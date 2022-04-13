You are here

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity

The Russian war on Ukraine has set off a chain reaction in the global economy with rising energy and food prices that will worsen poverty and hunger and exacerbate debt concerns, World Bank President David Malpass said Tuesday. (AFP)
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks
  • "It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner," the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said
WASHINGTON: Major international organizations issued an appeal Wednesday for urgent measures to deal with rising food insecurity in poor countries, including financing to support farmers and increase food supplies.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks, while rising natural gas prices also have impacted fertilizer production, which in turn hurts farmers.
“It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner,” the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said in a joint statement.
Protests have erupted in some countries over high prices, and the statement said, “The increase in food prices and supply shocks can fuel social tensions in many of the affected countries, especially those that are already fragile or affected by conflict.”
The organizations called on the international community to provide financing for emergency food supplies, a safety net for poor families and farmers, and to increase agricultural production.
They also called for “open trade” that avoids export restrictions or “humanitarian food purchases.”
While the poor nations are most vulnerable to the crisis, middle income countries increasingly are at risk, the statement said.
“Surging fertilizer prices along with significant cuts in global supplies have important implications for food production in most countries, including major producers and exporters, who rely heavily on fertilizer imports,” they said.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass, WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WFP director David Beasley issued the statement before next week’s meeting of the IMF and World Bank.
The war in Ukraine came as the global economy was trying to right itself following the Covid-19 pandemic, while navigating supply chain snarls that created shortages and a surge in inflation.
New lockdowns in China have added further uncertainty to the recovery.
Ukraine is a key source of grain while Russia is a major producer of energy and fertilizer needed for agriculture.
Protesters in Peru have taken to the streets to demand government action, as did people in Sri Lanka, where the government on Tuesday announced it was defaulting on its $51 billion in foreign debt.
Poverty rose sharply during the pandemic, and the World Bank warns that for each one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 million people are thrown into extreme poverty worldwide.
“Sharply higher prices for staples and supply shortages are increasing pressure on households worldwide and pushing millions more into poverty,” the officials said.
“Increased fragility and conflict pose persistent harm to people around the globe.”

Taliban raise concerns over ‘brutal treatment’ of Afghan refugees in Iran

Taliban raise concerns over ‘brutal treatment’ of Afghan refugees in Iran
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

  • Videos circulated online show men in Iranian border guard uniform beating civilians
  • Footage sparks protests at Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat
KABUL: Taliban authorities said on Wednesday they were deeply saddened by reports of the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran, after videos circulated on social media showed civilians being manhandled by men appearing to be Iranian security forces.

The videos made the rounds over the weekend, showing men in Iranian border guard uniform and civilians beating Afghan refugees. When the footage went viral, it prompted a wave of protests targeting Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat on Monday. In Herat, angry demonstrators chanted “death to Iran” as they pelted the consulate with rocks.

While Iranian authorities denied the mistreatment of Afghans, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations in Kabul said it was investigating the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by the videos of the brutal treatment of refugees in Iran, which are circulating in the media,” Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, the ministry’s director of information and public relations, told Arab News.

He said representatives of the Iranian Embassy had been summoned by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kabul’s envoy on refugee affairs had spoken to authorities in Tehran.

“We were assured that this kind of behavior would stop.”

Haqqani added that officials from Kabul were planning to visit Iran, meet with the Afghans there, and hold a trilateral meeting with Iranian authorities and the UN refugee agency to discuss the matter.

Following the violent protests in Afghan cities, Iran also briefly suspended consular services in the neighboring country and summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires in Tehran.

Several allegations of mistreatment of Afghans in Iran have emerged in recent years. In August 2020, reports that dozens of Afghan nationals were tortured by Iranian border guards and thrown into a river that flows between the two countries made headlines worldwide.

Jawad, a 26-year-old who was deported from Iran last month, said he had experienced “inhumane” treatment.

“They don’t give us visas at the first place, and when we enter the country illegally, they beat us and treat us like animals,” he told Arab News. “The security officials close to the border beat us and warned us that they will shoot us next time.”

Iran has for decades hosted millions of refugees from Afghanistan. The foreign ministry in Tehran said last week that the number had jumped to 5 million, from nearly 4 million before the Taliban regained power in August.

