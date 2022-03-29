Saudi Arabia sees number of Umrah performers increasing by 11.61% in 2021

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported an 11.61-percent rise in the number of Umrah performers in 2021, reaching 6.5 million, according to official data.

The majority of Umrah performers do so within the country with a percentage of 99.81 percent, as they reached 6.48 million. This represents an increase of 228.5 percent compared to the previous year, the General Authority for Statistics revealed. 

Over 3 million Saudi nationals performed Umrah in 2021, representing 46.7 percent of the total internal Umrah performers, while the 3.4 million non-Saudi Umrah performers represented the majority with 53.3 percent.

Umrah performers from abroad in 2021 hit 0.19 percent, with a total of 12,653, a fall of 99.7 percent over the previous year, due to worldwide travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Some 58,745 pilgrims performed Hajj in the Islamic year 1442 H — 2021 —, according to the Administrative Record Data of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, GASTAT said.

The Hajj in 2021 was limited to citizens and residents inside the Kingdom as COVID-19 restrictions remained.

This number is larger than the year 2020 in which the total number of pilgrims was below 1,000 pilgrims when worldwide travel restrictions and lockdowns limited global travel to all but the essential. 

The total number of Saudi pilgrims reached 33,034 pilgrims of both genders, without the participation of children in performing rituals, according to regulations imposed by the Saudi government on the organizational procedures for Hajj of the year 2021. 

The percentage of male pilgrims reached 50.7 percent of the total Saudi pilgrims, while the percentage of female pilgrims reached 49.3 percent, the Administrative Record Data issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed. 

The total number of non-Saudi pilgrims residing in the Kingdom reached 25,711, according to the Administrative Record Data issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, 62.9 percent of them are males while 37.1 percent are females.

  • Automakers globally are facing inflationary pressures due to surging costs of nickel, cobalt and lithium that are used in making batteries
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors, India’s top-selling electric carmaker, said the cost of battery cells had increased by around 20 percent because of a global surge in raw material prices, mainly lithium, putting pressure on the company in the short-term.


Shailesh Chandra, managing director of the passenger vehicles and electric mobility subsidiaries, told Reuters that cell prices have been rising over months and he expects them to remain high for about a year.


“Immediate impact seems to be about a 20 percent kind of an increase which will have short-term pressure. This should moderate within a year and then start coming down,” he said.


Chandra did not comment on whether this would affect the company’s sales or profitability but said that demand for “green personal mobility” was rising sharply and he expected to offset some of the costs by increasing the use of locally sourced components in its cars.


Automakers globally are facing inflationary pressures due to surging costs of nickel, cobalt and lithium that are used in making batteries — the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV) — as demand outstrips supply.


This has been made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts say it threatens to slow the trend of falling battery prices which could hamper the broader adoption of EVs, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.


In India’s nascent EV market, electric cars make up only 1 percent of total car sales. High battery prices and an insufficient charging network are the main reasons why there are few takers, and why more carmakers are yet to launch electric models.


Spot prices for lithium carbonate, which is typically used to make lithium-ion batteries, surged to over $70,000 per ton in March 2022 from about $10,000 a year earlier, according to data from industry forecaster Benchmark Market Intelligence.


“Going forward this inflationary impact is expected to continue,” said Manish Dua, senior analyst at Benchmark.


Tata recently raised the price of its Nexon electric SUV in India by over $300 — a 2 percent rise for the base model, following similar moves globally by Tesla Inc. and China’s BYD.


Even so, Tata, which has over 90 percent share of India’s electric car market, expects sales of its electric cars to grow over four-fold this fiscal year from 4,200 units last year.


The EV maker sources lithium-ion batteries for its cars from Tata AutoComp Systems, which has a joint venture with China’s Guoxuan Hi-Tech to produce them locally.


Chandra said as battery recycling gains pace there will be access to raw materials beyond mines and that will offset some of the cost pressures.


“Short term spikes will happen. It is good to focus on the secular long term trend which will keep going down,” he said.

