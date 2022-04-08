Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League

You are here

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg football match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt on April 7, 2022. (AFP)
Lyon's Brazilian striker Tete (L) fights for the ball with West Ham United's English defender Ben Johnson during their UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg football match at The London Stadium in east London on April 7, 2022. (AFP)
  • Leipzig salvage a 1-1 draw, Braga beat Rangers 1-0
Barcelona failed to win an away match in the Europa League for the first time after they  were held 1-1 by 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ferran Torres salvaged the draw in the second-tier European competition with an equalizer following a series of fluent passes around the box in the 66th minute.

Barcelona were knocked out of the lucrative Champions League in the team's first post-Lionel Messi season. They are  playing for the first time in the Europa League and never won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, reaching the semifinals on four occasions but not getting to a final.

Frankfurt won the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Rebuilding under recently hired coach Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have relied on big away performances to get to the last eight, beating Napoli (4-2) and Galatasaray (2-1) on the road after first-leg home draws.

In other games, 10-man West Ham also drew 1-1 with Lyon. The Hammers reached the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time since 1981 after eliminating six-time champion Sevilla.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved a penalty and a follow-up attempt but he couldn’t keep out an own-goal by Davide Zappacosta from the resulting corner as Leipzig salvaged a 1-1 draw.

Also, Braga beat Rangers 1-0.

In the Europa Conference League, Roma, one of the favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition, failed to get their revenge at Bodo/Glimt and lost 2-1. The Norwegian club routed Roma 6-1 in the group stage for Jose Mourinho’s biggest loss as a coach. Bodo/Glimt also earned a draw in the return match in Italy, and have eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stage.

Also, Leicester were held 0-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven, Marseille beat PAOK Thessaloniki 2-1 and Slavia Prague earned a 3-3 draw at Feyenoord.

In Frankfurt, Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué had to be substituted in the 23rd minute due to an injury after he slipped and could not continue.

In the first half, Barcelona didn’t look like the in-form team that have moved to second place in the Spanish league.

Ansgar Knauff put the hosts ahead three minutes into the second half with a dipping shot after Barcelona failed to clear a corner. Brazilian defender Tuta received his second yellow in the 78th minute and was ejected.

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell downed Lyon forward Moussa Dembélé, who was running on goal outside the area, and received a straight red in first half injury time.

Despite that setback, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen delighted the packed London Stadium by giving the hosts the lead on a counterattack early in the second half.

Tanguy Ndombélé, who is on loan at Lyon from Tottenham, canceled out that lead to give the visitors a decent result ahead of the second leg.

Atalanta's Musso denied André Silva from the spot in the 58th minute, and also denied Willi Orban from the rebound in Leipzig.

Moments later, Zappacosta was under pressure from a corner and sent the ball into his own net.

Luis Muriel’s first-half goal gave Atalanta the lead after he cut into the box from the left to beat Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi with an angled shot into the roof of the net.

Both sides hit the woodwork twice. Atalanta is bidding to become the first Italian club to win the competition since Parma won its precursor, the UEFA Cup, in 1999.

Abel Ruiz netted the sole goal five minutes before halftime for Braga against Rangers. In another chance, Ricardo Horta hit the post.

Hugo Vetlesen scored the winning goal for Bodo/Glimt in the 89th minute after teammate Ulrik Saltnes had equalized around 10 minutes into the second half.

Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan chipped the ball over the defense for Lorenzo Pellegrini to fire home two minutes before the interval.

Gerson volleyed in the opening goal for Marseille. Dimitri Payet, who set up that first goal, doubled the advantage at the end of the first half with a perfect drive off Cengiz Ünder’s corner.

Payet picked up a piece of broken glass on the field during the game — as he prepared to take a corner — and gave it to the referee.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Kelechi Iheanacho chipped wide in the first half against PSV.

Ibrahim Traoré scored with a backheel shot in the dying seconds of injury time for Slavia Prague to earn a draw. It was the third encounter between the Dutch and Czech clubs this season.

Orkun Kökçü scored with a low free kick four minutes before the end to put Feyenoord 3-2 up in an entertaining game in Rotterdam.

Topics: Europa League Barcelona West Ham United Lyon FRANKFURT

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize soccer club finances

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize soccer club finances
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize soccer club finances

UEFA approves new rules to scrutinize soccer club finances
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

NYON, SWITZERLAND: UEFA approved new financial monitoring rules for European soccer clubs on Thursday, giving up on “fair play” and lowering expectations it can solve the competitive imbalance in the Champions League.

The “Financial Fair Play” system in place since 2010, and known as FFP, will be replaced in June by “Financial Sustainability” regulations.

“Competitiveness cannot be addressed simply by financial regulations,” UEFA project leader Andrea Traverso said at a briefing, adding the words “fair play” had been misinterpreted to mean “we create a level playing field.”

