Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters

Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues: Reuters
By 1145 GMT Milan-listed shares in Ferrari were down 3.1 percent (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI/MILAN: Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China’s market regulator said in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters.

The recall covers the 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said, and is for cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019.

The recall will begin on May 30.

A source close to the matter said that the recall is part of a wider action Ferrari is undertaking globally over the same issue for models produced over the period, which also saw the carmaker agreeing to a recall campaign in the United States in November last year.

In the car industry, recalls and their timings are normally decided by each individual national authority after issues emerge or are flagged by the constructor.

Ferrari said that, after investigating the matter together with its supplier Bosch, they had identified the cause of the defect in affected vehicles in a brake reservoir fluid cap that may not vent properly, thereby potentially creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir.

“The safety and wellbeing of our clients is our priority. We operate according to stringent safety and security guidelines to ensure the right systems and procedures are in place at all times” Ferrari said.

Based on data available on the company’s website, which date back until 2014 when it was still part of Fiat group, Ferrari has sold a total of around 5,400 cars in its ‘Greater China’ region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, between 2014 and last year.

By 1145 GMT Milan-listed shares in Ferrari were down 3.1 percent, underperforming a 1.7 percent fall for Italy’s blue chip index.
 

Topics: Ferrari China

Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters

Forex-Euro drops after ECB comments; dollar hits fresh 25-month high: Reuters
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

  • Euro falls on mixed comments from ECB officials
  • US dollar index hits fresh 25-month high after Powell
  • Commodity currencies dropped on oil prices
  • Sterling at fresh lows versus dollar
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

The euro edged lower on Friday after European Central Bank officials sent mixed policy signals, while expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike from the Federal Reserve supported the US dollar which briefly hit a new 25-month high, according to Reuters.

ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a dovish tone by saying the central bank might need to cut its growth outlook a day after ECB dove Luis de Guindos joined some policymakers in calling for an early end of the bank’s asset buying scheme coupled with a rate rise in July.

Those mixed signals contrasted with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s clear message on Thursday that a half-point interest rate increase “will be on the table” when the US central bank meets on May 3-4.

“To convince the market in the long term, all ECB members have to pull together. There will likely be occasional swings, but these will lead back to USD strength,” Moritz Paysen, forex and rate adviser at Berenberg, said in a research note.

Monetary policy outlook is the main subject for currency markets as interest rate paths influence currencies’ relative performance.

“The euro rose yesterday on reports that several ECB members were open to a rate hike in July, but Lagarde’s comments continued to be non-committal,” Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at Ebury said.

“Frankly, we think the ECB risks falling quite significantly behind the curve,” he added.

Friday’s PMI data showed a sharp increase in euro zone service sector activity, while manufacturers struggled.

Against the US dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.0822, while the dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 100.84, after hitting its highest since March 2020 at 101.06.

Investors are waiting for Sunday’s run-off of French presidential elections between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, with the latest polls showing Macron winning with 55 percent of the votes.

Le Pen’s win could provoke tensions with European allies and weigh on the euro, analysts said.

Sterling fell against the dollar to its lowest since November 2020 after sales data and recent Bank of England comments signalled a possible slowdown in the expected monetary policy tightening path.

“(BoE Governor Andrew) Bailey appeared cautious about raising interest rates and more concerned than the market expected about the risk of a possible recession and a slowdown in the labor market,” Ebury’s Ryan argued.

“Sterling is another currency on which we keep a close eye, and we may have to update our view on the downside,” he added.

Commodity currencies are in negative territory, and oil prices extended losses on Friday, burdened by the prospect of interest rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand.

The Aussie and Kiwi dollars each dropped about 0.8 percent to $0.731 and $0.688, respectively, while the Norwegian crown fell by 0.2 percent to 8.928 per dollar.

The Chinese offshore yuan fell 0.9 percent to a fresh 12-month low of 6.548 yuan per dollar in London trade and looked set for its worst week in more than 2-1/2 years.

Market participants wondered if this week’s fall was a policy response to counter the economic slowdown.

Deutsche Bank analysts said COVID-19 remained the most significant downside risk to China’s near-term growth outlook, and “the Chinese yuan will likely face depreciation pressures in the next few quarters.”

The Japanese yen was flat against the dollar at 129.37 but still within striking distance of its weakest level since April 2002, 129.43, which was hit on Wednesday as the central bank stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Topics: Forex euro European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde

UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt’s green hydrogen mega-project

UAE-based Zero Waste, EDF Renewables strike deal to develop Egypt’s green hydrogen mega-project
Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 20 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

France’s EDF Renewables and UAE-based Zero Waste have signed an agreement to help develop a green hydrogen mega-project development with the Egyptian government.

