Newcastle looking to secure Dummett, Longstaff with long-term deals

Paul Dummett (L) and Sean Longstaff (R) are both being approached to stay. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

  • The Geordie pair both see their United deals come to an end in June and will become free agents if no new terms are agreed
NEWCASTLE, UK: Newcastle United are looking to tie down homegrown duo Paul Dummett and Sean Longstaff to fresh, long-term deals.

The Geordie pair both see their United deals come to an end in June and will become free agents if no new terms are agreed.

And while talks remain ongoing between club and players, head coach Eddie Howe has revealed he is hopeful Longstaff and Dummett will follow Fabian Schar in committing their futures to the football club.

On whether he wanted Longstaff to pen a new deal, Howe said: “Yes, certainly with Sean. We’ve been talking with him and his representatives for a while. We hope to reach a successful conclusion there.

“Paul Dummett, as I said last week, I want him to stay. Fingers crossed we can find a positive resolution,” he added.

Another defender whose future on Tyneside remains uncertain is Matt Targett.

While speculation has been rife that the Magpies agreed a purchase option as part of the deal that brought Targett north from Aston Villa, official sources are yet to confirm the existence of such a clause.

And despite the player’s popularity with the fanbase, after some impressive displays at left-back, it is far from a given that United will look to turn the loan permanent in the summer.

Club scouts have been tasked with running the rule over a number of more high-profile, continental options on the left, with Atletico Madrid and Brazil full-back Renan Lodi believed to be interesting club talent spotters.

On the situation with Targett, Howe said: “No discussions on that while we’re still in season. We’re being very respectful to Aston Villa and their part in loaning us Matt. We’ll make that decision at the end of the season.”

While all the talk is of new beginnings ahead for United, a chapter, for one player at least, looks to be closing.

Ryan Fraser has been one of the stand-out performers under Howe, having endured a difficult first season-and-a-half at the football club under previous manager Steve Bruce.

However, an injury sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month could well have ended what was a blossoming campaign for the Scotland international.

Howe said: “Ryan has been on the grass, but he’s not trained. We’re taking it carefully with him. Hamstring injuries can be difficult. Will he play again this season? I’m not sure at this moment in time. But it’s not a serious injury, it won’t keep him out too long.”

Having suffered a narrow 1-0 home loss to Champions League finalists Liverpool last weekend, the Magpies travel to Champions League losing semi-finalists Manchester City on Sunday.

Howe made changes against the Reds and more could be in the offing at the Etihad.

“It’s very difficult when you have a good squad to pick 11 players, sometimes you have to disappoint players you really like.

“There’s always a route back in. It’s down to the individual, in those moments when you’re outside, to develop and improve so when you get your chance, you can take that opportunity when it comes your way,” he added.

Topics: Newcastle United football sport

Paul shines for Suns in win over Mavs, Heat torch Sixers again

Updated 05 May 2022
AFP

  • Victor Oladipo scored 19 points off the bench and was an even more efficient three-of-four from beyond the arc as the Heat made 14 three-pointers
LOS ANGELES: Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns poured it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and a commanding 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series.

Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Western Conference top seeds Phoenix broke open a close game, withstanding a 35-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

There was less drama in Miami, where the East’s top-seeded Heat again capitalized on the injury absence of Philadelphia star Joel Embiid as they rolled to a 119-103 victory over the 76ers to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Dallas, trying to head home for games three and four with a split of two games in Phoenix, took a 60-58 lead into halftime.

But the Mavs had no answer for Paul, who keyed a 23-2 fourth quarter scoring run that effectively sealed it for Phoenix with minutes to spare.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for the Suns, who connected on a franchise playoff record 64.5 percent of their shots from the field. That included 52 percent from three-point range as the Suns drained 13 baskets from beyond the arc.

“(We) just had to be a little bit more aggressive,” Paul said. “That second quarter we started turning it over. They got it going. Shooters were making shots and we just wanted to stay the course.”

Booker helped launch the turnaround with back-to-back three pointers early in the third quarter, but the Suns’ 89-83 lead heading into the final period of the physical, sometimes testy contest looked tenuous.

Paul, however, took control, making six straight shots to gut-punch Dallas.

“We just did what we were supposed to do,” Paul said as he looked to games three and four in Dallas starting on Friday. “We won two games at home.”

That was the same sentiment voiced by Heat star Jimmy Butler in Miami.