Scholz ‘irritated’ by Kyiv’s snub to German president

Scholz ‘irritated’ by Kyiv’s snub to German president
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

  • The Ukrainian presidency has instead said it wants to welcome Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit anytime soon
  • Scholz said he was "irritated, to put it politely", noting that Steinmeier had strongly condemned Russia's aggression
BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday he was “irritated” by Kyiv’s rejection of a proposed visit by Germany’s president, a snub that has ruffled diplomatic feathers at a time when the war-hit nation is seeking more weapons from Berlin.
The Ukrainian presidency has instead said it wants to welcome Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit anytime soon.
Asked by RBB public radio when he would follow in the footsteps of other EU leaders and travel to Kyiv, Scholz dodged the question and stressed his “very regular” phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Berlin has reacted with dismay to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s revelation on Tuesday that he had offered to visit Ukraine, but Kyiv had told him he was “not wanted” right now.
The move against Steinmeier — a former foreign minister who recently acknowledged “errors” in a too conciliatory stance toward Moscow in the past — was widely seen as a diplomatic affront in Germany.
Scholz said he was “irritated, to put it politely,” noting that Steinmeier had strongly condemned Russia’s aggression. “It would have been good to receive him,” he told RBB.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told German public television on Wednesday it had not been Zelensky’s intention to offend Berlin.
“I think the main argument was different — our president expects the chancellor, so that he (Scholz) can take direct practical decisions, including weapons deliveries,” he told broadcaster ZDF.
The German president has a largely ceremonial role while the chancellor heads the government.
The spat comes as Scholz is facing growing pressure to step up support for Ukraine in the face of the seven-week-old Russian invasion which has cost the lives of thousands of civilians.
Arestovych said the fate of the strategic port city of Mariupol and the civilian population of eastern Ukraine “depends on the German weapons we could get,” but that have not been promised.
Time is of the essence because “every minute that a tank doesn’t arrive... it is our children who are dying, being raped, being killed,” Arestovych said.
The German political class “has seen the terrible images” of the war which he said recalled the destruction of Berlin in 1945. What the Russian army is doing in Ukraine “isn’t any different.”
Scholz, like Steinmeier a Social Democrat, initially responded to the Russian onslaught by promising a dramatic about-face in German defense and foreign policy including a massive increase in military spending.
But he has thus far refused, primarily for historical reasons, to send heavy weapons to Ukraine.
Germany has until now sent defensive arms including anti-tank weapons, missile launchers and surface-to-air missiles in response to the conflict.
The stance has sharpened tensions within Scholz’s government, with ministers from the co-ruling Green party urging additional weapons deliveries.
“There is only one person who can point the way and that is Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the defense committee in the lower house of parliament and a leading deputy from the Free Democrats, the third party in Scholz’s coalition.
However members of the Social Democrats indicated their opposition to stepping up arms supplies to Ukraine, warning of a spiral of escalation.
“If we deliver heavy weapons, then we quickly face the question whether German training teams or volunteers from Germany to run the weapons systems are necessary,” MP Joe Weingarten told daily Die Welt.

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims

Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

  • The document is called the "Murad Code," after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group
  • It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad joined forces with Britain to present a global code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to address sexual violence in conflict.
The document is called the “Murad Code,” after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by the Daesh group.
It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence, allowing victims to safely testify and minimize psychological and physical consequences on them.
“Efforts to end sexual violence are gaining momentum, in large part thanks to brave survivors around the world who have shared their stories,” noted Murad at an annual Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict.
“But too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors.
“The Murad Code lays out clear and practical guidelines for centering the needs of survivors when collecting evidence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support, rather than repercussions. Survivors deserve at least that,” she added.
In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the “growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces” in the war in Ukraine.
“The launch of the Murad Code is a vital step toward helping and supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice for their crimes,” she said.
London plans to host an international conference on sexual violence in conflict this year.

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van

Search for New York subway gunman centers on man who rented U-Haul van
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

