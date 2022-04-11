You are here

INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
VMLY&R EMEA CEO Andrew Dimitriou. (AN Photo)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Andrew Dimitriou, agency chief, discusses growth and potential of MENA region
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Although the global advertising agency market grew by 10 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, according to Research & Markets, employees across industries left companies in larger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a phenomenon dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

VMLY&R, a WPP agency, however, saw employee numbers rise by almost 60 percent in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), in addition to year-on-year organic growth of 17 percent among the agency’s top 25 clients in 2021.

The growth of the agency has been supervised by CEO Andrew Dimitriou, who has been with WPP for 20 years in offices across four continents. Under his leadership last year, the agency recorded double-digit YOY growth across new business and existing client partners.

Digital and e-commerce might seem like the biggest growth drivers, owing to the acceleration of digital transformation due to the pandemic, but Dimitriou, who visited Dubai last month for the EMEA Leadership Meeting, told Arab News that all areas of the business have grown in the last two years. “The more traditional creative services are still growing because the canvas of creativity is much larger now, and for sure, digital transformation and technology are accelerating even faster.”

When advertising first began back in the days of soap operas and radio shows, there were fewer outlets and touchpoints, he said. “Now, the choices and channels for creatives to paint a picture and build a brand are endless.”

Many of these possibilities can be found online. Web 3.0, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens are buzzwords for some, but a reality for many brands and agencies that have either launched NFT campaigns or opened virtual offices in the metaverse.

The latter “is not high on our priority list,” said Dimitriou. But the agency is exploring new ways and spaces of interaction for both employees and clients.

For example, it is building a new space in its London office called the “home of the connected brand,” which will reflect what the agency can do — from an in-store shopping experience to a virtual interactive room.

The agency also promotes a global policy that lets employees choose where they work. “We’re reimagining the workplace to be a destination,” said Dimitriou. Workers can come in and check their emails, but also use spaces to brainstorm, innovate and conduct meetings.

He said: “We like human interaction and that’s why we want to encourage human interaction with purpose rather than just human interaction.”

Part of encouraging purposeful human interaction, especially for clients, involves exploring new and potentially buzzy technologies in the advertising space. The agency’s mission “is to build the world’s most connected brands,” said Dimitriou, and that means having to understand all new technologies. The next step, he added, is to see if the technology plays a role in building a connected brand and what that role might be.

“We’re always looking at all of the new technologies, and it’s in service of our mission to build the world’s most connected brands.”

He added: “You have to figure out where the consumers are and how they behave, and engage them wherever they are and however they want to be engaged.”

Honing in on the Middle East, Dimitriou said that he is “always amazed at the ambition of the vision,” particularly in Saudi Arabia. “When I think of the cultural transformation that is going on there, I think it’s fantastic because there is a good balance between keeping authenticity and culture, and building tomorrow — and sometimes they can be at odds with each other.”

The modernization and advancement of the Kingdom has not only benefited the agency, but also clients. “It’s good because they’re more marketing-forward than they have ever been. They are building brand new things from the ground up, so there’s infrastructure at play, as well as technology, communications and commerce.”

For clients, he said, “the demographics are in their favor,” with 75 percent of the Saudi population being under the age of 35. And as more people enter the workforce, he added, there will be more job opportunities, and therefore more disposable income, resulting in more opportunities for brands.

Every time Dimitriou visits the MENA region, he learns something new and finds himself amazed at the sense of ambition. He said: “I really think that this region has got so much to grow and so much to give that we’re just at the beginning of it.”

Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Leen Fouad

Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
  • Participants urge support for independent operators, training, enhancing media freedom
  • Reporters grappling with conflict, world indifference to regional issues
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Leen Fouad

PERUGIA: The International Journalism Festival returned to Italy after a two-year hiatus with a broad selection of Arab- and Middle East-related sessions that dominated the agenda.

This year’s edition is of particular significance to media and journalism practitioners in the Arab world, as the festival featured the biggest selection of sessions pertaining to the region to date.

