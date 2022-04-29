Saudi Arabia aids Afghanistan, Yemen, Chad

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga

RIYADH: Every year Ramadan comes with its activities and vibes that family and friends anticipate as it reminds them of traditions.

One of the most important events that usually happens during the holy month, especially in Gulf countries, is called Ghabga.

Ghabga gatherings take place at night during Ramadan, usually after Tarawih prayers or before sahoor. It consists of sharing the types of food that Ramadan is famous for.

The Ghabga is a long-standing Kuwaiti ritual that later spread to other Gulf nations. The word comes from the Arabic Ghubooq and refers to a late-night period before sahoor when people drink laban (fermented milk) and eat dates.

Ghadi Ibrahim, a Saudi citizen who hosts Ghabga, noted that the occasion normally involved family members and their in-laws. Friends and neighbors often join in too, and more recently other groups such as work colleagues have attended.

Ibrahim said: “Ghabga is usually on the last three weeks of Ramadan. We decorate the house in ancient heritage decoration from different regions. For example, our Ghabga was decorated with Najdi, Hijazi, southern, and eastern regional styles.

“Every person who visited us would bring any old dish, such as iced Vimto, balila (chickpeas), or a basket of jasmine blossoms necklaces. They also bring giveaways, such as traditional makeup including eyeliner and lipstick.”

With traditional songs, laughter fills homes as family members play old games and enjoy refreshments. As the holy month nears its end, Ghabga keeps alive through social communication.

(Supplied)

In recent years, large public Ghabga gatherings have been seen by some to erode the beauty and simplicity of the event.

“It’s true that after the coronavirus pandemic and not gathering for two years, people went an extra mile to create a luxury style for Ghabga. But this was not the purpose of Ghabga because it should remind us of the simple old days,” Ibrahim added.

Nouf Al-Hayazi, another citizen who enjoys hosting Ghabga, said social media had affected how people perceived the event.

“Ghabga is an essential thing in Ramadan. It gives a beautiful atmosphere in terms of sensing old times, combining the past and the present, and bringing together loved ones.

“It brings the family together, we like to make a competition about who wore the best traditional outfit, and it reminds us of our past and the beautiful and simple things that our ancestors lived through.

“However, because social media has made everyone addicted to taking pictures and posting, people started to exaggerate by inviting many people, making it look more like a small wedding with high-end cakes and decorations,” Al-Hayazi added.

Model Bella, a mother of five, said Ghabga has lost its vibe.

“It lost its prestige when people began to make Ghabqa throughout Ramadan. For example, if there is a group of 10 people, each day, one of them hosts Ghabga, so the point of it becomes boring and becomes a showoff of which one’sGhabga was the best and, of course, to record it and post it on social media.”