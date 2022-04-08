You are here

Saudi banks to stop opening online accounts as SAMA tightens security

Updated 11 sec ago
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, SAMA, directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions as part of new security measures.

Under the new measures that will take effect starting April 10, accounts are to be opened through branches only, local banks like Al Rajhi Bank announced.

 

 

Other measures include limits on daily electronic transfers and holding the international transfers for 24 hours.

SAMA also asked banks to stop allowing non-Saudi customers to add beneficiaries online and instead do it in-person, according to a circular seen by Arab News.

 

DUBAI : Dubai school operator Taaleem is in preliminary talks with banks for an initial public offering in Dubai, two sources told Reuters, a transaction that would test market appetite for UAE’s education sector.

The private education sector in the UAE is recovering from a slowdown during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been under pressure with higher operational costs and families departing from the UAE in the first year of the pandemic or opting for remote learning at schools abroad.

The Dubai government last week decided to freeze tuition fees for the year 2022-2023, its third year in a row to help ease the financial burdens on parents.

Taaleem, one of the largest providers of early childhood, primary and secondary education, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made over the potential transaction, the sources said.

In a report to clients, ratings agency Moody’s last month said the tuition fee freeze was credit negative for Dubai’s largest education provider Gems.

“The announcement contrasts with the wider economic growth and inflationary environment in Dubai and the UAE.”

Moody’s also said Abu Dhabi’s education authority did not yet provide information on whether schools would be allowed to hike tuition fees for the coming academic year.

Taaleem operates 17 private schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under American and British curriculums, in addition to the International Baccalaureate program. 

ROME: The CEOs of 14 Emirati companies who presented initiatives supporting sustainability as an integral part of economic and social development were honored at a ceremony in Italy.

The event, organized by Credit Union Exports — a subsidiary of the UAE government — and CEOforLife — an international body of sustainability pioneers and impact makers headquartered in Rome — was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Emirati minister for foreign trade.

The event aimed to showcase the best practices of Emirati and Italian companies that have excelled in developing innovative products in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and whose activities have had a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

“The UAE adopts principles to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all human beings,” said Al-Zeyoudi.

Di Maio said Italian companies operating in the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors are recording an increase in market share “thanks to their extensive experience.”

There are “opportunities for Italian companies to grow in hi-tech projects related to renewable energy, healthcare and technological innovation,” he added. “The Italian government is keen to achieve this goal.”

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: The US Commerce Department issued enforcement actions against Aeroflot, Azur Air, and UTair on Thursday, saying the three Russian airlines violated American export controls issued in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The decision comes after the United States identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of US sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes. Thursday’s enforcement action denies the three airlines export privileges and targets the entire airlines, not specific planes.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod said the government believes the orders mean “that Aeroflot, Azur Air and UTair and their fleet of aircraft will over time largely be unable to continue flying either internationally or domestically as they are now cut off from the international support and the US parts and related services they need to maintain and support their fleets.”
The Commerce Department said Aeroflot continued to fly airplanes it had placed restrictions on in March to Beijing, Delhi, Antalya and Istanbul, Dubai, and on some domestic Russian flights.
Any US-origin aircraft or foreign aircraft that includes more than 25 percent controlled US-origin content is subject to a license requirement if it is Russian-owned or operated and exported to Russia.
The United States, European Union and other countries have barred Russian planes from US airspace.
Russia’s biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group, said on March 18 it suspended all flights using Boeing aircraft due to Western sanctions. Volga-Dnepr said it stopped operations of two of its subsidiaries — AirBridgeCargo and Atran. S7, Russia’s biggest private airline and second largest overall, also said on March 4 it was ceasing all international flights.

RIYADH: Tadawul Group, operator of the Saudi exchange, has completed the implementation of the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade services infrastructure.

Launched in collaboration with the securities clearing center Muqassa, and the securities depository center, known as Edaa, the bundle of measures is now up and running, the group said in a statement.

These measures entail that “Muqassa is fully activated to clear all products traded in the Saudi Exchange, extending the clearing services for equities, Sukuk, bonds, and traded fund market,” it added.

Tadawul intends to provide investors with increased investment opportunities, and access to a diverse range of financial instruments and new products.

This, in turn, will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally attractive investment destination.

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arab Sea Information Systems Co. has completed the establishment of cloud computing unit, Era Data, with SR5 million ($1.33 million) capital.

The information technology provider has already sealed deals with local companies to set up data centers, supply devices, and accessories, it said in a bourse filing.

Era Data’s cloud computing services will beef up the range of offerings by Arab Sea, amid a continued digitalization push in the Kingdom.

