China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19

China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19
Shanghai has emerged as a test of China’s COVID-19 elimination strategy based on testing, tracing and quarantining all positive cases and their close contacts. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2022
Reuters

  • Some residents woke up before dawn for white-suited health care workers to swab their throats
  • It is China’s largest public health response since it tackled the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan
SHANGHAI: China has sent the military and thousands of health care workers into Shanghai to help carry out COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise on Monday, in one of the country’s biggest-ever public health responses.
Some residents woke up before dawn for white-suited health care workers to swab their throats as part of nucleic acid testing at their housing compounds, many queuing up in their pyjamas and standing the required two meters apart.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel from across the army, navy and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported.
More than 10,000 health care workers from provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and the capital Beijing have arrived in Shanghai, according to state media, which showed them arriving, suitcase-laden and masked up, by high-speed rail and aircraft.
It is China’s largest public health response since it tackled the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first discovered in late 2019. The State Council said the PLA dispatched more than 4,000 medical personnel to the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is, at that time.
Shanghai, which began a two-stage lockdown on March 28 that has been expanded to confine practically all residents to their homes, reported 8,581 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 425 symptomatic COVID-19 cases for April 3. It also asked residents to self-test on Sunday.
The city has emerged as a test of China’s COVID-19 elimination strategy based on testing, tracing and quarantining all positive cases and their close contacts.
The exercise in China’s most populous city takes place on the eve of when Shanghai initially said it planned to lift the city’s lockdown.
The country has 12,400 institutions capable of processing tests from as many as 900 million people a day, a senior Chinese health official was reported as saying last month.
China’s primarily uses pool testing, a process in which up to 20 swab samples are mixed together for more rapid processing.
The city has also converted multiple hospitals, gymnasiums, apartment blocks and other venues into central quarantine sites, including the Shanghai New International Expo Center which can hold 15,000 patients at full capacity.
On Monday, some residents said they received their results on their personal health app just over four hours after they were swabbed in the morning. But in other parts of the city some said they had yet to receive any notification on when their tests would be.
The surge in state support for Shanghai comes as the city is straining under the demands of the country’s “dynamic clearance” strategy, with some residents complaining of crowded and unsanitary central quarantine centers, as well as difficulties in securing food and essential medical help.
Some have begun to question the policies, asking why COVID-positive children are separated from their parents and why mild or asymptomatic infections — the majority of Shanghai’s cases — cannot isolate at home.
On Monday Shanghai official Wu Qianyu told a press conference that children could be accompanied by their parents if the parents were also infected, but separated if they were not, adding that policies were still being refined.
A Shanghai resident, who declined to be named for privacy reasons, told Reuters he had been transported to a central quarantine facility on Sunday night after reporting a positive result on a self test more than a week ago.
Another antigen test on Saturday showed he was no longer infected, but authorities insisted on sending him to quarantine, where he has been put in a flat where he has to share a toilet with two other patients, both of whom are still testing positive.
“How is this isolation?” he said, adding that he was now afraid of being re-infected. “I’m not in any mood to do anything right now, I can’t sleep.”
On Monday, videos circulating on the WeChat messaging app showed scores of people rushing to grab bedding and supplies from the dirty floor of what the poster said was a quarantine center whose premises were still littered with construction materials.
The pressure on the city’s health care workers and Communist Party members has also been great, as they work around the clock to manage the city’s lockdown and deal with residents’ frustrations.
Photos and videos have gone viral on Chinese social media of exhausted workers and volunteers sleeping in plastic chairs or on the grass outside housing compounds, or being berated by residents.

Topics: China Shanghai Coronavirus

Meet the US family going all out for Ramadan

While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they have gone all out. (AN Photo/Screenshots)
While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they have gone all out. (AN Photo/Screenshots)
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

Meet the US family going all out for Ramadan

While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they have gone all out. (AN Photo/Screenshots)
  • Syrian father Faisal Al-Sawaf and his Egyptian wife Hana Al-Sawaf go all out to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for their five American children
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Like billions of their fellow Muslims around the world, families in the US are revelling in an observation of Ramadan without strict COVID-19 restrictions. 

