Three-digit car number plate sells for millions in Dubai charity auction

The vehicle plate number A88 was sold at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction. (WAM)
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

  • The vehicle plate number A88 was sold at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A three-digit vehicle registration plate has sold for a staggering $3.5 million at a charity auction in Dubai on Friday. 

The vehicle plate number A88 was sold at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, where the three other unique plate numbers up for grabs — F55, V66 and Y66 — sold for $1.08 million, $1.08 million and $1.03 million respectively. 

In less than two hours, the auction raised a total of $14.4 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, which aims to provide food aid to those in need. 




Mobile numbers also went for over a million dollars. (WAM)

The audience also had the chance to bid on 10 different special mobile numbers, which rendered a total of $1.4 million. 

The highest bid came in for the number 549999999, which sold for $1.36 million. 

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction was held in collaboration with Emirates Auction, with the support of Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat). 

Egyptians see red over Israeli-run dance festivals in Sinai

Egyptians see red over Israeli-run dance festivals in Sinai
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

Egyptians see red over Israeli-run dance festivals in Sinai

Egyptians see red over Israeli-run dance festivals in Sinai
  • The festivals follow events in which more than 150 Palestinian worshippers were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli security forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque
  • The Egyptian branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, has called for a boycott of the festival's venues
Updated 16 April 2022
AFP

CAIRO: Israeli-organized twin dance festivals in the Sinai have sparked outrage in Egypt as they come just days before the anniversary of the end of the Jewish state’s occupation of the peninsula.
The Nabia and Grounded festivals, which coincide with the Jewish Passover holiday, also come as Muslims observe a daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
The festivals follow events in which more than 150 Palestinian worshippers were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli security forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.
The Egyptian branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, has called for a boycott of the festival’s venues.
“As we do every year, we were preparing to celebrate... the stories of the heroic resistance but we discovered that the Zionist occupation was returning to the Sinai,” the branch said in a statement Wednesday.
The Nabia festival is due to run from April 17 to 20; the Grounded festival from April 20 to 23. Both offer all-night dancing with an international lineup of artists.
April 25 is the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from most of the Sinai in 1982 under a landmark 1979 peace agreement, ending an occupation which began during the Six-Day War of 1967.
Egyptian Facebook user Farah Mourad complained that the festivals are taking place ahead of “Sinai Liberation Day... and during the holy month of Ramadan.”
She also pointed to the recent clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying Israeli forces had attacked Palestinian civilians.
The music scene has become a major draw for Israeli tourists visiting the south coast of the Sinai Peninsula, along with its beaches, dive sites and low costs compared to Israel.
In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit international travel, more than 700,000 Israelis visited Egypt, according to the embassy in Cairo, the great majority of them heading to the relative security of southern Sinai.
Direct flights between Tel Aviv and the Sinai resort of Sharm El-Sheikh are to start on Sunday, making the region’s resorts even more attractive to Israelis.
The flights were one of the fruits of a September visit to Egypt by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first by an Israeli premier in a decade.
“This agreement will bring Israel and Egypt closer together,” Bennett said last month.

Cairo International Film Festival announces dates for 44th edition
Lifestyle
Cairo International Film Festival announces dates for 44th edition

