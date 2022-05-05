You are here

UK auto industry cuts 2022 outlook on supply snags, rising cost of living

date 2022-05-05
Jaguar Land Rover showroom.
Reuters

  • UK new car registrations fell about 16 percent to 119,167 units in April, according to the latest figures by the SMMT
British new car sales this year will be lower than previously thought as the cost-of-living squeeze in Britain and persisting chip shortages impact the auto market, industry data showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 2022 outlook for new cars registered has been cut to 1.72 million from 1.89 million forecast earlier.

“The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months,” SMMT Chief Executive Officer Mike Hawes said.

UK new car registrations fell about 16 percent to 119,167 units in April, according to the latest figures by the SMMT, with electric vehicles making up nearly 28 percent of the registrations.

SMMT also cut the annual outlook for battery electric vehicles’ (BEV) registrations to 289,000 units from 307,000. Hawes said broad measures that encourage demand and addresses obstacles such as “charging anxiety” are needed to hasten the transformation of the new car market and for carbon savings.

British consumer sentiment was close to a record low in April as the worsening cost-of-living crisis hurts their personal finances, forcing them to tighten their purse strings and rethink major purchases. 

Topics: economy United Kingdom (UK) auto industry Car manufacturing chip shortage global supply chain

  Revenue at Bentley was up 41 percent at 813 million euros versus 578 million a year earlier
Luxury British carmaker Bentley on Thursday said its first-quarter operating profit jumped 162 percent versus the same period last year, as soaring vehicle prices offset the loss of some cars at sea and pandemic-related delivery problems in China.

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said that about 200 cars, around 75 of them highly customized orders for specific customers, bound for the US market went down on a ship that caught fire off the Azores in February. Hallmark said those sales were largely recovered in April.

Chinese sales were hit by pandemic shutdowns, which also affected the ability to transport cars inland by truck.

“The crises that we’ve had with COVID, semiconductors and now the tragedy in Ukraine have not dented customers’ willingness to invest in high luxury goods and certainly not in Bentleys,” Hallmark told Reuters. “We’re really doing well.”

The sales dip follows a record year for Bentley in 2021, as pandemic travel restrictions left wealthy consumers with more disposable income, lifting premium and luxury car sales in key global markets like China and the United States.

Hallmark said absent any further supply chain issues, the company could produce around 15,000 cars this year, compared with the 14,659 it sold last year.

First-quarter vehicle sales fell 5 percent to 3,203 units from 3,358 a year earlier, with sales down 9 percent in the Americas and 29 percent in China.

But the average revenue per car rose 15 percent to 212,000 euros ($223,257) from 184,000 euros a year earlier, as customers opted for more personalized options. Hallmark said customers have embraced the ability to personalize seat leathers, stitching, seating configurations and a myriad of other options.

“Dealers are doing limited editions, special packages for individual customers, and it’s just getting more and more popular,” he said.

Revenue at Bentley was up 41 percent at 813 million euros versus 578 million a year earlier, and the carmaker’s operating profit rose to 170 million euros from 65 million euros.

Profits were also partly lifted by a restructuring program that began in 2018.

Topics: economy Bentley Automobile industry

  Blockchain is a shared record of information maintained and updated by a computer network rather than a central authority
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, up 3.15 percent to $39,546 at 9.50 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,930, up 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Binance registers with France crypto regulator

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with France’s market regulator, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday, advancing the company’s plan to make Paris its European base.

“It’s a real stamp of quality,” said Binance France’s General Manager David Prinçay, referring to the registration with the regulator, AMF.

Blockchain is a shared record of information maintained and updated by a computer network rather than a central authority.

Major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin rely on the technology.

Prinçay said Binance France was now seeking a formal license from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France. Binance claimed it was the country’s top cryptocurrency exchange even before the registration.

France is the first European Union country to register Binance, which is also seeking registration in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Austria, Prinçay said.

In March, Binance gained licenses from Dubai and Bahrain.

Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

Coinbase Global Inc. is opening up its non-fungible tokens marketplace to all users, the US cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The company had earlier rolled out the platform for select users in the United States.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage, and the company is still working on adding more features to the platform.

First announced in October last year, the platform was opened up to a “small number” of users in the US in April, and the company had at the time said more users would be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the platform is tested.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency botcoin ether coinbase

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are set to stick to modest oil output increases on Thursday despite the volitiality of the markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and new COVID lockdowns in China.

Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production target for June, according to Reuters.

The OPEC+ meeting comes a day after the EU proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said it was not possible for other producers to replace Russian supply.

“What is clear is that Russia’s oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million bpd cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist,” Barkindo said on Wednesday.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast. Barkindo said the Chinese lockdowns were curbing demand.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo

Oil markets react

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on supply concerns as the EU laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offsetting concerns over weaker Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures had climbed 85 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $110.99 a barrel by 0638 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $108.46 a barrel.

Both benchmarks jumped more than $1 a barrel earlier in the volatile session after gaining more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday.

US wants more

The US has repeatedly asked OPEC to raise production but the organization has resisted the calls amid strained relations with Washington.

The West’s energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, agreed last month to release record volumes of stocks to help cool down prices and offset supply disruptions from Russia.

 

 

Topics: OPEC+

RIYADH: Gold prices climbed more than 1 percent on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out significant, aggressive interest rate hikes for the year as the central bank seeks to contain inflation without triggering an economic recession.

Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold, which is also perceived as an inflation hedge, is now up for a third straight session in what could be its longest winning streak since mid-April.

Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,900.38 per ounce, at 0548 GMT, after rising to its highest since April 29 earlier in the session. 

US gold futures gained 1.8 percent to $1,901.90.  

Silver inches further

Spot silver climbed 0.8 percent to $23.15 per ounce.

Platinum advanced 0.9 percent to $999.68, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to $2,270.79. 

Grains up

On Thursday, Chicago wheat futures gained more ground, rising more than 1 percent with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India, which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.1 percent at $10.88-3/4 a bushel at 0418 GMT, building on a 3 percent gain made in the last session.

Soybeans added 1.3 percent to $16.61 a bushel, and corn rose 0.7 percent to $7.99-1/2 a bushel.

Mexico to boost staple food output to curb inflation

Mexico will increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control consumer price inflation which is at a two-decade high, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Ramirez spoke at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.

The plan would be in place for six months and could be renewed if necessary and agreed with business leaders, said Ramirez. He expected a near-term impact on inflation expectations for basic goods.

Mexican annual inflation reached 7.72 percent in the first half of April, an over 20-year high that could prompt more interest rate increases by the central bank.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia commodities CORN Oil wheat precious metals

  Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed
RIYADH: China National Offshore Oil Co. has awarded $2.42 billion worth of contracts for building 12 liquefied natural gas tankers, the largest of their kind in the country, the company said on Thursday.

China is the world’s largest buyer of LNG, and CNOOC is the country’s largest importer of the fuel. The company is also among the state majors committed to expanding their LNG fleet to meet rising import needs and facilitate fast-growing global trade.

The 12 vessels will be built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co, a China State Shipbuilding Corporation unit, utilizing the so-called fifth-generation LNG tanker technology that reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions, CNOOC said in a statement on its website.

Each tanker can carry up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG, equivalent to 108 million cubic meters when re-gasified.

The vessels are slated for commissioning between 2024 and 2027, CNOOC said.

The company, which first imported LNG in 2006, has built 10 LNG tankers and engaged in joint vessel designing in tie-ups with CSSC.

Battery-powered electric vehicles nearly double EU market share in Q1

Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, as the rollout of models across the continent increased.

BEVs accounted for 10 percent of total passenger car sales in the EU, reported the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, surpassing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which held an 8.9 percent share.

In total, 224,145 BEVs were sold across the EU in the January-March period, up from 146,125 in the same period last year.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. 

Cars powered by petrol and diesel lost market share but still accounted for 52.8 percent of the EU market during the period.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia energy renewables solar energy gas Oil World energy supply

