You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
It is nearly 10 weeks into the war that left thousands of people dead, and has flattened Ukrainian cities. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wt2um

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine

Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
  • Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday announced a daytime cease-fire for three days at the steelworks to evacuate civilians from the plant
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: Russia on Thursday said Western aid to Kyiv had slowed its offensive in Ukraine but would not thwart its victory, as conflicting reports emerged about efforts to rescue civilians from a besieged steel plant in the devastated city of Mariupol.
Nearly 10 weeks into a war that has left thousands of people dead, flattened Ukrainian cities and uprooted more than 13 million people, the Kremlin conceded that Western countries had prevented a “quick” end to Russia’s military campaign.
“The United States, Britain, NATO as a whole hand over intelligence... to Ukraine’s armed forces on a permanent basis,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“Coupled with the flow of weapons that these countries are sending to Ukraine, these are all actions that do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation,” he told reporters.
The outside help, nevertheless, was “incapable of hindering the achievement” of the goals of Russia’s military operation, he insisted.
Peskov was responding to a New York Times article on Wednesday that said intelligence provided by the United States has helped the Ukrainian military target “many” of the approximately dozen Russian generals who have been killed so far in the war.
Since failing to take Kyiv early on in its invasion, which Moscow launched on February 24, Russia has focused its efforts on the east and south of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has tirelessly campaigned for help from allies, on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win the war and rebuild the country’s infrastructure.
“In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine,” Zelensky said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform. “Every donation matters for victory.”
Russian forces are on the verge of taking full control of the strategically important port of Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops holed up in the besieged Azovstal steelworks are making their land stand.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been trapped in the factory’s Soviet-era underground tunnels in what has become the last pocket of resistance in the area.
Russia was “trying to destroy” the remaining Ukrainian units at the sprawling complex, Kyiv’s army said in a statement.
“With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” it said.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday announced a daytime cease-fire for three days at the steelworks to evacuate civilians from the plant, starting Thursday morning.
Peskov said on Thursday that humanitarian corridors to get civilians out of Azovstal “are functioning today.”
But there was no confirmation of the evacuations by the Ukrainian side.
Some 344 people were already evacuated in a second rescue operation at the plant earlier this week and taken to the Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky said on Wednesday.
Some 200 civilians are still believed to be stuck inside the huge plant, according to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko.
Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine was “ready” to support a cease-fire, and that women and children were among those awaiting rescue.
He also asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help “save” wounded troops in Azovstal.
Capturing the southern port of Mariupol, battered by relentless Russian bombardment, would allow Russia to create a land bridge between separatist, pro-Russian regions in the east and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
A commander of the Azov battalion, leading the defense of Mariupol, said late Wednesday that Russian soldiers had entered the Azovstal plant and there were “ongoing, bloody battles.”
“The situation is extremely difficult but despite this we continue to execute the order to hold the defense,” Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video on Telegram.
Elsewhere, the governor of the Donbas region Pavlo Kyrylenko said at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
The Ukrainian army meanwhile said it had retaken control of “several settlements on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.”
As well as sending money and weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv’s Western allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia to punish it for the invasion.
The European Union on Wednesday proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil imports, in what would be the bloc’s toughest move yet over Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would “phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” a move that would still not touch its huge gas exports.
Hungary — whose populist leader Viktor Orban is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s few European partners — said it could not support the plan “in this form,” as it would “completely destroy” the security of its energy supply.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said EU countries blocking an oil embargo would be “complicit” in Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.
As May 9 approaches, the day when Russia marks the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis in World War II, Ukraine suspects that Russia is planning to hold a military parade in Mariupol.
EU chief Charles Michel meanwhile told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the bloc should confiscate and sell Russian assets it has seized and use the proceeds to rebuild Ukraine.
He is the first high-ranking EU official to propose the confiscation of oligarchs’ assets, his spokesman confirmed to AFP.
The suggestion echoes an idea already floated in the United States and comes as EU and US task forces hunt down and grab yachts, mansions, bank accounts, helicopters and artworks owned by Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West.
Ukraine’s government in April estimated the cost of rebuilding after the war to be at least $600 billion (565 billion euros).