“When you come from almost a cataclysmic sort of context, like Syria, or very repressive contexts like Egypt, there is always this notion that we’re not just journalists, we’re not just professionals, but that this is our calling,” said Karam Nachar, editor and co-founder of Al-Jumhuriya.

From context-specific discussions of media practices, such as in Syria and Egypt, to more general panels presenting an overview of the current media climate in the region, the festival was a chance for journalists to share experiences and discuss pressing issues facing the news industry.

 

“Conferences like this give us the chance to talk about Arab media, one that did not exist 10 years ago,” said Michael Jensen, MENA regional director at International Media Support.

“It also gives us the chance to present new ideas and discuss tangible results for shared problems experience(d) across the region.”

The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center, theatres, auditoriums and libraries, living up to its reputation as a festival.

The whole town transforms to accommodate one of the biggest journalism events in Europe as residents take advantage of the heavy influx. One pastry shop situated in the main town square even displayed a placard of the festival made out of chocolate.

Founded in 2006, the festival is held every year in Perugia, the capital city of Umbria in central Italy, bringing together journalists, students, media outlets and NGOs to discuss current media practices and developments in the world.

The emergence of independent media and enhancing media freedoms were common themes across these sessions.

In a panel titled “The development and future of Syria’s emerging media,” experts discussed the rise of independent media in post-2011 Syria.

Panel discussion on the future of media and journalism in Syria. (Francesco Ascanio Pepe)

“We were a group of activists who wanted to know what was happening in neighboring cities, only one of us was a journalist who actually studied journalism in university,” explained Kholoud Helmi, the co-founder of Enab Baladi, an independent Syrian media outlet that became prominent following the Syrian uprising.

“We did not know anything about the rules of journalism, how to be objective and balanced but we were enthusiastic. We want to tell the people about our stories. We wanted to inform the locals and internationals what is going on in the Syrian cities.”

Explaining why independent journalism is of utmost importance in conflict areas such as Syria, the panel painted a portrait of the extremely constrained pre-2011 media landscape in the country, described in its pre-war era as a “country of silence.”

The panelists stressed on the need to support citizen journalism, citing that many of those who founded, or currently work in, Syria’s independent media sphere started off as activists and citizens with little to no experience in journalism.

In another panel titled “Breaking ground: fresh media practices from the Arab region,” editors highlighted the emergence of various types of new media practices in the last decade that are fighting the traditional notion of journalism. 

“Cultural journalism, for example, emerged strongly over the last few years in the region,” highlighted Karam Nachar. “This type of journalism, focusing on highlighting Arab culture to foreign audiences from an Arab perspective is particularly important because it challenges the traditional style of breaking news and focuses more on storytelling.”

Many sessions were also tailored to inform foreign reporters and international media outlets about the needs of local media. In a session titled “The future of Afghanistan coverage,” panelists gave an emotional account of what it was like for Afghan journalists operating under the de-facto Taliban rule.

“On April 30, 2018 there was a double suicide blast in Kabul, targeted at journalists in the country. Twenty-five people died, nine of which were journalists, including three of my colleagues,” recounted Malali Bashir, an Afghan award-winning journalist and senior editor with Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty’s Afghan Service, known locally as Radio Azadi.

“I want to mention this to reiterate the commitment of Afghan journalists to their work, and how they have contributed to a free media, freedom of speech and the right to know correct and unbiased information in Afghanistan.”

More than 300 media outlets have shut down in Afghanistan since August 15 when the Taliban took power. Hundreds of journalists fled Afghanistan and those who remain have either stopped working, adapted to the increasingly unstable context, or face dangerous security risks when conducting their work.

The panelists also spoke about how to report on Afghanistan from a local lens and stressed on the necessity to teach local and foreign journalists how to cooperate, given that they both rely heavily on one other.

“We must support citizen journalism, and train local journalists to tell their own stories,” recommended Vanessa Gezari, the national security editor at The Intercept.

“As foreign journalists, we should help Afghans tell their stories about their own countries, look for stories to tell and then get Afghans involved in telling them and utilize social media for storytelling.”

