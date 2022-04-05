Saudi culinary authority CEO meets Belgium envoy in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Mayada Badr met the Belgium Ambassador to the Kingdom Dominique Mineur at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in Riyadh’s diplomatic neighborhood.
During the meeting, they discussed the commission’s strategy and reviewed the main activities and events planned for 2022. They also looked at ways to further strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries in the culinary arts sector.
Muslims in the Kingdom believe food connects them with their families, country and culture
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ramadan unites everyone regardless of ethnicity, and Muslims around the Kingdom gather to break their fasts with diverse dishes that celebrate and highlight their cultural traditions during the holy month. Here’s a look at how expats from different cultures living in Saudi Arabia celebrate iftar and break their fasts during Ramadan.
Some expats who have lived in the Kingdom for years and call the country their home have held onto their cultural traditions, strengthened them, and passed them from one generation to the next.
“I think food is one particular thing that keeps one connected to their home or roots in a way. It’s nostalgic for us too when we break our fast in a home away from home,” Arshin Fathima, who has called Saudi Arabia her home for the past 12 years, told Arab News. “I’m from Chennai (the southern part of India). India is a country with diverse cultures and because of that each city has its own distinctive cuisine exclusive to the month of Ramadan.
She added: “I think when you start your family in another country, definitely the kids get accustomed to the environment and adapt themselves more comfortably here . . . so in a way sticking to our traditional meals makes us feel at home too sometimes.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Arshin Fathima from Chennai told Arab News that a traditional iftar table in her home contains a porridge or soup called ganji that is made with rice and lentils and very light spices.
• Dr. Kifaya Ifthikar said that a Sri Lankan iftar must always consist of a spicy porridge dish.
Fathima told Arab News that a traditional iftar table in her home contains a porridge or soup called ganji that is made with rice and lentils and very light spices. “We also have crispy and soft fritters called medu vada made from lentils. Both are a good coolant and are light on the stomach after a long day of fasting. Of course, there are other items too, but without ganji and medu vada I think any Chennaiites’ fast would be incomplete,” she said.
When asked if there were any similarities between her meals and a traditional Saudi iftar table, Fathima enthusiastically said: “Yes! This is like my second home. We have cheese and meat sambousek, kunafa, logaimat alongside our traditional porridge. Sambousaks have to be the first thing my kids reach for when they break their fast.”
Dr. Kifaya Ifthikar, who is from Sri Lanka, has been living in Saudi Arabia for more than 22 years. “An iftar table should look like a balance between health and happiness,” she said.
Ifthikar added: “In Sri Lankan cuisine, it’s usually savory all the way, we consume an assortment of fritters called cutlets, rolls or patties and a thirst-quenching pink drink called falooda.”
Falooda is a drink traditionally consisting of rose sherbet syrup, milk, basil seed and occasionally vermiculite noodles.
As an American convert to Islam living in Saudi Arabia, I’ve really started to fall in love with Saudi food.
Hana Nemec, US citizen in Saudi Arabia
In contrast to Saudi and Chennai iftar, Ifthikar said that a Sri Lankan iftar must always consist of a spicy porridge dish. Iftikhar explained that “even though our dishes are quite different, we do see some similarities, for example, cutlets could be easily substituted with falafel or our porridge with oatmeal soup. Dates are always a staple, and occasionally a sip of qahwa.”
Many Muslim expats living and working in the Kingdom have adopted the traditional Saudi style of breaking their fast with soups, light fried dishes and sweets, and the classic Vimto and dates.
“As an American convert to Islam living in Saudi Arabia, I’ve really started to fall in love with Saudi food,” Hana Nemec, a US citizen and head of communications for the American Chamber of Commerce, told Arab News.
“American food just doesn’t feel like iftar food to me. Iftar foods are so special for each of us because they’re our first moment of thankfulness for the reprieve from our fast,” Nemec said.
Apart from having a Saudi-style iftar table, Nemec has also tried her hand at cooking local dishes. “After it being my favorite food for the last six years, I tried my own jareesh recipe last year and my friends couldn’t believe it was made by a non-Saudi,” she said.
