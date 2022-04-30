You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. (File/AFP)
AP

  • A former US Marine was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
  • Ukrainian forces are cracking down on people accused of helping Russian troops
AP

KHARKIV: Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region, and a senior US defense official said Moscow’s offensive is going much slower than planned.
While artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, where the mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire.
Citizens are “begging to get saved,” Mayor Vadym Boichenko said. “There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”
In other developments:
— A former US Marine was killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, his family said in what would be the war’s first known death of an American in combat. The US has not confirmed the report.
— Ukrainian forces are cracking down on people accused of helping Russian troops. In the Kharkiv region alone, nearly 400 have been detained under anti-collaboration laws enacted after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion.
— The international sanctions imposed on the Kremlin over the war are squeezing the country. The Russian Central Bank said Russia’s economy is expected to contract by up to 10 percent this year, and the outlook is “extremely uncertain.”
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east also have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But so far, Russia’s troops and the separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains.
In part because of the strength of Ukrainian resistance, the US believes the Russians are “at least several days behind where they wanted to be” as they try to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east, said the senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the American military’s assessment.
As Russian troops try to move north out of Mariupol so they can advance on Ukrainian forces from the south, their progress has been “slow and uneven and certainly not decisive,” the official said.
In the bombed-out city of Mariupol, around 100,000 people were believed trapped with little food, water or medicine. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians were holed up at the Azovstal steel plant.
The Soviet-era steel plant has a vast underground network of bunkers able to withstand airstrikes. But the situation has grown more dire after the Russians dropped “bunker busters” and other bombs.
“Locals who manage to leave Mariupol say it is hell, but when they leave this fortress, they say it is worse,” the mayor said.
UN spokesman Farhan Haq said the organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv to create safe passage.
This time, “we hope there’s a slight touch of humanity in the enemy,” the mayor said. Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the real problem is that “humanitarian corridors are being ignored by Ukrainian ultra-nationals.” Moscow has repeatedly claimed right-wing Ukrainians are thwarting evacuation efforts and using civilians as human shields.
Fighting could be heard from Kramatorsk to Sloviansk, two cities about 18 kilometers (11 miles) apart in the Donbas. Columns of smoke rose from the Sloviansk area and neighboring cities. At least one person was reported wounded in the shelling.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live there.
The constant attacks “show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people,” he said.
“If the Russian invaders are able to realize their plans even partially, then they have enough artillery and aircraft to turn the entire Donbas into stones, as they did with Mariupol.”
Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region of the Donbas repulsed an attack by Russian airborne troops and killed most of their unit, the governor said.
“Only seven of the invaders survived,” Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Friday on Telegram. The claim could not immediately be confirmed.
He did not say where the attack took place but said Russian forces were preparing for an attack on Severodonetsk.
In a neighborhood on the outskirts of Kharkiv that is regularly shelled by Russian forces, some residents remain in their apartments, even though the buildings have charred gaping holes. There is no running water or electricity so they gather outside to cook on an open flame.
Ukrainian reservists staying in a neighborhood cellar say the Russians have hit the buildings with rockets, artillery and tank fire.
“A tank can come at a short distance and fire all of its ammunition on residential areas. It doesn’t care where. And it’s impossible to figure out where it will fire,” said Vladislav, who like others in the unit would only give his first name. “There is nothing here besides residential buildings, schools and kindergartens.”
Most of the reservists had civilian jobs before the war started and said they took up arms when the Russians invaded.
“When your city is being destroyed, when people close to you are being killed, there is no other option,” said a reservist named Ihor.
Another reservist, who goes by the nickname Malysh, expressed frustration that he wasn’t able to do more to stop the Russian advance.
“I took up arms, but unfortunately I can’t catch flying missiles with my bare hands and throw them back,” he said.
In the nearby village of Ruska Lozava, hundreds of people were evacuated after Ukrainian forces retook the city from Russian occupiers, according to the regional governor. Those who fled to Kharkiv spoke of dire conditions under the Russians, with little water or food and no electricity.
“We were hiding in the basement. It was horror. The basement was shaking from the explosions. We were screaming, we were crying and we were praying to God,” said Ludmila Bocharnikova.
Former US Marine Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN.
“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for,” she said, “and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it.”
The Marine Corps said Cancel served four years but was given a bad-conduct discharge and sentenced to five months’ confinement for violating orders. No details on the offense were given.
At least two other foreigners fighting on the Ukrainian side, one from Britain and the other from Denmark, have also been killed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict war soldiers

