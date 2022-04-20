You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from Mariupol. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqpqz

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today,” she wrote on Facebook.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict women children

Related

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29 fighter jets that its pilots already know how to fly, and which a handful of Eastern European countries have. (AFP file photo)
World
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
  • Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CCTV footage of the armed robbery of former British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom has been released online.

Makhdoom, who said the attack left her “sick to her stomach,” posted the clip on Instagram, Metro newspaper reported.

Two men, one armed with a gun, approached the couple at about 9 p.m. in east London. Khan was ordered to give up his luxury watch, valued at almost $100,000.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene and searched the area but failed to find the attackers.

Khan, 35, told MailOnline: “This whole thing has left me and Faryal very shaken up and scared. You don’t expect to be robbed at gunpoint — not in London. That’s the kind of thing that happens in the US, but not in England.

https://metro.co.uk/video/cctv-leading-moment-amir-khan-robbed-gunpoint-72-000-watch-2666691/?ito=vjs-link

“I’m lucky to be alive and once the robbers fled, I just wanted to hug my wife and kids. The thought of my family stopped me from taking them on, because if I had, I could be dead now.”

There are concerns that Khan might have been deliberately targeted. Earlier on the day of the robbery, a photo of him with a fan had been posted on Instagram in which his luxury watch was visible.

Khan said: “100 percent this whole attack was premeditated. I was specifically targeted, the robbers knew where I was and were alerted to this by somebody who knew my movements.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said: “There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Topics: Amir Khan boxing

Related

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Sport
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble. (File/Reuters)
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms

New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
  • Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender by Wednesday afternoon
  • The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

KYIV/KHARKIV: Russia gave Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol a new ultimatum to surrender by Wednesday afternoon as it pushed for a decisive victory in its offensive in the east, while Western governments promised to give Ukraine more military help.
Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were attempting to advance in what Ukrainian officials have called the Battle of the Donbas — a final push by Moscow to seize two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatists.
Russia’s nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine’s largest cities. Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back in for an assault on the east that began this week.
The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has led to nearly 5 million people fleeing abroad and reduced cities to rubble.
In the ruins of Mariupol, site of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said. Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are sheltering beneath the factory.
“The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war’s first days. Its capture would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
But not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons after an ultimatum to surrender lapsed on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said. It announced a new deadline of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (1100GMT) for defenders to lay down arms.
Ukraine has vowed never to surrender in Mariupol and its general staff said fighting was continuing at the plant.
Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday, saying it had reached a “preliminary agreement” with Russia on a safe corridor, the highest profile announcement of such a plan for weeks. Moscow has blocked all previous convoys to Mariupol, including one sent by the Red Cross at the end of March.
Civilians have been able to escape to other parts of Ukraine only in their own vehicles, while tens of thousands have been bussed to Russia in what Moscow calls humanitarian evacuation and Kyiv calls illegal forced deportation.
Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people, Mariupol has been turned into a blasted wasteland with corpses in the streets, and residents confined to cellars. Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died there.

Battle of Donbas
The battle for the Donbas region could be decisive as Russia searches for a victory to justify President Vladimir Putin’s Feb 24 invasion.
British military intelligence said fighting in the Donbas was intensifying as Russian forces tried to break through Ukrainian lines and disrupt its reinforcements and that Russia was still building up forces on Ukraine’s eastern border.
Moscow is hoping its advantage in firepower will give it more success against Ukrainian defenders than in the failed campaign against Kyiv, when its overstretched supply lines were attacked by nimble small units. Kyiv has recently attacked Russian supply lines near the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Russian forces captured Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people, on Tuesday and Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces had attempted an offensive near Kharkiv, the country’s second biggest city.
Inside Kharkiv, where at least four people were killed in missile strikes on Tuesday, the body of an elderly man lay face down near a park on a suburban street, a ribbon of blood running into the gutter.
“He worked in security not far from here,” a resident named Maksym told Reuters. “The shelling began and everyone fled. Then we came out here, the old guy was already dead.”
Charles Michel, head of the European Council that groups the 27 EU member states, arrived in Kyiv as the latest European official to visit and demonstrate support.
The White House said new sanctions against Russia were being prepared and US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package about the same size as last week’s $800 million one in the coming days, sources told Reuters.
The United States, Canada and Britain said they would send Ukraine more artillery, while Norway said it had shipped Ukraine 100 Mistral air defense missiles.
Russia has denied using banned weapons or targeting civilians and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities were staged.
Video released by Ukraine’s Azov battalion purported to show people living in a network beneath the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where they say hundreds of women, children and elderly civilians are sheltering with supplies running out.
“We lost our home; we lost our livelihood. We want to live a normal, peaceful life,” an unidentified woman says in the video.
“There are lots of children in here — they’re hungry. Get us out of here.”
Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
World
Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in eastern Ukraine

