Search for survivors in Philippine villages hit by landslides

At least 22 people were dead and 27 missing after landslides slammed into multiple villages around Baybay City in Leyte province -- the hardest hit by the storm -- local authorities said. (AFP)
  • More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days
  • Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but many are still feared trapped
BUNGA: Rescuers hampered by mud and rain on Tuesday used their bare hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the central Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi reached 28.
More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region in recent days, flooding houses, severing roads and knocking out power.
At least 22 people were dead and 27 missing after landslides slammed into multiple villages around Baybay City in Leyte province — the hardest hit by the storm — local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured.
Three people were also killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency.
Most of the deaths in Leyte were in the mountainous village of Mailhi where 14 bodies were found, Army Captain Kaharudin Cadil told AFP.
“It was a mudflash that buried houses. We recovered most of the bodies embedded in the mud,” said Cadil, spokesman for the 802nd Infantry Brigade.
Search efforts would continue despite the rain “in the hope of finding at least some of them alive,” he added.
Drone footage shared on Facebook and verified by AFP showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed Bunga, another community devastated by the storm.
At least one person had been killed and 21 villagers were missing in Bunga, which had been reduced to a few rooftops poking through the mud.
“It’s supposed to be the dry season but maybe climate change has upended that,” said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for Baybay City, where a total of 10 villages have been affected by landslides.
Cano said the hilly region of corn, rice and coconut farms was prone to landslides, but they were usually small and not fatal.
Apple Sheena Bayno was forced to flee after her house in Baybay City flooded. She said her family was still recovering from a super typhoon in December.
“We’re still fixing our house and yet it’s being hit again so I was getting anxious,” she told AFP.
Rescue efforts were also focused on the nearby village of Kantagnos, which an official said had been hit by two landslides.
“There was a small landslide and some people were able to run to safety, and then a big one followed which covered the entire village,” Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos Cari told local broadcaster DZMM Teleradyo.
Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but many are still feared trapped.
A Philippine Coast Guard video on Facebook showed six rescuers carrying a mud-caked woman on a stretcher.
Other victims have been piggybacked to safety.
Five people have been confirmed dead in Kantagnos, but it is not clear how many are still missing.
“We’re looking for many people, there are 210 households there,” said the Baybay City mayor.
The military has joined coast guard, police and fire protection personnel in the search and rescue efforts.
But bad weather has hampered the response.
National disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said landslides around Baybay City had reached settlements “outside the danger zone,” catching many residents by surprise.
“There were people in their homes that were hit directly by the landslide,” Timbal told AFP.
Tropical storm Megi — known in the Philippines by its local name Agaton — is the first major storm to hit the country this year.
Whipping up seas, it forced dozens of ports to suspend operations and stranded more than 9,000 people at the start of Holy Week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year in the mostly Catholic country.
The storm comes four months after super typhoon Rai devastated swathes of the archipelago nation, killing more than 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.
Scientists have long warned typhoons are strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer due to climate change.
The Philippines — ranked among the most vulnerable nations to its impacts — is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

TOKYO: Japan’s government will continue to ask oil producers in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and UAE, to increase their oil output further, Koichi Hagiuda, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.

Hagiuda also said Japanese companies have not been asked to pay in rubles for their Russian natural gas transactions.

“We have been working to reduce our energy intake from Russia by diversifying energy sources through re-energization and nuclear energy, diversifying supplies from resources including the Middle East,” the minister told Arab News Japan at a press conference on April 12.  

Japan now relies on the Middle East for about 90 percent of crude oil and 20 percent of LNG. The minister said Japan has been “dependent on the Middle East for a long time.”

“We are aware that Russia issued a presidential decree on the payment of natural gas by rubles on March 31, but we have not found, at the moment, any facts that Japanese companies have been asked by Russian state-run companies to pay in rubles for natural gas transactions,” he said.

An official at METI told Arab News Japan that, based on the existing contract with Russia, “Japan is in the position to reject Russia’s presidential decree.”