Nemec isn’t the only American living in Saudi Arabia who has embraced and adopted the local traditional iftar.
Hasan Yusuf, an American Muslim living and working in Saudi Arabia, said that his favorite way to break his fast is through a shared meal with locals over a joint dish of earika and haneeth — and relishing it by eating hands. He explained that food brings people together. “We feast intimately, sharing from one plate. Dishes like earika and haneeth must be eaten from one bowl or plate. Everyone’s hands are digging in, reaching for the stars and eating joyfully,” he said.
Yusuf said that he has grown to appreciate a local favorite, camel’s milk, which he constantly incorporates in his iftar.
“It’s just as simple as saying: “You are my brother, we are family, say bismillah and enjoy ‘our’ cultural dish. The ‘our’ part makes me feel included. Never have I felt that eating earika or haneeth is an exclusive thing. In fact, I’ve mastered making it now. So, yes, this year I’ll be inviting them to try OUR earika,” Yusuf said.
Iftar connects Muslims during the holy of Ramadan, regardless of what dishes are on the table or what spices are used. Muslims across the Kingdom embrace their cultural diversity. “They remind us of how blessed we are to have the sustenance God has granted us, and for his mercy and generosity reflected in our lives to be able to gather with those that we love to consume it. Not everyone on Earth is as blessed as us, so these foods are meant to be cherished,” Nemec said.
Although the food on each of our iftar tables may vary in colors and flavors, Muslims in Saudi Arabia are united in the celebration of Ramadan.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it values the UN’s efforts in the truce in Yemen.
The Cabinet, meeting on Tuesday evening, expressed hope the cessation of military actions would contribute to a political solution in the war-ravaged country.
Yemenis have been invited for a national dialogue through a Gulf Cooperation Council initiative to find a solution to the seven-year war. The Iran-backed Houthi group has refused to attend the talks in Riyadh.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced last Wednesday it would stop all military operations in Yemen. The Houthis announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 26.
The two-month truce has been welcomed by the international community.
The UAE it supports all efforts made by the UN envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.
Bahrain praised the response of the leadership of the coalition and said it hopes that it will constitute an important step as an opportunity to stop the war in Yemen.
Welcoming the truce, Japan said there is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict, but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.
The Houthis have been criticized for exploiting the truce by deploying heavy equipment and military forces outside the strategic city of Marib as they prepare to launch another offensive to capture the city.
The Yemeni riyal rebounded over the weekend by about 13 percent as peace talks continue in the Saudi capital.
Money traders told Arab News that the riyal rose for the first time in months, from 1260 to 1070 in government-controlled areas.
Exploitation of children and women is a human trafficking crime, says Saudi Public Security
The exploitation of children is a crime penalized by imprisonment of no more than two years or a fine of no more than SR100,000 ($26,650)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The security authorities in the city of Riyadh continue to arrest beggars. The Saudi Public Security said on Monday that the exploitation of children, women and the elderly through beggary is one of the crimes of human trafficking.
Abuse or neglect of children is considered to be any of the following, according to the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers:
- Keeping them without a family bond, not extracting their identification documents, withholding their IDs, or not saving it.
- Not completing their required health vaccinations being a cause for them to drop out of education.
- Being in an environment where they may be exposed to danger, mistreatment, harassing them sexually, or exposing them to sexual exploitation.
- Exploiting them financially, in crime, or in beggary, using offensive or degrading words leading to humiliation.
- Exposing them to immoral, criminal or scenes inappropriate for their age.
- Discrimination against them for any racial, social or economic reason, and the failure to raise and care for them.
- Allowing them to drive a vehicle under the legal age and anything that threatens their safety or physical or psychological health.
Arab News spoke to Saudi lawyer Khalid Al-Mihmadi who affirmed that the exploitation of women, children and the elderly in beggary is a human trafficking crime.
“It is a crime punishable under the text of the law, and the protection of the child issued by the royal decree and goes astray for the elderly and a crime punishable by the system and of course is a legal violation,” he said.