RIYADH: Shares in Nahdi Medical Co., the operator of one of the largest pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia, dropped after catching the market by surprise in its first annual results post-listing.

As of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time, Nahdi shares fell 1.26 percent to settle at SR156 ($33.59), leading the fallers in early Tuesday trading.

Its shares were trading at SR158 on Monday, implying a market valuation as high as SR20.5 billion

The firm made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock exchange on March 22, with an initial public offering price of SR131, raising $1.36 billion in the biggest Saudi IPO since oil giant Aramco.

On Monday it reported that its profits fell by 4.3 percent last year.

Profits dropped to SR813 million from SR849 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The Jeddah-based operator attributed the results to lower revenue, which declined by 6.7 percent to SR8.1 billion during the year.

“The impact of the decline in revenue was partially offset by the favorable product mix, and a reversal of inventory provision for corona-related items,” Nahdi said.

RIYADH: Saudi-based mining firm Amak soared 30 percent as it made its trading debut on the Kingdom's main stock exchange.

Formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., the company saw its share price surge to SR81.9 ($22) as of 10:36 a.m. Saudi time, against an initial public offering price of SR63.

After a strong debut, Amak now holds a market valuation of SR5.4 billion.

In its IPO, the firm saw strong demand from institutional and retail investors, generating SR95.8 billion worth of orders collectively.

The initial share sale came at a time when Saudi Arabia is revamping its mining sector to attract more private investors.

 

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI opened flat for a second day in a row as oil prices fell from a record high.

As of Tuesday 10:07 a.m. Saudi time, TASI was unchanged at 13,063, while the parallel market, Nomu, was up 61 percent at 25,289.

Oil prices were slightly down on Tuesday morning, with Brent crude trading at $112 per barrel, and WTI crude nearing $105, as of 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. led the gainers, rising 3.72 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. trailed the fallers, dropping 1.26 percent.


Among the banks, Alinma Bank rose 0.26 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 0.63 percent.


The shares of East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry increased 1.82 percent, as it closed a SR497 million ($132 million) deal with SWCC.

The Northern Region Cement Co. edged up 3.62 percent, despite reporting a 1.43 percent decline in profit for 2021.

Saudi oil giant Aramco's shares fell 0.36 percent in its early trading session.

Image: Shutterstock
  His company is attending the GEC 2022 to learn and connect with potential Saudi clients
Updated 29 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: As the Middle East region is undertaking major policy reforms, entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses are today able to apply for a license more quickly than in other places, Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur JF Gauthier told Arab News, on the sidelines of Global Entrepreneurship Congress, currently taking place in Riyadh.

“The regional policies have been completely reformed; new agencies support new businesses by providing visas,” said the founder and CEO of Startup Genome, a leading research and policy advisory organization, having more than 100 clients across six continents in 45 countries.

His company is attending the GEC 2022 to learn and connect with potential Saudi clients, “as the Kingdom has the largest market and best regulatory environment in the region.”

Genome, which is focused on understanding which startup ecosystems are growing faster, or have better access to talent and funding, combines these policies to help their clients.

Gauthier said that the company has been studying the region and, in particular, Saudi Arabia for some time, and it currently works in several other areas, including Bahrain and the UAE.

With its attendance at the region’s leading event GEC, Genome looks forward to building relationships and forming agreements with Saudis. “We have a lot of other potential clients, and we’re happy to help even when we don’t charge anything. It’s about helping.”

As a startup, he said Genome primarily focuses on learning from its clients and combining different results to form new policies that aim to advise businesses.

“We quickly realized that learning through our clients is the best way to really accumulate knowledge,” Gauthier said.

Calling themselves an “arbitrage of knowledge,” he said they want to help clients by asking, “what did you do that had such great results? How did you codify this policy,” and then comparing them with others.  

Gauthier concluded by pointing out that today there are so many social network apps, marketing sites and beyond, and data analytics, “so the cycle is always built on innovation, and it’s accelerating.”

