Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit

Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Deema Al-Asadi documented her trip on Instagram. (Instagram)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit

Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French luxury label Dior took a few regional fashion bloggers and social media influencers on a weekend visit to Egypt to celebrate the brand’s fragrance Sauvage.

Iraqi Deema Al-Asadi, Egyptian Yasmine Zahran, London-born Zeynab El-Helw and Lebanese-Canadian actress Cynthia Samuel were welcomed on Friday with a lunch at the Marriott Mena House hotel, known for its views of the Pyramids of Giza.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeynab (@zeynabelhelw)

Dining tables were decorated with the label’s candles, colorful flowers and the fragrance Sauvage Elixir.

Later, the influencers shared clips of their evening meal at the 9 Pyramids Lounge, located near Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, the three giant structures built about 4,500 years ago.

The event featured a fire show and light show focused on the pyramids.

Zahran, wore a white Dior dress paired with a beige purse and black boots. Her hair was styled in a slick back bun.

Al-Asadi championed a pencil skirt with a loose-fitting blouse. She topped her look with a green coat and black boots.

El-Helw opted for a floor-length dress with a high-neck top underneath and a fluffy coat. She accessorized her style with the brand’s Lady Dior bag in pink.

Samuel wore a beige outfit that matched the desert setting. She chose a white blouse and a nude and black vest. She also championed bulky boots and a black cap.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeynab (@zeynabelhelw)

The style stars used Dior Beauty products during their visit.

The influencers visited the pyramids on the second day of their visit, stopping to take photographs against the backdrop of the Sphinx.

Leading archaeologist Zahi Hawass accompanied the group at the site.

“What an honor to meet doctor Zahi Hawass,” wrote Al-Asadi on Instagram.

Zahran voiced her excitement at returning to her homeland after being unable to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. “So happy to be in Egypt with @diorbeauty,” she told her followers.

By the end of her trip, Zahran wrote: “Thank you Dior Beauty for making this super special! Egypt, I love you and I can’t wait to be back again soon!”

Topics: Dior Deema Al-Asadi Yasmine Zahran Egypt

DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix

DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix

DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled has joined forces with rapper Latto, along with superstar Mariah Carey, to release a new remix of her hit “Big Energy.”

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, teased the new drop on her Instagram account on Saturday sharing a cover image of her and Carey posing together in hot pink dresses.

“Big Energy Remix MONDAY,” she wrote to her 8.9 million followers. DJ Khaled confirmed the news by sharing the photo on his account.

The collaboration between Latto and Carey is no surprise because “Big Energy” samples US band Tom Tom Lotto Club’s 1981 single, “Genius of Love,” which a lot of fans will recognize from Carey’s hit song “Fantasy.”

 

 
 

Topics: DJ Khaled Mariah Carey Latto

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

The statement did not say the cause of Hawkins’ death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

Hawkins had played with the Foo Fighters – one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands – since 1997, providing percussion on some of the group's biggest hits including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

Topics: Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters

Giant white diamond 'The Rock' makes debut in Dubai

A Christie's auction house staff displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed
A Christie's auction house staff displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai on March 25 2022, ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

Giant white diamond ‘The Rock’ makes debut in Dubai

A Christie's auction house staff displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai on March 25 2022, ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million. (AFP)
  • The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie's
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

DUBAI: A giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock” went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s.
After making its debut at Christie’s Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.
“The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones,” Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie’s, said.
“We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature.”
The diamond is the “largest existing D-Z color pear-shaped diamond ever graded” by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie’s said in a statement, adding it is “G color, VS1 clarity.”
The previous auction record for the largest colorless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie’s said.

 

Topics: diamond UAE Dubai

Recently unearthed rare blue diamond comes to Middle East
Lifestyle
Recently unearthed rare blue diamond comes to Middle East
UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Business & Economy
UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Arab Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday with presentations from Egyptian couturier Maram Borhan, Lebanese-Dominican Giannina Azar, and Palestinian Ihab Jiryis.

Borhan opened the couture spring/summer 2022 shows with gowns that had a spirit in weight and design.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details. (Supplied)

The dresses were constructed with large eyelet white lace and soft silk fabrics in subtle hues of pink, silver, lavender, and blue. They also featured bold tones of fuchsia and electric blue.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details.

Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics. (Supplied)

Azar’s collections focused on reflective details and embellishments. Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics.

Jiryis closed off the first day.

He created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. (Supplied)

His creations featured long sleeveless structured-bodice gowns with flowing designand side slits. He also created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. Many silhouettes gave a modern 1980s aesthetic.

Dubai-based Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi, who was earlier this week named as the Arab Fashion Council's first plus-size ambassador, closed off Jiryis’s show.

Arab Fashion Week, which runs until March 28, sees regional and international designers present their 2022 ready-to-wear collections at Dubai Design District and online through a partnership with Meta.

Topics: Arab Fashion Week Maram Borhan Giannina Azar Ihab Jiryis

Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?

Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?

Who will triumph at the biggest night in cinema?
  • The lowdown on the contenders for the main awards at this year's Oscars
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Best Picture

Having picked up Best Picture and Best Director awards at this year’s BAFTA’s, Jane Campion’s beautifully crafted Western epic “The Power of the Dog” (pictured) is the frontrunner for this year’s Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. It’s nominated in 11 categories — a sign of its all-round excellence — and it would be a (minor) shock if it didn’t pick up the main prize.