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence

Shops demolished in Indian capital after communal violence
  • Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days
  • Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, according to authorities
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: Authorities riding bulldozers razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions Wednesday, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested.
Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. But for nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque. They stopped the bulldozers just outside the entrance of a Hindu temple, about 50 meters from the mosque, and began to retreat, spurring outrage from Muslim residents who said they were being targeted.
Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days, including stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions and demolitions of a number of properties, many belonging to Muslims, in another state last week.
On Sunday, police arrested over 20 suspects a day after after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood. They said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, leaving eight police officers and a civilian injured, local media reported.
Officials say their demolition drive targets illegal buildings and not any particular community. But critics argue this is the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims, who are 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, and they point to a pattern of rising religious polarization under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
On Wednesday morning, bulldozers demolished a string of shops on the roadside in Jahangirpuri while the owners peered out from windows in their homes, watching helplessly as their stalls were destroyed or taken away on trucks.
“They don’t want Muslims to live in this country. Why? Are Muslims terrorists?” said Sabiran Bibi, 31, who has lived in the area all her life.
Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is ruled by the BJP, said authorities were only bringing down “illegal buildings that have encroached onto the roads.” He added that the action had nothing to do with the earlier violence but that some of the shops belonged to people accused of rioting.
The drive occurred as the area in northwest New Delhi was swarmed by paramilitary forces in riot gear and comes after the city’s BJP chief Adesh Gupta urged the municipal corporation to “take action on the illegal construction and encroachment of the rioters,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I congratulate the corporation for taking quick action on it,” he said.
While authorities have termed it a “routine exercise,” the call from Gupta and the timing of the move — four days after the violence in the neighborhood erupted — have raised questions.
A similar demolition drive was seen last week in central Madhya Pradesh state’s Khargone city after a Hindu procession on April 10 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram erupted in violence, with Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks as they marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Soon, groups from both communities began pelting stones at each other, according to police.
A day later, bulldozers razed down about 45 buildings, including homes and shops, in five parts of Khargone city. Many of them, though not all, belonged to the Muslim population, reported local media.
“The buildings demolished were illegal structures set up on encroached land belonging to people from both communities,” P Anugraha, district collector in the city, told The Indian Express last week.

Topics: India New delhi communal violence

Related

Update A view of a placard as citizens shout slogans during a peace vigil organised by citizens against what they say is rise in hate crimes and violence against Muslims in the country, in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2022. (REUTERS) photos
World
Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
Updated 20 April 2022
AP

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed

Explosion on bus carrying prison guards in Turkey; 1 killed
  • “Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” says Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat
Updated 20 April 2022
AP
ANKARA: Assailants on Wednesday detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards, an official said. Four other guards were wounded in the explosion.
The attack occurred in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey’s northwestern Bursa province, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. One of the injured was in serious condition.
“Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by,” Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.
Canbolat said there was around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Kurdish militants, leftist extremist groups and Daesh group militants have carried out numerous attacks around the country in the past.

Related

Special Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Middle-East
Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Update Turkey says its warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq
Middle-East
Turkey says its warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead

Hundreds of Rohingya escape Malaysia detention, six dead
  • Six of the detainees — two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy — were killed in the incident
Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of Rohingya migrants from Myanmar escaped a detention center in Malaysia on Wednesday after a riot broke out, with six killed on a highway as they fled, authorities said.
Many Rohingya arrive in Malaysia by boat after enduring harrowing, months-long sea journeys. Those who are caught are often sent to detention centers, which rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.
A total of 528 people from the Muslim minority group fled a center in northern Kedah state at 4:30 am (2030 GMT Tuesday), said Khairul Dzaimee Daud, the country’s immigration chief.
Many were recaptured quickly, but 176 were still at large as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
After the riot erupted, the migrants broke through a door and barriers at the center, with the 23 guards on duty unable to bring the situation under control.
Six of the detainees — two adult men, two adult women, one girl and one boy — were killed as they attempted to cross a highway after escaping, police said.
The cause of the riot and break-out are under investigation, police said.
Police, officers from other agencies and members of the public are hunting for the missing detainees.
Relatively affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in the country, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

Topics: Rohingya Malaysia Myanmar

Related

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
World
US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes 2,600 Ramadan food packages for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Latest updates

Dubai’s ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon
Dubai’s ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon
CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 
Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 
Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund
Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.