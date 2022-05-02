You are here

Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show

Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show
The WWE returns to the UK on Sept. 3 with its first pay-per-view, premium live event at the Principality Stadium, above, in Cardiff. (AFP)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show

Cardiff to hold WWE stadium spectacular 30 years after historic Wembley show
  • Clash at the Castle will take place at Principality Stadium in Welsh capital on Sept. 3
Updated 27 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Thirty years after a historic show at Wembley in London, WWE is set to return to the UK for a high-profile stadium event on Sept. 3 with its first pay-per-view, premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Clash at the Castle was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar and first ever WWE champion of British descent Drew McIntyre during a live event at The O2 arena in London.

“Located in the heart of Cardiff, the capital of Wales — a cultural and sports destination with a world-class record in hosting events — the Principality Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-faceted event destination and home to the Wales national rugby union team,” the announcement said.

It will mark the second premium event this year for WWE to be held outside the US in a move to appeal to a global audience, the first having taken place in Saudi Arabia last February, with the annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event to be held at the Jeddah Super Dome.

The revelation came days after British boxer and two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury had expressed interest in working for WWE in a statement made during his press conference following his devastating sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

WWE Clash at the Castle will mark the promotion’s first premium event at a stadium since the critically acclaimed SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley headlined by the late British Bulldog Davey Smith who defeated his brother-in-law and Canadian legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart for the Intercontinental championship.

The 1992 summer spectacular provided many memorable moments for WWE fans, including the Undertaker entering Wembley riding on the back of a hearse for his match with the Ugandan giant Kamala. Another notable match on the card was the WWE title rematch between the late Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man Randy Savage, who met after their big match in the 1991 WrestleMania 7.

The legendary tag team of the Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal, who were known in the WWE as the Legion of Doom, opened the show by driving their Harley-Davidsons ahead of a tag team bout against Money Incorporated’s Ted DeBiase and Irwin R. Schyster (Mike Rotunda).

Topics: wrestling WWE

Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga

Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga

Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga
  • The Catalan giants move two points ahead of Sevilla
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona took a big step toward securing a place in next season’s Champions League as a 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca on Sunday saw them reclaim second spot in La Liga from Sevilla.
Goals in either half from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets put Xavi Hernandez’s men in control and they took the three points despite Antonio Raillo’s effort for their relegation-threatened opponents at the Camp Nou.
The Catalan giants move two points ahead of Sevilla and nine clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, who have a game in hand, with four matches to play this season.
Barca took the lead in the 25th minute as Memphis Depay made a clever run to collect Jordi Alba’s pass before thumping a fine half-volley into the bottom corner.
The Dutchman has scored 11 league goals since joining Barcelona from Lyon last summer, despite having struggled for a regular starting spot since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in January.
The hosts doubled their advantage nine minutes after the break as Sergio Busquets drove a low shot from the edge of the box into the net to score for the third time this season in all competitions, equalling his previous best goalscoring campaign.
Barca thought they had added a third in the 73rd minute, but Ferran Torres’ effort after a desperate goalmouth scramble was ruled out for an offside earlier in the move.
There was more to cheer for the home fans shortly afterwards as Ansu Fati came off the bench to make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in January.
Mallorca ensured that their opponents would at least endure a nervy finale to the match, as Antonio Raillo pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining.
But Barcelona held on, leaving Mallorca only one point ahead of 18th-placed Granada, who drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, in the fight to beat the drop.
Earlier, Real Sociedad suffered a blow in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as Radamel Falcao grabbed Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw.
La Real looked set to move within three points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with four matches remaining when Alexander Sorloth gave them a first-half lead.
But Colombian veteran Falcao came off the bench in the 77th minute and scored less than a minute later to leave Sociedad five points off the top-four pace.
It was Falcao’s sixth league goal of an injury-hit season as the 36-year-old made his first appearance for Rayo since February.
Visitors Sociedad remain in sixth place after a third straight game without a win.
Real Betis can cut the gap to Atletico down to a single point on Monday when they travel to Getafe.
Real Madrid wrapped up the title on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City in midweek.

