Daesh commander faces German justice
The German air force has 4 Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and an Airbus A-310 aerial refueling tanker aircraft operating out of the base as part of the "Counter Daesh operation". (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
David Kampmann

  • Arab News speaks with witness to terror group’s atrocities in eastern Syria
  • He says commander was from same clan that was massacred for resisting caliphate
David Kampmann

FRANKFURT: When Daesh overran areas in eastern Syria inhabited by the Shaitat clan, the terrorist group committed unspeakable cruelties.

One of its commanders has now been arrested in Berlin and will face trial. A Syrian witness now living in Germany remembers him and what happened.

When protests against the Syrian regime began in 2011, many were full of hope. Hesham Ali — not his real name — was one of them.

The 40-year-old from the Abu Hamam area in the province of Deir El-Zor belongs to the Shaitat clan, which inhabits three villages. Before 2011 they numbered 180,000.

“We’re well-known and very proud of our roots,” Ali told Arab News. Having spent many years in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, he had returned to Syria in 2010.

He wrote anti-regime slogans on walls, believing that the courage of the people would lead to positive change.

Changes did indeed occur, but not in the way he had hoped. In the coming years, large parts of Iraq and Syria were plunged into chaos by Islamist groups, foremost among them Daesh.

Its former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was killed in an airstrike in 2019, declared a caliphate in July 2014. What followed was a nightmare from which the region is still struggling to recover.

To Ali, the likes of Daesh dashed all hope for positive change. “The revolution was about to be successful,” he said. “Then they came, took away people’s possessions and declared other people heathens.”  

The Sunni tribe refused to accept Daesh rule, but their resistance was unsuccessful: The province was overrun in August 2014.

Daesh was determined to set an example for anyone who would dare confront it, murdering 700-900 men, women, children and elders.

When Al-Baghdadi declared the caliphate, Ali — who was covering events in the area and publishing pictures and videos on social media — was arrested by Islamists and imprisoned.

After his release, he returned home and helped his wife and children escape across the Euphrates River.

Determined to cover the events, he returned home again — a move that almost cost him his life.

“When they saw a member of the Shaitat clan, they’d kill him,” Ali said. Daesh fighters then caught him.

A man put a knife to his throat. It was mere luck that Ali survived. “I told them I was a car salesman from somewhere else,” he said.

They put a bag over his head and drove him to a local prison, where they held him for weeks. The bag would become his fortune and misfortune at the same time.

“Having seen bodies of beheaded people in the streets, I knew that whenever they were taking away a prisoner, they’d cut his throat or head,” he said. “But since I was bagged, I couldn’t see them do it with my own eyes.”

Although his life was hanging by a thread, Ali survived and was released. He managed to rejoin his family and flee the country. In 2015, he settled with them in Germany.

Last week, authorities arrested a man in Berlin known as Raed E, an alleged former Daesh commander. Ali remembers him.

“I saw him from a distance in Abu Hamam but I didn’t know him personally,” he said, adding that being a member of the Shaitat clan himself, Raed E has relatives among its elite.

It was three years ago that relatives of Ali recognized Raed E in Berlin and consulted Ali on what they should do.

He and his relatives informed the authorities, who issued a warrant against Raed E. He fled to Turkey, but when he felt safe he returned to Berlin and was subsequently arrested.

Raed E is not the first of his kind to face trial in Germany. Since 2014, the authorities have accused over 50 people of crimes in connection with Daesh.

Ali has full trust in Germany’s courts: “Raed E will get a life sentence, the worst punishment there is in this country.”

But returning home anytime soon seems virtually impossible. Due to his activities, Ali is known on social media and fears being identified. “With sleeper cells still active there, I can’t go back.”

Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

  • Ukraine claimed the Moskva’s damage was the result of one of its missile strikes
  • The defense ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the ‘Vizar’ factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital
Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.
The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defense ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.
Ukraine claimed the Moskva’s damage was the result of one of its missile strikes. Russia’s defense ministry spoke only of a fire breaking out and of exploding ammunition.
The defense ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the ‘Vizar’ factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.
It pledged more strikes on Kyiv.
“The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter which it said had attacked the village of Klimovo in Bryansk region on April 14 and had also shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi-27 jet. A group of up to 30 Polish mercenaries had also been destroyed, it said.
Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” on Feb. 24. Ukraine has put up fierce resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Missile attack

Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

  • Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk
  • The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, urges residents of six towns to evacuate
Reuters

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Friday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk.
The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, meanwhile urged residents of six towns to evacuate, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of the town of Kreminna.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains. ... Choose life, buses are waiting for you at the pickup points. As are trains, of which there are enough.”
Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai’s statements.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

  • China’s military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday
Reuters

