You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8qgd

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
  • NATO soldiers are slated to train their Ukrainian counterparts to use the newly delivered howitzers
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin.
The announcement comes a week after US President Joe Biden unveiled an $800 million military aid package for Kyiv, including heavier equipment such as howitzers, as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine.
The moves indicate a change in attitude in the West, which had initially refused to provide Ukraine with heavy armaments to avoid action Russia could consider direct involvement in the conflict.
Ukrainian forces “right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
“Without getting into what other nations are providing, they (Ukrainian forces) have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their fleet size,” he said.
Kirby did not specify the type of aircraft delivered to the Ukrainian military, which had been pleading for warplanes for weeks, but suggested that they were Russian-made.
“Other nations who have experience with those kinds of aircraft have been able to help them get more aircraft up and running,” Kirby said.
He underscored that while the United States had helped with the shipment of some parts, it had “not transported whole aircraft.”
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have.
A possible transfer of such aircraft from Poland was discussed in early March, before the United States poured cold water on the plan, fearing Russia would see it as direct engagement by NATO in the war.

The United States and the European Union announced Tuesday they would continue sending aid to Ukraine.
Biden met via video call with the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, Japan and the European Commission.
They reached a “broad consensus on the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin,” the Italian government said.
In particular, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to “ongoing provision of security, economic, and humanitarian assistance,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Speaking on his visit this month to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “underscored the critical need for further military support to Ukraine in the face of a major Russian offensive in the Donbas and ongoing attacks elsewhere,” Downing Street said.
The first shipments of the latest US military aid package have already arrived at Ukraine’s borders, with US media reporting Tuesday that Washington was already working to approve another $800 million package for Kyiv.
NATO soldiers are slated to train their Ukrainian counterparts to use the newly delivered howitzers.
While the handling of US howitzers is not fundamentally different to that of the howitzers the Ukrainian military has already used, those Washington has sent use 155-millimeter shells — common in NATO countries — while Ukraine still uses Russian-made 152-millimeter shells.
Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences” if shipments of advanced weaponry go forward, US media reported last week.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

A Ukrainian refugee arrives at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022. (AFP)
World
Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
World
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine

UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
  • Antonio Guterres said pause is necessary to allow evacuation of civilians and for humanitarian aid to enter
  • He warned that the current battle in the east will lead to more horrors and destruction on a level unseen so far
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made a plea for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause in the war in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, April 24, to allow for humanitarian corridors, warning that the destruction and human loss seen so far “could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead.”

“In five days, Ukrainians and Russians will mark Easter,” Guterres said.

“This holiday (is) a time for reflection on the meaning of suffering, sacrifice, death, and rebirth. But this year, Holy Week is being observed under the cloud of a war that represents the total negation of the Easter message.”

Speaking as Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in a long-awaited battle in the east of Ukraine on Tuesday, Guterres said that “the terrible concentration of forces and firepower” makes this battle more violent and destructive,” and warned that the civilian loss the world has witnessed so far “could pale” in comparison with the horrors that lie ahead. 

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” Guterres told reporters in New York. “Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance.”  
 
Many good-faith efforts by many parties to reach a cease-fire in Ukraine have failed.  

Lamenting the failing efforts by many parties to reach a cease-fire in Ukraine, the UN chief said that the humanitarian pause is necessary to allow safe passage of all civilians fleeing the areas of confrontation, and the delivery of life-saving aid to the hardest-hit areas, such as Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. 

According to the UN, more than 12 million people need humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, with Guterres anticipating the numbers to rise to about 16 million, or 40 percent of Ukrainians still in the country. 

He again called on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and begin to forge a way toward peace and safety. He also urged “all champions of peace around the world” to join his Easter appeal. 

Guterres added: “Save lives. Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace and keep faith with the meaning and the message of Easter.”  