Topics: football Spain La Liga Barcelona FC

Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham

Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham

Arsenal heads closer to Champions League return with 2-1 win at West Ham
  • Arsenal retain two-point lead in fourth place over its north London rival
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

LONDON: Headers from defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding nudged Arsenal closer to a return to the Champions League with a 2-1 victory at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.
The goals from corners in each half provided an instant response to Tottenham beating Leicester 3-1, ensuring Arsenal retained its two-point lead in fourth place over its north London rival. The remaining four games include a derby trip for Arsenal to Tottenham on May 12.
Bukayo Saka was an influential figure throughout and Arsenal would have won more comfortably had Eddie Nketiah not been so wasteful
But Nketiah did force a save from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski that led to the corner that the opener was scored from in the 38th minute. Saka picked out Holding, who nodded in his first Premier League goal almost six years after his debut.
Declan Rice was at the heart of West Ham’s response that saw the hosts level just before halftime. The midfielder drew a smart save from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before launching the move that led to a goal. A long pass into the box found Vladimír Coufal and the Czech defender controlled the ball brilliantly before picking out Bowen, whose shot deflected off Gabriel and into the net.
The second half started at a frantic pace as Bowen was shown a yellow card for simulation as he avoided Ramsdale’s lunge, amid a breathless spell for West Ham that ended abruptly when Arsenal scored again.
Once again the visitors pounced from a corner as the ball found Gabriel Martinelli, who crossed to his unmarked namesake and fellow Brazilian for a diving header that beat Fabianski at the far post in the 54th minute.
A flare hurled from the away fans’ section was cleared off the pitch and play resumed with Nketiah failing to make the most of a strong chance as Arsenal broke incisively.
Nketiah’s wasteful afternoon continued as he sent his best opportunity yet wide of the right post, but Arsenal had already done enough for the win that ended seventh-place West Ham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League through the Premier League. It can still qualify by winning the Europa League but the east London club must first overturn a 2-1 deficit against Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals on Thursday.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League for 19 successive seasons until failing to do so in 2017.

Topics: football Arsenal FC Arsenal

Rafael Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Rafael Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Rafael Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Rafael Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair
  • ‘I think it’s very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues’
  • ‘It’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war’
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Wimbledon over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as unfair.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing at this year’s grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.
“I think it’s very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” 21-times major winner Nadal told reporters at the Madrid Open on Sunday.
“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision ... there’s one thing that’s negative, there are things that are clear. When the government imposes some restrictions, you just have to follow them.”
AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said British government guidance did not allow players to compete at the event based on their rankings and there were two available options — declining entries or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players.
Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray said there was no right answer on the issue.
“I’m not sure how comfortable I’d feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result of signing the form),” Murray said.
“I don’t think there’s a right answer. I’ve spoken to some of the Russian players ... some of the Ukrainian players.
“I feel really bad for the players who aren’t allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them. But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in.”
The AELTC’s decision has been condemned by both the men’s and women’s tours as well as several other players.
World number one Novak Djokovic, who has also criticized the ban, said on Sunday that he had spoken to Russian players during last week’s Serbia Open and it was tough for them to be excluded from the tournament.
“It’s hard. I understand that there is frustration. ATP is going to, I guess, analyze the whole situation and understand what can be done,” said the Serbian.
“I stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right ... now I guess it’s on player council, the tour management, to really decide along with the players what is the best solution in this situation.”

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal Wimbledon Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four
  • Richarlison swept a shot past Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute to give Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea
  • Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as Tottenham leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal into the top four with a thumping win against Leicester.
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard’s side are just two points from safety with five games to play — and will leave Leeds and Burnley sweating.
After a goalless first half in which Everton had the better of the play, the hosts made the crucial breakthrough just after the restart.
Cesar Azpilicueta was pressured into losing possession and Brazilian forward Richarlison swept a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute.
Just before the hour mark Everton had a huge let-off when a shot from England midfielder Mason Mount hit both posts before Jordan Pickford produced a fine save from Azpilicueta.
Pickford produced a fine save to deny Ruben Loftus-Cheek from range before Demarai Gray squandered a chance to increase Everton’s lead.
The home crowd faced the agony of seven minutes of added time but Everton held out, prompting a huge roar of relief at the final whistle.
Former Chelsea boss Lampard, who took over from the unpopular Rafael Benitez at the end of January, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the Merseyside giants.
Everton would arguably be the biggest club ever to drop out of the Premier League — only Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have won more English top-flight titles — and they have not played in the second tier since the 1953/54 season.
Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth, one point clear of Arsenal, who travel to face West Ham later on Sunday.
Antonio Conte’s side have recently lost momentum in the race to qualify for Europe’s top club competition, taking just one point from their previous two matches with no shots on target.
Brendan Rodgers made eight changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal last week, with only Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton and Timothy Castagne keeping their places.
Harry Kane powered home a header from Son’s corner midway through the first half and Son doubled the lead on the hour mark after a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski.
Son scored a third in the 79th minute to kill the game, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner before a late consolation for Kelechi Iheanacho.
Arsenal face the Hammers at the London Stadium after morale-boosting wins against Chelsea and Manchester United, knowing they have fourth place in their own hands.
Victory for the Gunners would take them back above Spurs and just three points behind 2021 European champions Chelsea, who have one eye on the FA Cup final against Liverpool.
But Mikel Arteta’s side still have to face Spurs on May 12 in a potential winner-takes-all game in the effort to reach the top four.
Manchester City still lead Liverpool by a single point at the top of the table after both sides won on Saturday.
Norwich were relegated on a day of drama at the bottom end and Watford look certain to join them after Burnley grabbed two late goals to win at Vicarage Road.
Burnley and Leeds are both on 34 points — two ahead of 18th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand over both of their relegation rivals.

