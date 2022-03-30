Saudi pharma chain Al-Dawaa’s profit slips 3% even as revenues grow

Oil update — tight supply elevates crude prices; Covid curbs demand in China
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, in hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and providing a fresh reminder that supply remains tight.
Brent crude futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up 86 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $111.09 at 0426 GMT, reversing a two percent loss in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 82 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $105.06 a barrel, erasing a 1.6 percent drop on Tuesday.
Key oil producers spare Russia; aim to stabilize market
Keeping the market tight, major oil producers are unlikely to boost output above their agreed 400,000 barrels per day when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, meet on Thursday, several sources close to the group said.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said the group would not look to take action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the group’s aim was only to stabilize the market and not to engage in politics.
Covid impact: Oil demand reduces in China
However, oil prices face the pressure of weakening demand from China owing to tightened mobility restrictions and lockdowns in multiple cities. The country’s financial hub of Shanghai extended its shutdown earlier than scheduled after recording nearly 6,000 new local cases.
“Gasoline and diesel wholesalers in eastern China see stocks piling up with very little demand from consumers, and operational rates at state-owned refiners are dropping significantly,” said a China-based oil trader.
Energy security and green transition not mutually exclusive, Dubai forum hears
Panelists say path to decarbonization must be realistic, efficient, and complemented by affordable technologies
Experts caution that starving oil and gas of investment may actually hinder long-term transition to renewables
Updated 30 March 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Energy security and the green transition must go hand in hand if the world is to address the climate crisis, experts participating in a panel discussion at the World Government Summit in Dubai said on Monday.
As Western governments respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing a raft of stringent sanctions on Moscow’s financial infrastructure and vast hydrocarbon economy, European nations have been left casting around for alternative sources of energy.
At the same time, governments urgently need short-term solutions to meet domestic energy demands until renewables like wind and solar can be scaled up. The result is a dual-crisis of energy security and creeping climate catastrophe.
During a summit session titled “Meeting the 2022 challenge: Will energy security derail the energy transition?” organized as part of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, the panel discussed ways in which countries can shift their energy priorities to meet these challenges.
Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Emirates National Investment, who was on Monday’s panel, said African energy producers could offer European nations the energy security solutions they need as the continent weans itself off Russian oil and gas.
“We don’t have our own energy so we never thought about a strategy on energy security,” said Descalzi. “When you don’t have something like that to think about, (how) can you cope with the future? Africa is a good opportunity because they need development, we need gas, and that is a good combination.”
Indeed, buying from a region of the world in dire need of investment to assist its development has an obvious social value, but arguably does little to further the transition away from fossil fuels.
However, Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, argues that energy security and energy transition do not need to be as mutually exclusive as they are so often depicted.
In fact, there can be no energy transition without energy security and affordability, he told the panel. In that context, the focus has been too much on starving supply and investment in oil and gas in an attempt to solve the climate crisis, while demand keeps soaring.
“It’s as ridiculous as trying to solve obesity by starving funding to sugar and wheat farmers, and not making any changes in diets or policies on how food is consumed,” said Jafar. “Climate change is fundamentally a consumption issue.”
Starving the developing world’s oil and gas industry of investment may actually be hindering the long-term transition to renewables, said Jafar, and “platitudes and prescriptions” from Western governments doled out to Africa and Asia do little to address their actual needs.
Indeed, almost 1 billion people worldwide still do not have access to electricity — a figure made worse over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, some 3 billion people do not have access to clean cooking solutions, forcing them to rely on dangerous and polluting sources of heat.
As an indication of the inequality around responsibility for carbon emission, around 80 percent of the global population is yet to board a plane.
“It’s like saying: ‘You don’t need stable grid power like we have, and you can make do with a solar panel on a battery,’” said Jafar.
In search of cheaper energy solutions, many developing countries have been forced to reach for even more damaging fuel sources.
“What has happened is there has been more burning of coal, so you have more emissions and higher energy prices,” said Jafar. “So this issue of underinvestment has been key and it cannot just be that we need more oil and gas in the short-term.”
The oil and gas industry is a long-term business, which requires hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in order to make production cleaner, said Jafar. He also believes these hydrocarbon products will be used differently in future.
“Gas is a fundamental enabler of renewables because it backs it up and it’s the path to future technologies like hydrogen, and oil is used for solar panels and wind turbines,” he said.
“That message of the ongoing need for oil and gas hasn’t been understood, especially in Western markets.”