“We did what we were supposed to do at home,” Butler said. “The series really starts when you take it to the road.”

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Butler added 22 and 12 assists for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 34 points for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris added 21 and James Harden had 20.

But three-time scoring champion Harden was held to just four points in the second half, as the Heat, who trailed briefly in the first quarter but led 60-52 at halftime, comfortably kept the Sixers at bay.

Tyler Herro scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half off the bench and made three of his five three-point attempts for Miami.

Victor Oladipo came off the bench to score 19 points and was an even more efficient three-of-four from beyond the arc as the Heat made 14 three-pointers.

The Sixers, meanwhile, struggled from three-point range, connecting on just eight of their 30 attempts.

“When it comes down to it, you’ve got to make shots, especially on the road,” Harden said. “We got enough stops when we need to, had numerous chances. You know (if) we make a couple of shots that gives us more confidence and it puts more pressure on them.

“I feel like we never really put that pressure on them throughout the course of the game.”

The series resumes on Friday, and it’s not clear when Embiid will return after suffering a concussion and orbital fracture in the series-clinching win over Toronto.

“He’s got so many steps to go through,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.”

Topics: basketball sport

Carapaz favorite to continue Ineos’ success at Giro d’Italia

Updated 05 May 2022
AP

  • The 28-year-old Carapaz, the 2019 winner, also won the road race at last year’s rescheduled Olympic Games and finished third in the Tour de France as well as second in the 2020 Spanish Vuelta
MILAN: Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to make it a hat trick of victories at the Giro d’Italia, with Richard Carapaz the favorite at the Italian grand tour.

The first of the year’s three grand tours will be without the two Slovenians who have dominated cycling in recent years: Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar.

The past two Giro champions, Egan Bernal and Tao Geoghegan Hart, also won’t be competing, with both Ineos riders recovering from injury and illness. But the powerhouse team has another strong contender in 2019 winner Carapaz.

When Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to win a grand tour he was competing for Movistar and it was the only edition over the past four years that Ineos — or as it was previously known, Team Sky — did not emerge triumphant in Italy.

The 28-year-old Carapaz also won the road race at last year’s rescheduled Olympic Games and finished third in the Tour de France as well as second in the 2020 Spanish Vuelta.

However, Carapaz hasn’t raced since March — opting instead for altitude training in Ecuador — and there are two other riders who have already ended up with the famous maglia rosa (winner’s pink jersey): Vincenzo Nibali (2013 and 2016) and Tom Dumoulin (2017).

“It’s a goal that I’ve given myself this year, it’s to do really well and try to win a second grand tour,” Carapaz said Wednesday. “I think it’s a great goal for me and I’ve thought a lot about it and now we’re almost at the first great chance.

“We’re obviously coming here with a lot of hopes that everything is going to go well and I think my preparation has been quite good … so now we’re facing this first grand tour in a very positive mindset and above all thinking we can do in the best way possible as we have always done.”

Here are some things to know about this year’s Giro, which starts on Friday with the first of three stages in Hungary and ends on May 29 in Verona.

MAIN CONTENDERS

While Carapaz is undoubtedly the favorite, he is not expected to dominate, and there are several rivals expected to challenge him all the way to Verona.

João Almeida was one of the revelations on his grand tour debut in 2020, leading the Giro for 15 days before losing the maglia rosa three days before the end and finishing fourth.

Almeida, who finished sixth last year, has moved to Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates with the hope of triumphing at the Giro on his third try and in the process becoming the first Portuguese to win a grand tour.

“Richard is one of the best riders … He’s the main favorite. We’re going to have to keep an eye on everyone, especially Richard,” Almeida said.

“I’m confident, but normal, not overconfident,” he continued. “I’ve been doing a good season, the training has been good. I don’t feel much pressure. I feel responsibility, I have seven guys with me to work for one goal and I’m going to give everything I have to try to do it.”

Simon Yates will also be looking to overcome Giro disappointment. The British rider led the Giro for 13 days in 2018 before cracking in the mountains and eventually finishing 21st. He redeemed himself somewhat by finishing third last year.

Dumoulin can’t be overlooked, while Mikel Landa, Jai Hindley and Miguel Ángel López will also be eyeing the podium.

FOREIGN START

Two years later than scheduled, the first three stages of the Giro will take place in Hungary.