The METI official also emphasized the importance of energy security based on the circumstances of each country, including the US. “I have never felt any pressure from the United States to withdraw from the projects Tokyo has with Russia such as Sakhalin 1 and 2,” he added.

Hagiuda also stressed that Japan will not withdraw from the oil and liquefied natural gas development projects in Russia, the Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2 and Arctic LNG 2 (ARC 2) projects. 

“We will continue to hold our own rights and interests in those projects that represent a stable source of long-term and inexpensive energy sources. They are also important for Japanese people’s livelihoods and business activities, we plan to continue to hold our rights and interests there,” Hagiuda said. 

The Ukraine crisis has put Japan’s involvement in the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects in sharp focus since Western oil majors have said they would pull out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions there a “special military operation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in rubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

  • France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he would vote for centrist Emmanuel Macron
PARIS: France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he would vote for centrist Emmanuel Macron in a run-off presidential vote against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
“I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I believe he has the necessary experience faced with a grave international crisis ..., his economic project puts the value of work as the top priority and his commitment to Europe is clear and unambiguous,” Sarkozy posted on his Facebook page ahead of the April 24 run-off vote.

  • The stark warning came hours after London said it was trying to verify reports Moscow used chemical weapons Monday
  • Reports first emerged earlier Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on troops and civilians in Mariupol.
London: A UK minister warned Tuesday any use of chemical weapons by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine “will get a response and all options are on the table.”
The stark warning came hours after London said it was trying to verify reports Moscow used chemical weapons Monday in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
“If they are used at all, then (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond,” armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.
“There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said hours earlier that Britain was working with partners to verify the reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in Mariupol.
“Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” she added on Twitter.
Reports first emerged earlier Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on troops and civilians in Mariupol.
The force claimed people were experiencing respiratory failure and neurological problems.
“Three people have clear signs of poisoning by warfare chemicals, but without catastrophic consequences,” battalion leader Andrei Biletsky said in a video message on Telegram.
He accused the Russians of using the chemical weapons during a strike on the city’s large Azovstal metallurgical plant.
AFP has been unable to verify the claims, which were shared by Ukrainian lawmakers.
A strategic port located along the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been besieged for weeks and Ukrainian forces are warning of its imminent fall.
An aide to its mayor noted on Telegram the alleged chemical attack “is not currently confirmed.”
“We are waiting for official information from the military,” Petro Andryushchenko wrote.
US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said late Monday that Washington was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.
“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” he said.
Eduard Basurin, a senior official in the separatist area of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has spoken of the possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol.
Basurin said the besieging forces could “turn to chemical troops who will find a way to smoke the moles out of their holes,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted him as saying on Monday.
Russia has denied committing any war crimes during what it calls its special military operations in Ukraine.
In its daily intelligence update on the conflict, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said the Kremlin was continuing to “refocus its efforts” on the country’s east.
“Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine,” it added.

  • Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks
BEIJING: The US has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.
But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions at times have been called crowded and unsanitary.
Authorities on Tuesday said another 23,342 people in Shanghai tested positive for the virus over the previous day, just 994 of whom displayed symptoms. Total infections have topped more than 200,000 in the latest wave, although no additional deaths have been reported.
The State Department said the order announced late Monday is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure advisory last week that made the decision voluntary. The order covers non-emergency US government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members. Consular officers will remain on duty at the consulate.
“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” the announcement said.
The State Department also issued a series of adviseries for Americans in Shanghai, including that they ensure they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.”
China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.
Beijing responded angrily to last week’s voluntary departure advisory, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian saying China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the US side’s groundless accusation against China’s epidemic response.”
In that announcement, the State Department advised Americans to reconsider traveling to China due to “arbitrary enforcement” of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. US officials cited a risk of “parents and children being separated.”
Despite that, and indications the hard-line policy is being dictated by head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping, China has rejected any notion that its response is political in nature. Xi has demanded social stability above all else in the runup to a key party congress later this year at which he is expected to bestow on himself an unprecedented third-term as party leader.
Shanghai authorities also say they have secured daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other necessities being unavailable or inadequate to demand.
Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks. Residents will be able to travel around their districts but not meet in groups. Others will be restricted to their immediate neighborhoods.