The Memorandum of Understanding will speed up the timeline of the maritime industry to reach net-zero emissions by securing carbon-free fuel for ships, vessels and tankers crossing the Suez Canal. 

The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Electricity, the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone, or SCZONE, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, according to a statement. The project will be located at the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

“By offering zero-carbon fuel to the maritime industry crossing the Suez Canal by 2026, Egypt will continue to be a leader in the fight against climate change,” Amr Elsawaf, chairman of Zero Waste, said.

He added that the project will have a capacity of 350,000 tons of green ammonia per year.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Moustafa Madbouly, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

“Developing a mega-project for green hydrogen and ammonia production in Egypt, will be a key milestone for the region,”said  EDF Renewables Executive Vice-President of International Operation Frederic Belloy.

“Moreover, it will create local job opportunities in the country and will support the decarbonization process of some of the most intensive carbon producing industries, which are transportation and mobility and are our primary commitment for energy transition,” he added. 

Topics: Zero Waste French EDF Renewables Egypt

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s external vulnerability risk has increased amid non-resident capital outflows triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Moody’s.

Egypt’s net foreign asset position fell by $13.7 billion to negative $5.1 billion in March amid non-resident capital outflows, according to data from the central bank. 

With liquid foreign exchange reserves at $29 billion by the end of March, a similar reduction of $13.7 billion would reduce the reserve stock to around $15 billion.

That level would undermine external debt service coverage over the next 12 months, which Moody’s estimated at about $30 billion in fiscal year 2022 ending on 30 June. 

Recently, Egypt has officially requested an International Monetary Fund program, which Moody’s expects will close the country’s wider account deficit, estimated at 5.4 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2022, versus 4.6 percent in the previous 12 months.

Higher exposure to non-resident creditors in the domestic debt market increases external vulnerability risks, unless it is backed by a commensurate foreign exchange reserve buffer, the credit rating agency explained.

Topics: Moody's Egypt

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Chalhoub Group’s Christofle will enter the metaverse with its first non-fungible token collection “925 Genesis MOOD” on May 7, 2022.

The NFT refers to an imaginary city, named ‘Christofle Aurifaber Citatis’ in Latin, or ‘The City of Christofle Silversmithing’, a statement showed.

“We are eager to join the era of the Metaverse with this new first NFT collection in line with our brand values of audacity, elegance, excellence, and inclusiveness,” Emilie Metge, CEO of Christofle said.

“With a bold and modern approach, we are translating our craftsmanship into the new wave of the web, that is all about community and ownership,” she said.

“We want to offer the Christofle community a way to experience and access unique pieces of Christofle,” she added.

“I feel extremely humbled and proud to witness our Group’s first NFT drop. And it only makes sense for it to be done with Christofle, the first luxury brand we introduced to the GCC over 65 years ago,” said President of Strategy, Growth, Innovation and Investment at Chalhoub Group, Michael Chalhoub.

“Innovation and retaining the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders have always been part of our core values, and we take it as our duty to lead the way and introduce the first luxury tableware NFT,” he said.

Christofle NFT collection “925 Genesis MOOD” is inspired by MOOD by Christofle launched in 2015 and one of the best sellers of the house.

It is a dreamlike city of silver and gold where the architecture takes the visitor on an immersive journey, across time and space, revealing the brand codes dear to Christofle.

The NFTs will be available at www.exclusible.com for 0.1 ETH on Saturday May 7, 2022, NFT holders will gain access to exclusive and unique benefits, as well as discover the world of Christofle through an incredible 3D masterpiece 

Christofle entering Web 3.0 is the completion of a collaboration between Christofle, and Exclusible, which develops and sells coveted NFTs and luxury digital real estate, and is powered by Chalhoub Group’s Innovation unit, according to the statement.

This NFT collection cements the ambition to engage customers in this new era by building long-lasting relationships with them, it said.

Topics: Chalhoub Group NFTs

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi official entities have warned against the use of forex trading on their official Twitter accounts.

Forex, also known as foreign exchange trading, is the exchange of one currency to another for trading purposes. 

The warning, reported by the Saudi Central Bank, Capital Market Authority and the Kingdom’s ministry of commerce, read: “Do not lose your money because of your dealings with people or entities promoting unlicensed forex.”

Saudi Arabia is accelerating steps towards protecting the financial system. 

Earlier this month, the Saudi Central Bank directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions as part of new security measures.

Similarly, the Saudi Capital Market Authority has issued a circular obliging financial institutions not to accept initial public offering applications without prior verification, Argaam reported, citing unnamed sources. 

This comes as an increase in fraud has been observed recently, through impersonation of platforms that sell goods or provide services, with names of official entities, to obtain access data on electronic banking service.

Topics: Forex Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.