Among its contenders, “CODA” — a coming-of-age drama about a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing member of her family; her parents and brother are all deaf — has started to pick up serious heat in recent weeks. With three of the four leading characters played by deaf actors, it is an important milestone in the representation of deaf culture in the cinema and its momentum has only built since it picked up the Best Ensemble award at the SAGs.

Speaking of representation, “King Richard” is a film about exactly that. The ‘Richard’ of the title being Richard Williams, father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena, whose well-documented dominance — and reimagining — of a predominantly white, somewhat elitist, sport was in large part down to the force of his personality, as well as their own.

Many critics were unconvinced by Adam McKay’s dark comedy “Don’t Look Up” — a satirical take on the climate crisis, in which two astronomers try to make politicians and the media take their warnings of an imminent apocalypse seriously. But actual climate activists and scientists have made it clear the film is, in fact, closer to the truth of their dealings with governments and the press than perhaps even McKay realized.

There’s a strong possibility this could be the year the Academy finally recognizes the stellar work of Paul Thomas Anderson. His coming-of-age comedy drama “Licorice Pizza” is yet another example of his singular cinematic vision and would be a worthy winner.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” was an early favorite on its release last year — it’s got the blend of sentimentality and skill that is often favored by the Academy — but has perhaps lost a little of its buzz recently.

A few years ago, the idea that Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s meditation on grief and art — “Drive My Car” — could be awarded Best Picture by the Academy would have been laughable. But since “Parasite” won in 2020, that has changed. Hamaguchi’s engaging and important movie stands a chance.

The other three nominees — “Nightmare Alley,” “Dune” and “West Side Story” — certainly can’t be written off either, helmed as they are by three masterful filmmakers (Guillermo del Toro, Denis Villeneuve and Steven Spielberg respectively). But our feeling is that none of them will win.

Our prediction: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director

There’s some serious talent in this category, with five phenomenal filmmakers up for the prize. Steven Spielberg’s nomination means he has now been nominated in the category in six consecutive decades — an astonishing achievement. Kenneth Branagh has made arguably his best film ever, Ryusuke Hamaguchi now has Hollywood’s backing for his already stellar international standing, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s (pictured) ninth film simply cements his reputation as one of the greats. But we think Jane Campion’s triumphant return after a dozen years away will see her win it.

Our prediction: Jane Campion

Best Actress

The big story in this category is the non-appearance of Lady Gaga, whose depiction of Patricia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” earned nominations in just about every other award show going, but was snubbed by the Academy. Of the actual nominees, the most buzz surrounds Jessica Chastain (pictured) for her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” After two previous nominations (one in this category), Chastain will be hoping it’s third time lucky. But it’s a hard-to-call category: Kristen Stewart’s remarkable transformation into Princess Diana in “Spencer” and Nicole Kidman’s star turn as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” will definitely run her close. If Olivia Colman hadn’t won this award in 2019, then she would probably be a stronger contender for her role as Leda in “The Lost Daughter.” Penélope Cruz was superb in “Parallel Mothers,” but would be a surprise winner here.

Our prediction: Kristen Stewart

Best Actor

Javier Bardem put in a great performance as Lucille Ball’s on- and offscreen husband Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” but may be let down by the role itself, which lacked the depth to really dazzle. He’s an outsider in this category. In fact, it’s tough to see anyone beating out the clear favorite Will Smith (pictured), whose portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard” was both passionate and powerful, commanding the screen. And has already won him a slew of awards. The third nominee to play a real person — Andrew Garfield as the musical genius Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — created an energetic and eye-catching turn, but won’t win. Smith’s strongest challenge comes from the final two nominees — Denzel Washington was as compelling as ever in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Benedict Cumberbatch’s fierce take on a character blinded by self-deception in “The Power of the Dog” was superb.

Our prediction: Will Smith

Best Supporting Actress

The five nominees all put in superb performances, but the smart money for this year’s award is on Ariana DeBose (pictured, front left) for her scene-stealing work as Anita in “West Side Story.” Her main competition will come from Kirsten Dunst (as widow and alcoholic Rose in “The Power of the Dog”), whom the Academy have long spurned (this is her first nomination) and Aunjanue Ellis, who went toe-to-toe with Will Smith at his best in “King Richard” and came out shining. The revered Dame Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Irish up-and-comer Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) are rank outsiders.

Our prediction: Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actor

“The Power of the Dog” sees two of its co-stars nominated — Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee — both of whom would be deserving winners. J.K. Simmons is a magnificent actor, one of the best around, but will not win this year for his work in “Being the Ricardos.” Nor will Ciarán Hinds, nominated for a fine performance in “Belfast.” It will be a huge surprise if Troy Kòtsur (pictured) doesn’t win this prize; first of all, it might be the ‘safest’ category for the Academy to recognize “CODA” in (Kòtsur is the first deaf male to be nominated for an acting Oscar) and, secondly, he gave a brilliant performance.

Our prediction: Troy Kòtsur

Topics: 2022 Oscars Academy Awards

Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Dior takes regional style stars on Egypt visit
Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Formula One body says Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on despite Houthi attack
Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix
DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey to join Latto for new remix
More mammals, rodents and birds to be released into King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve in October
More mammals, rodents and birds to be released into King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve in October

