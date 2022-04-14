You are here

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry
The Israeli army said it had been “continuing recent counterterrorism activities,” a week after a Jenin man killed three people in Tel Aviv, without commenting on the latest Palestinian deaths. (File/AFP)
AFP

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: ministry
  • A total of 20 Palestinians have been killed since March 22
AFP

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed early Thursday as Israeli forces raided the West Bank district of Jenin on the sixth day of operations in the occupied territory, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“Two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack in the Jenin district,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli army said it had been “continuing recent counterterrorism activities,” a week after a Jenin man killed three people in Tel Aviv, without commenting on the latest Palestinian deaths.
Israel has poured in additional forces and is reinforcing its wall and fence barrier with the territory after four deadly attacks have claimed 14 lives in Israel, most of them civilians, in the past three weeks.
A total of 20 Palestinians have been killed since March 22, including assailants in the anti-Israel attacks, according to an AFP tally.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has given Israeli forces a free hand to “defeat terror” in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six Day War, warning that there would “not be limits” for this war.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh charged Wednesday that Israeli soldiers “murder for the sake of murder ... without the slightest regard for international law.”
The latest major attack Israel suffered was the shooting rampage last Thursday in a busy nightlife area of the coastal city of Tel Aviv, that claimed three lives and wounded over a dozen more.
The gunman, a 28-year-old man from Jenin, died in a shootout with Israeli forces following an all-night manhunt.
The escalation of violence comes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and ahead of the start of the Jewish festival of Passover on Friday, an overlap that can heighten tensions around sacred sites in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Last year Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, fired rockets toward Jerusalem following disturbances at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, setting off a devastating 11-day war.

Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

UAE to allow unvaccinated citizens overseas travel from April 19

UAE to allow unvaccinated citizens overseas travel from April 19
  • Unvaccinated Emiratis are required to present a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will allow unvaccinated citizens to travel overseas from April 19, the government’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced.

However, unvaccinated Emiratis are required to present a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure and must complete travel application forms on the Al Hosn app to change their status to green.

“The new protocol is in line with the UAE’s policy aimed at achieving sustainable recovery and the return to normalcy,” Dr. Taher Al-Ameri, NCEMA spokesman, said in a report from state news agency WAM.

Dr. Al-Ameri also noted that unvaccinated individuals below 16 years old are exempted from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival, but must observe COVID-19 preventive measures.

Coronavirus infections in the UAE are now considerably lower, thanks to aggressive testing and vaccination measures, with 237 new daily cases reported on Wednesday and no deaths. The total number of doses provided is now at 24,621,636, for a vaccine distribution rate of 248.94 doses per 100 people.

Despite the UAE entering a recovery phase, the government urges continued adherence to precautionary measures including the wearing of face masks, social distancing, sanitizing of hands and avoidance of crowded areas, Dr. Al-Ameri said.

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling

US move targets Houthi arms smuggling
  • US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the task force would, from Sunday, operate in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden
Updated 14 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The US Navy said on Wednesday it was establishing a new multinational task force that would target arms smuggling in the waters around Yemen, the latest American military response to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The effort follows a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks this year on the two Gulf countries.

US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said the task force would, from Sunday, operate in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden and would also target human trafficking and the smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods.

“These are strategically important waters that warrant our attention,” Cooper said on a call with reporters.

The task force would consist of between two to eight vessels and is part of the 34-nation Combined Maritime Forces, which Cooper also commands, that has three other task forces in nearby waters targeting smuggling and piracy.

Asked about missiles and drones used by the Houthi to attack US partners Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Cooper said the new task force would impact the Houthis’ ability to obtain such weaponry.

“We’ll be able to do it more vibrantly and more directly than we do today,” Cooper added.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the waters between Somalia, Djibouti and Yemen were well-known “smuggling paths” for weapons destined for the Houthis.

“The new international task force will certainly go after this issue,” the official said.

Iran has long been accused of smuggling weapons to the Houthis, a charge it denies.

The US provided Saudi Arabia and the UAE with additional military assistance this year following Houthi attacks on the Gulf countries.

