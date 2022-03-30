Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening

You are here

Passengers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exit a Metro Rail Transit (MRT) station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

  • Nation will on Friday reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from all countries
  • Filipino government recently renewed crackdown on illegal drugs
MANILA: The Philippines is to step up the monitoring of illegal drugs at tourist destinations, authorities said on Wednesday, as the southeast Asian nation gears up to fully reopen to foreign visitors from April 1.

The Philippines opened its borders on Feb. 10 to vaccinated, COVID-19-negative foreign tourists from countries whose nationals did not require a visa, after nearly two years of coronavirus pandemic border closures. From Friday, it will allow entry to visitors from all countries.

As authorities expect a boom in arrivals at holiday destinations, tourism officials have signed an agreement with law enforcement agencies on joint clearing operations and efforts to prevent the trafficking of narcotics.

“As Philippine tourism moves toward its much-anticipated recovery, the Department of Tourism joined hands with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police to beef up security in tourist destinations across the country,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the Tourism Operation Protection Against Illegal Drugs initiative, law enforcers will be deployed to special centers in key resorts.

“We welcome this latest collaboration with our country’s police force and drug enforcement agency in an aim to provide greater deterrence and protection against the illicit trafficking of dangerous drugs in tourist destinations,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

PDEA Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva warned earlier this month that tourist destinations had traditionally been targeted by drug trafficking groups that saw a market among “foreign travelers with expendable funds for leisure.”

“We want to promote the Philippines as a tourism destination,” he said, adding that the aim was to bring in much-needed revenue to local communities.

“But we want to make it clear that recreational drug-tourism has no place in the Philippines.”

The Philippine government recently renewed its crackdown on illegal drugs. In March alone, law enforcers have seized narcotics worth more than $30 million, mainly methamphetamine, locally known as shabu — a potent stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. 

The crackdown on illegal drugs comes as Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been carrying out a controversial and deadly “war on drugs” campaign since 2016, will complete his term in June.

One of Duterte’s main electoral promises was to eradicate illegal drugs from the country within months of taking office.

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths

UK maternity scandal review finds 200 avoidable baby deaths
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
AP

  • The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust campaigned for an inquiry
  • The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care
LONDON: A review into a scandal-hit British hospital group concluded Wednesday that persistent failures in maternity care contributed to the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies over two decades.
The review began in 2018 after two families that had lost their babies in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust in western England campaigned for an inquiry.
Former senior midwife Donna Ockenden led an investigation into almost 1,600 incidents between 2000 and 2019, including cases of stillbirth, neonatal death, maternal death and other severe complications in mothers and newborns.
The investigation found that 131 stillbirths, 70 neonatal deaths and nine maternal deaths either could have or would have been avoided with better care.
Ockenden said Wednesday that hospital management “failed to investigate, failed to learn and failed to improve.”
“This resulted in tragedies and life-changing incidents for so many of our families,” she said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Ockenden’s report revealed “a tragic and harrowing picture of repeated failures in care,” including a case where “important clinical information was kept on Post-it notes” that were swept into the trash by cleaners, “with tragic consequences for a newborn baby and her family.”
“To all the families that have suffered so gravely, I am sorry,” Javid said.
He told bereaved families that people would be held to account, saying some staff had been dismissed or barred from practicing, and police were investigating 600 incidents.
Ockenden’s initial report in 2020 found that a pattern of failures and poor maternal care led to avoidable deaths and harm to mothers and newborns. It said deaths were often not investigated and grieving mothers were at times blamed for their loss.
Ockenden said the hospital trust had a focus on keeping cesarean section rates low, and that in some cases opting to perform C-sections earlier would have avoided death and injury.
Ockenden said Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” that families continued to contact the review team in 2020 and 2021 with concerns about the safety of care at the hospital.
Ockenden said there had been some progress since her 2020 report but “systemic” improvement was needed across the country, including ensuring maternity units were properly staffed and funded.
Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust chief executive Louise Barnett offered “wholehearted apologies.”
She said “we owe it to those families we failed and those we care for today and in the future to continue to make improvements.”
Julie Rowlings, whose daughter Olivia died soon after her birth in 2002, welcomed the report’s strong conclusions.
“I feel like after 20 years, my daughter finally has a voice,” she said.
“For every family out there, every family that’s come forward, this is for them. Justice is coming. For every baby, justice is coming.”

