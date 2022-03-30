Who’s Who: Dr. Aws Al-Shamsan, secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

Dr. Aws Al-Shamsan is the newly appointed secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.
Before his appointment he was a professor of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at King Saud University College of Pharmacy, and had been dean of the college since 2017.
Previously Al-Shamsan worked as a consultant for biological products at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority for five years.
His extensive administrative and managerial experience includes directorship of the Research Center at the College of Pharmacy at KSU between 2012 and 2013. He was co-director of the Joint Center of Excellence in Nanomedicine at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology between 2013 and 2015, and director of King Abdullah Institute for Nanotechnology between 2014 and 2017.
Al-Shamsan gained his Ph.D. in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Alberta, Canada, in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from King Saud University in 2001. He is currently studying for a master’s in business administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
He completed a postdoctoral fellowship in nanobiotechnology at the National Institute for Nanotechnology, Canada in 2010, PMP from the Project Management Institute in 2019, and received a certificate in biotechnology project management from the University of California San Diego in 2020.
Al-Shamsan worked on the development of a nanobiotechnology cancer vaccine under the name Stimuvax.
He worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the National Research Council of Canada Nanotechnology Research Centre before being given visiting professor status.
He also chaired the Future of Health taskforce in the S20 engagement group and has been editor-in-chief of the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal since 2020.
Coalition did not conduct airstrike on house in Yemeni village, Joint Incident Assessment Team rules
Closest target engaged by military alliance was 18.5 km away, inquiry finds
Coalition cleared of four claims of operational misconduct
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Joint Incident Assessment Team has cleared the coalition of alleged human rights violations linked to historical airstrikes, including the targeting of a village house in 2015.
The JIAT on Wednesday responded to four claims reported by media and rights groups about alleged operational misconduct by the military alliance.
Its spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour said an investigation had concluded that coalition forces did not carry out any air missions in the village of Tharah — in Mawiah directorate of Taiz governorate — and that the closest military target engaged by the coalition was 18.5 km from the house mentioned in the claim.
A second claim related to an alleged attack on Burkan Health Center in Razih directorate of Sa’da governorate in May 2015, as reported by Doctors for Human Rights in March 2020.
According to Al-Mansour, the JIAT found that Burkan village is located west of Sa’da, and no specific coordinate for the health center was provided by the claim. He said that searches of official websites, including that of the National Information Center in Yemen, which contains information about health centers and hospitals in the country, failed to identify the location of the Burkan facility.
The JIAT also found that the coalition did not carry out any air missions in Razih and that its closest military target was in Shada directorate, which is 6.5 km from Burkan village.
The coalition was also accused of carrying out an airstrike in Al-Mas’afa village in Al-Hazm directorate of Al-Jouf governorate in July 2020 that resulted in civilian casualties.
The JIAT examined the incident and reviewed all documents, including air-tasking orders, daily mission schedules, mission execution procedures, after-mission reports, video recordings of the executed mission, satellite images and open sources.
It also visited related field units, met relevant people inside Yemen and with personnel linked to the executed military operation. It also looked at the provisions and principles of international humanitarian law.
After its assessment, the team found that the procedures taken by coalition forces in dealing with a vehicle carrying fighter elements of Al-Houthi armed militia in Al-Ghariqah valley and fighter elements of Al-Houthi armed militia inside two buildings in Al-Mas’afa village were correct and in accordance with the IHL.
It also found inaccuracy in the claim that civilians were evacuated from Al-Mas’afa village, as they were later found inside one of the buildings.
It recommended the field commander of the supported force be accountable for providing inaccurate information that the building in Al-Mas’afa village was evacuated of civilians at the time of the targeting.
It also recommended coalition states provide assistance for human losses caused by targeting a building in Al-Mas’afa.
The JIAT also conducted investigations into claims made on Sept. 3, 2019 by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that on April 20, 2016, a boarding school for blind girls in Sana’a was targeted, forcing its closure.
The team found that the coalition did not carry out any air missions in Sana’a and that the closest military target it dealt with — and only air mission inside Yemen that day — was in Marib governorate, some 78 km away.
Regarding the allegation that the coalition targeted a house in Dimnat Khadir directorate of Taiz governorate in April 2018, the JIAT found that it did not carry out any air missions in Dimnat Khadir at that time and that its closest target was in Maqbanah directorate, 48 km from Al-Dimnah city.
Analysis: Why US experiment with prohibition holds a cautionary tale for Saudi Arabia
Underground alcohol scene in the Kingdom comes with its own health and social challenges
Thorny issue should become part of the conversation as Kingdom’s status quo compared to 1920’s America
Updated 54 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: On Jan. 6, a Saudi columnist for the Jeddah-based newspaper Okaz turned his attention to one of the Kingdom's most pressing issues, but one that is rarely talked about — alcohol.
