What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll

What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll

What We Are Reading Today: A Series of Fortunate Events by Sean B. Carroll
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News

Why is the world the way it is? How did we get here? Does everything happen for a reason or are some things left to chance? Philosophers and theologians have pondered these questions for millennia, but startling scientific discoveries over the past half century are revealing that we live in a world driven by chance.

A Series of Fortunate Events tells the story of the awesome power of chance and how it is the surprising source of all the beauty and diversity in the living world.

Like every other species, we humans are here by accident. But it is shocking just how many things—any of which might never have occurred—had to happen in certain ways for any of us to exist.

From an extremely improbable asteroid impact, to the wild gyrations of the Ice Age, to invisible accidents in our parents’ gonads, we are all here through an astonishing series of fortunate events.  And chance continues to reign every day over the razor-thin line between our life and death.

This is a relatively small book about a really big idea. It is also a spirited tale.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