During the holy month, Syrian father Faisal Al-Sawaf and his Egyptian wife Hana Al-Sawaf go all out to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for their five American children. 

While observing the previous two Ramadans for the Al-Sawaf family has been muted due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year they are hosting bonding activities, marking traditions, and have set up a large, classically styled tent in their garden.

“We had to arrange with a couple of friends and family back in Saudi Arabia, we bought it from a city called Hafr Al-Batin,” Faisal explained to Arab News. 

“It’s a family gathering, we always like to have friends, people, family, neighbors, the tent, it actually solved a big problem for us as it's hard to host everybody in one place in the house,” he added.

The tent is the dazzling centerpiece of a house already decorated with lanterns, stickers and signs and where the Al-Sawafs have been crafting ornate wooden boxes filled with desserts to give to their loved ones.

“We customized certain boxes that we got engraved with an Arabic message,” Hana told Arab News. “And within, it has a lot of traditional Arabic sweets, desserts, chocolates, dates, so we spent a lot of time preparng the boxes. Each box has something different, something new.”

She continued: “We just composed it together, and we plan on when we go see the families, and when we’re going to go give them.”

 

 

 

It may not be the typical way to observe the Holy Month, but for families so far from their cultural community, it's a way to stay connected. And with everyone gathered under the same canvas, that sense of connection can be shared.

 

One of the Al-Sawaf daughters, Dana, explained to Arab News what the holy month means to her.


“Ramadan means a lot of things but most importantly means family because it’s a time where we all get closer together and it surrounds us with the people you love and it also gives us the time to connect spiritually and physically.”

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan US American Muslims

Arab food chain in Berlin thrives

Arab food chain in Berlin thrives
Updated 04 April 2022
David Kampmann

Arab food chain in Berlin thrives

Arab food chain in Berlin thrives
  • RISA Chicken is expanding across Germany’s capital — during Ramadan there is a lot more to prepare
  • ‘During the holy month, charity must always come first, revenue second,’ managing director tells Arab News
Updated 04 April 2022
David Kampmann

BERLIN: Customers from all over the world are queueing in front of cashiers, menus of chicken and fries are omnipresent over their heads, and the sounds of fryers fill the room — a scene that appears typical for a restaurant in Berlin.

Yet this two-story eatery opposite the railway station of Zoologischer Garten is different: The smell of exotic spices hangs in the air, and Arabic dishes such as hummus fill the menu photos and trays.

Osman remembers how RISA Chicken began. “There were a lot of food places in Germany that served chicken, yet this was the first to sell both fried and grilled chicken in Arab style,” he told Arab News.

Osman said he spoke personally with founder Khalil Jawad, “congratulated him on the new business and wished him the best of luck.” 

Jawad, a German of Lebanese descent, was no rookie in the food business. He once ran a successful steakhouse in Berlin that he later sold to find new opportunities.

A pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah unexpectedly inspired the pious Muslim to open a new place at home that would provide customers with fried and grilled chicken.

He founded a restaurant of his own in 2004. Jawad branded it Rizqa, meaning blessing in Arabic, but changed the spelling for German customers.

The coincidental meeting between he and Osman was to be fateful for both. “We were in loose contact for a couple of years,” said the latter. “In 2012, we began to meet more frequently and became friends.”

At the time, RISA Chicken had already opened two new branches in Berlin and was no longer a local district restaurant.

Jawad found Osman’s ideas inspiring, and in 2013 made him an offer. The banker became Jawad’s managing director.

RISA Chicken is now well-known across Berlin, with seven branches. But it was in 2013 that Osman began to change the business concept. Food production was centralized, and some concepts regarding food were changed.

“There’s never a day in which I don’t think about what we could improve,” Osman said. “There can never be a status quo!”

In 2016, he had an idea that would ultimately change the face of the chain: Opening a two-story branch opposite the railway station of Zoologischer Garten.

Osman was convinced that the profits would be worth the risks, though the building’s landlords doubted whether he knew what he was doing.

When asked, his answer was blunt: “I told them either it’s the chickens that get grilled or me.” His optimism prevailed.

In 2017, the new and largest branch opened and was an immediate success. What started as a small family business that mainly served immigrants from the Middle East, or German customers hankering for Arabic food, changed its face. “Now our customers are from Berlin or coming to visit Berlin,” said Osman.