Indeed, hydrogen is being widely touted as the missing link in the green energy transition. Speaking on Monday’s panel, Anna Shpitsberg, deputy assistant secretary for energy transformation at the US State Department, described hydrogen as a game-changing technology that speaks to a variety of different sources thanks to its ability to underpin nuclear, gas and renewables.
“That’s why we are putting billions of dollars into hydrogen research and development,” she said.
“It cannot always be about putting new infrastructure. We often talk about energy access and how countries sometimes need to build infrastructure, but they also have underutilized infrastructure, and we don’t want them to have debt when they are not even using what they have.”
The path to decarbonization needs to be realistic, efficient, and complemented by the development of new technologies to help bring down the cost of renewables, she added.
In the meantime, the world’s biggest oil and gas producers are committed to maintaining energy market stability. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait have all set aside spare capacity worth an estimated $500 billion, according to Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Saudi Arabia.
“They had the long-term vision of saying that if there is a disruption in demand or a hiccup in the global oil supply, then there is a way of compensating for that,” Al-Ajlan told the panel. “But if we can talk about energy security, it’s not new.”
Al-Ajlan highlighted the recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s hydrocarbon infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis and the need to pay special attention to energy security. All the while, cutting carbon emissions must remain a top priority.
“We are not achieving our climate goals tomorrow or in the next two years, yet our policy looks like it is,” he said. “We should be very focused on emissions and how to reduce them.”
Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN
During an interview with Becky Anderson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the war in Ukraine, Qatar’s role in the peace process, and his nation’s relationship with Iran
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Qatar has no plans to make further investments in Russia, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, in which he also discussed the war in Ukraine and Qatar’s role in the mediation process.
“Qatar’s stand has been very, very clear: We are against any act of aggression, or threatening of use of power or the use of power, against a sovereign country, or trying to undermine the territorial integrity of any country,” he said.
“There is a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which is unprecedented. We should focus on having a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, bringing the humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”
Qatar has existing investments in Russia, Al-Thani said, but authorities in the country do not plan to make any more at this time. Previous investments “were based on a commercial assessment and these investments are still ongoing” but “we are not thinking about any new investments there — even, by the way, in Europe — until we have some clarity on the stability of the situation,” he added.
Asked about Qatar’s role as a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he told Anderson that Qatar offers its help and support to both countries “to find a common ground and to help to put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe and we will never give up on our efforts.”
Al-Thani also discussed Qatar’s relationship with Iran.
“Iran is our neighbor and anything that happens or evolves over there definitely will affect us, as Qatar, but will affect also the (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries,” he said.
He added that as a “small country,” Qatar does not believe that international economic sanctions or unilateral sanctions are effective tools to encourage policy changes “and this has been a very clear and principled position for us.”
Nigerian minister: We share ‘excellent relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
GEC summit left attendees energized by global gathering of startup experts, says Mariam Yalwaji Katagum
Updated 29 March 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Nigerian Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment Mariam Yalwaji Katagum said on Monday that bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria are excellent, detailing how both countries support each other at international forums.
Katagum was in Riyadh for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022. She praised the summit, saying it left attendees feeling energized and inspired by the extraordinary global gathering of startup champions and policymakers to help rebuild the post-pandemic global economy.
The GEC, being held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, kicked off on Sunday amid a boom for startups in the region, where several high-profile venture capital funds and angel investors are flocking to do business.
Running until March 30, the GEC focuses on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business. Top CEOs and a successful star cast of serial businessmen are among the speakers to help steer entrepreneurs through the onslaught of the business and health issues that have impaired the global economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Katagum said: “I am here for the annual summit, where countries from around the world come to look at issues concerning entrepreneurship. We know the entrepreneurs, particularly the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are the engines of economic growth in every country, so it’s very important that we look at issues concerning the entrepreneurs, and how governments can help them.”
MSMEs are crucial for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were launched in 2015 as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.
“This annual event is being held this year in Riyadh. There will be a lot of takeaways from this summit, so I expect people will go back to their countries and will begin to look at what are the areas that we need to improve upon, particularly in terms of networking,” said the Nigerian minister.
“Most of the startups are (launched by) young people who have a lot of creative energy. So we have to put in place policies and frameworks, including providing access to finance and market, because an entrepreneur could have all the ideas, but you need the right policy, on ground you need finance and also technology, and then, of course, access to the markets,” she added.
On her Riyadh visit, Katagum said: “In gathering like this … to share ideas and best practices, countries were able to indicate what it is that they are doing in terms of policy for entrepreneurship, what is the rule of technology, how can we assist and enable them to network with similar entrepreneurs, even large industries in other countries.”