Topics: UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
World
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky
Russia has unleashed new offensive into east Ukraine, says Zelensky

Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting

A Ukrainian refugee arrives at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022. (AFP)
A Ukrainian refugee arrives at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting

A Ukrainian refugee arrives at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on April 18, 2022. (AFP)
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to avoid G20 sessions joined by Russian officials on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Western nations are preparing to stage coordinated walk-outs and other diplomatic snubs to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Wednesday’s meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington, their officials said.
While some in Western capitals argue that Russia’s actions should mean it is excluded from global meetings altogether, that is not a view shared by others in the Group of 20 big economies, including notably China and Indonesia, which is chairing the group this year.
Moscow confirmed on Tuesday Finance Minister Anton Siluanov would lead Russia’s delegation at the talks despite repeated protestations by Western diplomats that they could not go ahead as usual during a war in which thousands of civilians have died in bombardments by Russian troops.
“During and after the meeting we will be certain to send a strong message and we will not be alone in doing so,” a German government source said, accusing Russia of starting a conflict that has also sent world food and energy prices spiraling.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to avoid G20 sessions joined by Russian officials on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings. But Yellen will attend an opening session on the Ukraine war regardless of Russian participation, a US Treasury official said.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak also will not attend certain G20 sessions, a British government source told Reuters.
And a French finance ministry official meanwhile expected some ministers from Group of Seven nations to leave their seats when their Russian peer was due to speak.

’UNRAVELING’ RISK
The divisions widened by the Ukraine war raise questions over the G20’s future as the world’s premier economic policy forum.
Conceived as a platform for the biggest wealthy and developing economies to cooperate on recovery efforts during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the G20 has since broached everything from global tax reform to pandemic debt relief and the fight against climate change, with a patchy record of success.
“The G20 is at risk of unraveling and this week is incredibly important,” said Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and a former IMF adviser.
Should Western democracies allow the group to wither in favor of the G7 or other groupings, it would cede significant economic influence to China, Lipsky said.
“Russia can align with China and I think that’s a good outcome from Russia’s perspective and actually gives them more influence than they have in a body like the G20,” he said.
Both the French and the German official said there would be no agreed communique at the end of a meeting which had been originally due to discuss the state of the global economy and coordinating vaccine and other pandemic efforts.
Apart from the G7 nations — the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy — the G20 also incorporates emerging economies including China, India and Brazil that have starkly different views on how the global economy should work.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fact that some G20 nations have chosen not to follow Western sanctions on Russia is only the latest challenge to efforts to construct a global set of rules for trade and finance.
The United States and China have long traded accusations of protectionism, while the fact that world trade is growing more slowly than the global economy as a whole has prompted questions about the future of globalization.
Ahead of the G20 meeting, a top IMF official warned of the risk of a fragmenting global economy.
“One scenario is one where we have divided blocs that are not trading much with each other, that are on different standards, and that would be a disaster for the global economy,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters.
Separately, the Fund slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine, and warning inflation was a “clear and present danger” for many countries.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
World
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine — regional governor
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves
World
Russia expels Dutch and Belgian diplomats in tit-for-tat moves

One dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF

Protesters block a railway line in Rambukkana on April 19, 2022. (AFP)
Protesters block a railway line in Rambukkana on April 19, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

One dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF

Protesters block a railway line in Rambukkana on April 19, 2022. (AFP)
  • “A full, transparent investigation is essential & the people’s right to peaceful protest must be upheld,” the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, said in a tweet
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police fired live ammunition to scatter protesters on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring a dozen more, as the country sought rapid financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease a worsening economic crisis.
Demonstrations have raged across the South Asian island country of 22 million people for weeks, voicing anger against the government’s mishandling of the economy that has led to shortages of essentials and prolonged power cuts.
Mihiri Priyangani, director of the Kegalle Teaching Hospital, said at least one protester was killed and 12 injured were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, after clashes broke out between demonstrators and police in the central town of Rambukkana.
The deceased person — the first fatality since the largely peaceful protests began last month — had likely been shot, Priyangani told Reuters. “We are suspecting gunshot injuries but need a post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death.”
Disturbances erupted after police asked protesters to move away from a key railway line which they had blocked for hours, police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said.
“To control the situation, police fired at the protesters,” Thalduwa told Reuters.
“Several injured policemen have also been hospitalized,” he said, adding live ammunition and tear gas had been used to repel a crowd pelting stones and other objects. “Police are still in the area and attempting to restore calm.”
Some rights groups and foreign diplomats called for restraint and condemned the violence in Rambukkana, where police imposed a curfew late on Tuesday.
“A full, transparent investigation is essential & the people’s right to peaceful protest must be upheld,” the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, said in a tweet.
Analysts have flagged political instability as a serious risk as Sri Lanka looks to negotiate a loan program from the IMF, with a delegation headed by Finance Minister Ali Sabry kicking off formal talks in Washington on Monday.
The government is looking for assistance to help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.
Shamir Zavahir, an aide to Sabry, said on Twitter that Colombo had asked for an IMF loan under the rapid financial instrument (RFI) window, meant for countries needing urgent balance-of-payment support. But the global lender was initially not inclined to grant the request, he said.
“The IMF has subsequently informed Minister Sabry that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI,” Sri Lanka’s finance ministry said in a statement.
“It has been communicated that IMF will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI.”
An IMF spokesperson had no immediate comment on the finance ministry’s request.
A source familiar with the matter said that IMF talks with Sri Lanka had just started and would take time to reach any agreement. The biggest impediment is Sri Lanka’s unsustainable debt, which must be restructured before the Fund can lend any more money to the island under its rules — a process that would involve China, one of its biggest creditors, the source added.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted https://twitter.com/KGeorgieva/status/1516396945404747778 after a meeting with Sabry on Tuesday that they discussed policy actions and would “work together toward mapping a pathway to #SriLanka’s recovery.”
Critics say the financial crisis arose from the effects of financial mismanagement by successive governments, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and as rising prices of fuel sapped foreign reserves. Fuel, power, food and medicines have been running low for weeks.

INDIA WEIGHS IN
Sri Lanka is seeking $3 billion in the coming months from multiple sources including the IMF, the World Bank and India to stave off the crisis, Sabry told Reuters earlier this month.
Both India and China have already extended billions of dollars in financial support to Sri Lanka. Sabry met Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman https://twitter.com/finminindia/status/1516125985044779011?s=24&t=OhOONxIQc0DoHQoNssRmeg on the sidelines of the IMF deliberations, and both sides said they agreed to deepen their cooperation.
“India will fully support the deliberations of Sri Lanka with the IMF, especially on the special request made for expediting an extended fund facility,” Sabry’s office said, citing his meeting with Sitharaman.
Last week, Sri Lanka’s central bank said it was suspending repayment on some of its foreign debt pending a restructure.
In the commercial capital Colombo, protests demanding the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have dragged on for more than a week.

Topics: Sri Lanka crisis Sri Lanka Colombo

Related

Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
World
Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order

Blinken calls for global cooperation on migration in Panama trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps over the third rail while crossing a towing locomotives path as he tours the Panama Canal with Panama's Minister of Canal Affairs Aristides Royo at the Miraflores Locks, in Panama City April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps over the third rail while crossing a towing locomotives path as he tours the Panama Canal with Panama's Minister of Canal Affairs Aristides Royo at the Miraflores Locks, in Panama City April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Blinken calls for global cooperation on migration in Panama trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps over the third rail while crossing a towing locomotives path as he tours the Panama Canal with Panama's Minister of Canal Affairs Aristides Royo at the Miraflores Locks, in Panama City April 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Ukrainian refugees have received a warmer welcome in much of the West than did mostly Muslim migrants from Syria and Afghanistan
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

