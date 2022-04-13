You are here

TASI falls, Nomu up; Methanol Chemicals Co. top gainer — Closing bell

TASI closed 0.78 percent lower at 13,540. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Wednesday, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.78 percent lower at 13,540. 

The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.17 percent to reach 24,311. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. ended the trading session up 5.39 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma'aden, was down 5.14 percent, to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Yamama Cement Co. rose 4.62 percent, while National Gas and Industrialization Co. was up 4.56 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, edged lower, by 0.81 percent at the end of today's trading session. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.19 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was down 1.97 percent. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai was down 1.88 percent. 

Oil prices rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude is priced at $105.70 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $101.40 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi IT firm MIS renews $133m Shariah-compliant loan

Saudi IT firm MIS renews $133m Shariah-compliant loan

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, has renewed a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR500 million ($133 million) to finance operations.

The funds will help Saudi-listed MIS finance projects as well as issue bank letters of credit and guarantee, according to a bourse filing.

The loan, obtained from Al Rajhi Bank, will be valid until the end of December 2022.

Last October, Riyadh-based MIS partnered with Saudi Fransi Capital to launch a fund – namely Saudi Data Center Fund 1. This aimed to establish six data centers in two areas, with a combined initial capacity of 24 MW.

The first-of-its-kind fund in the Kingdom, as claimed by the related parties, was used to kick off the first phase of the construction process in January at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

MIS was established in 1979, and is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company. 

 

Shares in Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB hit record high

Shares in Saudi Arabia's largest lender SNB hit record high

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, Saudi National Bank, saw its shares soar to a record high during Wednesday’s trading session, to close 1.34 percent higher.

With the stock hitting an all-time closing high of SR75.9 ($20.2), SNB’s market valuation now stands at almost SR340 billion.

Earlier in the day, the shares reached their highest level since listing of SR76.8, but then slightly fell at the closing bell.

SNB’s 2021 profit was up 10.7 percent to SR12.7 billion, from SR11.4 billion a year earlier.

The bank attributed the improved performance to a series of effects that followed the NCB-Samba merger, which fueled a 32.6 percent rise in operating income.

The final phases of the merger with Riyadh-based Samba Group were concluded on Jan. 6, 2022.

Saudi-listed SASCO gets another $100m loan to finance NAFT acquisition

Saudi-listed SASCO gets another $100m loan to finance NAFT acquisition

RIYADH: The Saudi Automotive Services Co. has signed an agreement for a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR375 million ($100 million) from Bank Albilad.

The 10-year deal comes as an extension to a SR504 million loan that was obtained earlier this year, from Riyad Bank.

Saudi-listed SASCO will use SR300 million of the funds to finance its most recent acquisition of gas station operator NAFT, a bourse filing revealed.

The remaining amount will be allocated to hedge against profit fluctuations, it added.

Amid expansion efforts, the firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of NAFT Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops. 

Raw material prices rising due to Ukraine war: Aluminum Bahrain CEO

Raw material prices rising due to Ukraine war: Aluminum Bahrain CEO

RIYADH: The war in Ukraine has led to price rises in all sectors of raw materials, including aluminum, the CEO of Aluminum Bahrain, Ali Al-Baqali, said, in an interview with Al-Arabiya. 

The company produces about 1.5 million metric tons of aluminum annually. 

“Prices rose very dramatically, and the price of aluminum exceeded 3,500 dollars per ton. These are historical prices that we have not seen for decades,” Al-Baqali said. 

He explained that the company does not import raw materials from Russia or Ukraine. It imports some raw materials that enter the production process, and they have found alternatives from other suppliers, he added.

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

France’s EDF could sell renewables to focus on nuclear

PARIS: France is considering restructuring plans for debt-laden power firm EDF that include full nationalization followed by the sale of its renewables business to focus on nuclear energy, BFM Business reported, citing unidentified sources.
The website said the government was working with investment bank Goldman Sachs on several restructuring scenarios.
The sale of the renewables business could fetch 15 billion euros ($16 billion), it cited unidentified bankers as saying, adding that could help finance the building of six next-generation EPR nuclear reactors.
The sale could attract the interest of French energy group Engie, in which the state has a 24 percent stake, BFM said.
A Finance Ministry official told Reuters there were no plans to sell EDF’s renewable energy arm, and denied the government was looking into shifting it to Engie.
The spokesperson also noted ongoing French elections and said no decisions on EDF would be taken until a new government was in place.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Engie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At 0825 GMT, EDF shares were up 2.9 percent at 8.57 euros, while Engie shares were off 0.06 percent at 11.44 euros.
“We believe that Engie would clearly be interested as it would accelerate its growth in renewables. However whilst this could make sense, it remains so far a scenario from the press,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
“Whilst we believe that both (President Emmanuel) Macron and (Marine) Le Pen are supportive of nuclear, what will be decided will ultimately depend on the outcome of the elections,” they added, referring to the candidates facing a run-off in the presidential vote.
Macron told journalists on March 17, as he presented his program for re-election, that the state — which already owns over 80 percent of EDF — should further strengthen its capital position in the utility.
Macron has pushed for a shake-up of EDF as a way of securing the future of its debt-laden and capital-intensive nuclear energy sector, at a time when Western nations are seeking to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

