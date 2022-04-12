You are here

Asylum-seeker in UK asked for help 72 times before stabbing six people

Asylum-seeker in UK asked for help 72 times before stabbing six people
Badreddin Abadlla Adam was shot dead by police after stabbing six people in a Glasgow hotel. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

  • Badreddin Abadlla Adam repeatedly called the Home Office, an accommodation company and the Migrant Help charity after being moved to a hotel during the pandemic
  • He was shot dead by police in Glasgow, Scotland, after his mental condition deteriorated and he attacked hotel staff and fellow asylum-seekers
LONDON: A Sudanese asylum-seeker in the UK made more than 70 calls to authorities asking for help, before stabbing six people.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam was shot dead by police in Glasgow, Scotland, after his mental condition deteriorated, leading him to attack hotel staff and other asylum-seekers at the city’s Park Inn hotel in June 2020.

The BBC said a report into the incident by the UK Home Office revealed that Abadlla Adam made 72 calls to the Home Office, the charity Migration Help, and Mears, a company in charge of managing asylum-seeker accommodation.

He had been moved into the hotel at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdowns, where he and others found themselves living in cramped conditions with poor-quality food and no money.

According to the report, the conditions had a “significant impact” on the mental health of Abadlla Adam and others, and no consideration had been given to the previous trauma that many of them had experienced.

It added that the number of calls he made “individually and cumulatively (when considering the content of the contact) are not indicative of any elevated risk. However, the number of times he was in contact with the Home Office, Mears and Migrant Help — 72 times — about his accommodation and his health should have acted as a warning.”

It continued: “He also complained to staff in the hotel and was in touch with the Home Office about a voluntary assisted return. Each of those inquiries was dealt with appropriately and in keeping with the relevant operating procedures. There was no joined-up view that allowed a comprehensive view of escalation in the nature and frequency of (Abadlla Adam’s) contact.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC: “Since this horrific incident we have undertaken a number of significant changes to keep asylum-seekers safe, including how we, our contractors and charities spot vulnerable individuals and provide them with wraparound support and appropriate accommodation.”

Topics: Badreddin Abadlla Adam Scotland Sudan UK Home Office

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured in stabbing
World
Police Scotland officer in stable condition after Glasgow hotel stabbing
Police Scotland officer in stable condition after Glasgow hotel stabbing
World
Police Scotland officer in stable condition after Glasgow hotel stabbing

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions

Netherlands targets 20 yachts over Ukraine war sanctions
  • 20 yachts are under increased surveillance
  • Fourteen of the luxury ships are under construction
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

THE HAUGE: Dutch customs authorities said Tuesday they had impounded a total of 20 yachts at shipyards in the Netherlands targeted by sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine conflict.
“Following the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, customs placed 20 yachts in nine shipyards and traders under increased surveillance,” customs authorities said in a statement.
“Because these 20 yachts are under increased surveillance, they are not authorized to be delivered, transferred or exported.”
Fourteen of the luxury ships are under construction, two are in storage and four are in maintenance. The length of the vessels ranges from 8.5 to 120 meters (30 to 400 feet).
“For two of these yachts, it has been established that they are linked to a person on the EU sanctions list,” the statement said.
Another yacht is under investigation.
Dutch customs authorities said Wednesday they had detained 14 yachts built for “Russian beneficiaries.”
Several European countries have recently announced the seizure of sanctions-hit yachts since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Netherlands yachts sanctions

Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
World
Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey
World
Second Abramovich superyacht docks in sanctions-free Turkey

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’
  • Talks to end Russia's nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results
  • Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey
Updated 12 April 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv said Tuesday that ongoing talks with Russia to end the war were “extremely difficult” after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.
“Negotiations are extremely difficult. The Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in written comments to reporters.
Talks to end Russia’s nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results.
Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey, most recently toward the end of March.
“It is clear that the emotional background today in the negotiation process is heavy. It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent,” Podolyak wrote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said a lack of consistency in Ukraine’s demands in the talks was slowing down progress on ending the military operation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict negotiations Kyiv

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine's east
World
Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more, as battle looms in Ukraine’s east
Ukraine war serves as wake-up call on food-import dependent Middle East
Middle-East
Ukraine war serves as wake-up call on food-import dependent Middle East

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker

Some UK MPs may end face-to-face meetings after Amess murder: Parliament speaker
  • Lindsay Hoyle: ‘Terrorism is never going to win’
  • ‘We have a duty of care, not just to ourselves, but to the staff and the people who come to see us’
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Some British MPs may end the practice of meeting constituents in person following the murder of MP David Amess last year, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told BBC Radio 4.

