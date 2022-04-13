RIYADH: At the closing bell on Wednesday, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.78 percent lower at 13,540.

The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.17 percent to reach 24,311.

Methanol Chemicals Co. ended the trading session up 5.39 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma'aden, was down 5.14 percent, to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Yamama Cement Co. rose 4.62 percent, while National Gas and Industrialization Co. was up 4.56 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, edged lower, by 0.81 percent at the end of today's trading session.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.19 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was down 1.97 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai was down 1.88 percent.

Oil prices rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude is priced at $105.70 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $101.40 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.