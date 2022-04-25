You are here

Riyadh officially confirmed as the host of 2023 World Combat Games

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Ivo Ferriani, President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF). (SOPC)
  • The announcement was made after an agreement between the heads of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Global Association of International Sports Federations
  • Prince Abdulaziz revealed that this tournament will be the latest in a growing series of international sporting events that are held under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030
Riyadh has been confirmed as host of the 2023 World Combat Games after a formal agreement was signed on Sunday between Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Ivo Ferriani, president of the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

The news that the event will be held in Saudi Arabia first broke last May, and now the announcement has rubber-stamped the event.

Prince Abdulaziz revealed that this tournament will be the latest in a growing series of international sporting events that are held under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030, which will promote a healthier and more active lifestyle across the Kingdom.

He added that Saudi Arabia already has the infrastructure to organize this event, which will include 15 martial arts games.

“We are all very happy to host so many world champions at these games,” he added.

Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

  • Al-Wahda came 2nd, Al-Ain 3rd in men’s competition at Jiu-Jitsu Arena, while Al-Wahda, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took 2nd, 3rd respectively in women’s division
  • Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi: The new competition structure, which separates competitors into under-16s, under-18s, and adults has proven to be a game-changer
ABU DHABI: The final leg of the season’s Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup tournament concluded on Sunday with Baniyas Club dominating the men’s and women’s adult divisions on the final day of the competition at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Al-Wahda bagged second place in the men’s category, while Al-Ain took third. Al-Wahda and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s category. The two-day final round of the event had been preceded in previous weekends by the under-16s and under-18s competitions.

An awards ceremony for the winners was held on Saturday night in the presence of His Excellency Hazza bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al-Nahyan. Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, honored the teams that secured the first three places.

Al-Hashemi congratulated the champions and complimented the local clubs and academies for their commitment to supporting the federation’s strategy to discover and promote new talents.

He said: “The new competition structure, which separates competitors into under-16s, under-18s, and adults has proven to be a game-changer. It provided an opportunity for the players to shine, and the teams’ technical staff will have drawn great insights into their players.

“The dazzling performance we saw over the past three weeks indicates how far our athletes have progressed and how well they are prepared for the upcoming competitions.”

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAEJJF, said: “The President’s Cup has seen incredible success in the past three weeks and this event has established a strong platform for all jiu-jitsu enthusiasts across the Emirates. The tournament was a big success this year, with more clubs, academies, and players participating than ever before.

“We’ve seen a rise too in the number of families and parents encouraging their children to join in this sport, which shows more people are grasping its many benefits.”

On her team’s achievement, Baniyas’ Maitha Shreim said: “Winning the championship was an incomparable feeling.”

Men’s team counterpart Zayed Al-Kathiri said: “I thank all my colleagues who worked hard to make the most valuable and priceless efforts to defend the title. I’d like to also thank the club’s management for their assistance in providing such great technical and training equipment, which has helped us improve on every step of this journey.”

Eddie Howe looking for more goals as Newcastle renaissance gathers pace

While Bruno Guimaraes (pictured) and Allan Saint-Maximin have chipped in with four and five goals respectively, Howe knows that to take the next step up, United need goals up top. (Reuters)
While Bruno Guimaraes (pictured) and Allan Saint-Maximin have chipped in with four and five goals respectively, Howe knows that to take the next step up, United need goals up top. (Reuters)
Eddie Howe looking for more goals as Newcastle renaissance gathers pace

  • United have consistently been linked with the likes of Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United need to add more goals if they want to continue their drive up the Premier League.

However, the head coach says any talk of transfers and the summer window can wait for another day.

Despite being out since Dec. 28, having gone under the knife to fix a calf problem, Callum Wilson remains the Magpies’ top scorer this season with six goals.

And while the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have chipped in with four and five goals respectively, Howe knows that to take the next step up the division next season, United need goals up top.

“Yes, ultimately we need to score more goals, that’s very clear,” said Howe.

“From open play, set plays — whatever it is — we need more goals, and we’d love someone to be right at the top of the goalscoring charts. If you do, it gives you a much better chance of being successful consistently. But we’ve spread the goals around from different areas of the pitch, and I think that’s also hugely important that you’re not reliant on one goal source.

“While we’d love someone to be scoring goals on a consistent basis, we still need that spread of goals around the team.”

United have consistently been linked with the likes of Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And Arab News understands that a striker to rival Wilson and Chris Wood will be an absolute priority this summer with Dwight Gayle allowed to leave, likely to a Championship side.

On transfers, Howe said: “That will be for another time. As I’ve said, there are people working on lots of different things at the football club that I don’t necessarily have day-to-day contact with. But there will come a time, hopefully very soon, where I can start to do that more.”

Wood was a surprise exclusion from the United XI at Carrow Road on Saturday, a game in which Newcastle won 3-0 thanks to goals from Brazilian duo Joelinton and Guimaraes.

Explaining the decision, Howe said: “We wanted to give a rest to Chris. And we decided to go with Joe who has played as a center forward many times.