The launch of the task force comes amid a two-month truce in the nearly seven-year Yemen war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes
Updated 14 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes

Palestinians share pain of constantly losing their homes
  • Since Ramadan last year, Al-Diri and his family of seven have been living in a rented house, after they lost their apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City when it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes
Updated 14 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian national Mohammed Al-Diri misses the many beautiful, joyous moments he experienced in his home throughout the years, especially during Ramadan. 

Since Ramadan last year, Al-Diri and his family of seven have been living in a rented house, after they lost their apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City when it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. 

Sixteen apartments that housed about 120 people were also destroyed in the airstrikes — the occupants are now living in rented apartments as refugees, with the rent being paid by the UN Relief and Works Agency. 

Al-Diri said: “It is our fate to be displaced over the years, our grandpas were displaced from Sarafand at the time of Nakba of 1948, and after 70 years we also tasted the bitterness of displacement.”

“We have lost our home and everything we own,” he said.

This is the first Ramadan for Al-Diri and his family outside the neighborhood in which he was born and raised for many years. “Houses are not only made of stones ... they are our safe zones where we have made memories and spent beautiful days. These are things that we miss now, and I feel very sad that I will not be in my home with my children for the first time in Ramadan,” he said. 

During Ramadan, families such as Al-Diri’s miss spending time with neighbors, and at gatherings and prayers. 

Al-Diri and thousands of Palestinians who lost their homes during the war were hoping to quickly rebuild their homes and return to them again, but today they are living a different reality due to the slow pace of the reconstruction process.

Official figures from Hamas’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing show that only 5 percent of what has been destroyed has been reconstructed in Gaza. Many in Gaza share the same feelings of sadness and anxiety experienced by Al-Diri and his family.

War has caused the complete or severe destruction of 1,335 housing units, while about 12,886 units were moderately and partially damaged, according to data from the Government Information Office in Gaza.

Alaa Shamali has tasted the bitterness of homelessness twice; the first time was after an Israeli airstrike destroyed his family’s home in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Eastern Gaza in 2014, and then when his apartment, which he bought in installments, was completely destroyed during the last war.

Shamali, a journalist for a local organization, said that an Israeli airstrike destroyed the apartment building in which he lived with his family of five.

He and his family miss the few Ramadan months they spent in their apartment, which he describes as a “dream house.” He said: “We only lived for a few years in the apartment, but it is filled with a lot of love and beautiful memories, which we miss during the month of Ramadan.”

Shamali added: “The atmosphere of Ramadan this year is different, and it is overshadowed by sadness, pain, and even a lot of despair.” 

These sad feelings were reflected in the Ramadan rituals of Shamali and his family. This year he did not buy the Ramadan lanterns and decorations that the family normally would to decorate their home. 

“Ramadan comes this year under complicated conditions in Gaza, and not only for the owners of destroyed homes. Everyone in Gaza suffers from deteriorating living conditions, which have worsened recently due to the massive rise in prices,” he said. 

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
Updated 14 April 2022
Kareem Botane

Iraq's Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival

Iraq’s Mosul revives shattered cultural scene with traditional music festival
  • The festival featured performers from different cultures and ethno-religious backgrounds
  • Music and the arts were brutally suppressed during Daesh’s four-year rule over Mosul
Updated 14 April 2022
Kareem Botane

MOSUL, Iraq: Five years since the battle to dislodge Daesh from Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, a four-day festival of traditional music has taken place with the aim of salvaging the region’s shattered arts scene and promoting cultural coexistence.

The festival, which ran from March 24 to 27 with the support of UNESCO, featured musicians from Mosul and the surrounding province of Nineveh, together with several visiting performers from Europe and further afield.

“It was a dream to have a festival like this,” Khalid Alrawi, an oud player from Mosul, told Arab News. “I hope this kind of festival continues in future. We look forward to it becoming an annual festival, expanded with more activities.”

The festival featured musicians from Mosul and the surrounding province of Nineveh. (AFP)

Besides seeking to revive the city’s once flourishing music scene, ruined by war and the flight of artists abroad, organizers wanted to reflect the region’s true cultural vibrancy and diversity, unbowed by Daesh extremism.

