Newcastle looking to secure Dummett, Longstaff with long-term deals

NEWCASTLE, UK: Newcastle United are looking to tie down homegrown duo Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff to fresh, long-term deals.
The Geordie pair both see their United deals come to an end in June and will become free agents if no new terms are agreed.
And while talks remain ongoing between club and players, head coach Eddie Howe has revealed he is hopeful Longstaff and Dummett will follow Fabian Schar in committing their futures to the football club.
On whether he wanted Longstaff to pen a new deal, Howe said: “Yes, certainly with Sean. We’ve been talking with him and his representatives for a while. We hope to reach a successful conclusion there.
“Paul Dummett, as I said last week, I want him to stay. Fingers crossed we can find a positive resolution,” he added.
Another defender whose future on Tyneside remains uncertain is Matt Targett.
While speculation has been rife that the Magpies agreed a purchase option as part of the deal that brought Targett north from Aston Villa, official sources are yet to confirm the existence of such a clause.
And despite the player’s popularity with the fanbase, after some impressive displays at left-back, it is far from a given that United will look to turn the loan permanent in the summer.
Club scouts have been tasked with running the rule over a number of more high-profile, continental options on the left, with Atletico Madrid and Brazil full-back Renan Lodi believed to be interesting club talent spotters.
On the situation with Targett, Howe said: “No discussions on that while we’re still in season. We’re being very respectful to Aston Villa and their part in loaning us Matt. We’ll make that decision at the end of the season.”
While all the talk is of new beginnings ahead for United, a chapter, for one player at least, looks to be closing.
Ryan Fraser has been one of the stand-out performers under Howe, having endured a difficult first season-and-a-half at the football club under previous manager Steve Bruce.
However, an injury sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month could well have ended what was a blossoming campaign for the Scotland international.
Howe said: “Ryan has been on the grass, but he’s not trained. We’re taking it carefully with him. Hamstring injuries can be difficult. Will he play again this season? I’m not sure at this moment in time. But it’s not a serious injury, it won’t keep him out too long.”
Having suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss to Champions League finalists Liverpool last weekend, the Magpies travel to Champions League losing semi-finalists Manchester City on Sunday.
Howe made changes against the Reds and more could be in the offing at the Etihad.
“It’s very difficult when you have a good squad to pick 11 players, sometimes you have to disappoint players you really like.
“There’s always a route back in. It’s down to the individual, in those moments when you’re outside, to develop and improve so when you get your chance, you can take that opportunity when it comes your way,” he added.