A common concern shared across these region-specific sessions of the festival was how to keep the stories of certain contexts like Syria or Afghanistan relevant, while many conflicts and crises arise across the world.

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’

Veteran Hong Kong journalist arrested for ‘sedition’
  • Allan Au was arrested in a dawn raid by Hong Kong’s national security police unit
  • The arrest is the latest blow to the local press in Hong Kong
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: A veteran Hong Kong journalist was arrested by national security police on Monday for allegedly conspiring to publish “seditious materials,” police said.
The arrest is the latest blow to the local press in Hong Kong, which has seen its media freedom rating plummet as Beijing cracks down on dissent.
Allan Au, a 54-year-old reporter and journalism lecturer, was arrested in a dawn raid by Hong Kong’s national security police unit, multiple local media outlets reported.
A senior police source confirmed Au’s arrest to AFP on a charge of “conspiracy to publish seditious materials.”
Police later confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old male on the same charge in a statement that did not name Au, which is local practice.
“Further arrests may be made,” the statement warned.
Au is a former columnist for Stand News, an online news platform that was shuttered last December after authorities froze the company’s assets using a national security law.
Two other senior employees of Stand News have already been charged with sedition.
National security charges have also been brought against jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six former senior executives of Apple Daily.
Once Hong Kong’s most popular tabloid, Apple Daily collapsed last year when its newsroom was raided and assets were frozen under the security law.
Soon after Stand News was shut down, Au began to write “good morning” each day on his Facebook page to confirm his safety.
One of the city’s most experienced local columnists, he was a Knight fellow at Stanford University in 2005 and earned a doctorate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
In 2017 Au published a book about censorship in Hong Kong titled “Freedom Under 20 Shades of Shadow.”
Au spent more than a decade working for RTHK, Hong Kong’s government broadcaster, running a current affairs show.
But he was axed last year after the authorities declared a shake-up that began transforming the once editorially independent broadcaster into something more resembling Chinese state media.
First penned by colonial ruler Britain in 1938, sedition was long criticized as an anti-free speech law, including by many of the pro-Beijing local newspapers now praising its use.
By the time of the 1997 handover, it had not been used for decades but remained on the books.
It was dusted off by police and prosecutors in the wake of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Over the last two years sedition has been wielded against journalists, unionists, activists, a former pop star and ordinary citizens.
Sedition is currently separate from the sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.
But the courts treat it as a national security offense, which means that bail is often denied for those charged.
Next month Hong Kong is expected to install a new Beijing-anointed leader, former security chief John Lee, who oversaw the police response to the 2019 democracy protests and subsequent crackdown.
Asked on Monday whether Au’s arrest would worsen press freedom, Lee declined to comment, only saying all investigations should be carried out independently.
Outgoing leader Carrie Lam also declined to comment on Au’s arrest.

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter, the CEO of the social media company said late Sunday, in a reversal less than a week after announcing the Tesla chief would be appointed.
Musk was named to join the Twitter board after buying a major stake in the firm and becoming its largest shareholder.
“Elon has decided not to join our board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted.
“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal said.
“I believe this is for the best.”
Currently the world’s richest man and with more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, Musk last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares — or 9.2 percent — of Twitter’s common stock.
“Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” Agrawal added.
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Musk is a frequent Twitter user, regularly mixing in inflammatory and controversial statements about issues or other public figures with remarks that are whimsical or business-focused.
He has also sparred repeatedly with federal securities regulators, who cracked down on his social media use after a purported effort to take Tesla private in 2018 fell apart.

UAE tycoon Al-Habtoor slams credibility of Middle East edition of Forbes billionaire list

“We see global newspapers competing to publish lists of the wealthiest Arabs based on their personal fortunes,” Habtoor tweeted. (File/AFP)
“We see global newspapers competing to publish lists of the wealthiest Arabs based on their personal fortunes,” Habtoor tweeted. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

UAE tycoon Al-Habtoor slams credibility of Middle East edition of Forbes billionaire list

“We see global newspapers competing to publish lists of the wealthiest Arabs based on their personal fortunes,” Habtoor tweeted. (File/AFP)
  • Magazine recently published “Top 10 Richest Arab billionaires” list and was criticized for ignoring many nationalities and known wealthy businessmen
Updated 10 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UAE billionaire real estate tycoon Khalaf Al-Habtoor slammed Forbes Middle East following its publication of a list of the top 10 richest Arab billionaires.

