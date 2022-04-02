Who’s Who: Ammar Al-Aboud, director of spending efficiency at the Saudi Ministry of Health

Ammar Al-Aboud has been director of spending efficiency at the Saudi Ministry of Health since February 2020.
His efforts have helped the ministry gain a ranking among the top 400+ government agencies regarding spending efficiency.
Al-Aboud is also the founder and vice president of consultation and research of the Supply Chain and Procurement Society, a nonprofit national association operating under Monsha’at.
Previously, he was supply chain projects manager at the National Unified Procurement Co., a position he took up in November 2018. His responsibilities included negotiation of contract terms and conditions, analysis of commercial sections of proposals and technical proposal evaluations, as well as coordination of technical work involving all project disciplines.
Al-Aboud worked as senior supply chain planning and scheduling engineer at Sadara Chemical Co. from 2012 to 2018.
He occupied the role of supply chain area manager at Al-Majdouie Logistics and Distribution in 2011, where he monitored the firm’s operational efficiency in relation to point-to-point transportation projects.
Before that Al-Aboud worked as assistant manager of the Aramco sales division at Ali Zaid Al-Quraishi and Partners Electrical Services. From 2007 to 2008 he was a scheduling and cost engineer at Jacobs Engineering.
Al-Aboud earned his master’s degree in supply chain management in 2010 from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia.
He received his bachelor’s degree in industrial and system engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Aboud is a certified project management professional and a certified APICS supply chain professional.
He attended Prosci’s change management sponsor program for executives, as well as the Stewart Leadership comprehensive development program “Lead Now.”