“In the game, I didn’t think we started particularly well, and we knew before the game a potential switch for us was Maxi (Saint-Maximin) and Joe.

“When we did, he scored a fantastic first goal.

“Maxi actually did very well as a nine, so it’s great to have that versatility and choice in games to tweak things because you need those options.”

Another novelty down in the southeast of England was the reappearance of Matt Ritchie.

His 15-minute cameo was the veteran wideman’s first appearance of 2022 in the Premier League — and it could turn out to be his farewell show for the Magpies, after more than five years on Tyneside.

“Matt missed quite a big chunk of the season through injury. What a professional he’s been,” said Howe.

“I could hear him in the changing room before the game trying to galvanize the players. He’s been incredible for me in a different way around the group, as has Dwight Gayle. Both brilliant professionals and two very good players. Great to get both of them on the pitch.”

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi

Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi
Spartan endurance world champs set for Abu Dhabi

  • Globe’s best obstacle course-racing athletes to compete at new venue in UAE
ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s leading endurance athletes will compete in the 2022 Spartan World Championship in December over a challenging new course.

This is the second year that Abu Dhabi will host the championships which will feature iconic desert terrain with vast sand dune trails. The venue at Al-Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is located about 30 minutes outside the capital city’s airport, providing a convenient location for both local and international competitors and participants.

The best Spartan athletes — who qualify throughout the racing season — will compete in the men’s and women’s individual World Championship Super on Saturday, Dec. 3, vying for more than $125,000 in total prize money. The Team World Championship Super will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event isn’t just for the elite.

The Age Group World Championship Beast and Open Beast will run on Saturday with an Open Team Super, Open Super, Open Sprint, and Kids Open on Sunday, allowing all Spartans the opportunity to test their mettle on the championship course or participate as a family.

“We’re excited to be back in Abu Dhabi after an unreal first year in the desert. We’re putting together a new course that will be one of our hardest yet — whoever leaves with the title is going to earn it,” said Joe De Sena, Spartan founder and CEO. “But just as important is the opportunity for all our Spartans to challenge themselves on the same course as the Elites. If you join us in Abu Dhabi, you’ll leave a different person. You’ll unlock your physical and mental potential.” He thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its general secretary, Aref Hamad Al-Awani, for their support.

Athletes in the elite and competitive age group divisions can qualify through race series held in 14 countries, two regional championships, or at various wild card events throughout the year. Athletes must reach certain qualifying standards that involve both overall place and finish within a certain time of the winner.

There are no qualifications for the Open Beast over 21 kilometers and 30 obstacles, Open Team Super and Open Super over 10 kilometers and 25 obstacles, or Open Kids divisions.

Al-Awani said that hosting the championship fits within the ADSC’s philosophy of supporting and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“It was a great honor and prestige for Abu Dhabi to host the Spartan World Championship, and we are absolutely thrilled the endurance event is returning to the capital city for the second time in two years,” he said. “This event allows the elite athletes as well as participants at all levels, from men, women and the juniors, to compete. It encourages and creates awareness among the community to lead an active lifestyle to prepare for the competition.

On Saturday, racing begins with the age group event followed by the Open Beast leading into the World Championship Super during the evening.

Sunday features the Open Super, Open Sprint, and the Open Kids races of varying distances. Sunday also includes the Team World Championship at the Super distance and Open Team Super — an event first introduced in 2017.

In 2021, Canadian power couple Ryan Atkins and Lindsay Webster topped the podium in Abu Dhabi. Atkins finished in 2:13:40 to take the men’s World Championship Beast while Webster finished in 2:38:54 to win the women’s World Championship Beast. Meanwhile, France edged out Russia and Canada in 1:09:39 to win the Super 10-kilometer, 25-obstacle team race.

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs

Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs
Nuggets stay alive as Bucks, Heat move one win from advancing in NBA playoffs

  • Upstart New Orleans beat the West’s top-seeded Phoenix Suns 118-103 to knot their series at 2 games apiece
WASHINGTON: Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets avoided being swept out of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, holding off the Golden State Warriors 126-121.

The 27-year-old Serbian, last season’s NBA Most Valuable Player, also delivered eight rebounds and six assists as the Nuggets pulled within 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series to force a fifth game on Wednesday at San Francisco.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Eastern Conference top-seeded Miami Heat pushed their series leads to 3-1 with lopsided victories.

The Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 119-95 and the Heat dominated the Atlanta Hawks 110-86.

The upstart New Orleans Pelicans, last team to clinch their playoff spot, beat the West’s top-seeded Phoenix Suns 118-103 to knot their series two games apiece.

Jokic acknowledged that the Nuggets were determined to avoid a sweep on their home floor against the Warriors.

“We put up the fight,” Jokic said. “We didn’t want to get swept. We have more pride in ourselves.”

After Stephen Curry nailed a long jumper to give Golden State a 121-119 lead with 1:21 to play, Jokic made a layup, Monte Morris sank a go-ahead jumper with 33 seconds remaining and, after a steal by Austin Rivers, Jokic fired a pass to Will Barton for the deciding corner three-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining.

