Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation
Aramco will also partner with NEOM's ENOWA Energy, Water and Hydrogen Co. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation

Aramco fires up largest fully manufactured electric motor; partners with NEOM for hydrogen innovation
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun operating the largest fully manufactured electric induction motor in Saudi Arabia, as it aims to localize the industry.

The 10,000-horsepower engine will power the compressor at the onshore gas plant, which is responsible for feeding the Kingdom's main gas network, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi-made motor was fully manufactured by TECO Middle East Electricity and Equipment, located in Dammam 2nd Industrial City.

Aramco Chief Engineer Khalid Al-Qahtani described it as a turning point in the march of the electric motors manufacturing sector in the Kingdom, 

As well as the new electric induction motor, it has also been announced that Aramco will partner with NEOM's ENOWA Energy, Water and Hydrogen Co. in its first Hydrogen Innovation and Development Center, or HIDC in the region, in cooperation with research institutions, to produce and adopt clean and carbon-free synthetic fuels.

Located in the Research and Innovation District in OXAGON — the advanced and innovative manufacturing city in NEOM —  the HIDC is to launch in 2023. 

The center is set to accelerate the transfer of new technologies from laboratories and their use in the market, and the development of businesses related to hydrogen, production, and the use and transportation of green fuels, SPA said.

The center will also work on developing ENOWA plans with Air Products Co. Qudra, which specializes in transporting hydrogen molecules, to test advanced mobility solutions based on both hydrogen fuel cells and logistics solutions in NEOM .

The HIDC will attract talents from all over the world to live, work and innovate in a dynamic and modern ecosystem, according to Peter Terium, ENOWA CEO.

Projects to be carried out in the center include the establishment of a filling station and a center for distributing clean fuels to cars, buses and trucks that are free of emissions, as well as clean energy applications, taking advantage of the rapid commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell technology, OXAGON CEO, Vishal Wanchoo said.

Through cooperation with Aramco and Air Products and ACWA Power, the HIDC will be a reference for certifying hydrogen innovations, demonstrating the applicability of this technology throughout the Kingdom, and the world as a whole, he said.

The center will work on developing synthetic fuels through closer cooperation with Aramco, he added.

 

Topics: Aramco NEOM

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves
Updated 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves

Binance recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE — Crypto Moves
Updated 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is recruiting over 100 positions in the UAE and is helping to shape Dubai’s new virtual assets’ regulations, its regional head said.

This announcement comes after being licensed by Dubai’s new virtual assets regulator this month.

Binance’s links with the Gulf state have deepened in recent months as the UAE tries to style itself as the world’s new digital assets hub and develops regulation.

Bitcoin traded lower on April 1, at 01:42 p.m. Saudi time — falling by 4.46 percent to $45,151, while Ether went down by 4.08 percent to $3,275.

The $2.1 trillion crypto sector is still subject to patchy regulation across the world.

US sees high risks in crypto 

US listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients, according to Reuters.

But still, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.

There are “significant” technological, legal and regulatory risks associated with safeguarding crypto-assets and as a result they should be reflected as a liability on companies’ balance sheets, SEC said in its guidance.

The technological mechanisms behind crypto-assets’ issuance and transfer create significant increased risks including an increased risk of financial loss, according to the SEC. 

Companies should also disclose “the nature and amount” of crypto assets they are responsible for holding, and the underlying crypto assets should be accounted for at fair value, the regulator said.

Hackers just this week stole $615 million worth of cryptocurrency from blockchain project Ronin.

The US regulators remain undecided on how to treat cryptocurrencies, with regulators still discussing new rules for how banks should handle digital assets.

A top US banking regulator told banks on Thursday to be more vigilant about guarding against unlikely but extreme risk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the surge in crypto trading has created a range of new financial threats.

Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, said depending on the outcome of the war in Ukraine, banks could face a number of “tail risks”, unlikely but extreme risk events.