Beijing tightens COVID-19 restrictions as long holiday begins

Beijing tightens COVID-19 restrictions as long holiday begins
AFP

  • The five-day break is typically one of China’s busiest travel periods
  • Beijing to further restrict access to public spaces after the holiday period
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing will amp up its COVID-19 restrictions with additional testing requirements, officials announced on Saturday, as the start of the Labor Day holiday was muted by creeping infections in the capital.
The five-day break is typically one of China’s busiest travel periods, but the country’s worst COVID-19 resurgence since early in the pandemic is likely to keep people home.
Faced with the highly transmissible omicron variant, Chinese officials have doubled down on their zero-COVID-19 policy, quashing virus clusters through mass testing and lockdowns.
Despite mounting economic costs and public frustration, Beijing announced it would further restrict access to public spaces after the holiday period.
Starting May 5, a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past week will be needed to enter “all kinds of public areas and to take public transport,” according to a notice on the city’s official WeChat page.
For activities such as sporting events and group travel, participants will also need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours, along with proof of “full vaccination,” according to the new rules.
China reported over 10,700 domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including asymptomatic ones, with most in economic engine Shanghai.
The eastern metropolis, sealed off for around a month after becoming the epicenter of the latest outbreak, tallied more than 10,100 cases on Saturday, about half the daily load it recorded earlier in the month.
In Beijing, cases nudged up to 54, according to the National Health Commission.
The capital will make COVID-19 testing free for residents starting Tuesday, state media said.

Topics: Beijing China Coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of ‘preemptive’ use of nuclear force

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of ‘preemptive’ use of nuclear force
AFP

  • Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang should continue to build up its arsenal
  • Last month Pyongyang test-fired an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017
AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeated his warning that Pyongyang could “preemptively” use its nuclear weaponry to counter hostile forces, state media reported Saturday.
Kim told top military officers that to “maintain the absolute superiority” of North Korea’s armed forces, the country should be able to “preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves... if necessary,” the official KCNA news agency reported.
Pyongyang should continue to build up its arsenal so that it can have the “overwhelming military muscle that no force in the world can provoke,” Kim said, calling it the “lifeline guaranteeing the security of our country.”
The leader’s comments followed similar remarks at a military parade on Monday, when he said he could use his atomic arsenal if North Korea’s “fundamental interests” were threatened.
Kim made his latest comments at a meeting with top brass to praise their work on Monday’s parade, which commemorated the 90th anniversary of the country’s armed forces and showcased its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Despite biting sanctions, North Korea has doubled down on Kim’s military modernization drive, test-firing a slew of banned weapons this year while ignoring US offers of talks.
Last month Pyongyang test-fired an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017, and satellite imagery has shown signs of activity at a nuclear testing site.
The string of weapons tests comes as South Korea prepares for an incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes a more hawkish approach to Pyongyang and has not ruled out a preemptive strike if necessary.
Analysts say Kim’s warning shows he is not open to dialogue with Seoul’s new government.
“Kim’s remarks demonstrate no interest in engaging with the incoming Yoon administration in South Korea or restarting denuclearization talks with the United States,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

Topics: Kim Jong Un North Korea

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull
Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

  • Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls
SAIMA SHABBIR

RAWALPINDI: After two years of a pandemic-induced lull, the tantalizing aromas of Pakistani delicacies and the sights and sounds of bustling crowds have returned to Kartarpura Street, the area in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s twin city, most favored by the capital’s residents for their predawn sahoor meal during Ramadan.

In the 19th century, Kartarpura Street was part of Rawalpindi’s Sikh neighborhood and the city’s main commercial area, but for the past few decades it has been known as “sahoor food street,” famous for treats such as tender beef or mutton meat with bone marrow, known as nihari, and siri paya, a traditional breakfast dish of cow or goat head and trotters cooked overnight.

Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls and teeming with people waiting in long queues for their turn.

As Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month, vendors are clad in colorful traditional festive clothing, and serving their specials.

“This Ramadan we prepared more food every day but (it was) all sold out even before the end of sahoor time,” Akbar Ali, who arrived from Lahore to sell nihari in Kartarpura Street, told Arab News. “This year our business has increased more than three times.”

