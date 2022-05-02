Innovative Dubai bakery offers Scandi-style Eid feasts

Since its launch, the rustic Scandinavian-inspired bakery Bageri Form has been making waves with its unique concept and dedication to the art of traditional European baking.

Boasting an open-style kitchen, every guest who enters the modern yet cosy bakery in Dubai Design District is greeted by the incredible aromas of freshly baked breads, pastries and desserts, with each creation served perfectly warm from the oven.

Now, along with its unique selection of golden Danish pastries, rustic breads, wholesome cakes and fermented sourdough loaves, the homegrown foodie hotspot has unveiled its curated selection of delectable Eid Sharing Boxes.

Offering a choice of delicious and irresistible sweet and savory treats, each box is available for pick-up or delivery across the UAE. Ideal for families and groups of friends of all sizes, those with a sweet tooth are invited to start their day with an array of homemade almond croissants, pain au chocolate and custard cream and berry Danish pastries.

Meanwhile, the savory spread stars a choice of wholesome pastry bakes flavored with creamy butter or cheese and fresh rosemary, or mini sandwiches filled with a choice of creative fillings, including cucumber herb cheese, tomato and mozzarella, turkey with fig, and zucchini with salty crumbled feta. Further enhancing these perfect delights, each savory box comes with homemade dips, with light tzatziki, flavorsome artichoke and creamy feta and capsicum creations all available to try.

Prices for the Eid Sharing Boxes start from 175 dirhams ($48) for the small savory box, 180 dirhams for the mini sweet box and 260 dirhams for the small mini sandwiches box.

Meanwhile, the larger boxes allow every member of the family to have a taste of Scandinavian cuisine during the Eid period, with the big savory box with three dips available for 300 dirhams, and the big sweet box available for 250 dirhams.

The Eid Sharing Boxes can either be picked up from the venue or ordered for delivery via the brand’s chic delivery van.

Bageri Form is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.