Hsu also said he was worried that banks may wrongly believe they have hedged the risk of certain crypto positions, when they have not.

Europe sets more regulations to trace crypto transters

EU lawmakers backed new safeguards for tracing transfers of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Thursday, in the latest sign that regulators are tightening up on the freewheeling sector.

Two committees in the European Parliament jointly voted by 93 in favor and 14 against on cross-party compromises which crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. warned would usher in a surveillance regime that stifles innovation.

NFTs

In Taiwan, a group of puppeteers are looking to use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to help bring their traditional art form into the modern era and keep it relevant for a new audience.

Topics: Binance cryptocurrency

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO

Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Car rental firm Budget Saudi, will expand its operations and enter into new investments in the logistics services sector this year 2022, President and Group CEO Fawaz Danish revealed.

Budget Saudi’s short and long term car rentals have significantly improved since early October 2021, Danish told Argaam, adding that he expects the month of Ramadan to lead to a higher demand for domestic rentals.

The company's net profit was hit by the sales of used cars in 2021, as it has a large number of unutilized cars, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the company made an exceptional profit, Danish said.

Danish pointed out that the 2021 dividend payout at SR 1.9 ($0.51) per share was “solid”, implying the company has a robust balance sheet and strong cash flows, as there is no debt. 

Car rental companies were hit hard by the collapse of global travel that accompanied the pandemic in 2020.

The board of directors partially retained cash liquidity for new expansions, after the resumption of Umrah and Hajj season 2022, he said.

The governmental and quasi-governmental entities depend on car rentals rather than purchases under long-term contracts of up to four years, and short-term contracts for car rentals at airports and within cities, according to Budget Saudi CEO.

Government contracts are a decimal part of the company’s business, which witnessed accelerated growth, he explained.

Budget Saudi’s market share was steady at 25 percent. The company reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 219.9 million for 2021, a rise of 9 percent from the previous year.

Topics: Budget Saudi

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters

Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
  • MSCI world index down 0.17 percent
  • US S&P futures down 0.29 percent
  • Oil heading for 14 percent fall this week
Updated 01 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: World stocks dipped further from recent six-week highs on Friday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine war and recession risks, and oil fell $2 a barrel on reserve releases, Reuters is reporting.

European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in rubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

The move on gas by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Western sanctions prompted Germany, the most reliant on Russian gas, to accuse him of “blackmail” as it activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing.

“The recession risk of selected countries such as Germany from the stopping of gas delivery would be non-negligible,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Galy added: “Russia is essentially a petrol station. If a petrol station doesn’t sell its products, it goes bankrupt — they are not in a position of power.”

The war threatens also to disrupt global food supplies, with a US government official sharing images of what they said was damage to Ukrainian grain storage facilities.

MSCI’s global share index fell 0.17 percent to 710.22, against a high of 724.49 hit on Wednesday, heading for little change on the week.

US S&P futures rose 0.29 percent while European stocks and Britain’s FTSE 100 index were steady.

BoFA strategists said recession risks will “jump” in the coming months as a “bull era of central bank excess, Wall Street inflation (and) globalization (is) ending.”

In its place “a bear era of government intervention, social and political polarization, Main Street inflation & geopolitical isolationism (is) starting,” they added.

US and European shares notched their biggest quarterly drops since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in the quarter that ended on March 31.

But the quarterly drop in US shares masked a late comeback in the S&P 500 index, which rallied from a near-13 percent decline to finish the quarter off about 5 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34 percent on Friday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 0.56 percent, notching up a 1.7 percent weekly fall.

Supply disruption and surging raw material costs drove Japanese business confidence to a nine-month low last quarter, data on Friday showed.

Chinese blue-chips rose 1.27 percent, helped by hopes for policy easing.

Oil Prices

Oil prices continued to slide following an announcement on Thursday of huge releases from US strategic reserves and ahead of a Friday meeting of oil-consuming nations to discuss their own reserve releases.

US crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel to $98.17 and Brent futures were also down $2 at $102.66 a barrel.

Oil is on course for a 14 percent weekly fall — the sharpest in almost two years, after an earlier surge due largely to the Ukraine conflict had seen prices rise by more than 30 percent.

Investors are fretting over whether inflationary pressures will force central banks into aggressive rate hikes, potentially triggering recessions.

US March jobs data at 1230 GMT will be watched for indications of wage inflation, in addition to the headline jobs figure.

“Average hourly earnings are surging but less quickly than inflation,” said Galy.

The closely-watched spread between US two-year and 10-year notes is nearly zero.

An inversion in this part of the US yield curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years. Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 2.4170 percent, while the two-year yield was at 2.4057 percent.

Global currencies

The dollar, which has benefited from safe-haven flows and expectations of rising US rates, remained firm. Against a basket of peers, the greenback was up 0.16 percent at 98.471, and it was up 0.67 percent against the yen at 122.48.

The euro was steady at $1.1060.

Euro zone March flash inflation data at 0900 GMT is forecast to give a reading of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll, although inflation readings for countries within the bloc suggest it might surge even higher.

The German 10-year government bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, rose 5 basis points to 0.6 percent, after jumping 39 bps in March, its biggest monthly rise since 2009, on expectations of monetary tightening.

Safe-haven gold dipped 0.25 percent after its biggest quarterly gain in two years. Spot gold was last quoted at $1,932.34 per ounce.

- Reuters

Topics: Ukraine crisis oil prices

Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings

Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings
Updated 40 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings

Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, says Fitch Ratings
Updated 40 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi corporates’ funding mix is evolving, with the debt capital market for firms increasing noticeably and averaging a 10 percent increase year-on-year, Fitch Ratings said in a new report.

The US agency expects Saudi DCM issuances to continue growing in the near term, supported by the private sector’s increased contribution to the overall economy. 

Fitch also expects the large Islamic banking sector to drive domestic sukuk growth, increasing the contribution of DCM and equity capital markets to capital structure in the medium term. 

The capital structure diversification may however be challenged by low-cost bank funding and still-developing regulatory framework, the New York-based agency said.

Bank funding represented nearly 98 percent of Saudi corporates’ capital structure in 2021, with the remainder being funded by equity and debt instruments.

DCM activity remains predominantly Sukuk-based, representing nearly 100 percent of corporates’ fixed-income issuances in 2021 compared to 60 percent in the previous year. 

Local Sukuk issuances have steadily grown in the local capital market, totalling 41 percent of DCM activity in 2021.

Fitch expects local and international issuance to continue growing in 2022 and 2023. 

Saudi corporates have also raised SR32 billion ($8.5 billion) through initial public offerings and equity proceeds on the region’s largest stock exchange. 

Equity proceeds represented nearly 74 percent of total funds raised on the debt and equity capital markets in 2021, a key differentiating factor for Saudi corporates compared to regional peers, according to Fitch.

To avoid distortions, the dashboard excludes fixed-income and equity issuances raised by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. the agency said.

Topics: Fitch Ratings debt capital market

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot
Updated 01 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot

Eurozone unemployment at record low; Norway to buy foreign cash — Macro Snapshot
  • Spain consumer goods sales rise on worries over supply amid Ukraine war, while its January public deficit, minus town halls, narrows to 0.47 percent of GDP.
  • Brazil's jobless rate hits six-year low for quarter through February, as Euro zone unemployment at record low of 6.8 percent in Feb
Updated 01 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Euro zone unemployment fell to a record low in February as the economy continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as energy prices rose sharply in the build-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s statistics office, Eurostat, said unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 6.8 percent of the workforce in February from a revised 6.9 percent in January.

The February rate is the lowest since records started in 1998, just before the official launch of the euro in January 1999. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 6.7 percent.

Eurostat said 11.155 million people were without a job in the euro zone in February, down from 11.336 million a month earlier.