PANAMA CITY: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday sought greater cooperation in Latin America on migration, taking up a cause of rising political headaches amid the global focus on Ukraine.
The top US diplomat was paying a two-day trip to Panama, his first to Latin America this year, weeks before President Joe Biden’s administration ends pandemic restrictions that allowed swift expulsions to Mexico.
Blinken and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will discuss migration measures Wednesday in Panama City with counterparts from more than 20 countries in the Western Hemisphere.
Nearly 100 million people have fled their homes worldwide amid startlingly fast displacement in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.
“There are now more people on the move around the world — displaced from their homes — than at any time since World War II. And we’re feeling that here in our hemisphere,” Blinken said before heading to the ministerial talks, which follow a similar meeting in Colombia in October.
“Panama has really stepped up in a big way to be a leader in making sure that we see this as a shared responsibility, which is really the focus” of the trip, he told US embassy employees.
Blinken, who earlier met Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo and toured the internationally crucial Panama Canal, hailed the US-allied trading hub as a “strong beacon of democracy” amid global worries about a rise in autocracies.
The presidential office in a statement after the talks said that Panama was “the first country to promote a multilateral, internationally supported approach” to the new challenges of migration.

US authorities apprehended more than 221,000 people on the Mexican border in March, the highest for a single month in more than two decades.
The spike comes as people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras flee dire poverty, rampant violence and natural disasters aggravated by climate change.
But the United States is far from the only nation in the hemisphere experiencing migration strains. Venezuela’s economic and political crisis has triggered an exodus of more than six million people, with neighboring Colombia taking the most.
Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for Latin America, said the Panama talks would seek to boost support to nations that welcome refugees, including through multinational institutions.
The Panama trip will help lay the groundwork for a summit of Latin American leaders that Biden will lead in Los Angeles in June.
With Latin America rarely seen as a global security hotspot, the international community spends more than 10 times on each refugee from Syria compared with each Venezuelan migrant, according to a Brookings Institution study.
“There’s going to be less and less appetite from the international community to support migrants in the Western Hemisphere while we have a major migration crisis being provoked by Russia,” said Jason Marczak, an expert on Latin America at the Atlantic Council.
“We need to avoid that becoming an afterthought for the global community, so it’s really important to have Secretary Blinken along with Secretary Mayorkas there in Panama.”
Ukrainian refugees have received a warmer welcome in much of the West than did mostly Muslim migrants from Syria and Afghanistan.
Biden has promised to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, drawing few protests from former president Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which has generally made opposition to immigration a core issue.
Biden has promised to look at the root causes of migration and take a more humane approach than Trump.

Topics: Blinken

Related

US Blinken stresses importance of status quo at Jerusalem holy sites -statement
US Blinken stresses importance of status quo at Jerusalem holy sites -statement

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar
  • Omar is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

TAMPA, Florida: A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening US Rep. Ilhan Omar nearly three years ago.
David Hannon, 67, of Sarasota, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to one count of threatening a federal official, according to court records. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.
“No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg said in a statement. “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”
According to prosecutors, Hannon sent an email to Omar threatening to kill her in July 2019 following a televised news conference held by the Minnesota representative and three other congresswomen.
In an email with the subject line “(You’re) dead, you radical Muslim,” Hannon referred to Omar and the other congresswomen of color as “radical rats” and asked Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam.” Investigators said the email further stated that Hannon was going to shoot Omar in the head.
Omar is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress.

Topics: Rep. Ilhan Omar Florida

Related

Ilhan Omar marries political consultant, months after affair claim
World
Ilhan Omar marries political consultant, months after affair claim
US Democrats divided over response to Ilhan Omar’s Israel remarks
World
US Democrats divided over response to Ilhan Omar’s Israel remarks

Latest updates

Saudi National Museum celebrates Ramadan with drums, songs, and candy
The National Museum of Saudi Arabia celebrated Gargee’an with a Saudi band that played drums and sang old traditional songs that the locals grew up with, as a part of the Ramadan Nights Program. (Photo by Saleh Al-Ghannam)
KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah
KSrelief continues water supply project in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
UN chief pleads for a 4-day Easter humanitarian pause in Ukraine
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.