  • Police said 10 people were struck directly by gunfire, five of them hospitalized in critical but stable condition
  • 13 others suffered respiratory distress or were otherwise injured in the crush of frantic riders fleeing subway car
NEW YORK: Police and federal agents searched into the early hours of Wednesday for a man who set off smoke bombs and sprayed fellow passengers with gunfire aboard a New York City subway car, injuring more than 20 people before he fled the scene.
The attack erupted during the Tuesday morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, the latest burst of seemingly random violence that has plagued the city’s transit system in recent years.
Police said 10 people were struck directly by gunfire, five of them hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while 13 others suffered respiratory distress or were otherwise injured in the crush of frantic riders fleeing the smoke-filled subway car.
Some injured passengers collapsed as they poured onto the platform of the 36th Street station.
All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, police said in an evening news conference, in which authorities also offered rewards totaling $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman they believed acted alone.
On Wednesday, New York Police Department said a man identified as Frank James is now a suspect in the shooting. Initially the police said he was viewed only as a “person of interest,” having been linked by evidence to the crime scene. Authorities did not say why James was now considered a suspect.
James was first linked to the scene after police found a U-Haul van parked on a Brooklyn street. James was believed to have rented the vehicle in Philadelphia. Police said they recovered the key to the van at the crime scene, and that James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
Attempts by Reuters to reach any of the phone numbers associated with James were unsuccessful.
Adams, in interviews on Wednesday on MSNBC and CNN, vowed to bring the suspect to justice and told New Yorkers to stay vigilant as they go about their day.
“It’s clear that this individual wanted to create terror and violence,” he said. “We know that he wanted to bring terror to come on the (subway) system with a gas mask, with a gun, several clips as well as throwing a smoke bomb.”
New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters on Tuesday that the shooting was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.
“You can’t let one person alter your life, gotta keep on, keep on going,” Michael Torres, a FedEx worker, said to Gothamist, a local news source, as he boarded a train on Wednesday morning at the 36th St. station.
There was no known motive for the attack, but investigators found a number of social media posts linked to an individual named Frank James that mentioned homelessness and the New York City mayor, Sewell said.
The subway assailant was described by police from eyewitness accounts as a man of heavy build, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and surgical mask.
The commissioner said the attack began in the train car as it was about to enter the station. The gunman removed two canisters from his bag and opened them, sending smoke throughout the train car.
Police said the man then fired 33 rounds from a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered along with three extended ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline.
The gun apparently jammed in the midst of the shooting, potentially preventing a higher casualty toll, CNN and local media outlets reported, citing law enforcement sources.
New York City has seen a sharp rise in violent crime during the pandemic, including a string of seemingly random attacks on its subways. The transit violence has included a number of attacks in which passengers were shoved onto the tracks from platforms, including a Manhattan woman whose murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Adams, who has vowed to improve subway safety by increasing police patrols and expanding mental health outreach programs, called Tuesday’s incident “a senseless act of violence” and pledged to double the number of officers assigned to subway security.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged “the full resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is feeding our city.”

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash

Bankrupt Sri Lanka begs diaspora to send cash
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

  • The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
  • Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government's resignation ahead of negotiations for an IMF bailout
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt.
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods and regular blackouts causing widespread hardship.
Authorities are weathering intense public anger and spirited protests demanding the government’s resignation ahead of negotiations for an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to “support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange.”
His appeal came a day after the government announced it was suspending repayments on all external debt, which will free up money to replenish scant supplies of petrol, pharmaceuticals and other necessities.
Weerasinghe said he had set up bank accounts for donations in the United States, Britain and Germany and promised Sri Lankan expatriates the money would be spent where it was most needed.
The bank “assures that such foreign currency transfers will be utilized only for importation of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines,” Weerasinghe said in a statement.
Tuesday’s default announcement will save Sri Lanka about $200 million in interest payments falling due on Monday, he said, adding that the money would be diverted to pay for essential imports.
Weerasinghe’s appeal has so far been greeted with skepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
“We don’t mind helping, but we can’t trust the government with our cash,” a Sri Lankan doctor in Australia told AFP, asking for anonymity.
A Sri Lankan software engineer in Canada said he had no confidence that the money would be spent on the needy.
“This could go the same way as the tsunami funds,” he told AFP, referring to millions of dollars the island received in aid after the December 2004 disaster, which claimed at least 31,000 lives on the island.
Much of the foreign cash donations meant for survivors was rumored to have ended up in the pockets of politicians, including current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was forced to return tsunami aid funds credited to his personal account.
Sri Lanka’s snowballing economic crisis began to be felt after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.
The government imposed a wide import ban to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves and use them to service the debts it has now defaulted on.
But the resulting shortages have stoked public resentment, with day-long lines forming across the island for petrol and kerosene, the latter used for cooking stoves in poorer households.
At least eight people have died while waiting in fuel queues since last month.
The country’s Sinhalese and Tamil communities are marking their traditional new year this week but the shortages have sabotaged the ritual of making milk rice at an astrologically auspicious time, with both ingredients scarce.
Economists say the crisis has been made worse by government mismanagement, years of accumulated borrowing and ill-advised tax cuts.
Sri Lanka’s main opposition SJB party said Wednesday that government members responsible for the crisis should face criminal prosecution.
Crowds have attempted to storm the homes of government leaders, and security forces have dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Thousands of people were camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s seafront office in the capital Colombo for a fifth straight day of protests Wednesday calling for him to step down.