“A new culture of music is here,” Harth Yasin, the festival’s coordinator, told Arab News. “This event will open the door to tourists and let others know more about the city of Mosul, and it will create opportunities for our young talented musicians and artists.”

Seventeen acts took part in the festival, together reflecting the region’s broad ethnic and religious makeup. (AFP)

Seventeen acts took part in the festival, together reflecting the region’s broad ethnic and religious makeup, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkman, Assyrians, and others. The festival also featured performances by musicians from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Nepal.

“We hope there are more events like this with more support in the future in the places that represent the culture and history of Mosul,” Yasin said.

Daesh was dislodged from Iraq’s northern city of Mosul five years ago. (AFP)

Daesh seized control of Mosul and large swathes of Nineveh in June 2014, imposing its extreme interpretation of Islam on the population, which stamped out cultural activities that did not fall in line with the group’s rigid ideology.

In July 2017, after nine months of ferocious urban warfare, the government in Baghdad formally declared Mosul had been liberated, depriving Daesh of its last major stronghold in Iraq.

Victory, however, came at a great cost to the city’s infrastructure and proud identity. Since then, governments and aid agencies have funded projects to help rebuild the precious architecture of the historic old city and its surrounding districts.

Recovering from this period of darkness will take many years, as displaced communities try to salvage their homes and restart the local economy. But, thanks to festivals like this one, color is slowly returning to daily life.

Organizers wanted to reflect the region’s true cultural vibrancy and diversity, unbowed by Daesh extremism. (AFP)

“Mosul was closed to the world. No one knew anything about it. Now, they will know it better,” Talal Al-Shimali, president of the Musical Association’s Nineveh branch, told Arab News.

“It is a very important event here in Mosul. It will strengthen the music scene, and encourage musicians and artists in Mosul to develop and engage with other cultures and music. It is a good initiative, it will benefit the city and its people. The festival represents all voices and the music of all ethnicities and minorities in Mosul.

In July 2017, after nine months of ferocious urban warfare, the government in Baghdad formally declared Mosul had been liberated. (AFP)

“My message to all is to support music in Mosul. Mosul city is tired and needs more support. We ask all international organizations to support and help Mosul. Music in Mosul has been dying day by day over the last couple of years. We can still save it with the help of international and local organizations in Mosul.”

For those trying to salvage Mosul’s artistic scene, the festival marked an important milestone in the city’s healing process.

“Art is the substance of community, economic development, and the backbone of society,” Basma Al-Hussiani, founder of the Iraqi Al-Amal Association, told Arab News.

“Art is fundamental for everything here. That is why I tell everyone who is working toward rebuilding Mosul — let art be a big part of it.”

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council

US officials meet with head of new Yemeni leadership council
  • Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Yemen, says she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
  • US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking held talks with Kuwait's foreign minister during his visit to the Gulf state
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US embassy in Yemen on Wednesday said it held talks with the new Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to discuss ways to improve governance, security, and economic stability in the war-torn country.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi launched the council, which is headed by Rashad Al-Alimi, last week and transferred his powers to it on the final day of intra-Yemeni talks led by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the embassy, said she had held a meeting with Al-Alimi on Tuesday.
“I welcomed the council’s commitment to the UN-brokered truce and to realizing the aspirations of all Yemenis for peace and prosperity,” Westley said in a tweet.
The eight-member body, which has the authority to manage the security, politics and military of the state, has been widely welcomed by regional and international countries and organizations.


Meanwhile, US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah during his visit to the Gulf country on Wednesday, where he briefed the minister on the latest developments in Yemen and praised Kuwait’s firm stances on restoring security and safety throughout Yemen.
Sheikh Ahmed affirmed his country’s support for the efforts made to ensure a truce holds and to enter into a comprehensive political process, welcoming recent developments after the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council.
He stressed the importance of the US’ role, its efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, and its humanitarian and development assistance to the Yemeni people, and said his country would continue to support all efforts undertaken by Lenderking.

