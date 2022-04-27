Saudi crown prince meets head of Chad’s transitional military council

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met with chairman of Chad’s transitional military council Mahamat Idriss Déby, the Saudi Press Agency said on early Wednesday.
The pair discussed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in all fields and the latest regional and international developments.
Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting.
Déby arrived in Jeddah on Monday and was received by governor of Makkah region prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
Robots help Makkah Grand Mosque’s round-the-clock cleanup
‘Smart’ operation is part of wide-ranging program to protect worshippers
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to clean and disinfect the Grand Mosque despite the Kingdom witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.
Mohammed Al-Jabri, under secretary-general for Agency of Services, Field Affairs and Environmental Protection, said that a range of preventive measures will ensure a healthy, safe environment for pilgrims to perform their rituals.
There is constant supervision of disinfection and sanitization operations, as well as transportation and other services provided at the gates of the Grand Mosque.
The mosque has 25,000 carpets, while around 4,000 male and female workers and 11 smart robots are employed to disinfect and sanitize the site around the clock.
Commenting on the cleaning machines, Al-Jabri said: “The agency uses more than 840 pieces of equipment and machines to purify and sanitize the Grand Mosque. It also follows up on environmental prevention and infection control operations by equipping several teams to sanitize all areas of the Grand Mosque, including outer courtyards, toilets, floors and carpets.”
He added: “There are 8,000 electric and ordinary golf carts to serve pilgrims, including 5,000 ordinary carts and nearly 3,000 electric carts, which are sanitized before and after use.”
To ensure a smooth and organized movement of pilgrims, the agency has assigned supervisors at each of the 150 doors of the Grand Mosque to receive worshippers, and guide them to prayer areas and different entry and exit points at the Haram.
Security staff have also been stationed around the mosque to make sure that pilgrims are not disturbed by others indulging in prohibited activities, such as smoking, selling items or begging.
Al-Jabri said: “The agency has equipped the area with all the necessary services, including Zamzam water containers, air conditioning, cupboards for copies of the Qur’an, sound system, lighting systems, carpets, toilets, in addition to operating many escalators that transport worshippers and the elderly to all available floors.
“The agency’s employees supervise the entry and exit of worshipers, ensure their safety, direct them to the spaces designated for performing prayers, and organize walkways and corridors, with the participation of the competent authorities, according to the plans prepared in advance to facilitate the movement of those heading to the northern expansion with ease.”
Al-Jabri said that the agency distributes more than 2 million bottles of Zamzam water daily and more than 25,000 Zamzam containers are functional throughout the Grand Mosque, including 2,500 water stands in the northern expansion.
The agency also provides the funeral prayer area with sufficient amount of Zamzam water containers and supervises the distribution of Zamzam water bottles in the courtyard for pilgrims as well as ensuring that carts and containers are sanitized constantly.
More than 50 random samples are taken daily from different locations inside the Grand Mosque to ensure Zamzam water is safe for consumption.
The agency issued 2,000 permits to offer meals to worshippers inside the Grand Mosque and 70 for the mosque’s outer courtyards, Al-Jabri said.
Glittering tribute night in Jeddah salutes memory of sculptor who founded Kingdom’s modern art scene
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The life and legacy of the late Saudi artist and sculptor Abdulhalim Radwi have been saluted at a glittering tribute night in Jeddah.
Family, friends, colleagues, fellow artists, and leading figures from the art world gathered to honor the founder of Saudi modern art, who died in 2006 but continues to inspire artists today.
The event, hosted by the artist’s daughter Dr. Maha Radwi in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, featured an exhibition and documentary film showcasing his life and career.
“While our hearts remain heavy over the passing of my father, his legacy lives on,” Radwi said. “One of the things that we’re trying to talk about is not just the wonderful pieces he made over his lifetime, but his humanity.”
Society president Mohammed Al-Subaih said: “Art was a big part of his life, and we wanted to memorialize his legacy as much as possible. He’s someone that deserves to be remembered because he is a significant figure in Saudi art history.”