“This is why we changed the name,” he said, describing a “huge, complex exercise to get a consensus” across European soccer for a financial review that became inevitable after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Champions League has been dominated by the wealthiest of clubs that are able to afford rising player salaries and huge transfer fees. Over the past decade, the most unlikely club to reach the final was Tottenham — which currently has the 10th-highest revenue in world soccer. Only Spanish and English clubs won the Europa League.

The new rules were praised last week by the Spanish league for “restricting the ability of state-owned clubs to commit financial doping.” That statement did not identify clubs but clearly targeted Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain — owned by the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Qatar, respectively.

By 2025, clubs playing in UEFA competitions will be limited by the “squad cost rule” to spending 70 percent of their revenue on salaries and transfers or face financial and — eventually — sporting sanctions.

After two years of financial penalties, persistent rule-breaking clubs could be barred from selecting certain players in UEFA competitions, have points deducted or be banned from a competition.

“The deterrents are there,” Traverso said. “As from a certain moment (clubs) would be so harshly penalized that I think it would be quite dissuasive.”

Although some clubs were excluded for one season from the Champions League and Europa League under the old FFP system, the most celebrated case saw Man City defeat UEFA to get a two-year ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA-appointed investigators had accused Man City of inflating the value of sponsorship deals with companies from Abu Dhabi.

From June, UEFA said it will evaluate all commercial deals — not just those suspected of being too closely related to club owners.

“We believe the way (the rules) are refined is becoming more and more difficult for clubs to go around,” Traverso said, acknowledging “our capacity of investigations are somehow limited because we, as you well know, are not the police.”

Minutes before the UEFA briefing, Man City were the subject of a fresh report of financial wrongdoing published by Der Spiegel. The German magazine’s reports in 2018 using internal club documents led to the UEFA ban and Man City’s successful appeal at CAS.

City have not commented publicly on the latest allegations.

The new financial rules will take effect at a time when the Champions League is worth about €2 billion ($2.18 billion) total prize money from UEFA each season for the 32 clubs who qualify. Total revenue for all UEFA club competitions is €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) annually through the 2023-24 season.

A revenue rise of about 40 percent is predicted when the Champions League expands in 2024 with a 36-team league stage and 100 extra games in total per season.

Under the new rules, club owners can cover losses of €60 million ($65 million) over three years — double the amount allowed when FFP was launched a decade ago.

Extra leeway is now being given to clubs judged to be in “good financial health,” which can make additional annual losses of €10 million ($10.9 million).

Clubs face more regular and stricter checks on paying debts on time, including wages, transfer fees to other clubs and social taxes.

The success of the new rules — and acceptance by skeptics who have doubted UEFA's will to act against wealthy clubs which are a big draw for viewers, broadcasters and sponsors – could depend on how effectively they are enforced.

The UEFA-appointed investigation unit is chaired by Sunil Gulati, the former United States soccer federation president who is an economics lecturer at Columbia University.

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
Updated 08 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures

Eddie Howe: The players are battling for their Newcastle futures
  • The Magpies coach says that despite what a recent slump might suggest, no one at St James’ Park is taking their foot off the gas just yet
Updated 08 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has laid down the gauntlet to his Newcastle United players, after stating that they are playing for their futures at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have suffered an end-of-season drop-off in form in recent weeks. After going nine games unbeaten in the Premier League, they have lost their last three, albeit all of them were away from home.

The 5-1 humbling by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in particular brought Newcastle down to earth with a bump, after the lengthy unbeaten run had helped them pull 10 points clear of the bottom three. Their last three results have left them just seven points clear of the relegation zone, with eight games to play.

The recent defeats, including the second-half capitulation in North London this week, prompted some observers to question whether the players thought they were safe and had taken their feet off the gas too soon. Howe insists that is not the case.

“I think everyone’s always playing for their future,” said the head coach. “Every day in training, I’m making assessments and judgments on character, on attitude, and that’s where you really see what the players are like, behind the scenes, day to day.

“My expectations on the training ground are very high. I want everyone to give their best in every moment, so some players can find that a challenge. But that’s what you need for long-term success, so every day I’m analyzing and making decisions about people’s futures based on what I see.”

The hammering by Spurs sparked a lot of criticism and Howe believes the players should take it on the chin.

“Yeah, and rightly so,” he said. “I think there should be criticism for our second-half performance. Certainly, I was very critical of it and I know the players were disappointed as well. I’ve got no issues taking that.

“I do feel we’ve made great strides in recent months but I think you’re always accountable to your recent performances. That’s how football works and how it should work. We have to respond now.”

If some are indeed guilty of taking their eye off the ball when it comes to the battle at the bottom of the table, Howe is definitely not one of them.