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo
  • The National Zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
  • The Chinese ambassador praised the bears as “a symbol of the friendship” between the nations
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The “cake” was made from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane and it lasted about 15 minutes once giant panda mama Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of it.
The National Zoo’s most famous tenants had an enthusiastic breakfast Saturday in front of adoring crowds as the zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government.
Xiao Qi Ji’s father Tian Tian largely sat out the morning festivities, munching bamboo in a neighboring enclosure with the sounds of his chomping clearly audible during a statement by Chinese ambassador Qin Gang.
The ambassador praised the bears as “a symbol of the friendship” between the nations.
Pandas are almost entirely solitary by nature, and in the wild Tian Tian would probably never even meet his child. He received a similar cake for lunch.
In addition to hailing the 1972 agreement sparked by President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to China, Saturday’s celebration also highlighted the success of the global giant panda breeding program, which has helped bring the bears back from the brink of extinction.
Xiao Qi Ji’s birth in August 2020 was hailed as a near miracle, due to Mei Xiang’s advanced age and the fact that zoo staff performed the artificial insemination procedure under tight restrictions shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the entire zoo. At age 22, Mei Xiang was the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States.
Normally they would have used a combination of frozen sperm and fresh semen extracted from Tian Tian. But in order to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures, zoo officials used only frozen semen.
“It was definitely a long-shot pregnancy,” said Bryan Amaral, the zoo’s senior curator for mammals.
In honor of that long shot, the now 20-month-old cub was given a name that translates as “little miracle.” His birth in mid-pandemic sparked a fresh wave of panda-mania, with viewership on the zoo’s panda-cam livestream spiking by 1,200 percent.
“I know how passionate people are about pandas,” Amaral said. “I’m not surprised by that passion at all.”
Sure enough, crowds started streaming straight for the panda section at 8 a.m. when the zoo opened. Sisters Lorelai and Everley Greenwell, age 6 and 5, ran toward the enclosure chanting “Pandas! Pandas!”
They watched the cub tumble around, try to wrestle his mom and tear the zero off the giant 50 emblazoned on the ice cake.
“They knew this was coming,” said their mother Kayleigh Greenwell of Mount Ranier, Maryland, said of her girls. “We’ve been talking about it all week.”
The zoo’s original 1972 panda pair, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, were star attractions at the zoo for decades, but panda pregnancies are notoriously tricky and none of their cubs survived.
Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived in 2000, and the pair has successfully birthed three other cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei — also by artificial insemination. All were transported to China at age 4, under terms of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government.
Similar agreements with zoos around the world have helped revitalize the giant panda population. Down to just over 1000 bears in the 1980s, the species has since been removed from the lists of animals in danger of extinction.

Canada zoo to send pandas home after bamboo shortage
Offbeat
Canada zoo to send pandas home after bamboo shortage

Spanish Easter processions back after 2-year wait

Spanish Easter processions back after 2-year wait
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Spanish Easter processions back after 2-year wait

Spanish Easter processions back after 2-year wait
  • The pandemic struck early in 2020 and Spain was in a total lockdown at Easter
  • In 2021, some measures were lifted but travel between Spanish regions was severely restricted and public gatherings banned
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

ZAMORA, Spain: Wailing bugles, rhythmic drumbeats and eerie religious chants can be heard once again across Spain this year as the country’s massively popular Easter religious processions return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Holy Week, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to again pack the streets of cities, towns and villages across the country daily to witness parades that are a major tourist attraction, with some televised nationally.
The ceremonies see brotherhoods of “nazarenos,” or penitents, with tall conical hats, monkish robes and facial hoods escorting magnificently decorated floats with sculptures of Jesus and the Virgin, many with a background of ancient streets and architecture.
Easter has always been a sacred holiday for Spaniards and millions take to the road, many just to see the processions. But COVID-19 halted all that.
The pandemic struck early in 2020 and Spain was in a total lockdown at Easter. In 2021, some measures were lifted but travel between Spanish regions was severely restricted and public gatherings banned.
Cristina Luisa Ensegundo, 29, is participating in her first Holy Week procession in the western city of Zamora. She is doing so in memory of her grandmother, María Carmen, who died from the coronavirus. María Carmen had bought herself a veil and hair comb, which women participants use to adorn stylish black dresses but, her granddaughter said, she never got to walk in the procession.
“When we were sorting her things I saw the hair comb and veil and I knew that I had to join the procession,” Ensegundo said about the procession of the Virgin of Hope Brotherhood she participated in on Thursday.
“When she died I said this could be a homage or a way to remember her. Since she had always liked this procession I signed up” she said. “She is always with us, but this will make the day special.”
Nearly all pandemic restrictions are gradually being scrapped, but authorities urge the use of masks when necessary during the multitudinous gatherings, such as the processions.
While some women like Ensegundo do take part, men form the majority of participants. Processions vary greatly but nearly all include the hooded nazarenos. Their odd conical hats are said to date back to the Spanish Inquisition when prisoners were made to wear them. The covered faces helped sinners hide their identities.
The celebrations date back to when Spain was a bastion of Roman Catholicism, but nowadays nazarenos come from all walks of life, many with no religious inclination.
For Juan Carlos Alonso, of the Jesus of the Stations of the Cross brotherhood, “the sensations today feel special,” adding that “Zamora lives the whole year for Holy Week.”
“For those who experience Holy Week to the full, these were two years of orphanhood,” said Alonso. He said that beside the religious and cultural aspects, the processions are of great sentimental importance, being “a tradition passed on from parents to children.”
Zamora’s processions date back to the 13th century. Beside the impressive artistic quality of the floats and sculptures, they are noted for their austerity, solemnity and captivating Gregorian music.
In the northern La Rioja region, many participants wear ankle chains and flagellate themselves. In nearby Aragon, nazarenos draw their own blood by beating bass drums for hours on end.
Among the most fervent processions is Seville’s La Macarena, which features 3,600 penitents and attracts thousands of bystanders.
Many floats are extremely heavy and the Macarena has to be carried by 36 “costaleros” — normally men who wear corsets to avoid injury. Some processions are held in silence broken only by a flamenco-style lament, or “saeta.” Others have noisy brass bands playing festive “paso doble” dance tunes.
“The procession is of vital importance,” for people in Seville, José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, head of the Macarena brotherhood said. He described the past two years as “an existential void.”

Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say
Middle-East
Easing of Israeli-Palestinian tensions is vital as Ramadan, Easter and Passover coincide, US officials say

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. (AP)
  • The visit to the queen came on Maundy on Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service
Updated 16 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the UK since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the US more than two years ago.
The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, on Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.
Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.
The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the UK.
His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.
Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
The visit to the queen came on Maundy on Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service.
This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend.
She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.
The queen also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service.
She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group
Entertainment
Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children
Updated 15 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children

Lebanese woman labeled ‘uncivilized’ for shooting and killing dog in front of her children
  • The country’s agriculture minister has asked prosecutors to take immediate legal action against her
  • The woman insists that she acted in self-defense after the animal bit her daughter’s face a month ago
Updated 15 April 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A Lebanese woman has been dubbed “inhuman and uncivilized” after a video that showed her shooting and killing a dog outside her home went viral on Friday. She now faces legal action.
The video showed a woman armed with a hunting rifle shooting twice at a dog, believed to be a German shepherd, and killing it in Lebanon’s Western Bekaa Valley region. It sparked outrage as it spread on social media, along with calls from users and animal-rights activists for the woman to be arrested.
The outcry prompted Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan to call on the local authorities to launch an investigation. He said he has contacted the region’s general prosecutor, who will direct officials to take appropriate action.
“Every citizen will bear the consequences of their actions,” Al-Hajj Hassan said in a message posted on Twitter. “We call on all concerned authorities to be stern with such unacceptable inhuman and uncivilized actions.”
Antoine Kanaan, a lawyer and editor-in-chief of the Lebanon Law Review, told Arab News that the woman’s act is punishable under the provisions of existing animal welfare laws. If convicted, he said, the woman could face a fine of up to 10 times the minimum wage of 650,000 Lebanese pounds a month (about $30, based on readily available unofficial exchange rates during the financial crisis in the country).
“This highlights the shortcomings of that law, as many would find such a punishment to be insufficient and not enough of a deterrent,” Kanaan said.
Prison terms for acts of animal cruelty only apply to people who abuse or kill endangered species, he added.
“In this particular case the dog seems to be a common dog, from what I could establish through the social media posts, and not an endangered species.”
The woman has deactivated her Facebook account but before doing so she posted a message saying that she killed the animal as “an act of self defense” because a month ago the animal bit her daughter while she was feeding it. She posted photos of her daughter’s injuries to corroborate her story and said that the girl had been hospitalized and underwent surgery.
Nevertheless, animal activist Ghina Nehfawi told Al-Jadeed TV that the woman should be “punished for her brutal and inhuman act.”
Animals Lebanon, a nongovernmental organization that promotes animal welfare, shared the video and a photo of the woman on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
They said: “Action is being taken legally against this shooting. Judge Iyad Badran has been contacted.”
 