During the holy month, things are different for RISA Chicken. Banners wishing visitors a happy Ramadan in Arabic and German are put up across the restaurants.

Large groups and families order bigger amounts of food in advance to break their fast, either holding their iftar at the restaurants or getting home delivery.

“Charity is one of the major aspects of Ramadan,” Osman said. RISA Chicken donates large meals to mosques, cultural associations and homeless shelters across Berlin. “During the holy month, charity must always come first, revenue second.”

Osman’s dream is to expand not only across Germany but abroad also, with partners who share his vision. “RISA Chicken has the potential to become a large brand across the world.”

Topics: chicken Fast food Saudi Arabia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term
Updated 04 April 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term
  • ‘There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority’
  • Carrie Lam took office in 2017 with a pledge to unite a city that was growing increasingly resentful of Beijing’s tightening grip
Updated 04 April 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has governed the global financial hub through the unprecedented upheaval of anti-government protests and COVID-19, said on Monday she will not seek a second five-year term of office.
Lam’s announcement came as media said Chief Secretary John Lee, Hong Kong’s second most senior official, was set to resign to join the race to replace Lam in May as the Chinese-ruled city’s next leader.
“There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority,” Lam told a regular press briefing.
“They think it’s time for me to go home.”
She declined to comment on possible candidates to replace her and said she had not decided on her future plans.
Lam, born in British-ruled Hong Kong in 1957 and a life-long civil servant who describes herself as a devout Catholic, took office in 2017 with a pledge to unite a city that was growing increasingly resentful of Beijing’s tightening grip.
Two years later, millions of democracy supporters took to the streets in sometimes violent anti-government protests. The unrest led to Beijing imposing a sweeping national security law in June 2020, giving it more power than ever to shape life in Hong Kong.
An exasperated Lam said at the height of the unrest in 2019 that if she had the choice she would quit, adding in remarks to a group of business people that the chief executive “has to serve two masters by constitution, that is the central people’s government and the people of Hong Kong.”
“Political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited,” she added, according to an audio recording of her comments obtained by Reuters.
Lam said on Monday she had proposed a government restructuring to mainland authorities that would include new policy departments but it would be up to the city’s next leader to decide whether to go ahead with the plan.
City leaders are selected by a small election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists so whoever becomes the next leader of the former British colony will do so with Beijing’s tacit approval.
Lee, 64, a security official during the prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, was promoted in 2021 in a move some analysts said signaled Beijing’s renewed focus on security rather than the economy.
Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other possible contenders mentioned in media include the city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, as well as former leader Leung Chun-ying. None has yet to announce a bid.
Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of wide-ranging freedoms, including an independent judiciary and right to public assembly, for at least 50 years.
The United States sanctioned both Lam and Lee, among other officials, in 2020, saying they had undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy from Beijing and curtailed political freedoms with the national security law that punishes offenses like subversion and secession with up to life imprisonment.
Chinese and Hong Kong authorities deny individual rights are being eroded and say the security law was needed to restore the stability necessary for economic success after the prolonged unrest.
The leadership election was pushed back from March to May 8 to give the government time to battle a COVID outbreak that has infected more than a million of the 7.4 million people in the city. Lam’s term ends on June 30.
Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule it has had four chief executives, who all struggled to balance the democratic and liberal aspirations of many residents with the vision of China’s Communist Party leadership.

Topics: Hong Kong Carrie Lam

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP
Reuters

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha

Russia seeks urgent UN Security Council meet over Ukrainian charges of atrocities in Bucha
  • Russia accuses Kyiv of staged footage of corpses; US says Moscow is feigning outrage
  • Ukraine’s Zelensky appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Moscow has called for a special UN Security Council meeting Monday to address claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.
“In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday on Twitter.
Ukraine and Western leaders have erupted in outrage over the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people in Bucha, a small town northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly blamed Moscow for the “killings” of civilians.
Russia denied the accusations and said Kyiv staged footage of the corpses.
A senior Washington official swiftly slammed Moscow’s UN move and said it was designed to “feign outrage.”
“Russia is drawing from the playbook it used for Crimea & Aleppo: forced to defend the indefensible (here, the Bucha atrocities), Russia is calling a @UN Security Council meeting so it can feign outrage & call for accountability,” tweeted Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the UN.
“Nobody is buying it,” added Power, who is the current administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
UN authorities have yet to publicly state whether a Security Council emergency meeting will take place Monday.