  • The southeastern port city of Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the 6-week-old war
  • US officials also point to further signs Russia’s military is gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region
KYIV: Corpses are now “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol after Russian troops killed more than 10,000 civilians over the past six weeks in their unsuccessful fight to capture the strategic southern port, the mayor said, while Western powers warned Tuesday of an ongoing buildup for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine’s east.
The British Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are continuing to pull out of Belarus to support operations in eastern Ukraine, focused on the Donbas region, where Russian-allied separatists have claimed independence.
“Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there,” the ministry said in a tweet. “Russian attacks remain focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push toward Kramatorsk.”
The southeastern port city of Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the 6-week-old war, but the land, sea and air assaults by Russian forces fighting to capture it have increasingly limited information on circumstances inside the city.
Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of attempted humanitarian convoys into the city in part to conceal the carnage. Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000.
Boychenko also gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege.
Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping center where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.
“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” he said.
Boychenko spoke from a location in Ukrainian-controlled territory but outside Mariupol. The mayor said he had several sources for his description of the alleged methodical burning of bodies by Russian forces in the city, but did not further detail the sources of his information.
The discovery of large numbers of apparently executed civilians after Russian forces retreated from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, already has prompted widespread condemnation and assertions that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
US officials also point to further signs Russia’s military is gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, switching its focus after Russian forces failed in their initial drive to capture Kyiv.
Donbas has been torn by fighting between Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces since 2014, and Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Russian leaders appear to hope local support, logistics and terrain in Donbas favor Russia’s larger and better-armed military, potentially allowing Russian troops to gain more territory and weaken Ukraine’s fighting forces.
Russia has appointed a seasoned general to lead its renewed push in the eastern Donbas region.
A senior US defense official on Monday described a long Russian convoy now rolling toward the eastern city of Izyum with artillery, aviation and infantry support, as part of redeployment for what appears to be the looming Russian campaign.
More artillery is being deployed near the city of Donetsk, while ground combat units that withdrew from around the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas appear destined for refitting and resupplying before they position in Donbas, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US military assessments.
With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has flattened many urban areas and killed thousands of people.
The UN children’s agency said nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion began. The United Nations has verified 142 children have been killed and 229 injured, though the actual numbers are likely much higher.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.
In Bucha, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.
Galyna Feoktistova waited for hours in the cold and rain in hopes of identifying her 50-year-old son, who was shot and killed more than a month ago, but eventually she went home for some warmth. “He’s still there,” her surviving son, Andriy, said.
In Mariupol, about 120,000 civilians are in dire need of food, water, warmth and communications, the mayor said.
Only those residents who have passed the Russian “filtration camps” are released from the city, Boychenko said.
Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens, then moving them to the camps in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east before sending them to distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.
Boychenko said Monday that those who did not pass the “filtering” have been moved to improvised prisons. He said 33,000 people or more have been taken to Russia or separatist territory in Ukraine.
Russian has denied moving people against their will.
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians that Russia might use chemical weapons in Mariupol. “We take this as seriously as possible,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday.
Western leaders warned even before Russian troops moved into Ukraine that Russia could resort to unconventional weapons there, particularly chemical agents.
A Russia-allied separatist official, Eduard Basurin, appeared to urge their use Monday, telling Russian state TV that Russian-backed forces should seize a giant metals plant in Mariupol from Ukrainian forces by first blocking all the exits out of the factory. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” he said.
A Ukrainian regiment, without evidence, also claimed Monday that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance in Mariupol. It indicated there were no serious injuries.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the US could not confirm the drone report out of Mariupol. But Kirby noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”
Western military analysts say Russia’s assault increasingly is focusing on an arc of territory stretching from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the north, to Kherson in the south.
Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground, however, after determined Ukrainian defenders repelled their advance on Kyiv.