Commenting on Saudi-Nigerian bilateral trade, she said: “We have an excellent relationship with Saudi Arabia. Nigeria has diversified away from oil and gas, so we are looking at agro products. Just last week, I inaugurated a technical committee to look at halal certification so that Nigeria has a lot to offer countries such as Saudi Arabia where halal food is consumed. We need to put in place the right certification so that our products are exported here.”
Commenting on changes since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katagum said “there has been improvement in e-commerce between the two countries. Now that our borders are opening, there will be a lot more commerce between us, at least we will have a lot of learning as to how Saudi Arabia is effectively utilizing gas, and now our focus is on non-oil products.”
She underlined that Saudi Arabia and Nigeria share good bilateral relations: “We have excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. At international fora, I know Saudi Arabia gives us all the support they can, and vice versa, Nigeria is always supporting Saudi Arabia.”
She added that in November last year, the Nigeria-Gulf Arab countries business council was inaugurated, including representation from all Arab countries.
Rather than having just a general business council, Katagum said that Lagos appointed Nigerian ministers responsible for certain critical sectors such as power, water, housing and agriculture at the Dubai expo. They gathered investors and subsequently started having sectoral meetings and deep dives to see the real interests of investing countries.
“Very soon we will come to Saudi Arabia and will do that sectoral deep dives and get investors, those who are interested to make investment from both sides in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria,” she added.
On the sidelines of the GEC, she held a meeting with South African Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu to strategize on how African countries can ensure that they are able to effectively utilize the platform that the GEC has provided. They also discussed how they can integrate the activities and initiatives of the GEC network into the Africa Agenda 2063 by the African Union.
Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. The continent’s strategic framework aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity.
“I also had a meeting with Dilawar Syed, the special representative of the US Department of State’s Office of Commercial and Business Affairs. Our discussions were very fruitful in the sense that we have an understanding of areas that they want to assist,” the minister said.
“We are able to highlight from the perspective of Nigeria, what kind of initiatives the government has put in place like the economic sustainability plan which is basically to help reduce effects of COVID-19. And some of the key programs that we think are very successful like the MSME survival fund, the issues of housing, issues of social investment, and how, when we both go back to our countries, reflect further and decide on key initiatives that we want to take forward,” she added.
“So it’s not that we have a big basket of aspirations, we want to be more specific, things that will actually make a change in our countries,” said the minister.
Katagum arrived in Riyadh on Monday morning and departed on Tuesday for Dubai to attend the World Government Summit and the World Women Leadership Conference.
Oil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Shanghai lockdown expected to hit Chinese oil demand
Pipeline outage forces Kazakhstan to cut output by a fifth
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters
HOUSTON: Oil prices closed down $2 on Tuesday, as talks progressed between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, though Moscow negotiators said a promise to scale down some military operations did not represent a ceasefire.
Further weighing on oil futures, new lockdowns in China to curb the spread of the coronavirus prompted concerns that fuel demand could take a hit.
Brent crude settled down $2.25, or 2 percent, at $110.23 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.72, or 1.6 percnt, at $104.24.
Each benchmark fell 7 percent on Monday and was down as much as 7 percent again early on Tuesday before bouncing off session lows.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face discussions in nearly three weeks. The top Russian negotiator said the talks were “constructive.”
Russia promised to reduce its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine; Ukraine proposed adoption of neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.
Oil came off session lows when Moscow’s lead negotiator cautioned that Russia’s promise to decrease military operations did not represent a ceasefire and a formal agreement with Kyiv had a long way to go.
New lockdowns in Shanghai to curb rising coronavirus cases also pressured prices on Tuesday as the market worried about a falloff in Chinese demand. Shanghai accounts for about 4 percent of China’s oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.
Lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners are trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next two months, traders and analysts said.
“China’s zero-COVID policy is bringing some relief to the oil market, albeit involuntarily, which is very tight due to the supply outages from Russia,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Weakness in global oil demand is expected to persist through April and May, said Rystad Energy’s senior vice president of analysis, Claudio Galimberti, citing the Russia-Ukraine tensions, high oil prices and China’s COVID-19 situation.
Early in the session, oil prices rose almost $2 on continued disruption of Kazakhstan’s supplies and as major producers showed no sign of rushing to boost output significantly.
Kazakhstan is set to lose at least a fifth of its oil production for a month after storm damage to mooring points used to export crude from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the Energy Ministry said.
The OPEC+ producer group is expected to stick to its plan for a modest output rise in May despite high prices and calls from the US and other consumers for more supply.