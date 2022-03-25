You are here

Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 drones, missile launched by Houthis

In this undated file photo, a Patriot missile is deployed at a Saudi Air Defense Forces base in Khamis Mushayt, in the southern region of Asir. (File/SPA)
  • Coalition: Continued attacks by the Houthis threaten both regional and international security
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by Houthi militia targeting the southern part of the Kingdom, the Coalition said on Friday. 

The hostile attempts by the Houthi militia deliberately target civilian areas, energy installations, the Coalition said. 

The continued attacks by the Houthis threaten both regional and international security, the Coalition added. 

“We support the Gulf and international community in achieving successful negotiations with Yemen,” the Coalition said.

Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Nuno Matias, the newly appointed ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom, on Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.  

Al-Jubeir also received Mohammed Ali Boughazi, Algeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

The Saudi minister wished Matias and Boughazi success in their new duties.

Both meetings were attended by Khaled bin Musaed Al-Anqari, director general of the office of the minister of state for foreign affairs.

Last week, Boughazi met with Fahad Abualnasr, the deputy minister of public diplomacy. The two reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and discussed issues of common interest. 

Matias recently hosted a reception attended by Saudi and Portuguese entrepreneurs to launch Portuguese Delta Coffee in the Kingdom.

 

 

Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards

Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that it has opened admission and registration for females to join the Border Guards at the rank of private.
The ministry’s General Department of Central Admission said that applications for admission will be received from Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 10 a.m., through the jobs section on the Absher portal.
In February 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Defense opened the way for both genders to join Saudi Arabia's armed forces.
Military ranks from private to sergeant were made available for women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
In September, the first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center, after completing 14 weeks of basic training.

Saudi Shoura delegation participates in IPU meetings

Saudi Shoura delegation participates in IPU meetings

JEDDAH:With the participation of Saudi Arabia, the 144th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held at the Bali International Convention Centre in Indonesia, has come to an end.

Representing Saudi Arabia, the Shoura Council delegation, headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, took part in the meetings, held under the topic ‘“Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliaments to Act on Climate Change.”

Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU, during which the latest developments in the union and the draft agenda for the next meeting were discussed. 

Saudi Shoura Council Secretary-General Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi participates in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU in Bali on Thursday. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Ayman bin Saleh Fadel, a member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Sustainable Development, titled “Leveraging information and communication technology as an enabler for the education sector, including in times of pandemic.”

Saudi Shoura Council member Ayman Fadel participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Amal Al-Shaman, another member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights in the IPU. During the meetings, the parties discussed the draft resolution to be adopted in the upcoming General Assembly regarding the parliamentary motion to advance local and regional development in countries with high levels of international migration. Participants discussed the importance of stopping all forms of human trafficking, in addition to other topics on the committee's agenda.

Amal Al-Shaman, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Democracy and Human Rights of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Hoda Al-Helaissi, also a Shoura Council member, took part in the meetings of the IPU’s Standing Committee on UN Affairs. She, along with her colleagues, discussed the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, among other topics.

Huda Al-Halisi, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, attends the meetings of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Meanwhile, members of the Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security in the IPU, including Dr. Hani bin Yousuf Khashoggi, held a meeting during which they discussed a draft resolution on reformulating the approach to peace operations in order to promote lasting stability.

The IPU is an international organization of national parliaments. It began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians dedicated to promoting peace through diplomacy and has since grown into a global organization.

With 178 member parliaments, 14 associate members and increasing numbers of parliamentarians from all over the world, IPU assemblies are held twice a year, with more than 1,200 representatives attending.

Saudi business leaders meet Mexican FM

Saudi business leaders meet Mexican FM

RIYADH: Members of the Federation of Saudi Chambers held talks with Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday.

The meeting in Riyadh, which was chaired by the first deputy chairman of the chambers Tareq Al-Haidari and attended by a number of Saudi businessmen, discussed ways to strengthen commercial, economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Mexico.

Al-Haidari welcomed the Mexican delegation, saying he hoped to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He said that trade between the two countries rose by about 7 percent last year to SR3.6 billion ($960 million) after falling to SR3.3 billion in 2020 — from SR3.9 billion in 2019 — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that there was great potential for further expansion.

He added that the Saudi economy grew by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, and that the contribution of the private sector to gross domestic product increased to 39.7 percent in the year, from 38.6 percent in 2020.

Ebrard said Mexico was also keen to find new opportunities for the two nations. “We are here today to look into the Kingdom’s distinctive investment opportunities,” he said. 

Women creatives celebrate Mother’s Day with art

Maha Al-Enezi’s painting, titled ‘Me and Mom,’ focused on little children who have lost their fathers, and how mothers care for them. (AN photo)
Women creatives celebrate Mother’s Day with art

JEDDAH: An art exhibition, marking Mother’s Day in Saudi Arabia, concluded at Jeddah’s Gardenia Residential Complex on Wednesday, with 20 artists from Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia honoring their parents.

The three-day outdoor event, organized by the Art Harmony gallery, featured mostly Saudi female painters, who astonished visitors with their artistic talent as they produced their creations live. 

Khalid Aql, an Egyptian artist and a former fine arts college lecturer, said that they organized the exhibition because “such a wonderful occasion should not pass without marking it with what mothers deserve, in recognition of the roles that our mothers have played and are playing in our lives.”

“We have … beautiful paintings, made by a number of artists, most of whom are Saudi females. Talking about mothers and how wonderful this day is, we are grateful to every mother in the world,” Aql, who was also an organizer of the event, told Arab News.

“The number of female artists is growing, especially with the Vision 2030 of (Crown) Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Everything is going like a rocket with huge successes for the entire artistic movement in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Matluba Qurban, another organizer, said that the participants created their paintings live in front of the visitors.

“They created and presented their own portraits about Mother’s Day. As organizers, we have made all materials ready for them to use in showing their creativeness, and the outcome was really impressive,” Qurban said.

Imran Sheikh, an Indian artist visiting the Kingdom for the first time, said that the Saudi artistic movement was unique.

“The exhibition was just great as it gathered a number of nationalities to express their feelings about Mother’s Day in professional works of art. The Saudi artistic movement is amazing, especially in portraying the country’s unique and diversified culture,” Sheikh said.

Maha Al-Enezi, a painter, said that mothers symbolized kindness and tenderness. “They are our beautiful past, the most beautifully lived present and the bright future. They are in every good thing in our life,” she told Arab News.

Explaining her painting, titled “Me and Mom,” she said she focused on little children who have lost their fathers, and how mothers care for them.

“There are a number of amazing artworks in this exhibition that shed light on mothers and how they affectionately (support) their children,” she said.

She added that it was a pleasure, and challenging, to create a piece of work in the presence of visitors.

Mohammed Hakami, a visitor to the exhibition, praised the work of the artists, who included Lina Al-Kathiri, Maysa Mostafa, Rana Al-Saggaf, Fatima Hakami and Siham Mansour.