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, but Jokic says the Nuggets have the spirit to make history.

“We’ve really got our second wind, so why not?” he said.

In the 2020 playoffs played in the coronavirus bubble, the Nuggets became the first team to rally from 3-1 down in a series twice in the same post-season.

“Can I say we have them right where we want them? No,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “But we’re alive.”

Morris had 24 points and Aaron Gordon added 21 for Denver.

Curry had 33 off the bench — 15 in the fourth quarter — to lead Golden State, while Klay Thompson had 32 in his first 30-point playoff game since the 2019 NBA Finals.

In Chicago, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered game highs of 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Bucks. The Greek star also passed off seven assists and blocked two shots to put the Bucks in control as they head home for game five on Wednesday.

Bucks reserve Grayson Allen scored a career-playoff-high 27 on 10-of-12 shooting, 6-of-7 from three-point range, while Jrue Holiday added 26 points and Bobby Portis had 14 for Milwaukee, who were again without injured forward Khris Middleton.

The Bulls, who haven’t won a home playoff game since 2015, were led by Zach LaVine with 24 points and 13 assists while DeMar DeRozan added 23 points.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in Miami, scoring 36 points to put the team on the brink of advancing.

Miami held Atlanta star Trae Young to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting — all three of his baskets three-pointers.

“They brought the pressure and we just couldn’t match it,” Young said.

Butler added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals for a Heat team that was without Kyle Lowry, who was sidelined with a hamstring strain but was a vocal presence on the bench.

Trailing by one after the first quarter, the Heat seized control with a 30-15 second quarter that featured a 15-0 scoring run and closed with an 11-0 surge. They’ll try to close it out on their home floor on Tuesday.

Phoenix, who led the league with 64 regular-season wins, find themselves heading home for game five on tied 2-2 with a young Pelicans team that harried them throughout a sometimes tense battle in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas added a playoff-career-high 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pelicans against a Suns team missing top scorer Devin Booker, sidelined the remainder of the series with a hamstring strain.

Phoenix, led by 23 points from DeAndre Ayton, led 51-49 at halftime.

But New Orleans outscored Phoenix by 13 points in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead and put it away with a 12-0 scoring run that pushed their lead to 16 points midway through the final period.

Suns star Chris Paul, harried all night by New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado, scored just four points with 11 assists and was whistled for one of three technical fouls meted out to the Suns.

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown

Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown
Spanish challenge stands in way of Man City-Liverpool final showdown

  • A clash between City and Liverpool in Paris on May 28 would mean a third all-English final in four years
MANCHESTER: Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honors to the biggest stage of all next month in the Champions League final.

A clash between City and Liverpool in Paris on May 28 would mean a third all-English final in four years.

The huge economic advantage enjoyed by the Premier League in TV rights deals is behind Madrid’s continued motivation to seek the comfort of guaranteed income streams from a European Super League (ESL).

However, Villarreal’s run to the last four is a reminder of why there is such opposition to a closed shop ESL.

The Yellow Submarine, with just one major trophy in their history, would have been shut out of competing on the European stage had the Super League 12, which also included City and Liverpool, succeeded in forming a breakaway league last year.

Now the team from a town with a population that would fit inside Anfield are 180 minutes away from the biggest game in club football if they can derail Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s men trail City by a point with five games to go in a thrilling Premier League title race.

But they got the better of City to reach next month’s FA Cup final and lifted the League Cup in February.

Klopp already has experience of losing out to Villarreal boss Unai Emery on the European stage as his Sevilla side beat Liverpool in the 2016 Europa League final.

That was just one of Emery’s four Europa League titles, the last of which came when Villarreal beat Manchester United in last year’s final just to qualify for the Champions League.

“They have probably the most successful cup competition manager in world football, so he knows what he is doing,” said Klopp. “Unai Emery is the king of the cups. It is unbelievable what he is doing.”

Liverpool’s status as favorites ahead of Wednesday’s first leg at Anfield is understandable given the difference in resources between the clubs.

City are also expected to reach the final for a second consecutive year despite the vast gulf in European pedigree between the English champions and Madrid.

The 13-time European champions are into their 30th semifinal, while City have reached the last four for just the third time.

But Pep Guardiola’s men were convincing winners when the sides met in the last 16 two years ago.

“It’s the third time we play the semifinal of the Champions League against a team who have a few Champions Leagues in the trophy cabinet,” said Guardiola.

“It has to be a special night for us to enjoy it, give everything we have in our soul and after we’ll see what happens.”

Madrid produced a remarkable fightback from 2-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and responded after falling 3-0 down to Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semifinals in dramatic fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have home advantage again in the second leg next week, but there are doubts as to whether Los Blancos can continue to be carried by the aging legs of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

The excellence achieved in the era of Klopp and Guardiola in England’s northwest has seen Liverpool and City persistently rewrite the record books.

Over the next 10 days they have the chance to prove they are the two best sides in Europe by ending La Liga’s challenge to English dominance of the Champions League.