Norway central bank to buy currency

Norway’s central bank said on Thursday it would buy foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund in April for the first time in almost nine years, amid a surge in the country’s oil and gas revenues, weakening the crown currency.

Norges Bank plans to exchange 2 billion crowns ($231.9 million) per day into foreign currency, which will in turn be invested abroad by the wealth fund, already the world’s largest with assets of $1.3 trillion.

Declining goods purchases curb US consumer spending

US consumer spending barely rose in February as an increase in outlays on services was offset by declining purchases of motor vehicles and other goods while price pressures mounted, with annual inflation surging by the most since the early 1980s.

The report from the Commerce Department on Thursday showed spending in January was much stronger than initially estimated. 

That put consumer spending on track for solid growth this quarter, which would keep the economy expanding, despite the rising headwinds from inflation that is driven by shortages.

“Despite sagging confidence due to the war (in Ukraine) and inflation, American consumers are hanging tough, undergirded by strong employment growth and built-up savings,” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.2 percent last month. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7 percent instead of 2.1 percent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 0.5 percent.

A significant decline in COVID-19 infections boosted demand for services like dining out, hotel stays, recreation, air travel and health care. Services increased 0.9 percent after rising 0.7 percent in January. But spending on goods dropped 1.0 percent after surging 6.5 in the prior month. The decline in goods purchases signals the rotation of spending back to services.

Spain consumer goods sales rise on worries over supply 

Sales of consumer goods rose 13 percent in Spain in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as supply concerns, exacerbated by a partial transport strike, prompted shoppers to stock up on staples, market research firm Kantar said on Thursday.

Kantar measured the sales between March 6 and 20, compared to the same period a year ago, and their total increase far outpaced a 5 percent rise in Spanish mass consumer products prices in the same two weeks, meaning sales volumes were growing.

“Spain’s shoppers are starting to change their habits and it is directly related to the concern they are showing about the current scenario,” said Kantar, adding that 90 percent of consumers surveyed were worried about the impact of the conflict that began on Feb. 24.

Spain’s January public deficit, minus town halls, narrows

Spain’s public deficit — which includes the central government, social security system and regions, but not town halls — narrowed in the first month of 2022, the Budget Ministry said on Thursday.

The deficit during January narrowed to the equivalent of 0.47 percent of gross domestic product, the ministry said, down from 0.73 percent of gross domestic product in the same period a year ago.

The deficit was equivalent to 4.62 percent of GDP in the first eleven months of 2021.

Brazil's jobless rate hits six-year low 

Brazil's jobless rate stood at 11.2 percent in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the lowest level for the period in six years, amid a drop in the number of people seeking employment.

The rate showed no change from the three months through January, and was down four-tenths of a percentage point from the September 2021 to November 2021 period.

A Reuters poll of economists had projected that the unemployment rate would be 11.4 percent in the three months through the end of February.

The Economy Ministry has emphasized that job creation will underpin economic growth this year. But private economists continue to project that Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, will expand well below official government estimates.

Japan PM expects BOJ to stay focused on achieving 2 percent inflation target

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he expects the Bank of Japan to maintain efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

The government “will take appropriate steps on currency policies in close communication with currency authorities in the United States and others, as currency stability is important and sharp exchange-rate moves are undesirable,” Kishida told parliament, when asked about the yen’s recent weakening and its impact on the economy.

Colombia central bank may hike rate higher than initially expected

Colombia’s central bank is likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by at least 150 basis points — the highest figure in two decades — on Thursday, as policymakers around the world struggle to control soaring inflation.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll last week — 13 of 16 — estimated the seven-member board will raise borrowing costs to 5.50 percent, which would mark the largest uptick since November 1999. 

“Larger inflationary pressures, added to the rapid reduction in the production gap and the ample twin deficits (in trade balance and current account), support a more contractive monetary policy posture,” said David Cubides, an economist at Itau.

Topics: eurozone Norway wealth fund Brazil Inflation