Topics: everton Tottenham Richarlison Son Heung-min

Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round

Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round

Injuries abound as NBA playoffs enter second round
  • Defending champion Milwaukee open a best-of-seven series against Boston in the East
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton are among the injured stars expected to be on the sidelines as the second round of the NBA playoffs begin on Sunday.

The top four seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conference advanced from the opening round, but few managed to get through unscathed.

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader from Cameroon, suffered a right orbital bone fracture and concussion in the 76ers’ series-clinching win at Toronto and is out indefinitely.

The 7-foot star was already nursing a thumb injury when he was struck in the face by the left elbow of countryman Pascal Siakam of the Raptors.

“I think he broke my face,” Embiid said. “But it’s all good in the playoffs.”

Embiid 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds against Toronto. He had 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in a regular season and is a finalist for the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Middleton, a 30-year-old forward, is expected to miss most if not all of the second round with a sprained left knee ligament.

Defending champion Milwaukee, sparked by Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will open a best-of-seven series against Boston on Sunday in the East while Golden State visit Memphis for their West opener on Sunday.

The other two conference semifinals begin Monday with Philadelphia at Miami and Dallas at Phoenix.

East top seed Miami had four standouts who didn’t practice on Friday, including forward Jimmy Butler with a knee injury and Kyle Lowry with a hamstring concern.

Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Heat this season while guard Lowry, who won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019, had 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game.

Memphis was without New Zealand big man Steven Adams, in COVIS-19 protocols, for a series-clinching win over Minnesota.

Golden State’s Andre Iguodala was expected to be re-evaluated next week for neck pain aggravated during the Warriors’ first-round series against Denver.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has had hamstring tightness but was expected to play in Sunday’s opener against the visiting Bucks.

The Celtics are in the second round for the fifth time in six years and are rested after pulling off the only first-round sweep in eliminating Brooklyn.

They closed the regular season 26-6 and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart anchors the NBA’s best defensive unit, a group that will try to make life difficult for Antetokounmpo.

That includes Jayson Tatum, who averaged nearly 30 points a game in round one.

The 76ers, who lost to Atlanta in last year’s second round, would need star guard James Harden, forward Tobias Harris and playmaker Tyrese Maxey to step up if Embiid misses major time against the Heat.

Miami big man Bam Adebayo could play a pivotal role in the series if he can dominate in Embiid’s absence.

Memphis boast NBA Most Improved Player Ja Morant and impressive Desmond Bane leading a young and talented Grizzlies unit.

But they face a Golden State squad that has quickly revamped and boasts star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, inside defensive force Draymond Green and third-year guard Jordan Poole.

Curry has recovered from a left foot injury that left him coming off the bench much of the first round and his backcourt battles against Morant could be series highlights.

Poole made the most of his starting role in Curry’s recovery to deliver a scoring punch as a reserve.

“I didn’t really come in with any expectations,” Poole said. “I didn’t know what to expect because this was my first time being here. But I definitely learned a lot.”

Green is the chief frontcourt fixture back from the Warriors’ NBA title runs and coach Steve Kerr trusts him to handle any position on the floor.

“Draymond has the green light to basically do whatever he wants,” Kerr said.

Phoenix and Dallas are healthy now that the Suns’ Devin Booker and the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic are back.

Doncic was nagged by a left calf strain but recovered to help spark Dallas over Utah while Booker missed three games with a right hamstring strain as Phoenix ousted New Orleans.

Suns guard Chris Paul hit all 14 of his shots in a 33-point effort in Phoenix’s closeout triumph.

Topics: basketball NBA