Radwi was born in Makkah in 1939. His mother, a painter, nurtured his young talent and encouraged him to pursue art.
In the mid-1950s he won his first official painting competition while at high school, and in 1961 traveled to Rome to study fine arts. He returned to the Kingdom as an art teacher in Riyadh.
From 1968 to 1974 was director of the Jeddah center for fine arts, later overseeing the city’s culture and arts scene between 1980 and 1992.
Fourth Covid jab available for people over 50 in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that the fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available throughout the Kingdom for people over 50 years old, the Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday.
Individuals wishing to take the jab may do so after completing 8 months since taking the first booster dose, the ministry added.
It also said that appointments can be booked through the smart phone app Sehhaty.
Saudi Arabia recorded on Tuesday three new COVID-19 deaths, with 106 people testing positive and 187 recoveries.
Saudi health authorities have registered 753,632 COVID-19 infections and 9,082 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.
More than 741,058 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.
The ministry announced that 3,492 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,884 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has concluded one of its Ramadan initiatives for this year, which it launched at the beginning of the Muslim holy month, that targets the most needy community groups.
The “Charitable Baskets Initiative” saw baskets being sent to orphans, widows and needy families, as part of the energy company’s continuous efforts to achieve a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities, and promote the values of social solidarity.
This year’s campaign targeted about 26,250 beneficiaries throughout the Kingdom, and the baskets, which contained food and basic household necessities, were distributed in various regions.
Among the company’s annual initiatives is also the donation campaign by Saudi Aramco employees during the month of Ramadan, which was launched in 2002.
The campaign donations reached a record high last year bringing in SR6 million ($1.599 million) and the company matched the donations to maximize the impact and reach the largest amount of needy people, bringing the total donations to SR12 million.
This year, the company’s citizenship department is supporting a number of charitable funds in the medical, educational and social fields, with a focus on orphans and widows, in addition to the elderly.
The Saudi Aramco Electronic Donation System won an international certificate of excellence at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2020 for the most prominent digital achievements and the most enriching technical content and dissemination of technical culture through the company’s development of an electronic application that allows its employees to easily donate to approved charitable campaigns.
Saudi cybersecurity providers urged to register their information
Decision comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to regulate the sector
Updated 27 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Cybersecurity providers in Saudi Arabia have been urged to register their information as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to regulate the sector.
The National CyberSecurity Authority made the call on Monday, saying it was to help safeguard the interests of consumers, enhance the level of service provided, and create a suitable ecosystem to attract and stimulate local and international investment in the sector.
It also said that registration would be a regulatory requirement for any entity that provided cybersecurity solutions, services, or products in the Kingdom starting from Aug. 1st, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The authority said that registration would be a regulatory requirement for any entity that provided cybersecurity solutions, services, or products in the Kingdom starting from Aug. 1st, 2022.
• It described the country’s cybersecurity sector as a ‘promising market, especially in light of the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, services, and products in public, private, and other entities.’’
It described the country’s cybersecurity sector as a “promising market, especially in light of the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, services, and products in public, private, and other entities.”
“This step will contribute to the implementation of the cybersecurity market and industry development initiative in the Kingdom as part of the national cybersecurity strategy aiming to support the growth of the sector in the Kingdom and encourage innovation and investment in it to reach a resilient, secure, and trusted Saudi cyberspace,” it added.
Registration with the NCA is for any business, organization, or other body that provides cybersecurity solutions, services, or products.
The NCA is in charge of cybersecurity in the Kingdom and is its national reference for cybersecurity affairs.
It seeks to strengthen the cybersecurity sector to safeguard the Kingdom’s vital interests and national security and protect critical infrastructure, high-priority sectors, and government services in line with Vision 2030.
It was established by royal decree in 2017 and is mandated to implement the National Information Security Strategy, which formalizes a Kingdom-wide framework for cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and resilience via governance policies, standards, cyber defense operations, and developing human capital and local industry capabilities.