Visitors are coming not only from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also from other nearby cities.

Abdul Rauf, who sells pathora, or fluffy deep-fried leavened sourdough bread, said his profits in Kartarpura Street are a few times more than at his stall in another part of Rawalpindi.

“I am selling pathora to around 500 people daily this year, which is more than double (the) last two years,” he said. “I have a stall in Saddar, Rawalpindi, but earned here in one day what (I) used to earn there in a week during normal days.”

Vendors say the real feel of Kartarpura Street has returned this Ramadan.

Shehbaz Ahmed, a photographer from Azad Kashmir, who sells lassi, a traditional buttermilk drink, has observed that more people are now coming to the area than before the pandemic.

“The whole street remains full of people daily, from 12 a.m. till the end of sahoor time,” he said.

Customers, too, are happy to be back. Saima Ahmed, whose family comes to the historic food street every year, said it felt good to see all the festivity and life return to normal.

“We missed it,” she told Arab News.

Some visitors, like Saqib Zeeshan, a software engineer from Islamabad, have come to Kartarpura street for the first time.

“We have heard a lot about Kartarpura street and came from Islamabad to experience this,” he said. “We’ve had a phenomenal experience here, the atmosphere is amazing, with very good food.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Pakistan Kartarpura food street

Russian losses in east ‘worse than ours,’ Ukraine says

Russian losses in east ‘worse than ours,’ Ukraine says
Reuters

  • Battle rages for Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Donbas
  • Western analysts say Russian gains limited
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine admitted on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia’s assault in the east, but said Russia’s losses were even worse.
Having failed in an assault on Kyiv in the north of Ukraine last month, Russia is now trying to fully capture the two eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region.
Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some towns and villages there since the assault began last week, but says Moscow’s gains have come at a massive cost to a Russian force already worn down from its earlier defeat near the capital.
“We have serious losses but the Russians’ losses are much, much bigger ... they have colossal losses,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. Western officials said Russia had been suffering fewer casualties after narrowing the scale of its invasion but numbers were still “quite high.”
Ukrainian officials said Russia was pounding the whole front line in Donetsk with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft to prevent Ukrainian forces from regrouping.
However, the Russian offensive in Donbas appeared to be behind schedule.
“Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces,” the British Defense Ministry said.
The bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war have been in Mariupol, an eastern port reduced to a wasteland by two months of Russian bombardment and siege.
Ukraine says 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which is mostly occupied by Russia. Hundreds of civilians are holed up with the last remaining defenders in bunkers beneath a steel works.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says
Reuters

  • The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry
  • The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr
Reuters

KABUL: A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10.
The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr — an act of religious remembrance practiced by some Muslims but seen as heretical by some hard-line Sunni groups.
Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said someone they believed was a suicide bomber joined them in the ceremony and detonated explosives.
“Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, dead bodies were everywhere,” he told Reuters, adding that his nephews were among the dead. “I myself survived, but lost my beloved ones.”
Resident Mohammad Sabir said he had seen wounded people being loaded into ambulances.
“The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked,” he said.
A health source said hospitals had received 66 dead bodies and 78 wounded people so far.
The United States and the United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan condemned the attack, with the latter saying it was part of an uptick in violence in recent weeks targeting minorities and adding that at least two UN staff members and their families were in the mosque at the time of the attack.
“No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act,” said Mette Knudsen, the UN secretary general’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan.
Emergency Hospital in downtown Kabul said it was treating 21 patients and two were dead on arrival. A worker at another hospital treating attack patients said it had received 49 patients and around five bodies. Ten of the patients were in critical condition, the source added, and almost 20 had been admitted to the burns unit.
A spokesman for the ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, released a statement condemning the blast and saying the perpetrators would be found and punished.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by Daesh.
Emergency Hospital said it had treated more than 100 patients wounded in attacks in Kabul in April alone. The latest attack came on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan in which most Muslims fast, and before the religious holiday of Eid next week.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August and largely eliminated Daesh’s local offshoot, but international officials and analysts say the risk of resurgence in militancy remains.
Many of the attacks have targeted the Shiite minority, however Sunni mosques have also been attacked.
Bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shiite Muslims in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least nine people. Last Friday, a blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Kunduz, killing 33.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul mosque Blast Taliban Daesh