It was a bold article, given that the topic is rarely discussed on public platforms.
But at its heart was a stark message with wide-ranging social, religious and public health implications: There are major problems with the way alcohol has been dealt with that must be discussed.
“I do not remember that the Saudi media raised the issue of drinking alcohol, and I do not remember that a Saudi newspaper dared to raise the issue of alcohol abuse in the Kingdom despite the spread of alcohol poisoning as a result of drinking locally manufactured alcohol,” Abdullah bin Bakheet wrote.
“We deal with this issue in an ostrich manner.”
He continued: “It is as if those who drink alcohol are not our sons and brothers, and we do not realize that the victims of this type of alcohol are from the middle and poor classes, while the rich people who love (alcohol) have enriched with their money the gangs that smuggle good wine and sell it inside the country.”
Although it is rarely spoken about or covered in local media, it is no secret that there is a burgeoning underground alcohol scene in Saudi Arabia, complete with all the health and social issues that it brings.
Saudi Arabia has a youthful population. A recent review of research on the subject of substance abuse in the Kingdom noted that, of the 7 to 8 percent of all Saudis who reported using substances including alcohol, amphetamines and heroin, 70 percent were aged between 12 and 22.
The authors of the paper, “Substance use disorders in Saudi Arabia: a scoping review,” published in the journal “Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention, and Policy” in June 2020, warned that Saudi Arabia’s “demographic distribution is heavily tilted toward youth (around 15% of the total population is between 15 and 24 years old) and youth are most affected by substance use.”
The authors, from the College of Medicine at Sulaiman Al-Rajhi University in Bukairyah, Al-Qassim, concluded that “a comprehensive review on SUD (Substance use disorders) research in Saudi Arabia is timely and can be the starting point for understanding this problem for both the policymakers and local researchers.”
In Saudi Arabia today, it is an open secret that young people — nationals and expats alike — regularly attend alcohol-fueled underground parties throughout the Kingdom. These range from groups of friends meeting and drinking in compounds, to private raves organized in secret locations disclosed to trusted invited guests by message only on the day itself.
Faced with upholding the prohibition on alcohol even as it opens up to the wider world, Saudi Arabia is in danger of becoming a victim of the law of unintended consequences, with parallels to be drawn with America’s flirtation with an alcohol ban in the early 20th century.
Prohibition, and the 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution that framed it, was the product of sustained pressure from temperance campaigners and religious revivalists. It was, said President Herbert Hoover at the time, a “great social and economic experiment, noble in motive and far-reaching in purpose.”
But it was an experiment that failed.
Prohibition began in 1920 but was ended after 13 disastrous years. Noble it may have been, but its first effect was to bankrupt thousands of businesses and destroy the jobs of the countless people they employed.
The second consequence was the overnight creation of a new black market and hugely profitable revenue stream for organized crime. Corruption among police officers and agents of the Bureau of Prohibition was rife.
Illegal stills, speakeasies and bootleggers sprang up everywhere, and with deadly effect: During prohibition an average of a thousand people died every year from alcohol poisoning.
But the biggest shock of all was felt by the government itself, which suddenly lost a hugely significant source of taxes — in the case of New York, almost 75 percent of all revenue — causing an estimated tax shortfall for the federal government of over $11 billion.
The trigger for the column in Okaz was reaction on social media to a television interview with Dr. Saad Al-Soyan, a veteran Saudi sociologist and anthropologist who studied in America and Germany before returning to the Kingdom in 2003 to work as a professor at King Saud University.
During the interview, which touched on many serious issues, Al-Soyan happened to mention in passing the “little bottles” of alcohol found in U.S. supermarkets that, as Bakheet noted in his column, many of his contemporaries and subsequent generations of young Saudis had encountered while studying abroad.
Critics, wrote Bakheet, had extracted that short clip from the lengthy interview and circulated it disapprovingly on social media.
Bakheet, a novelist whose 2010 work “Al-Atayef Street” was long-listed for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, said the reality was that Al-Soyan and many others who, like him, had studied abroad, had returned to their homeland to teach tens of thousands of Saudis.In so doing they had fulfilled the aim of the King Abdullah Scholarship Program to create a knowledge-based society equipped to compete economically and academically on the world stage.
Bakheet, who has 39,000 followers on Twitter, rebuked the religious conservatives who had so bitterly opposed the scholarship program, which after its introduction in 2005 saw the number of Saudi students studying abroad increase dramatically.
The “war on scholarships,” waged on the basis that while in Europe or the U.S. young Saudis would be tempted to try alcohol, had come close to defeating the scheme and almost “took us back 800 years,” he wrote.
