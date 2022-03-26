You are here

Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens
The government says it will intervene after last week cancelling school exams due to paper shortage. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 March 2022
Roel Raymond

  • Two major Sri Lankan papers on Friday announced suspension of their print editions
  • The government says it will intervene after last week cancelling school exams due to paper shortage
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government will intervene to help print media, an official said on Saturday, after publishers in the country suspended printing due to a paper shortage brought on by a worsening economic crisis.

The island nation of 22 million people is contending with its worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948, triggered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves that has impacted financing on imports. For months Sri Lankans have dealt with shortages of essential goods, including fuel and pharmaceuticals, which has now extended to paper and ink.

Two major Sri Lanka newspapers announced suspension of their print editions on Friday, with other main national dailies also reducing pages after costs soared in recent months due to difficulties securing supplies from abroad.

Amid the paper shortage, which last week led to officials indefinitely postponing national exams for millions of students, Ministry of Information and Mass Media Secretary Anusha Palpita said on Saturday that the government would help print media.

“We know there is a crisis. We have no dollars to import, but we are planning to have a meeting with stakeholders soon,” Palpita told Arab News. “We will intervene to help print media.”

The paper shortage is also affecting other publishers, with local publishing company K-books saying the crisis has disrupted its plans to publish 25 titles in 2022.

“We have decided to temporarily suspend printing for a couple of months,” Heshan Peiris, who owns K-books, said.

Peiris said the cost of a ream of paper in October 2021 was about $13, but has almost tripled to nearly $38.

Rasika Jayakody, an author who planned to publish a series of four books with K-books this year said the problem is not only procuring paper, as price hikes would be too much for readers to bear.

“A book that used to cost 450 rupees ($1.55) will now cost 1,000 rupees. It is just not feasible to go ahead with it at this point,” Jayakody said.

The dollar shortage has sparked energy shortages affecting all sectors across the country, and led to skyrocketing prices, with inflation at a record 17.5 percent in February.

People have been forced to stand in lengthy queues — sometimes for days on end — to purchase gas and fuel. At least four deaths have been reported as a result of clashes at queues or as senior citizens collapse from exhaustion.

Sri Lanka needs nearly $7 billion to service its external debt this year, while the country’s foreign reserves have hit $2.3 billion, down from $7.5 billion when the incumbent administration came to power in November 2019.

The government allowed the rupee to depreciate earlier this month, and announced it will seek an International Monetary Fund bailout to restructure its foreign debt. Officials are also seeking more loans, including from China and India, to overcome its currency crisis.

In the streets of Sri Lanka, faith in the government is at an all-time low.

Shamindra Ferdinando, news editor at the privately owned English-language daily The Island, one of the major titles suspending its print edition, described the current situation as “complete chaos,” adding: “The government wants to blame the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but that is not the reason for this.

“Waste, corruption, and mismanagement over a period of time have denied the country of finances it needs at this moment.”

Topics: Sri Lanka

Three Saudis win place at Netflix’s first scriptwriting program in MENA region

Three Saudis win place at Netflix’s first scriptwriting program in MENA region
Jasmine Bager

  • Netflix partners with regional production studio NCIG to train and develop scripts
Jasmine Bager

KUWAIT: A few months ago, a call for pitches from Kuwait-based National Creative Industries Group was shared on Instagram with an enticing invitation to pitch to Netflix. It simply read: “From Dreaming to Streaming.”

At first, readers of the post seemed reluctant to submit entries and the few who did later said that they felt it was “too good to be true.” Eventually, 150 entries came in, and two months later the six selected writers were announced.

The prize? The six writers would be part of a six-week program called TV Writers’ Lab 6x6. The three Saudi and three Kuwaiti writers would spend the six weeks honing their scripts under the guidance of experts with the goal of turning them into market-ready pitches for Netflix. The dream? To write a Netflix Arabic Original.

The six participants received mentoring and virtual master classes from several of the entertainment industry’s experts, including Farida Zahran of the hit show “Ramy,” and Wael Hamdy of the famous Arabic Sesame Street. They were part of a specially curated curriculum, including training sessions led by the world-renowned New York Film Academy. 

All participants were granted NYFA-endorsed completion certificates at the end of the program.

“With Lab 6x6, although our program is based in Kuwait, it will also target the talented Saudi creative community,” Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, chairperson and CEO of NCIG, told Arab News.

“By bringing Saudi-based creators together with their Kuwait counterparts, this unique program aims to build the long-awaited creative bridges and lay the essential groundwork for the collaborations needed to invigorate our shared content-driven industry and allow our regional stories to inspire and entertain audiences the world over.”