The Italian grand tour was due to start in Hungary in 2020 but the pandemic forced organizers to reschedule the race to October and move the start to Sicily.

Under the original plans, the 2020 race was meant to start with a time trial in Budapest but that has now been moved to the second day in a much-revised Grande Partenza (Big Start) schedule. The 2022 Giro will instead get underway with a 195-kilometer (121-mile) road stage from Budapest to Visegrád.

The Giro will have its first rest day on May 9 as the riders transfer to Italy.

ROUTE

The 2022 Giro will include just two time trials that total just over 26 kilometers (16 miles), the lowest amount since 1962.

There are seven stages for the sprinters in the three weeks of racing that also features six mountain finishes, six other hilly stages, and 51,000 meters of climbing.

There are many signature passes and summits, where the general classification is expected to get shaken up, such as Mount Etna on stage four as well as the Blockhaus on stage nine and the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina on one of the race’s toughest days, on stage 16.

All could be decided on the race’s penultimate leg, which has also been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and features three grueling climbs: the Passo San Pellegrino, the Passo Pordoi — which is the race’s highest point — and the final Passo Fedaia to the foot of the Marmolada glacier.

Topics: 2022 Giro d'Italia

'Good vibes’ for McIlroy as he defends title at soggy Wells Fargo

Updated 05 May 2022
AP

  • McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the field, followed by Tony Finau (No. 18) and Abraham Ancer (No. 20)
POTOMAC, Md.: Wearing black rain pants on a soggy, foggy Wednesday morning, Rory McIlroy still had a bounce in his step and plenty of reasons to smile as he chatted with reporters, signed autographs and posed for selfies outside the clubhouse at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

He is coming off a career-best runner-up finish at the Masters, thanks to a brilliant closing 64, and he has plenty of good memories from the Maryland suburbs of Washington. A mile to the east at Congressional, McIlroy played what he still describes as the best golf of his life, an eight-shot victory in the 2011 US Open.

“I was driving in here yesterday morning and going along whatever road that is and I looked left and I thought, ‘That looks like Congressional. Oh, that is Congressional,’” McIlroy said. “So, good vibes, obviously, from this area.”

McIlroy, who turned 33 on Wednesday, has a more recent title to defend this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, although he’ll have to do it on a course where he’s never competed. His victory last year was his third at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the tournament is making a one-year detour to TPC Potomac while its regular venue prepares to host the Presidents Cup in September.

McIlroy professes himself a fan of the tree-lined, trouble-heavy layout that’s had a mixed reputation during 35 years as an on-and-off PGA Tour venue.

“It’s just a solid golf course. You can’t really fake it around here,” McIlroy said. “You’ve got to hit the ball really well. Green complexes are tricky, pretty small targets. The rough maybe isn’t up as much as they usually have it here because of the time of year, but overall, really solid test.”

And a wet one, thanks to an inch of rain that fell in the early morning hours Wednesday. More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, along with cool temperatures and strong wind this weekend.

McIlroy won his four major championships in relatively soggy conditions, cementing a reputation as a mudder that he thinks is a bit unfair.

“I’ve won 30 times around the world. Not all those weeks were wet and rainy,” he said. “I think I’m pretty good in most conditions.”

He’s the chief attraction at TPC Potomac during a stretch of the PGA Tour schedule when top players are choosy about where they play, with three major championships looming in the next 10 weeks. McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the field, followed by Tony Finau (No. 18) and Abraham Ancer (No. 20).

And if McIlroy was a bit overlooked heading into the Masters, the roars that accompanied his final shot on Sunday — a hole-out from a greenside bunker — reminded everyone of his star quality and still-immense potential.

“It gives me comfort knowing that my game is there,” McIlroy said. “I got a lot of confidence from that round on Sunday. I did a lot of great things. It’s something to definitely build on over the next few weeks.”

He will be grouped Thursday and Friday with veterans Webb Simpson and Francesco Molinari, who has his own good memories around here. Molinari shot a final-round 62 for an eight-shot victory in the last PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac, the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Three weeks later, he won his only major at the British Open, both times holding off a contending Tiger Woods.

The following year at the Masters, Molinari’s tee shot into the water on the par-3 12th allowed Woods to seize control. That was the start of a precipitous decline for the Italian, who comes in ranked 203rd in the world.

