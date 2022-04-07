Post-trade services boosted as Tadawul implements largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history

RIYADH: Tadawul Group, operator of the Saudi exchange, has completed the implementation of the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade services infrastructure.

Launched in collaboration with the securities clearing center Muqassa, and the securities depository center, known as Edaa, the bundle of measures is now up and running, the group said in a statement.

These measures entail that “Muqassa is fully activated to clear all products traded in the Saudi Exchange, extending the clearing services for equities, Sukuk, bonds, and traded fund market,” it added.

Tadawul intends to provide investors with increased investment opportunities, and access to a diverse range of financial instruments and new products.

This, in turn, will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally attractive investment destination.