The exploitation of children is a crime penalized by imprisonment of no more than two years or a fine of no more than SR100,000 ($26,650).
Saudi lawyer Waleed Malhan explained that trafficking in persons means: The use, tracking, transportation, harboring, or receipt of a person for the purpose of abuse, whether it is a woman, a child or a man.
The Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers said that trafficking included coercion, threatening, defrauding, deceiving, kidnapping, abusing a position or influence, abusing an authority, exploiting a weakness. It also included giving or receiving money or benefits to obtain the consent of a person, or having control over another for the purpose of sexual assault, forced labor or service, begging, slavery, or practices similar to slavery, servitude, the removal of organs or medical experiments.
“The Kingdom made the freedoms and dignity of people a priority, as it issued the Law on Combating Trafficking in Persons in 2009 and began its implementation in the same year,” Malhan told Arab News.
He said that a committee had been set up. This committee was responsible for following up on the situation of the victims and coordinating with the authorities to shelter and return the victims to their countries or their place of residence.
“The Kingdom also allows the victims the right to stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to correct their situation. The procedure is reviewed annually,” Manhal said.
“The Kingdom has worked to combat all kinds of exploitation and has been persistent over the years and aims to combat cases of exploitation and trafficking in persons and provide a helping hand to the victims,” he said.
Saudi Tourism Ministry, PNU launch English and French tourism diplomas
Applicants must achieve specific scores in related tests to qualify for the programs, including a minimum score of 65 in the Post-Graduate General Aptitude Test
Updated 05 April 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has announced the launch of two new higher diploma programs in tourism, in partnership with the Deanship of Postgraduate Studies at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.
Launched and introduced in two new foreign languages, English and French, the two programs aim to elevate the standards and qualifications of Saudi tourism sector workers and empower women in the field.
The ministry said on Twitter: “In partnership with Princess Nourah University, we are pleased to offer two higher diploma programs in the field of tourism launched in two languages including English and French. These two programs are the first programs of their kind in Saudi universities, with the aim of preparing professionally qualified cadres in various fields of tourism according to the highest standards.”
Applicants must achieve specific scores in related tests to qualify for the programs, including a minimum score of 65 in the Post-Graduate General Aptitude Test. They must also complete a bachelor’s degree in related majors with a grade of at least B or C+.
Those who wish to apply to the French diploma programs must obtain level A2 in the DELF (Diplome d’etudes en langue francaise), TEF (Test d’Evaluation de Francais), or other French-language equivalent tests.
For the English diploma program, applicants must score at least 5.5 on the Academic IELTS (International English Language Testing System) or equivalent test.
The tourism diploma program lasts for one year, with a total credit of 28 hours and total fee of SR22,400 ($5,970)
PNU offers a range of about 20 master’s degree programs, including several interdisciplinary and international collaboration-based programs. The university has been working to introduce programs that keep pace with local and global developments, and meet the needs of the labor market in line with Vision 2030.
Although Saudi universities offer Arabic diploma programs in tourism, the addition of English and French programs is a bonus in attracting visitors to the Kingdom.
According to the Kingdom’s Unified National Platform, one of the most important criteria that Saudi tourist guide license applicants must meet is mastering at least one foreign language.
There are 1,233 licensed Saudi tour guides in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The Saudi Tour Guides Association aims to increase the number of licensed male and female tour guides to 13,000 by 2030.
Malaysian PM inaugurates Saudi Ramadan program in Kuala Lumpur
The Malaysian prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership for their philanthropy
SPA
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob welcomed Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud bin Hussein Qattan in Putrajaya on Tuesday for iftar (breaking fast), where the officials also launched a program to distribute dates and copies of the Holy Qur’an.
The program is being implemented by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the religious attaché at the Saudi embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
The program aims to distribute 57 tons of dates to the Malaysian people. Also, more than 46,000 copies of the holy book translated into Malay by the King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur’an will be distributed to mosques and non-governmental organizations throughout the country.
The Malaysian prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership for their philanthropy.