Al-Sabah is the dynamic woman at the helm of NCIG. She describes herself as “a dreamer, a doer and a disrupter.”

“The beauty of this program is not only do they (the writers) go through this incredible program where they get access to the roster of masterclass sessions and mentors that we have, but they also get to pitch Netflix at the end of the six weeks,” she said.

Netflix gets the first right of refusal, said Al-Sabah, and if Netflix does not pick it up, the creator owns the intellectual property rights of their project completely. “So they can take it anywhere they like and I have to give credit to Netflix for allowing us to do that,” she said.

“We have invested six weeks heavily in these creators — both NCIG and Netflix. At the end of the day, at the end of the six weeks, they (the writers) have that kind of freedom to say, I own it completely and I can take it out to market.”

The insatiable appetite for viewers to delve into worlds created with a non-Western gaze has been in high demand recently as evidenced by successes such as “Squid Game” in Korean, “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish and “Lupin” in French.

Having Arab writers script their own stories and bring them to the streaming world is something that has been a long time coming, and something Netflix — and its subscribers — are fully embracing.

This is not the first attempt at helping Arab talent shine through on a global stage. NCIG, for example, produces, facilitates and supports multi-platform content for the whole region and beyond.

“We’ve had several programs in the last two years, but the Lab 6x6 program is a first initiative of its kind in the region that looks to incubate writers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and turn their ideas into market-ready pitch decks in six weeks,” Ahmed Sharkawi, director, Arabic series at Netflix, told Arab News.

“Kuwait has a long history of storytelling in the region, credited with pioneering Gulf drama, and the Saudi entertainment industry is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse for the region,” he said.

Dania Al-Tayeb, who self-identifies as “a creative” specializing in teen dramas, found out about the program while watching Harry Potter. She initially did not believe that she would land this opportunity.

“I just submitted what I had, and I didn’t do something new. That’s it. That’s how much I didn’t really believe it was going to happen,” she said.

Her story, “Recovering Dreamer,” is about a struggling ballerina in Jeddah who finds out her French mother only loves her because she is a ballerina. “And she goes on the journey to find true and unconditional love,” Al-Tayeb said.

Fellow Jeddawi, Rulan Hasan, started her career directing rap music videos. She worked in the first hip-hop studio in Saudi Arabia and loved it. She became a full-time writer in 2016 and has written for Netflix shows such as “Takki” and the first Saudi original Netflix drama, “Whispers,” or “Waswas,” in 2020.

Her show “The Silent City” is about a teen girl who was born deaf and is very insecure. She is kidnapped and finds out that there are people living outside of the city, and that everyone inside of the city is actually being controlled by sound waves. “And that’s when she has to make a big decision; either getting her hearing back, or pull this huge mission and save herself,” Hasan said.

Hasan gives credit to her supportive husband for encouraging her to apply to the program initially, but later, an unexpected little cheerleader came into being.

“I’m pregnant, in my second trimester. I think the program has helped me not to think a lot about the nausea,” she said.

“It did affect me because it made me think that I want to create a better world, even if it’s only in my story. I honestly hope for a world where children could be free and safe, and mostly healthy. I feel like those are the most important parts,” Hasan said.

The third Saudi participating, Osama Ali Shar, grew up in Wadi Al-Dawasir and studied psychology in Jeddah. He jokes that he was the unofficial storyteller of his family; they would tell him details of their day and then instruct him to “tell the story” to everyone else because he was able to convincingly articulate what happened through his natural charisma and curiosity, even if the events had not happened to him.

His script at Lab 6x6 merges the idea of psychology and religion. It centers on a psychologist who pretends to be a sheik, and refers to himself as a sheikologist. It is a story of deception, personal growth and community trust.

The Kuwaiti cohort of the program consists of accomplished writer Faisal Al-Beloushi, who has already won tremendous success in the Arab world with his previous work, which has been streaming on Netflix; serial careerist Jassim Al-Qames, who has dabbled in journalism and politics; and the Twilight Zone obsessive Mohammed Nedal Jalal Salam.

The program is a significant step for the region as it provides audiences with the opportunity to see stories about the region by people from the region. It is also an important step for regional writers as it gives them a global platform.  

Salam summed it up best: “This experience was like visiting Disneyland. It’s like seeing the world you always wanted to see. I’m a child again.”