Burnley’s dramatic 3-2 late win over fellow relegation battlers Everton on Wednesday not only transformed their outlook heading into the Premier League home straight, it has Howe looking over his shoulder.

“We’re aware of the results but we can’t control them,” he said. “For me, we’ve never been in anything other than a relegation battle. Until we get the points we need, that is always going to be the case.

“We know how difficult the Premier League is and how important momentum is. Now, we’ve gone three games without winning and we need to feel that we can wrestle the momentum back, and that’s going to be down to our attitude and approach to the game and emphasizing the importance to the players but also everyone connected with the club.

“We really need that feeling in the ground that this is a massive, massive game.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe English Premier League (EPL)

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool’s go-to scorer
  • “Come on,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asked out loud, “who is better than him?”
  • Jota appears to be Liverpool’s first-choice center forward now
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: It was an open-and-shut case for many, including his manager.
Mohamed Salah was, it was declared on an almost weekly basis, the best soccer player in the world for the first half of this season, demonstrating the kind of elite-level scoring form only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently Robert Lewandowski have been able to produce this century.
It wasn’t just the volume of goals — 22 in his first 23 matches — that he was putting away for Liverpool. It was the sheer quality of them that took one’s breath away.
None more so than the weaving solo effort he conjured up against Manchester City at Anfield in October, midway through a run of 10 straight games when he scored, that surely will go down as the Premier League’s goal of the season.
“Come on,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asked out loud, “who is better than him?”
Fast forward six months and Salah is, in relative terms, in a rut. Indeed, heading into a seismic return match against City on Sunday that could yet determine the destination of the title, there’s an argument to say he might not even be Klopp’s go-to striker.
There are potentially a whole host of reasons why Salah is going through his worst scoring run this season, with no goals in five games in all competitions and no open-play goals in six weeks.
Is he tired? He’s already played 47 games this season, after all.
Are painful losses for Egypt lingering? First there was the penalty-shootout loss to Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane’s Senegal in the African Cup of Nations final in February, then a loss — also via a shootout — to the same opponent in a World Cup playoff last month.
Does it have anything to do with his current contract standoff with Liverpool? That would be unlikely.
Maybe it’s simply the vagaries of form and happenstance. Because he’s still piling up the chances, just not converting them.
Whatever it is, this is not the Salah of six months ago. He was substituted midway through the second half in each of Liverpool’s last two games after, by his high standards, fairly underwhelming performances.
“Sometimes he could decide in a better way, no doubt about that, pass the ball quicker and all these things,” Klopp said this week. “But it’s a tough period for Sadio (Mane) and Mo, with the Africa Cup and coming back being immediately available for us again with all the games.
“It’s completely normal in a season that you have these little (ups and downs).”
Will Klopp drop Salah against City on Sunday? He’d be a brave man to do that to the Premier League’s top scorer. But it’s not that he doesn’t have options.
And in Diogo Jota, Klopp has a forward who has helped to take on Liverpool’s scoring burden firstly while Salah was away at the African Cup and then amid the Egyptian’s recent struggles.
Jota appears to be Liverpool’s first-choice center forward now, displacing Roberto Firmino by doing all the dirty work like the Brazilian — the tracking back, the pressing, the harrying of defenders — but scoring a lot more goals at the same time.
Jota has scored four goals in his last six games, including the winner against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals and crucial openers against Arsenal and Watford in the league. He is tied for second in the league’s scoring chart with 14 goals.
Rested against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, Jota is highly likely to start against City. It’s which two players are alongside him in the three-pronged forward line that’s the big question.
And this is where Liverpool hold the edge over City, which will start the game at Etihad Stadium one point clear of Klopp’s team with eight games left. Liverpool’s firepower simply is greater, with Klopp able to call upon Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane and January signing Luis Diaz, who has settled in seamlessly since joining from Porto.
City have a slew of classy attacking midfielders and forward but none have the cutting edge of the likes of Salah — when he’s in form — or Jota.
City manager Pep Guardiola knows a draw is enough to leave the destiny of the title solely in his team’s hands. If that happens, City will win the league by winning its next seven games.
The onus is on Liverpool to go on the attack, which makes the game all the more enticing for fans.
And Klopp, who boldly played a front four of Mane, Salah, Jota and Firmino at the Etihad two seasons ago, knows he has the offensive players to overwhelm City.
Whether Salah is playing or not.

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota Juergen Klopp Manchester city

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing announce Formula E partnership ahead of Rome E-Prix
  • Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing have selected the Rome E-Prix to announce their multi-year partnership
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Maserati is on track to make its debut in electric racing when it joins Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with ROKiT Venturi Racing in Rome this weekend.

