists
  • ABTA stats indicate increasing demand for Egyptian travel among Britons
  • Cairo, London discuss cooperation to enhance tourism links
CAIRO: The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany is bidding for more British tourists to visit Egypt during a visit to London. 

In meetings with his British counterpart Nigel Huddleston, the British minister of state for tourism, heritage, sports and civil society, El-Anany discussed how the two sides could enhance tourism cooperation and push more tourist traffic to Egypt from Britain.

“The British market is one of the main tourist markets exporting tourism to Egypt, and it is of great importance for the Egyptian tourist destinations that British tourists love them and know them well,” El-Anany said.

El-Anany praised the British government’s decision to drop travel restrictions, with the exception of essential travel, to South Sinai and Fayoum as it became possible for British tourists to visit them at any time.

He stressed that Egypt welcomes all tourists from all countries of the world and strives to provide the best services and comfort to ensure that all enjoy their vacations in Egypt.

The minister highlighted some recent developments in the Egyptian tourism industry, pointing out that work is underway to amend and update many laws, with the aim of improving the level of business in Egypt by enhancing competition to attract investments.

During the meeting, tourist reservations in Egypt from the British market during the coming period, especially during the Easter holiday, were reviewed.

El-Anany and Huddleston also discussed Egyptian coordination with ABTA, Britain’s premier travel insurance association, regarding the establishment of new partnerships with accredited international bodies to grant green certificates to hotel and tourist facilities.

Huddleston praised measures taken by Egypt to manage the return of tourists prevented from heading home due to geopolitical crises, such as Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers stranded after the recent invasion.

Topics: Egypt

UN must not forget or ignore MENA conflicts and crises, says Aboul Gheit

UN must not forget or ignore MENA conflicts and crises, says Aboul Gheit
UN must not forget or ignore MENA conflicts and crises, says Aboul Gheit

UN must not forget or ignore MENA conflicts and crises, says Aboul Gheit
  • League of Arab States secretary-general praises UAE-backed UN resolution to sanction terrorist Houthis
  • Aboul Gheit joins UN session to discuss Security Council, Arab League cooperation
CAIRO: The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit told a high-level UN session that he hopes that the rise of global conflicts will not have a negative impact on the Security Council’s handling of geopolitical crises around the world.

He said that he hoped that “the disastrous confrontational situation currently taking place in the world will not have negative effects on the Security Council’s handling of issues and crises at the level of the world in general and at the level of the Arab region in particular.”

During a session on cooperation between the Arab League and the Security Council, which is being organized by the UAE as the current Arab member of the Security Council and the President of the Council for March, he said that “there are great fears that crises will be forgotten or ignored.”

He added: “The Arab region is still suffering from the consequences of the major shock that it was subjected to in 2011. There are still conflicts raging within countries such as Syria, Libya and Yemen, with all the humanitarian costs, economic depletion, and threat to security in our region.”

Aboul Gheit said that “developments on the international scene have made many in the Arab region look at the suffering of the Palestinian people with a new eye, as this suffering has spanned for more than seventy years, between repression, asylum and violation of rights and freedoms without a real prospect for a solution.”

Furthermore, he said that the situation in Syria had “passed into a state of freezing, with the disruption of the political track sponsored by the UN and a sharp deterioration in the economic and living situation of Syrians throughout the country, whether in areas controlled by the regime, or those controlled by other forces. This situation is not sustainable, because it involves unlimited suffering for millions of Syrians.”

He explained that “there is a real fear of the potential impact of the current international clash and its negative repercussions on the Syrian arena.”

In Libya, he warned that “the specter of division is resurfacing again in light of the continued presence of militias, foreign forces and mercenaries. We all agreed on the necessity of their departure from the country at the Berlin Conferences 1 and 2, with the support of the Security Council.”

Aboul Gheit stressed that “foreign interference in the Libyan crisis contributes to complicating it, hardening the positions of its parties, and prolonging its duration.”

Commenting on the situation in Yemen, the secretary-general said: “The Houthi group still rejects the principle of negotiation and a political settlement of the crisis, and instead resorts to threatening neighbors in Saudi Arabia and the UAE with ballistic missiles.”

He praised UN Security Council Resolution 2624, which was adopted following political pressure from the UAE, and which imposed more sanctions on the Houthis, while classifying them as a terrorist organization.

“The political solution remains the only way to address the war in Yemen, and to ensure the integrity of the country's national territory, and not to be used as a platform by certain regional powers to threaten its neighbors,” he said.

Topics: Ahmed Aboul Gheit

President El-Sisi: Egypt is not suffering from a fuel crisis

President El-Sisi: Egypt is not suffering from a fuel crisis
President El-Sisi: Egypt is not suffering from a fuel crisis

President El-Sisi: Egypt is not suffering from a fuel crisis
  • Sisi attributed the current fuel supply to the success of the country’s economic reform program
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed that Egypt is not struggling to obtain the fuel it needs.

El-Sisi said: “The price of a barrel of oil has risen from $70 to $120 at the moment…We hope that this crisis will end quickly so that this number does not [increase].

“Egypt’s strategic stock of butane gas has risen at the present time to suffice for about two months, compared to eight days earlier,” he added.

He attributed the current fuel supply to the success of the country’s economic reform program, implemented in 2016, which allowed Egypt to confront successive global crises, including the pandemic and its economic repercussions and the present Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

“If it were not for the…measures that were implemented within the economic reform program…we would have faced very difficult situations,” the president said.

El-Sisi called on the Egyptian people to adopt moderation and not waste food during Ramadan, reassuring them nonetheless that the country faced no problem in procuring sufficient goods.