TAIPEI/BEIJING: China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, as a US Congressional delegation visited the island, in a move the People’s Liberation Army said was intended to target the “wrong signals” sent by the United States.
China’s military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday, People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yilu said, according to China’s state broadcaster.
“This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue,” Shi said, without mentioning the visiting US lawmakers.
“The US bad actions and tricks are completely futile and very dangerous. Those who play with fire will burn themselves,” he said.
During a Friday meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the technology hub is a “country of global significance” and its security has implications for the world.
Menendez was among a bipartisan group of six US lawmakers visiting in a show of support to the democratic island in the face of Chinese pressure.
Such visits, and a reference to Taiwan as a “country,” rankle in Beijing, which dismisses any suggestion that Taiwan is a country. China regards the island as one of its provinces.
The United States has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.
Menendez acknowledged that the Chinese government was “very unhappy” with the delegation’s visit but that would not dissuade the group from supporting Taiwan.
“With Taiwan producing 90 percent of the world’s high-end semiconductor products, it is a country of global significance, consequence and impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact,” Menendez told Tsai in a meeting in the presidential office broadcast live online.
Taiwan has been heartened by the US support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” commitment to the democratically governed island.
That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also put Taipei on alert for any possible moves by Beijing to use the Ukraine crisis to make a move on the island. The government has reported no unusual Chinese activity.
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told Tsai during the delegation’s meeting that the war in Ukraine and provocative behavior by China have united US opinion in a way not seen before.
“We will stand with you. To abandon Taiwan will be to abandon democracy and freedom,” he said.
The delegation, which arrived late on Thursday from Australia for an unannounced two-day trip, will also meet Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Topics: China Taiwan US

Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Friday it will drop most COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions next week including a midnight curfew on eateries as the omicron surge in cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks.
From April 18, the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped, along with the cap on private gatherings which was set at 10, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting.
The government will also allow rallies and other events with 300 or more people, while removing a 70 percent cap on capacity at religious facilities.
“Wearing masks is still a very important means to protect ourselves,” Kim said. “It is inevitable to maintain the indoor mask mandate for a considerable period of time.”
On wearing masks outdoors, Kim said the government will review whether to lift the existing restriction in two weeks, depending on the virus situation.
As the country seeks a gradual return to normalcy, the government will completely remove the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for COVID-19 patients from late May, according to Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country appears to have passed its peak after hovering over 620,000 a day in mid-March, with the daily infections falling to below 130,000 on Friday.
South Korea has largely managed to limit deaths and critical cases through widespread vaccinations, and scaled back its once-aggressive tracing and containment efforts.
Nearly 87 percent of the country’s 52 million population are fully vaccinated, with 64 percent having also received booster shots, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data.
On Wednesday, the government announced its plan to expand the rollout of second COVID-19 booster shot for people over 60.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

  • Zhangjiang Group says authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities
  • Authorities in China are allowed to take over buildings and other properties in order to deal with emergency situations
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centers to house a mounting number of COVID-19 cases, but the move is sparking anger and protest from neighbors worried they are being put at increased risk of infection.
In an incident livestreamed on Thursday afternoon on Chinese messaging platform WeChat, about 30 people wearing hazmat suits with the word “police” on their back could be seen scuffling with other people outside a housing compound, taking away at least one person.
A woman could be heard weeping as she filmed the scene, which was watched by over 10,000 people before it was abruptly cut, with the WeChat livestream platform announcing it had contained “dangerous content.”
“It’s not that I don’t want to cooperate with the country, but how would you feel if you live in a building where the blocks are only 10 meters (30 feet) apart, everyone has tested negative, and these people are allowed in?,” said the woman who was filming and did not disclose her real name.
The video could not be independently verified but the dispute was confirmed by the building’s management on Friday.
The Zhangjiang Group, which owns the compound, said authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities and it had been advised a further nine buildings would be converted.
It said it had moved 39 rental tenants to rooms in other parts of the compound and had offered them compensation.
“On the afternoon of April 14, when our company organized the construction of the isolation fence, some tenants obstructed the construction site,” the group said in a statement, adding the situation had now been resolved.
The Shanghai government did not respond immediately to a request for comment on its current quarantine policy.
A resident at the compound, which is close to the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park complex housing firms including GlaxoSmithKline and Hewlett-Packard, confirmed they were notified on Tuesday that residents were asked to move out.
Workers turned up on Thursday afternoon and police arrived shortly after, said the resident who witnessed the scene. She declined to be named as the situation was sensitive.
“This place is completely unsuitable to become a quarantine center,” she said, expressing fears she could catch the virus by living so close to patients.
Under China’s zero COVID-19 policy, everyone who tests positive must quarantine at designated sites and the neighbors are asked to isolate in their homes for 14 days, which has stoked public fear about the consequences of catching the virus.
Shanghai has become the epicenter of China’s largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, recording more than 300,000 COVID-19 infections since March.
The city has begun converting schools, recently finished apartment blocks and exhibition halls into quarantine centers, and announced last week it had set up more than 160,000 beds across more than 100 make-shift hospitals.
According to regulations, authorities in China are allowed to take over buildings and other properties in order to deal with emergency situations.
Cities across the country have also occupied facilities to house quarantined residents, triggering complaints from people forced to move out, according to reports on social media.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