Topics: Netflix

BBC urges Taliban U-turn after news broadcasts blocked

In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, photo, Maulvi Niaz Mohammad, 45, left, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
AFP

  • Kafala called the move by Taliban “a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan”
AFP

LONDON: The BBC urged the Taliban on Sunday to reverse what it said was an order to remove international broadcasters from Afghan airwaves, which has blocked the British broadcaster’s news bulletins.
“The BBC’s TV news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been taken off air in Afghanistan, after the Taliban ordered our TV partners to remove international broadcasters from their airwaves,” Tarik Kafala, head of languages at the BBC World Service, said in a statement.
“We call on the Taliban to reverse their decision and allow our TV partners to return the BBC’s news bulletins to their airwaves immediately.”
Kafala called the move by Taliban “a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan.”
He noted more than six million Afghans consume the BBC’s journalism on TV every week.
“It is crucial they are not denied access to it in the future,” he added.
The development came as the Taliban, which seized power last summer and forced the hasty exit of remaining Western troops, diplomats and others, has this week come under rising pressure over female education.
Women’s rights activists pledged on Sunday to launch a wave of nationwide protests if the hard-line Islamists now governing the country fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.
Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes earlier this week after institutions reopened for the first time since last August.
But officials ordered the schools shut again just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.

Topics: BBC Afghanistan

Sync summit: Ithra aims to bring back the humanity in the digital world

Photo of Abdullah Al-Rashid, director of Ithra and also the head of the inaugural digital wellbeing initiative, Sync, which will happen between March 29-30 at Ithra. (Supplied)
Photo of Abdullah Al-Rashid, director of Ithra and also the head of the inaugural digital wellbeing initiative, Sync, which will happen between March 29-30 at Ithra. (Supplied)
Jasmine Bager

  • Ithra head of programs Abdullah Al-Rashid talks about digital wellbeing ahead of the inaugural Sync Summit in Dammam
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: With his dark-rimmed glasses, calm demeanor and rapid hand gestures, Abdullah Al-Rashid is a millennial man with a mission.

As head of Ithra’s programs, he has a decade of experience in the arts and culture sphere and is embarking on a new frontier: the metaverse and beyond.

Between March 29-30, speakers, thinkers and innovative storytellers and problem solvers will come together at Ithra for the inaugural Sync Summit, the new flagship digital well-being program which hopes to promote the balanced use of technology to improve users’ mental and physical condition.

It also propels Ithra into being a global leader in this hybrid space. Al-Rashid, in many ways, is the human trying to unravel digital and physical threads in a very nascent, highly dynamic and ambiguous field. He is the head of the well-being initiative, aptly named Sync.

“The mission that Sync tries to fulfil — that was something that we quickly were able to gather momentum and consensus about, ‘Sync’ being short for ‘synchronizing’ and the mantra of the program, balancing your physical, real life with your digital consumption and bringing your online and offline lives in balance,” Al-Rashid told Arab News.

“It’s always a wonderful platform where we have an established institution and we’re trying to impact millions of lives in the Kingdom and beyond. And I’m privileged to be the person who is leading and steering that effort,” he added.

The summit is split into two full days with multiple, engaging panels looking into human wellbeing in a very evolving digital world. 

“We’re all questioning our relationship with technology. We feel an edge about something — whether it’s right or wrong — and we want to understand,” Al-Rashid said.

“It’s about trying to unravel some of the science behind the behaviors and the things that we see and the things that we don’t know. It’s about understanding.”

Al-Rashid described the first day of the summit as a foundation that looks into the different scopes of technology and its relationship to the user, and the second day as a more “exploratory and much more vibrant in terms of what possibilities there are.”

“We’re in talks with large non-profits and governmental organizations that are also trying to understand the space and finding value in the research that we’ve done,” he said.

“The more we’re diving into this, the more doors and windows we want to go through in order to understand whether it’s a behavioral aspect, societal aspects, psychological angle or clinical angle, a lot of the program covers all of that.”

While Sync is here to stay, it is keeping an open eye on the ever-morphing platforms and formats. Al-Rashid hopes to evolve along with the audience, and it remains to be seen how people and communities will convene and discuss these vital topics in the imminent future.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the need to connect and then later re-evaluate that connection. It was a blessing in disguise in that respect.

“When things went into overdrive, we were able to quickly bridge that gap in the summit, we tried to understand the underlying systems and the underlying foundations.”

Al-Rashid thinks there are important conversations that will happen during Sync which will catapult the discussions into fruitful dialogues.

“Just like when you buy certain labels or products, there are warning labels — should there be warning labels on the internet? I think some provocative ideas are thrown from some experts in order to try and balance our usage,” he said.

Until his late teenage years, Al-Rashid limited his computer usage to doing homework on a desktop PC. Now, he tries to stop glancing at his constantly pinging phone.