Simpson missed seven weeks early this year with a neck injury and has fallen to 45th in the rankings. He said he’s roughly tripled his time in the gym before rounds to keep his neck loose. He’s also missing the easy commute to Quail Hollow, his home club.

“It was 20 minutes this morning, versus two,” Simpson said.

Topics: Rory McIlroy

Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid

Updated 05 May 2022
AP

  • Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia wins her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2
MADRID: Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.

“My preparation has not existed. You cannot expect great things at the beginning,” he said. “In general I have done a good match. First set was very good. The second set I don’t consider it a bad set, but as I am saying, when you have been a long time without competing, it’s normal that you have up-and-downs in a match because you have to recover your routine.”

The match lasted nearly two hours, but it was fast enough to allow Nadal to watch Real Madrid’s Champions League game later Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. Tournament organizers said Nadal asked to play in the afternoon so his match would not coincide with Madrid’s semifinal game against Manchester City.

“Yeah, going to be a spectacular atmosphere there. I would love to arrive a little bit before, but I am answering the questions enough well and I think long enough, to be fair with you,” Nadal said, smiling, at the post-match news conference.

Nadal is a Madrid fan and on Saturday gave the ceremonial kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before the team clinched the Spanish league title with a win against Espanyol.

The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open.

“Coming from injury I always need to play many matches to regain my best form,” Nadal said. “Winning is very important to give me confidence.”

Nadal was cruising before getting injured in the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he lost the final to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat of the season. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The third-seeded Nadal had been downplaying expectations of winning his sixth Madrid Open title, and first since 2017.

The 35-year-old Nadal looked sharp in the first set, though, breaking serve twice against the 32nd-ranked Kecmanovic. He struggled more after the match was interrupted for about half an hour with Kecmanovic leading 1-0 in the second set as the center-court roof had to be closed. Nadal was broken twice, including while serving for the match at 6-5, but eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker by converting his first match point with an ace.

Nadal could face a quarterfinal against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and a semifinal against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Andy Murray.

If he wins in Madrid, Nadal will move level with Djokovic on a record 37 titles in Masters 1000 tournaments.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev earlier rallied past Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda.

The third-ranked Zverev is seeking his first title of the season. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo semifinals. Zverev also won in Madrid in 2018.

“I thought I played very well. I just lost focus in the first set,” Zverev said. “Marin is a difficult opponent, especially with the altitude here, so I am happy with this match.”

Qualifier Dusan Lajovic upset fifth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4, while ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie defeated American John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Daniel Evans needed nearly three hours to defeat 17th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Marc López retired after losing his doubles match with Alcaraz 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. López, who won the Olympic doubles gold medal with Nadal in 2016, is joining the coaching staff of the Spanish great.

In the women’s draw, eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur won her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2.

“It’s never easy to play Simona,” said Jabeur, who lost to Halep in Dubai earlier this year. “Really happy with the fact that I took my revenge. I can see that I’m progressing in my game and in other stuff. I hope I can continue with this level to play the other matches.”

The 21st-ranked Halep had 20 unforced errors and only eight winners.

Jabeur will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Madrid Open Ons Jabeur WTA

Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final

Updated 05 May 2022
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid has done it again.
The 13-time European champion produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons.
Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid’s previous Champions League comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in extra time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first-leg semifinal loss in which it escaped losing by a bigger margin.
Madrid had already pulled off thrilling comebacks at the Bernabéu against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.
By doing it again against City, Madrid booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool, which advanced after defeating Villarreal on Tuesday. Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final, when the Spanish powerhouse clinched its record-extending 13th title.
The result ended City’s quest for its first Champions League trophy. Pep Guardiola’s team lost in the final last year to Chelsea.
Madrid looked beaten near the end of regulation when Rodrygo scored his goals two minutes apart. Riyad Mahrez had put City ahead in the 73rd but the Brazilian forward equalized in the 90th and got the go-ahead goal with a header a minute into stoppage time.
A few minutes before Rodrygo’s first goal, Ferland Mendy had saved Madrid from conceding a second goal that could have sealed City’s qualification by clearing the ball in front of the goal line while tumbling backward to keep an attempt by Jack Grealish from going in.
Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois moments later saved a Grealish shot with the bottom of his cleat.
Madrid carried all the momentum into extra time and Benzema gave the hosts the 3-1 lead by converting a 95th-minute penalty kick after he was fouled inside the area.

Topics: real madrid Manchester city champions league