If Professor Al-Soyan and all the other Saudis who had ever studied abroad had been denied the opportunity for fear of exposing them to the vice of alcohol, asked Bakheet, “would we have the giant Saudi banks, would we have the advanced hospitals, would we be able to run a giant company like Aramco, would we have established SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corp.) and Almarai?”
Yes, he acknowledged: “Everyone who participated in building this renaissance was tempted by the temptations of “Queirerat Al-Wanasah.” Some of them went through the experience and some of them avoided it.
“But they all returned and contributed to building their country.”
Another consequence of the taboo on even talking about alcohol is the impact on research into the scale and nature of abuse in the Kingdom, compromising the ability of the authorities to deal with it and the healthcare problems it is causing — problems that devastate families and cost the state a small fortune in medical and rehabilitative services.
The researchers at Sulaiman Al-Rajhi University, writing in the journal Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention, and Policy in June 2020, carried out a review of all published literature on the subject of substance use disorders in Saudi Arabia, including alcoholism, and found there was a woeful lack of knowledge on the subject.
FASTFACT
Saudi Customs and police frequently foil attempts to smuggle alcohol into the Kingdom.
Of the 23 papers on the subject they were able to find in the literature, all were “outdated, weak in methodology, and poor in quality.” All had drawn their samples from hospitals in the western, central and eastern regions, only two included women, and the most recent had been published in 2013. The problem of substance abuse had most certainly worsened in the decade or more since the most recent research had been carried out.
Today, “the absolute number of people who have a substance use problem is likely high in Saudi Arabia because its demographic distribution is heavily tilted toward youth and youth are most affected by substance use.”
Given “the changing nature of Saudi society, which has traditionally been deeply religiously conservative, sustained by the Islamic principles of balance, restraint, and modesty,” more research into the problems of alcohol and drug abuse is urgently needed.
Of course, there are those who reject these findings and argue that alcohol has always been consumed in secret in the Kingdom.
“This has nothing to do with the age of the drinker. There are a lot of those who consume whiskey and wine in their 60s and 70s and have been doing so for decades,” a Saudi citizen told Arab News on the condition of anonymity.
He added: “Those who drink can buy from the black market, at a ridiculously hiked price. Those who can’t afford known brands end up buying locally made home brew, which can be poisonous and have all sorts of health hazards.”
There is another factor to be considered in the alcohol discussion.
Opening up to tourists and expats is a key component of the Vision 2030 blueprint for diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy away from reliance on fossil fuels. To make its way successfully in a post-oil world, while preserving its unique cultural identity, the Kingdom is aligning itself more closely with global social norms as it increasingly opens its doors to the outside world.
Creating exciting new megaprojects, such as NEOM and Diriyah Gate, and staging globally appealing sporting and cultural events, the Kingdom is spotlighting its cultural and historical appeal as a unique destination and will see millions of visitors, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, pouring in.
But is the availability of alcohol a must to attract the 100 million visits it wants to achieve by 2030?
Well, not according to a recent Arab News interview with Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb. When asked whether alcohol would be permitted in the Kingdom given its popularity among tourists, he pointed to extensive research showing that “40 to 50 percent of travelers would travel to destinations that do not offer alcohol.”
“We have a lot to offer other than alcohol. There is a lot to improve, be it in hospitality, culture, food and luxury, and therefore we will be competing on other things that tourists are traveling for,” he said.
“I believe you know our destinations at mainly the Red Sea will be positioned among the best destinations globally by 2030 and people will definitely experience them, even if we don’t offer alcohol.”
At the very least, as Bakheet concluded in his Okaz article, the thorny issue of alcohol can no longer be pushed under the carpet; it must become part of the conversation as Saudi Arabia embraces the brave new world.
Right now, he wrote, the alcohol business in Saudi Arabia was in the hands of gangs — smuggling gangs, distribution gangs, and money-laundering gangs, comprising a subculture whose combined impact is to threaten national security.
“It is time for us to start discussing the ignored issues in order to free ourselves from the phobia that the ‘awakening’ advocates planted in us,” he wrote.
“The time has come when the security services, health services, and financial authorities cooperate to estimate the great losses from smuggling and the great damage caused by adulterated alcohol that is made locally. In addition, huge sums of money are spent abroad from the pockets of those seeking this kind of fun.
“We need to start discussing the important issues with outside-the-‘awakening’-box thinking.”
That thinking should begin, Bakheet said, with all officials in relevant sectors asking themselves a challenging question: “Does the law banning the entry of alcohol into the country actually prevent the entry of alcohol and stop its consumption?
“Asking this question and answering it without ideological quibbles will open a door for us that has been closed for a long time, and free our minds that have been closed to scientific, practical and economic thinking.”
* Jonathan Gornall of Arab News Research & Studies Unit contributed to this report.
Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
As part of a program to restore threatened species in natural habitats across the Kingdom, 50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds and 20 mountain ibexes were released into the wild
The National Center for Wildlife released 785 animals into reserves and national parks in the Kingdom last year and plans to release more than 1,000 this year, according to the organization’s CEO
Updated 30 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with the King Salman Royal Natural Reserve, on Wednesday released 200 animals belonging to endangered species into the wild at Al-Tubaiq nature reserve in the northwest of the Kingdom.
As part of an NCW program to propagate and resettle local endangered species in natural habitats across the Kingdom, the center released 50 Arabian oryxes, 100 Reem antelopes, 30 houbara birds and 20 mountain ibexes in the reserve, which if one of the three main sections of the 130,700-square-kilometer KSRNR.
The open-environment release was the first of its kind involving Arabian oryx in the northwest of the Kingdom, which is an ancient natural habitat for the species.
Observers at the release included Prince Mutib bin Fahad Al-Faisal, chairman of the executive committee and advisor to the chairman of the board of directors at KSRNR, Mohammed Qurban, the CEO of NCW, and Abdullah Al-Amer, the CEO of KSRNR.
Qurban said that the release of the animals forms part of the center’s initiatives to resettle local endangered species, restore biodiversity, enhance the ecological balance and improve environmental sustainability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Amer echoed these comments and said that the aim is to increase biodiversity in the reserve, which will help to improve the ecological balance and achieve environmental-development goals associated with the restoration of wildlife.
He added that the NCW operates a number of specialist centers that are at the forefront of global facilities that specialize in breeding endangered species and returning them to their natural environments in accordance with the highest approved standards for such projects.
Qurban said that the center released 785 animals in reserves and national parks in the Kingdom last year and has plans to release more than 1,000 this year.
There are currently 15 nature reserves in Saudi Arabia and proposals to grant 20 other areas protected status.
It has been reported that the center is carrying out research related to antelope and oryx populations to help plan the periodic release of more of the animals into reserves. The center also monitors biodiversity in protected areas, using the latest technology to track wildlife and collect data to document and understand the threats to wildlife.
Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Intention behind the exhibition was to highlight the importance of understanding the Holy Qur’an and disseminate its noble message
Updated 30 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Over a dozen artists gathered on Tuesday at Jeddah’s Al-Marwa Lulu Hypermarket to honor the holy month of Ramadan through an Arabic calligraphy art exhibition.
According to Moona Mohammed, an Indian art curator and the event’s organizer, the intention behind the exhibition was to highlight the importance of understanding the Holy Qur’an and disseminate its noble message.
Speaking to Arab News, Mohammed said that the exhibition was inspired by the Quranic verse: “It is a blessed book that we have sent down to you (Prophet Muhammad), so that those possessed with minds might ponder its verses and remember.”
“It is every Muslim’s duty to understand the teachings of the Qur’an, act upon its orders and teach them to other people,” she said, adding that it was essential to help people ponder Qur’anic verses rather than merely recite them.
Mohammed believes that artists have the power to convey Qur’anic messages through their talent.
“This event represents the participants’ willingness to begin Ramadan with deeds devoted to Allah. Through this art exhibition, we are trying to use our artistic talent to express our deep Islamic faith by depicting some of the wonderful verses inscribed in the Qur’an,” she said.
The organizer carefully chose the verses and requested that the artists work on them.
“I am excited to see these artists proudly displaying Qur’anic artwork for the love of the Almighty and in preparation for the month of Ramadan, in which the Muslims’ most sacred book was first revealed,” she said.
Elham Mohammed Abdu, a Yemeni artist, said that the exhibition was an opportunity to explain some of the teachings of the Qur’an to those who know little about Islam.
“I remember when one of my paintings was displayed at an event organized by the Saudi Art Association on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. A British woman was amazed to learn that the writing on the Saudi flag reads ‘There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger,’” Abdu said.
“That lady told me that neither she nor her friends had any idea about what the writing on the Saudi flag meant.”
Abdu said it was a good chance to explain to the woman the country’s pride in its Islamic roots.
Maysa Mostafa, an Egyptian participant, said that several artists from different countries took part in the exhibition.
“We have great artists from many countries, such as Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Egypt and Yemen. They all came to celebrate Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan,” she said.
She added that the LuLu Hypermarket honored the participants with certificates of appreciation.
Tabuk governor highlights strong Saudi-Pakistan ties during meeting with nation’s envoy
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Sultan, the governor of Tabuk, welcomed the Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Khurram Rathore, to his office on Wednesday.
Prince Fahd wished the envoy and his delegation a pleasant stay in the province. He also commended the strong ties that exist between the two countries, and their cooperation in a variety of fields. The two men then discussed a number of issues of common interest.
The Pakistani ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality provided by the prince, and praised the work that has been carried out to develop the Tabuk region.