Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show

RIYADH: Thirty years after a historic show at Wembley in London, WWE is set to return to the UK for a high-profile stadium event on Sept. 3 with its first pay-per-view, premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Clash at the Castle was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar and first ever WWE champion of British descent Drew McIntyre during a live event at The O2 arena in London.

“Located in the heart of Cardiff, the capital of Wales — a cultural and sports destination with a world-class record in hosting events — the Principality Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-faceted event destination and home to the Wales national rugby union team,” the announcement said.

It will mark the second premium event this year for WWE to be held outside the US in a move to appeal to a global audience, the first having taken place in Saudi Arabia last February, with the annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event to be held at the Jeddah Super Dome.

The revelation came days after British boxer and two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury had expressed interest in working for WWE in a statement made during his press conference following his devastating sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

WWE Clash at the Castle will mark the promotion’s first premium event at a stadium since the critically acclaimed SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley headlined by the late British Bulldog Davey Smith who defeated his brother-in-law and Canadian legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart for the Intercontinental championship.

The 1992 summer spectacular provided many memorable moments for WWE fans, including the Undertaker entering Wembley riding on the back of a hearse for his match with the Ugandan giant Kamala. Another notable match on the card was the WWE title rematch between the late Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man Randy Savage, who met after their big match in the 1991 WrestleMania 7.

The legendary tag team of the Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal, who were known in the WWE as the Legion of Doom, opened the show by driving their Harley-Davidsons ahead of a tag team bout against Money Incorporated’s Ted DeBiase and Irwin R. Schyster (Mike Rotunda).