He said, “We have prepared for everything,” explaining that the armed forces had the capacity to provide millions of cartons of food commodities should the necessity arise.  

El-Sisi stressed that he applied the principle of moderation in his own life, saying: “Most Egyptians think that the president’s dining table is very different…but I always ask about the prices of goods…because I am responsible before God.”

Topics: Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt

Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says

Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says
Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says

Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says
  • Collaborative projects between two countries also still on track, Russian ambassador says
  • Russia, Ukraine supply about 70% of Egypt’s wheat imports
CAIRO: Russian shipments of wheat to Egypt, and collaborative projects between the two countries have not been affected by the war with Ukraine, according to Moscow’s top envoy to the African nation.

“According to the communication between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was emphasized that the El-Dabaa (nuclear power) project and the Russian industrial zone in Egypt have been completed, and that shipments of Russian wheat were supplied to Egypt,” Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said.

He added that the Russian minister of agriculture and ministers in Egypt had been in communication on March 17 "to confirm that shipments were not affected."

El-Sisi and Putin spoke over the phone two weeks ago to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation and friendly relations between Moscow and Cairo, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Association of Graduates of Russian and Soviet Universities, Borisenko said: “The remittances of students in Russia have not been affected, especially since there are Russian banks that have not been subjected to Western sanctions.”

Russia and Ukraine are the largest foreign suppliers of wheat to Egypt, accounting for about 50 percent and 30 percent of the African nation’s total imports of the grain in 2021.

On the war in Ukraine, Borisenko said Kyiv “would like to prolong it, because it is waiting for instructions from Washington” and was trying to “win the sympathy of the world and increase the hysteria of hostility towards Russia.”

“The Ukrainian president does not have full control over the military units in Ukraine, due to the presence of units belonging to Ukrainian nationalists,” he said.

Borisenko added that Russia readied its nuclear weapons in the first days of the war in response to statements from the West that it would “deal a painful blow to Russia.”

But, he said: “We do not want a nuclear war, and we want the American president to have wisdom, not to resort to this type of war since it would destroy the world, and we realize that he is aware of the fear of a third world war.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Egypt wheat

Turkey urges Libya to avoid steps that could renew clashes

Turkey urges Libya to avoid steps that could renew clashes
Turkey urges Libya to avoid steps that could renew clashes

Turkey urges Libya to avoid steps that could renew clashes
  • Libya’s political crisis has escalated since the collapse of a scheduled election in December
ANKARA: Turkey urged Libya to refrain from any steps that would lead to renewed conflict and called on authorities to follow democratic processes, amid a crisis over control of executive power in the country.
Libya’s political crisis has escalated since the collapse of a scheduled election in December that was planned as part of a peace process to reunify the country after years of chaos and war following a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Turkey has provided military support and training to Libya’s former internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and helped it fight off an assault lasting several months on the capital Tripoli by eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar. It still has military personnel and Syrian militia fighters in Libya.
Ankara has supported the peace process but remained largely silent since the latest turmoil in Libya after the formation of two rival governments.
After an almost 4-hour meeting chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) said a “calm in Libya that was achieved through big sacrifices” was an opportunity for peace.
The MGK called on parties involved in Libya to “refrain from steps that could cause new clashes” and urged authorities in the country to “follow democratic processes on a basis of legitimacy for the achievement of lasting peace and stability.”
An interim Government of National Unity, which Ankara backs, was installed last year to oversee the run-up to elections and reunify divided state institutions.
When the elections collapsed, the House of Representatives parliament in the east, based in Tobruk, said that the government’s term had expired and it designated a new administration and set elections for next year.
However, the prime minister of the unity government said he would only relinquish power after elections, and armed forces backing each side have mobilized around Tripoli, raising fears of another conflict or a return to territorial division.
A date for a new election has not been set.

Topics: Libya Turkey

Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid

Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid
Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid

Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid
  • Using the hashtag #Divest4Palestine on social media, students called on their universities to boycott investments in companies including Rolls-Royce
  • Protests were held at over 70 universities
LONDON: Students across the world on Wednesday held demonstrations on campus, calling on their universities to withdraw their investments in companies complicit in Israeli war crimes and apartheid.

Protests were held at over 70 universities, with students also sending letters to their vice-chancellors as part of the initiative, which was organized by the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, a nonprofit concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

Using the hashtag #Divest4Palestine on social media, students called on their universities to boycott investments in companies including Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, HP, and Booking.com.

“Rolls-Royce and BAE produce the weapons used to attack Palestinians living under blockade in Gaza, and HP provides the technology used at Israel’s checkpoints,” the organizers said. “Booking.com advertises accommodation in illegal Israeli settlements, on land stolen from Palestinians.”

Sima, at Warwick University in the UK, said: “As students at Warwick, we’re appalled that money from this campus goes into sustaining an apartheid state,” and called on the vice-chancellor to “divest from these companies without hesitation.”

Manal, at Nottingham, said: “How can our vice-chancellor think it’s acceptable to invest money in companies involved in war crimes? There’s a lot of talk about ‘decolonizing,’ but we need to see some actual change if this is really going to happen.”

Shamiul Joarder, FOA head of public affairs, said: “The government is currently trying to suppress our freedom to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel (BDS), but the #Divest4Palestine campaign shows that students and academics, along with the rest of the British public, are increasingly showing that they’ve got no tolerance for complicity in Israeli war crimes and apartheid.”

The initiative was part of the International Day of Action, which also saw 25 prominent academics sign an open letter to universities worldwide to #Divest4Palestine in the run-up to Wednesday.

The open letter was coordinated by the FOA and a coalition of UK university student societies. It was also signed by the Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd.

Topics: Friends of Al-Aqsa Israel Palestinians Rolls-Royce BAE