“We see global newspapers competing to publish lists of the wealthiest Arabs based on their personal fortunes,” Habtoor tweeted.

“The question here is, what did these newspapers rely on for their conclusion? Note that most of the names mentioned are owners of private companies and institutions that do not report their profits or budgets, and it is known that their businesses are much larger than what is advertised,” he added.

Topping the Forbes list was Egyptian billionaire businessman Nassif Sawiris with $7.7 billion, followed by Algerian Yassaad Rabab and family at $5.1 billion, Nassif’s brother Naguib at $3.4 billion and the Lebanese Mikati brothers — Najib and Taha — each at $3.2 billion.

The bottom five included UAE real estate magnate Hussein Al-Sajwani with $2.7 billion and banker Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Ghurair and family at $2.6 billion. Egypt’s Mohammed Mansour, Oman’s Suhail Bahwan and Emirati Abdullah Al-Futtaim and family came in at $2.5 billion each.

At the bottom of the Forbes list was a disclaimer that said: “Forbes stopped following the wealth of Saudi billionaires since 2018.” However, while there was no reason for this exclusion, other notable absences from the list included Qatari individuals. The country is the wealthiest Arab state by GDP per capita, according to the World Bank.

Forbes Middle East Editor-in-Chief Khuloud Al-Omian responded to Habtoor’s tweet, noting that the “Forbes wealth scale relies on public disclosure and the market value of the value of shares owned by individuals, and not companies without debt.

“Undisclosed private wealth is not approved out of respect for privacy unless the businessman submits financial reports approved by a financial auditor,” she said.

However, Habtoor responded further, claiming that the findings were inaccurate because Forbes “does not calculate the private wealth or the value of the private companies owned by these people, which often represents more than 90 percent of their wealth.”

Following that, Al-Omian said that to avoid legal accountability if a businessman does not submit an approved financial report — especially in the Arab world because of the lack of disclosure — the law requires that only publicly declared wealth be tracked.

Agreeing with Habtoor, she added that “they are all discretionary fortunes, and it is always indicated and noted that they are discretionary fortunes according to what has been disclosed only. With the exception of the value of palaces, yachts, jewelry, private islands and lands unless they are approved by a financial auditor, businessmen often do not want to declare them.”

The list itself also drew controversy online for featuring Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati and his brother — at a time when the country is enduring one of the worst financial and economic crises in its history — and the growth of their wealth by about $700 million.

“The prime minister of a bankrupt government who wants the Lebanese to endure bankruptcy, austerity and deprivation continues to remain on the list of the wealthy,” one Twitter user said.

Another user tweeted: “And they wonder how Lebanon went broke.”

Elon Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake

Elon Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake

Elon Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake
  • Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter’s first subscription service
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk, Twitter’s biggest shareholder, on Saturday suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.
Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter just days ago, was offered a seat on its board of directors, a move which made some Twitter employees panic over the future of its ability to moderate content.
Twitter Blue, launched in June 2021, is Twitter’s first subscription service and offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis, Twitter says. It is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
In a Twitter post, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. suggested that users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less than the current $2.99 a month, and should get an authentication checkmark as well as an option to pay in local currency.
“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Musk said in a tweet.
“And no ads,” Musk suggested. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”
Musk also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views.
Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s suggestions.
The company already lets people tip their favorite content creators using bitcoin. Twitter had said last year that it planned to support authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets such as images or videos that exist on a blockchain.
Musk also started a poll on his Twitter account — which has more than 81 million followers — asking whether the firm’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter as “no-one shows up (to work there).” The poll got more 300,000 votes in an hour, with 90 percent answering yes.