Amess was stabbed to death in October by 26-year-old Londoner Ali Harbi Ali, who is said to have been inspired by Daesh.

Ali faces a life sentence on April 13 after his earlier conviction. After just 18 minutes in court, a jury found him guilty of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

Hoyle said in the wake of the murder, some MPs may choose stricter security arrangements such as contacting constituents by phone or online.

He added that there are a range of measures to support MPs and that “terrorism is never going to win.”

Hoyle told the BBC: “'I’ve got to say to my colleagues, you must do what you feel safe with. That might be that you do it via Microsoft Teams, it might be that you do it via phones.

“Others, like myself, will carry on meeting constituents. But it’s doing it in a very safe environment. That’s the key to all this. We’re constituency-based MPs. Our constituents love to come with their problems and issues.

“That’s what we’re elected to do. But we must do it safely because we have a duty of care, not just to ourselves, but to the staff and the people who come to see us. We mustn’t put them at risk, so it must be done in a safe environment.” Hoyle stressed that the decision “must be the choice of the MP.”

Following the murder last October, which was the latest killing of an MP after that of Jo Cox in 2016, Hoyle demanded an “end to hatred against MPs and a kinder form of political discourse.”

He said: “It’s about the respect of politicians, it’s building trust with constituents, it’s getting them to believe in us and working with them.

“In the end, the attack took place because these people don’t believe in the values of our democracy.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) David Amess Lindsay Hoyle Ali Harbi Ali

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
World
Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
Suspect in UK MP's murder 'admitted terror crime to police'
World
Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
AP

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
  • At least eight people were shot and eight others injured, police still searching for suspect
  • White House said President Biden briefed on the incident and in communication with New York officials
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect.
Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether the suspect may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.
Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals. No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100.
Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood — predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities — about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told The Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block that contains the 36th Street station.

 

“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.

Topics: US New York City New York

Manhattan subway bomber sentenced to life in prison
World
Manhattan subway bomber sentenced to life in prison

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc

Germany says Serbia should align with EU policies if it wants to join bloc
  • Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system
  • Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place
Updated 12 April 2022
Reuters

BERLIN/BELGRADE: Germany said on Tuesday it noted reports that Serbia was receiving Chinese surface-to-air missiles, warning it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the European Union if it wanted to become a member.
Media reports said Chinese military cargo planes last week delivered to Belgrade the FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia’s S-300 or the United States’ Patriot.
Serbian authorities did not confirm the delivery took place.
Belgrade paid for the FK-3 missiles and China’s CH-92A combat drones in 2019, making Serbia their first operator in Europe.
“As a matter of principle, the Federal Government’s expectation of all EU accession candidates is that they join the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and thereby moves increasingly closer to the EU,” Germany’s Federal Press Office said.
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking at a military drill at the weekend, acknowledged he plans to present “the newest pride” of its army this week, without elaborating.
Serbia is balancing its European aspirations, and partnership with NATO, with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday renewed calls for Serbia to join the EU, the United States and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.
“If you want to become a member of the EU, which Serbia does want, then it is central that at such moments you join EU foreign policy, and sanctions that go along with it,” Baerbrock said.
Serbia’s military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependent on gas and oil supplies from Russia.
The West fears that weapons purchases from China and Russia could contribute to their influence in the tense Balkan region which is still recovering from the devastating wars in the 1990s.
On Monday, Vucic told Reuters Serbia plans to purchase a dozen Dassault Rafale fighter jets, a move seen by experts as a sign of Belgrade distancing from Russia.
China has invested billions of euros in Serbia, mainly in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects.

Topics: Germany Serbia China missiles

Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
World
Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
World
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Lebanon disburses funds to temporarily avert bread crisis
Lebanon disburses funds to temporarily avert bread crisis
Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran
Anger in Afghanistan over video footage of refugees beaten and abused in Iran
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM
In India, cautious optimism on thaw in ties under new Pakistani PM
Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill
Indonesia passes landmark sexual violence bill