Grammy appearance
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the US and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians “in any way you can.”
“What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” said Zelensky in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.
“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence,” Zelensky, wearing a dark green t-shirt, said in English, his voice hoarse.
War broke out in Ukraine over a month ago after Russian military forces invaded areas in the country’s east, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and reducing entire cities to rubble.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” 
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Bucha Ukraine Russian atrocities

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

Sri Lanka cabinet resigns after protesters defy curfew

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AP)
  • “President Rajapaksa better realize that the tide has already turned on his autocratic rule,” SJB lawmaker Harsha de Silva told AFP
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet aside from the president and his sibling prime minister resigned from their posts Sunday as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis, with a social media blackout failing to halt another day of anti-government demonstrations.
The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials — along with record inflation and crippling power cuts — in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
All 26 ministers in the cabinet aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.
The move clears the way for the president to appoint a new cabinet on Monday — and some of those stepping down may be reappointed.
It came with the country under a state of emergency imposed after a crowd attempted to storm the president’s home in the capital Colombo, and a nationwide curfew in effect until Monday morning.
Earlier, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka’s main opposition alliance, denounced a social media blackout aimed at quelling intensifying public demonstrations and said it was time for the government to resign.
“President Rajapaksa better realize that the tide has already turned on his autocratic rule,” SJB lawmaker Harsha de Silva told AFP.
Troops armed with automatic assault rifles moved to stop a protest by opposition lawmakers and hundreds of their supporters attempting to march to the capital’s Independence Square.
The road was barricaded a few hundred meters from the home of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and the crowd engaged in a tense stand-off with security forces for nearly two hours before dispersing peacefully.
Eran Wickramaratne, another SLB lawmaker, condemned the state of emergency declaration and the presence of troops on city streets.
“We can’t allow a military takeover,” he said. “They should know we are still a democracy.”

Internet service providers were ordered to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and several other social media platforms but the blackout did not deter several small demonstrations elsewhere in Sri Lanka.
Police fired tear gas to disperse university students in the central town of Peradeniya, though protests in other parts of the country ended without incident.
Private media outlets reported that the chief of Sri Lanka’s Internet regulator resigned after the ban order went into effect.
The blackout was rescinded later in the day after the country’s Human Rights Commission ruled that the defense ministry had no power to impose the censorship.
The streets of Colombo stayed largely empty on Sunday, apart from the opposition protest and long lines of vehicles queued for fuel.
But police told AFP that one man had died by electrocution after climbing a high-tension pylon near Rajapaksa’s home. Residents said he was protesting rolling power cuts.
Mass protests had been planned for Sunday before the social media blackout went into effect, but organizers have postponed the rallies until after the curfew is lifted on Monday.


The escalating protests have led to fissures within the government, with the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa condemning the partial Internet blackout.
“I will never condone the blocking of social media,” said Namal, the sports minister.
He was among three members of the Rajapaksa family who later resigned, along with finance minister Basil and the eldest brother Chamal, who held the agricultural portfolio.
A junior party has also hinted it may leave the ruling coalition within a week.
The move would not affect the government’s survival but threatens its chances of lawfully extending the country’s state of emergency ordinance.
Western diplomats in Colombo have expressed concern over the use of emergency laws to stifle democratic dissent and said they were closely monitoring developments.
Sri Lanka’s influential Bar Association has urged the government to rescind the state of emergency, which allows security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without charges.
Solidarity protests were staged elsewhere in the world over the weekend, including in the Australian city of Melbourne, home to a large Sri Lankan diaspora.
A critical lack of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka struggling to service its ballooning $51-billion foreign debt, with the pandemic torpedoing vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The crisis has also left the import-dependent country unable to pay even for essentials.
Diesel shortages have sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in recent days, causing protests at empty pumps, and electricity utilities have imposed 13-hour blackouts to conserve fuel.
Many economists also say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.
Sri Lanka is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

