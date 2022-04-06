You are here

  • Home
  • WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally
A health worker conducts a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound during the second stage of a pandemic lockdown in Shanghai on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gb4u

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally
  • In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19
  • The UN health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report issued Wednesday.
In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16 percent weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The UN health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.
However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus, meaning that many cases are likely going undetected.
WHO said it was also tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January. WHO said early estimates suggest the recombined omicron could be about 10 percent more transmissible than previous mutations, but further evidence is needed.
The agency has continued to warn countries not to drop their COVID-19 protocols too quickly and predicted that future variants could spread easily if surveillance and testing systems are shelved.
Last week, the UK said COVID-19 had hit record levels across the country, with government statistics estimating that about 1 in 13 people were infected. Those figures came on the same day the British government abandoned its free testing program.
Meanwhile, Chinese authorities conducted more mass testing this week across Shanghai, which remains in lockdown following another jump in infections; the city has recorded more than 90,000 cases but no deaths during the pandemic.
Despite growing public frustration and concerns about economic effects, China says it is sticking to its hard-line “zero-tolerance” approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts. Following a public uproar, Shanghai authorities said Wednesday they would allow at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.

Topics: Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Meta will no longer be requiring COVID booster shots for US staff. (File/AFP)
Media
Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in US offices
China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19
World
China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
  • New Delhi has repeatedly called for end to violence, but abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia
  • International rights groups recorded “apparent war crimes” by Russian forces in Bucha and other sites
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister condemned the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called for an independent investigation on Wednesday amid international calls for further sanctions against Russia.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, its troops have repeatedly hit civilian sites with airstrikes and artillery, raising international concerns over war crimes.

As Russian forces retreat from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, some of the strongest evidence of atrocities came to light this week from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha: mass graves and dead civilians on the streets — some corpses with bound hands and gunshot wounds to the head, others apparently mowed down by heavy vehicles.

Following the accounts from Bucha, the EU proposed new sanctions against Russia and several more European states have expelled Russian diplomats.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told lawmakers during Wednesday’s parliamentary address that India was “deeply disturbed by the reports.”

He said: “Many honorable members (of Parliament) brought up the incidents, the happenings in Bucha. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter, and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

Moscow has since denied targeting civilians, despite overwhelming evidence shown by Ukrainian authorities, the international media and rights groups. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have said they had documented “apparent war crimes” by Russian forces in Bucha and other sites.

India has repeatedly called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has abstained from various UN resolutions on the war as it attempts to balance diplomatic ties with the West and Moscow — its main supplier of defense technology.

Neither Jaishankar nor India’s permanent representative to the UN, who on Tuesday evening also called for an independent probe into the Bucha killings, have directly condemned Russia.

Indian officials have also avoided using the terms “invasion” or “war” in reference to Russia’s assault on Ukrainian territory.

“This is keeping the Russian sensitivities in mind because Russia is not calling it a war,” Prof. Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

“From India’s vantage point, keeping Russia in good humor is important for its own operational requirement, which is defense,” he said, adding that India wanted to balance the position of another superpower: China.

India-China ties have significantly deteriorated since April 2020, when tensions on the border in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh led to a continuing standoff and the deployment of tens of thousands of extra troops to the area.

“India wants a channel of communication opened with Russia,” Pant said. “There are certain things India will have to do to make sure that Russia does not feel completely isolated and marginalized, because that would mean the Russia-China axis would grow even stronger.”

However, he added that recent developments are demonstrating an evolution in India’s position.

Facing Western pressure, Jaishankar last week called for respect for the UN Charter during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi.

“Gradually, India is moving towards a position where it is saying that all countries, including Russia, have to follow the UN Charter, international law and territorial integrity,” Pant said. “Once this massacre has unfolded, it made it difficult for India to take any other position.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Bucha

Related

CAPTION: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov sit for a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (AP) video
World
India calls for end to Ukraine ‘violence’ amid visit of Russia’s Lavrov 
Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions
World
Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce
Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce
  • "I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference
Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
AFP

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Wednesday he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.
“I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate cease-fire,” Orban told a press conference, saying he had spoken to the Russian president. “His response was positive, but with conditions,” Orban said, without elaborating.
The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban President Vladimir Putin Truce

Related

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate on stage at their election base, 'Balna' building on the bank of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022. (AFP)
World
Hungary PM Orban wins fourth term with comfortable victory
Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions
World
Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions
  • Western sanctions gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in Bucha
  • Moscow denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.
Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion gained new impetus this week when dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha after it was retaken from Russian forces.
As Pope Francis described the killings there as a “massacre,” the head of the European Commission signalled further sanctions — including examining a ban on energy imports — on top of ones unveiled by the bloc on Tuesday. Washington is in turn due to announce new sanctions on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to act decisively in taking “more rigid” steps.
“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he told Irish lawmakers by videolink.
Ukrainian officials say between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, where satellite images taken weeks ago show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.
Moscow, which refers to the conflict as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise Ukraine, denied targeting civilians there and called the evidence presented a forgery staged by the West to discredit it.
To the south, the besieged southern port of Mariupol has been under bombardment throughout most of the invasion that began on Feb. 24, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.
“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday, while Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people trying to flee would have to use their own vehicles..
Reuters could not immediately verify the British report.
Vereshchuk said authorities would try to evacuate civilians trapped elsewhere through 11 humanitarian corridors.

Energy sanctions push?
Ukraine’s foreign minister said that while he welcomed the latest set of EU sanctions only an embargo on Russian gas and oil and cutting off all Russian banks from the global financial system could “stop” President Vladimir Putin.
“I will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
Russian forces last week pulled back from positions outside Kyiv and shifted the focus of their assault away from the capital, and Ukraine’s general staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest, also remained under attack.
Authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk on Wednesday urged residents to get out “while it is safe” from an area that Ukraine also expects to be the target of a new offensive.
Speaking a day after the European Union announced new sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal imports and denying Russian ships access to EU ports, the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said there was more to come.
“These sanctions will not be our last sanctions,” she told European Parliament on Wednesday. “Now we have to look into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels.”
Von der Leyen’s remarks signalled the bloc’s strengthening resolve to take the step that Kyiv says is vital to securing a deal to end the war. But German Finance Minster Christian Lindner said in a newspaper interview, Europe’s biggest economy which relies on Russian gas for much of its energy needs, was just not ready for an immediate ban.
The White House said earlier that new sanctions, coordinated between Washington, the Group of Seven advanced economies and the EU, will target Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainians Zaporizhzhia

Related

France, Turkey, Greece working on ‘humanitarian operation’ for Mariupol evacuations: Macron
World
France, Turkey, Greece working on ‘humanitarian operation’ for Mariupol evacuations: Macron
Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to safety
Sport
Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to safety

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque

Six wounded in grenade attack at Afghan mosque
  • Kabul police spokesman said grenade was thrown inside the mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

KABUL: Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan.
Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but Daesh-Khorasan continues to operate across the country.
“We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred,” worshipper Mohammed Yasin told AFP.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown inside the Pul-e-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene.
No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh-Khorasan has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the extremist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who now rule Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul mosque attack

Related

Vendors sell dates at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP) video
World
Humanitarian crisis casts shadow over first Ramadan in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul
World
‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage

Ukraine’s gas transit operator suffers hundreds of millions of euros in damage
  • Two gas distribution stations had been destroyed
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday.
Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 ​​gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.

Topics: gas Russia-Ukraine Conflict damage

Related

Update Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Business & Economy
Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Update Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin falls; sanctions on Russian darknet and crypto exchange — Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, calls for international probe
BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.