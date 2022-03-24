Egypt bids for more British tourists

CAIRO: The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany is bidding for more British tourists to visit Egypt during a visit to London.
In meetings with his British counterpart Nigel Huddleston, the British minister of state for tourism, heritage, sports and civil society, El-Anany discussed how the two sides could enhance tourism cooperation and push more tourist traffic to Egypt from Britain.
“The British market is one of the main tourist markets exporting tourism to Egypt, and it is of great importance for the Egyptian tourist destinations that British tourists love them and know them well,” El-Anany said.
El-Anany praised the British government’s decision to drop travel restrictions, with the exception of essential travel, to South Sinai and Fayoum as it became possible for British tourists to visit them at any time.
He stressed that Egypt welcomes all tourists from all countries of the world and strives to provide the best services and comfort to ensure that all enjoy their vacations in Egypt.
The minister highlighted some recent developments in the Egyptian tourism industry, pointing out that work is underway to amend and update many laws, with the aim of improving the level of business in Egypt by enhancing competition to attract investments.
During the meeting, tourist reservations in Egypt from the British market during the coming period, especially during the Easter holiday, were reviewed.
El-Anany and Huddleston also discussed Egyptian coordination with ABTA, Britain’s premier travel insurance association, regarding the establishment of new partnerships with accredited international bodies to grant green certificates to hotel and tourist facilities.
Huddleston praised measures taken by Egypt to manage the return of tourists prevented from heading home due to geopolitical crises, such as Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers stranded after the recent invasion.