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides

Pakistan PM’s future in doubt as coalition ally switches sides
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

  • No prime minister in the country's history has seen out a full term
  • Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s future looked increasingly in doubt Wednesday after a key coalition partner switched allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote this weekend.
No prime minister in the country’s history has seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.
“He will fight until the last over and the last ball,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters, using a cricket analogy to describe Khan — one of the sport’s all-time international greats before he entered politics.
Officials said earlier that Khan would address the nation on state TV Wednesday night, but that was later postponed without a reason or new schedule given.
Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side — as well as a slew of minority parties.
On paper the PTI and coalition partners have 176 seats in the 342-member assembly, but on Wednesday the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition, which has a combined 163 seats.
More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting on Sunday.
In the past, Pakistan parties have also resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting against key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.
Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted Wednesday that his party had finalized an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).
Hours later, MQM-P heavyweight Syed Amin-Ul-Haque announced his resignation as tech minister in Khan’s cabinet.
The PML-N and PPP dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against the usually feuding dynastic groups.
He was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Some analysts say Khan has also lost the crucial support of the military — claims both sides deny — and Pakistan’s army is key to political power.
There have been four military coups — and at least as many unsuccessful ones — since independence in 1947, and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.
If Khan loses next week’s vote, a new government could be headed by PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has not returned since being released from jail to get medical treatment abroad.
Also given a senior role will likely be the PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Zardari.
One card up Khan’s sleeve could be to call an early election — the next one must be held before October 2023.
“The best option in this situation would have been fresh elections to enable the new government to handle economic, political and external problems faced by the country,” said political analyst Talat Masood, a retired general.
“The country is heading toward something unpredictable... where there is going to be a lot of chaos and problems.”
Hassan Askari, another political analyst, agreed.
“The long-term political repercussion of the evolving situation will be instability, continued conflict in politics and inability to cope with economic challenges that Pakistan is currently facing,” he said.
Khan has railed against his domestic opponents for weeks, but on Sunday told a rally in the capital that a “foreign conspiracy” was also plotting his removal.
“We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interests,” he said, without offering evidence or details.

Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

  • Six soldiers killed during intense exchange of fire
  • The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack on their base in the country’s northwest claimed by the local version of the Taliban, the military said.
The attack in the city of Tank was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate movement that shares common roots with the militants that took power in Afghanistan last year.
“During intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” Pakistan’s military said.
In a statement, the TTP claimed to have killed or wounded more than 30 soldiers.
The militants often exaggerate their gains, while the military’s public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

Updated 30 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

  • ‘Refugees should be treated equally regardless of their race’: White Helmets chief
LONDON: Britain and other European countries have been accused of employing “double standards” over their treatment of Ukrainian and Syrian refugees.

Raed Al-Saleh, chief of the search and rescue White Helmets charity in Syria, said that all refugees should be “treated equally” and not receive “preferential treatment.”

In an exclusive interview, he told Times Radio: “The preferential treatment of the Ukrainian refugees is there — we can see it. It is double standards. Refugees should be treated equally regardless of their race, ethnicity, or religion, because they have equal rights.”

The White Helmets group has supported civilians in Syria targeted by Russian-backed airstrikes and attacks ordered by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime. It claims to have saved the lives of up to 125,000 people.

Britain has granted 22,000 visas to Ukrainian refugees under a family visa scheme launched on March 4. A further 2,000 are expected to be supported in an additional program.

But Britain resettled just 20,000 Syrians fleeing the conflict over a six-year period, with a further 666 arriving in the country via a separate scheme.

Al-Saleh told the Times that the work of his White Helmets team possibly reduced the flow of refugees to Europe.

“The White Helmets are still providing an array of services including ambulance services, urban search and rescue, fire extinguishing services, healthcare, utility maintenance — whether it is electricity, power, or water networks — and they are providing maintenance and repair wherever it’s needed, so that they support the steadfastness of civilians so that they remain in their home areas.

“This led to the mitigation of the refugee crisis because without the White Helmets, the refugee crisis would have been worse and would have been bigger and would have continued for more years,” he added.

Al-Saleh was visiting London this week to meet politicians but has not secured a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He told the Times that he would issue a plea to Johnson to secure an end to the bombardment of the Syrian people and hold to account “those who perpetrated those violations against them, especially the use of chemical weapons.”

He said that Western powers must provide “support for a peace process and for a political solution that will guarantee the rights of the people and that would provide the people with a better life so that it helps them return back to their own homelands.”

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.
Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.
More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on Feb. 24, based on counts provided by governments.
From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine — though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts.
“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.
Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”
UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