“I think we’re in a generation that can remember both a world where that was predominantly analog and a world that was highly technical. That’s a unique perspective. Up until high school, you didn’t even have a phone — if you’re gone, nobody can contact you. And then suddenly, you have mobile phones and your work is on the phone and you have gaming devices,” he said.

Being in Saudi for the past two years, it was impossible to navigate anywhere without the Saudi COVID-19 Tawakkalna app and a large portion of the population has becoming more dependent on or even addicted to their smartphones. While it can be an issue for many adults today, experts are hoping to pinpoint how it might affect the “newbies.”

“The number of organizations that are working in the space that specifically target children, and then Gen Z and Alpha is very high. And this is, I think, a sign about how important it is to realize what really is going to happen with the generation that started off cradle-to-grave being connected. There’s some early science that shows that the brains get wired differently. And if that’s the case, what’s the implication?” he said.

It is also a personal crusade. Being a father of two young children under the age of seven, Al-Rashid said he constantly strives to find the balance between keeping the youngsters online but also offline. He doesn’t want his children to grow up to be technologically illiterate but also wants to ensure that they are not prematurely damaged by all these devices, whether it’s physically or psychologically.

Sync will have sessions by organizations from the UK, Europe and the US that focus on what’s available from the infrastructure itself in the internet, and what needs to be done to create safe havens for children.

“The content we consume online shapes us — our language, our thoughts, our dynamics in a very interesting way. And so if we’re constantly connected to the internet, what we’re subject to and how we interact with each other, whether it’s positive in terms of reinforcement and support self-esteem or negative in terms of cyberbullying, shapes us,” he said.

He is excited about the ability for interested parties to convene in one place and discuss the topic globally — but there is also the Saudi context.

“It is important to highlight that we have an extremely high per capita use of internet, one of the highest levels in the world. In terms of being connected, this brings its positives and negatives. As an institution in Saudi Arabia, I think we have a great cause to take a leading role on the topic,” he said.

Al-Rashid recognizes that the world in which we currently live in is constantly changing. He hopes Sync will help people stay in sync.

Topics: Sync Summit 2022 Sync Summit Saudi Arabi Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk giving ‘serious thought’ to build a new social media platform

Elon Musk giving ‘serious thought’ to build a new social media platform
Reuters

  • Elon Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late
Reuters

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform, the billionaire said in a tweet on Saturday.
Musk was responding to a Twitter user’s question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimal.
Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. He has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.
His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70 percent voted “no.”
“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he said on Friday.
If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform, he would be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google’s YouTube.
None of the companies, including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the reach and popularity of the mainstream platforms so far.

Topics: Elon Musk

Australia voices concern for journalist as trial in China looms

Australia voices concern for journalist as trial in China looms
AFP

  • Australian journalist Cheng Lei was previously an anchor on state broadcaster CGTN
  • She was formally arrested for ‘illegally supplying state secrets overseas’ in February last year
AFP

SYDNEY: Canberra voiced concern for Australian journalist Cheng Lei’s well-being Saturday, as it confirmed she would face trial in China next week after almost two years in detention.
Cheng, previously an anchor on state broadcaster CGTN, disappeared in August 2020 and was formally arrested for “illegally supplying state secrets overseas” in February last year.
“The Australian government has regularly raised serious concerns about Ms Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention,” foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement, also confirming staff had met with Cheng on Monday.
“We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms.”
The mother of two was a familiar face on the state broadcaster’s English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.
Further details of the charges against her are not known.
“We have asked also that Australian officials be permitted to attend Ms Cheng’s hearing on 31 March, in line with China’s obligations under the Australia-China bilateral consular agreement,” Payne said.
Born in Hunan province, Cheng is now an Australian national who emigrated to the country as a child, before returning to China and joining the state broadcaster in 2012.
China does not allow citizens to hold dual nationality.
She could face severe punishment if found to have broken China’s national security laws, which can carry a sentence of up to life in prison for cases deemed most serious.
Cheng’s detention came as relations between Australia and China cratered.
The timing and lack of information about charges raised speculation that her detention was politically motivated, or tit-for-tat retaliation.
Beijing has reacted angrily to Australia’s liberal use of foreign interference laws to block Chinese investment in sensitive sectors and to investigate Chinese influence on the country’s public life, as well as Canberra’s calls for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cheng’s detention also came weeks after Australian authorities raided the homes of Chinese state media journalists.
Her detention sent shockwaves through China’s foreign journalist community and two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, fled China shortly after being interrogated about Cheng.
Months after Cheng’s detention, Chinese authorities also detained a Bloomberg News employee, Haze Fan, also on allegations of endangering national security.

Topics: Australia China