Given the Italian roots of the brand, Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing have selected the Rome E-Prix to announce their multi-year partnership, united with a fighting spirit and a continued thirst for ground-breaking innovation.

Maserati is the first Italian brand to participate in the Formula E championship and will make its debut on the starting grid with the new Gen3 car.

Ahead of the Rome E-Prix, ROKiT Venturi Racing is leading the way in the two World Championships, for Teams and Drivers.

Last season, the team's campaign was the most successful to date, taking two victories, five podiums and Swiss-Italian driver Edoardo Mortara finishing as runner-up in the standings.

“Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati,” Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, said. “Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation and we’re happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us. 

“We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world,” he added.

Scott Swid, chairman and managing partner at ROKiT Venturi Racing, said: “Partnering with Maserati for Gen3 is brilliant news. It’s excellent for the team, for Maserati and Formula E, but above all else, it’s fantastic news for the fans who will witness the return of an iconic marque to top-tier motorsport.

He continued: “Not only does this establish strong foundations for our long-term future in Formula E, but it also marks one of the most exciting stories in international sport in which a prestigious brand is returning to its roots by joining the most progressive and fastest-growing form of motorsport.”

Susie Wolff, CEO and managing partner and former team principal at ROKiT Venturi Racing, added: “Uniting with Maserati marks the start of a new chapter and represents the best possible outcome for the team following our successful partnership with Mercedes.

“Being entrusted with the return of one of motorsport’s most recognisable brands to international single-seater competition underlines our success in recent seasons in which we have firmly established ourselves as a commercially viable, race-winning team that can seriously contend for championships.

“With this commitment, the team is now in a fantastic position to contest Formula E’s next generation of competition which will commence in 2023,” she added.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport, said: “We are delighted to partner Formula E Maserati with ROKiT Venturi Racing, one of the most competitive teams in the championship, it is a real asset for Maserati to rely on Venturi expertise.

“We think that the collaboration of Maserati design skills and Venturi racing capabilities and experience will deliver a very efficient package. Our common DNA and passion for performance will unite the team.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Italy Rome ROKiT Venturi Maserati

Saudi sports body launches Ramadan campaign, prizes worth $266,000

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi sports body launches Ramadan campaign, prizes worth $266,000

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has launched a Ramadan campaign under the slogan 'It's Easier than You Think'. (Supplied/SFA)
  • Participants must walk minimum 4,000 steps a day, 120,000 total for chance to win
  • It’s Easier Than You Think campaign aims to keep people active, maintaining healthy lifestyle during Ramadan
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has launched its 2022 Ramadan campaign to promote physical activity and healthy habits during the holy month of fasting.

Under the slogan It’s Easier than You Think, the initiative will include activities, events, and videos running throughout the period and prizes totaling SR1 million ($266,000) will be up for grabs.

This year’s campaign by the federation follows its 2020 Move to Donate program, run in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank, during which community pledges to stay fit and active resulted in more than 500 food baskets being distributed to needy families in the Kingdom.

Last year, the SFA launched the Ehsan Sports Challenge on its mobile app, collaborating with the Ehsan donation platform and Nahdi Medical Co., and 3,726 participants completed in excess of 112 million steps that translated into SR64,000 of charitable donations.

The federation app will also be central to this year’s challenge with those taking part required to complete 4,000 steps per day or a total of 120,000 over the holy month in order to be entered into a raffle with SR1 million in prize money. Winners will be announced after Ramadan and notified via the SFA app.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, said: “On behalf of the team members of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, I’m honored to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leadership and everyone in Saudi on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Our healthy and active community at SFA is celebrated every day. During Ramadan this year, we want to motivate them to stay healthy and maintain an active lifestyle through our various programs and activities across different regions in Saudi.”

The 2022 campaign will also see the federation expand its Neighborhood Clubs Program offering young people and adults a range of sports and athletic activities.

During the first few weeks of Ramadan, 10 of the clubs will be hosting football and basketball tournaments for men and women of all ages in Riyadh, Jeddah, the Eastern Province, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Taif, Tabuk, and Hafar Al-Batin, along with a men’s volleyball competition.

The winners in each tournament age division will receive prizes, trophies, medals, and commemoratory caps.

All the clubs involved in the program have added Ramadan-exclusive activities that include street basketball, darts, aerobics, card games, kickboxing, and other fitness classes.

The SFA was also looking to bring communities together through a range of social and educational events such as bazaars and traditional heritage shows, health awareness lectures, educational competitions, and a traditional food corner.

In addition, the organization has partnered with the Tennis Federation to launch a Tennis for All Program at six clubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to introduce youth, aged six to 17, to the game.

And the federation will continue to promote its Universities Community Sports Groups Program in collaboration with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport Sports for All Federation (SFA) Vision 2030

