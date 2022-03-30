You are here

World record crowd of 91,553 for women’s match sees Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barcelona’s Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfo and Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Ivana Andres jump for the ball during the women’s UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Wednesday. (AFP)
  • The crowd figure surpassed the previous record for a women's game when 90,185 watched the 1999 World Cup final
  • It also smashed the previous record attendance for a club fixture, set in March 2019 as 60,739 supporters saw Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano
BARCELONA: A world record crowd for a women’s football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the Champions League semifinals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.
The crowd figure surpassed the previous record for a women’s game when 90,185 watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
It also smashed the previous record attendance for a club fixture, set in March 2019 as 60,739 supporters saw Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Barcelona were eager to give the fixture as much visibility as possible.
The club’s 147,000 members were allowed 24 hours to book up to four free tickets, with only an administration charge due of 2.50 euros. Non-members were then able to buy tickets for between 9 to 15 euros.
The reigning European champions advance to the semifinals where they will face the winners of Arsenal and Wolfsburg, who play their second leg on Thursday, after the opening game in London finished 1-1.
An historic night started with Barcelona’s team bus having to squeeze through thousands of fans singing and waving flags on its way to the stadium.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, were reduced to a cameo role, even if they had their moments across this tie and will feel encouraged after pushing Barca in spells.
In both legs, Madrid started strongly only to wilt when their opponents cranked up the pressure.
Madrid were already facing a monumental task to get through after a late double had taken the tie away from them in the first leg, a 3-1 victory for Barcelona giving them a commanding lead to take back to Catalonia.
Barca now own seven wins out of seven in competitive meetings against Real Madrid, while Jonatan Giraldez’s side also retained their Primera Division title last month with six games to spare, by thrashing Madrid 5-0.
It started well for Barcelona when, in the eighth minute, Jenni Hermoso passed back for Mapi Leon out on the right and her in-swinging cross caught Misa out of position, the ball curling over the Madrid goalkeeper and in.
But Barca’s lead was short-lived as Olga Carmona’s driven shot caught the right elbow of Irene Paredes and Olga steered the penalty into the corner.
Madrid were gaining in confidence as the half wore on and shortly after the interval, they pulled ahead, Claudia Zornoza scoring a stunning goal from distance.
With Madrid breaking through the middle on the break, Zornoza took over, spotted Sandra Panos off her line and lobbed the keeper from all of 40 yards.
Barca’s aggregate advantage was cut to one and nerves might have begun to take hold. Instead, they scored twice in three minutes to all-but end Madrid’s hopes.
First, Madrid were beaten to a loose ball in midfield and Hermoso played quickly to Aitana Bonmati, who was given too much room to nip inside and find the corner. Then, Fridolina Rolfo’s overhit pass was tidied up by Claudia Pina, who drifted forward and clipped a shot into the far corner.
With progress secured, Barcelona began to enjoy themselves and seven minutes later, Alexia Putellas made it four, her shot through the legs of Babett Peter squirming through the hands of Misa, who should have done better.
Caroline Hansen added a fifth at the back post after a surging run down the left by Rolfo. The biggest cheer of the night then came in injury-time, when the big screen showed the official attendance.

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
  • The 19,000 square metre 3-2-1 Museum Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is next to one of the stadiums to be used in this year's World Cup
  • The museum is part of a billion dollar-plus drive by the Qatar government to build the Gulf state into a cultural haven alongside its big spending on sports events
Updated 53 min 44 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Wednesday opened one of the world’s biggest sports museums with artefacts from some of the most famous Olympic heroes but also gives prominence to local athletes hoping to boost efforts to attract a new generation into sports.
The 19,000 square meter 3-2-1 Museum Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, next to one of the stadiums to be used in this year’s World Cup, has taken more than 15 years to get off the planning board and fill.
After scouring private collections and negotiating with the International Olympic Committee and other federations, its 17,000 objects include a glove worn by late boxing giant Muhammed Ali, when he won a gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics, a Ferrari driven by Formula One champion Michael Schumacher and a shirt worn by Brazilian football legend Pele.
There is also a cricket bat that belonged to Indian hero Sachin Tendukar and a torch from each of the modern Olympic Games.
The museum is part of a billion dollar-plus drive by the Qatar government to build the Gulf state into a cultural haven alongside its big spending on sports events.
But museum director Abdulla Al Mulla denied the museum only intended to put the spotlight on Qatar’s energy wealth.
“We are not showing off,” he told AFP. “We have the confidence, we earned the confidence of international federations.”
Al Mulla also said Qatar’s ruling family wanted the museum to show off the state’s sporting legacy.
A prince who has ridden horses at the Olympics is seen alongside the likes of Sheikh Hassan bin Jabor Al-Thani, who set a speed record by taking a catamaran power boat to 244 miles (395 kilometers) an hour in 2014.
Al Thani, a member of the Qatar ruler’s extended family who raced from 2003 until 2015, also said the museum was an “icon” through its recording of all Qatar’s athletes and their rankings.
“If I knew that there was a wall with a local athlete on it, for sure I would want to be better than that athlete.
“So I will do 110 percent to be on that wall as well. Now I am a target, I am behind there, and so people can work hard and remove my picture and put someone else’s on it.”
Victoria Cosgrave, curator for the museum’s Olympic gallery, said the museum was also different because it did not shy away from controversy such as drug taking by athletes, corruption and the killing of athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
“I think one of the biggest challenges that we faced — and this is not just in Qatar, it’s everywhere — is balancing the controversial aspect of sports, wanting to be honest about sport and sports people but also wanting to be respectful, be honoring and to be inspiring,” she said.

FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
  • When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday, three of the 32 entries will be placeholders
  • The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

DOHA: A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw.
When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday, three of the 32 entries will be placeholders because the three-year qualifying program was delayed and is still ongoing.
A once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine made sure of that.
It means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five which will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup kicks off.
The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar. That is 74 days after the draw and the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia, which was thrown out of the final stages of qualifying this time over the invasion of Ukraine.
Maybe FIFA got lucky seven years ago by moving the 2022 tournament to November and December to avoid the searing desert heat of Qatar’s summer.
The later start created wiggle room to clear the match backlog after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out almost every national-team game outside Europe in 2020.
It has also put uncertainty on stage at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, where the show Friday starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour.
One of the balls being drawn from pot 4 of low-ranked teams will represent “Peru or Australia or the United Arab Emirates.” Another is “Ukraine or Wales or Scotland.”
So it goes at this major World Cup milestone, in perhaps its most unlikely host nation, on April 1.
Here’s a look at this unusual World Cup draw.
FIRST-TIMER QATAR
One sure thing is Qatar will be the top-seeded team in Group A, taking position A1 in the schedule of 64 matches in just 28 days.
The privilege is given to all host nations even when ranked No. 65 in the world, as Russia was. Qatar is currently No. 52.
Still, the 2019 Asian Cup winner is the exception among modern World Cup hosts, having never before qualified for the finals. Qatar’s debut opens the tournament on Monday, Nov. 21 at Al Bayt Stadium.
It means in the group stage Qatar avoids the world’s top-ranked teams, from Nos. 1 to 7 — Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Those countries will be the next seven drawn out of top-seeded Pot 1 and allocated in turn to Groups B through H.
HOW THE SEEDING WORKS
Seeding pots are filled according to FIFA rankings which weigh results over several years and are officially updated Thursday.
The next eight highest-ranked qualifiers go into Pot 2, which is the second to be drawn. It includes Germany and likely the United States and Mexico after Wednesday’s qualifying games.
Next is Pot 3 with teams ranked in the 20s by FIFA and finally Pot 4 that likely will include Canada despite leading the North American qualifying group. Canada is back in the World Cup after a 36-year gap.
The simple format is now complicated by the three playoff entries delayed to June: The European bracket containing Ukraine, which cannot currently prepare a team, and the two intercontinental playoffs.
FIFA weighted those entries downward into Pot 4 according to the lowest-ranked potential qualifiers, such as Scotland, New Zealand and the UAE.
Higher-ranked playoff teams Peru and Wales face being seeded below their true level.
GEOGRAPHY LESSON
Geography also limits potential matchups. Teams from the same continent generally can’t go in the same group, except for some Europeans. Europe has 13 of the 31 qualifying slots and they cannot all avoid each other.
Five groups get two European teams, and the other three groups each get one. It means 2014 winner Germany from Pot 2 can land with defending champion France.
FIXTURE SCHEDULE
Each four-team group is a round-robin of six games in total. The order each team plays the other is decided by another draw within the ceremony.
After each team is drawn, a subsequent ball — numbered 1, 2, 3 or 4 — is picked to place that country in the fixture grid.
This unpredictability means the two highest-ranked teams in a group could meet in any of the three rounds.
KNOCKOUT STAGE
The 32-team lineup is the perfect number for a knockout bracket. The top two teams in each group — where goal difference is the first tiebreaker — advance to the round of 16.
A team’s path through to the quarterfinals, semifinals and final is set in the bracket. If Qatar advances as the Group A winner, it must then play the Group B runner-up.
Teams which advance from the same group cannot meet again until the final.
GOOD DRAW, BAD DRAW?
Is there a “good” or “bad” section of the draw to land in?
Maybe yes at this congested tournament, which will be four days shorter than the 2018 edition in Russia.
Landing in Group B means starting on Nov. 21 instead of Nov. 24 in Group G or H. That means three extra rest days.
The Group G winner would have to play seven games in just 25 days to win the title. That team also gets just two full days off before a round of 16 game on Dec. 5.
Why is the schedule so tight? This World Cup is jammed into an enforced break in domestic league seasons in Europe.
Reluctant to lose lucrative weekend broadcast slots, Europe’s top leagues ensured they will play through Nov. 13 — just eight days before kickoff in Qatar.

Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Rashford after Euro 2020 final

Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Rashford after Euro 2020 final
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Rashford after Euro 2020 final

Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Rashford after Euro 2020 final
  • Justin Lee Price, 19, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court in central England
  • He had initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: A teenager has been given a six-week jail sentence for racially abusing England forward Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final.
Justin Lee Price, 19, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in central England.
He posted a racist message on Twitter on July 11 last year after Manchester United striker Rashford missed a penalty during England’s shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Price had initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, prosecutors said.
He then denied the offense in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet.
Senior prosecutor Mark Johnson said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the color of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime.
“I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Rashford’s England teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were also targeted online following their penalty misses in the Euro 2020 final, leading to widespread calls for a clampdown on racist abuse on social media.

Mohamed Salah faced ‘racist abuse’ in playoff loss to Senegal

Mohamed Salah faced ‘racist abuse’ in playoff loss to Senegal
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Mohamed Salah faced ‘racist abuse’ in playoff loss to Senegal

Mohamed Salah faced ‘racist abuse’ in playoff loss to Senegal
  • Striker targeted and fellow players attacked on bus and during warm-up, Egyptian FA claims
  • Salah and his fellow players also had lasers shone into their eyes during the match
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah endured racist abuse after he missed a crucial penalty during Egypt’s World Cup playoff loss to Senegal, it has been claimed.

The Egyptian Football Association has accused Senegal’s fans of the discriminatory behavior toward the Liverpool superstar and his teammates.

Salah and his fellow players also had lasers shone into their eyes during the match.

Senegal qualified for the 2022 World Cup on penalties with another Liverpool player, Sadio Mane, scoring the vital goal, but FIFA has faced criticism for allowing the game to go ahead.

Salah, a prolific goalscorer, blazed the ball over the bar after dozens of lasers targeted his eyes as he prepared to take the kick.

Since the conclusion of the deciding tie, the Egyptian FA has published a statement alleging that Senegal fans targeted its players — especially Salah — by throwing bottles and rocks at them during the warm-up.

It alleged that the Senegalese targeted the team bus as it approached the stadium, with windows smashed after objects were thrown.

The EFA published a photo on its Instagram account which it claimed was a fan holding a sign with abuse aimed at Salah.

It said it has submitted an official complaint against its counterpart.

“The Egyptian group’s buses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted,” the association said.

Iran again bans women from football stadium

Iran again bans women from football stadium
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Iran again bans women from football stadium

Iran again bans women from football stadium
  • About 2,000 Iranian women were present in the perimeter of Imam Reza stadium but could not enter the stadium, ISNA news agency said
  • Mohsen Davari, governor of Mashhad, told IRIB state television: "I apologise that many people couldn't enter the stadium…”
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has once again denied women entry to a football stadium to watch an international match, leaving hundreds of ticketed fans locked out, Iranian media said.
The World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday night, won 2-0 by Iran, was played at the Imam Reza stadium in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
“About 2,000 Iranian women, who had bought tickets for the Iran-Lebanon match, were present in the perimeter of Imam Reza stadium, but could not enter the stadium,” ISNA news agency said.
“For this match, 12,500 tickets were sold, of which 2,000 were for women,” it added.
Mohsen Davari, governor of Mashhad, told IRIB state television: “I apologize that many people couldn’t enter the stadium...
“Unfortunately, a large number of people outside the stadium were deprived of watching the game.”
In the face of the controversy, President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday ordered the interior ministry to look into the incident.
In January, women were allowed to attend an international for the first time in almost three years, for a World Cup qualifier against Iraq.
The Islamic republic has generally barred female spectators from football and other sports stadiums since it was established in 1979.
Clerics, who play a major role in decision-making, argue women must be shielded from the masculine atmosphere and sight of semi-clad men.
But world football’s governing body FIFA ordered Iran in September 2019 to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers to be determined according to demand for tickets.
The FIFA directive, threatening Iran’s suspension from competitions, came after a fan, Sahar Khodayari, died having set herself on fire in fear of being jailed after trying to attend a match in disguise.
She had reportedly been detained in 2018 as she tried to enter a stadium dressed as a male.
Her death sparked an outcry, resulting in calls for Iran to be banned and its matches boycotted.
FIFA had been pushing for years for Iran to open its stadiums to women, but Tehran had until 2019 only allowed a limited number of women to attend matches on rare occasions.