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner
World
How the Russia-Ukraine conflict put climate action and clean energy on the back burner
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
World
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
  • Gen. John McColl served in Afghanistan as part of coalition forces against the Taliban
  • Tells PM Boris Johnson the UK “made a commitment to look after” Afghans who helped NATO 
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British general who served in Afghanistan has condemned the UK government for abandoning Afghans who worked with NATO in the country, saying the UK should “feel deeply ashamed.”

Hundreds of Afghans who worked with allied forces over the course of the 20-year war, and are eligible to come to the UK, remain in hiding following the reinstatement of Taliban rule after last year’s withdrawal of Western troops.

Gen. John McColl told the BBC he wanted to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly: “We made a commitment to look after these people, you made a commitment.

“You are not delivering on that commitment, so put a system in place that does deliver on it. It is an appalling situation; delays have been going on over nine months as there is no system adequate to deal with the number and complexity of the applications.

“These delays are inexcusable and there is absolutely no reason why the government does not have this in place.”

Hundreds of thousands of people fled Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power last year, but with the Home Office having said it would provide up to 20,000 Afghans safe routes to resettle in the UK, the Ministry of Defence said just 9,000 people and their dependents had so far been relocated.

Gen. McColl urged the Defence Select Committee to investigate the Afghan Relocations and Assistant Policy scheme, sating it is not fit for purpose.

Asked on the BBC’s flagship political “Newsnight” program if it was reasonable to expect delays given the war in Ukraine, the general said there was no excuse, claiming it was clear the resources were available to process these applications. 

He added: “The government should feel deeply ashamed – as do I.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

Related

Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan
World
Man in UK who murdered his wife claimed she left to return to Afghanistan

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands

Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
  • Russia’s military said it would pause military activity at the steel works during Thursday daytime
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA: The Kremlin denied that Russian troops were storming the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are trapped, and said humanitarian corridors were operating there on Thursday.
Asked if a claim by a senior Ukrainian official that Russian troops had broken into the plant’s territory was true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred reporters to President Vladimir Putin’s previous order not to storm it.
Putin was shown on television on April 21 telling his defense minister instead to seal off the vast complex so “a fly can’t pass through.”
“You were witnesses, the president gave the order to refrain from an assault. No other orders were announced and the (humanitarian) corridors are working today,” Peskov said.
On Thursday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a prolonged cease-fire to evacuate civilians including women and children from bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant.
Russia’s military said it would pause military activity at the steel works during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to leave.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol Azovstal steel plant

Related

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
World
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine
World
Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine

UK aid cuts will close down hundreds more Syrian schools: Charity

UK aid cuts will close down hundreds more Syrian schools: Charity
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

UK aid cuts will close down hundreds more Syrian schools: Charity

UK aid cuts will close down hundreds more Syrian schools: Charity
  • 40,000 children have already fallen out of education due to the British move: Syria Relief
  • ‘If funds are not found the plug the gap, a generation of children in northern Syria will be out of school’
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British aid cuts will lead to the closure of hundreds more Syrian schools, with 40,000 children already having fallen out of education as a result of the move, a leading charity has warned.

UK funding for 133 schools run by Syria Relief ended on April 30 as the government “rushed” through a £4.2 billion ($5.3 billion) cut in foreign aid spending that slashed Britain’s total commitment from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross national income.

“If funds are not found the plug the gap, a generation of children in northern Syria will be out of school,” Jessica Adams, head of communications for the charity, told The Guardian.

“This will lead to a close-to-immediate rise in child labour, child marriage, early pregnancies, child conscription to military and armed groups, and child exploitation and trafficking.

“This was a political choice we, children, parents and teachers hope desperately will be reversed.”

Syria Relief had been the largest non-government provider of schools in the country, at one point operating 306 schools.

But donors have reduced their spend or shifted their focus to Ukraine, leaving the charity with just 24 remaining schools supporting 3,600 children.

UK cuts hit Syria hard, removing 69 percent of aid, which the charity said would push more girls into early marriages rather than Britain’s “stated goal” of helping them into school.

Abu Halid, whose children are at school in Mahmoodli displacement camp in northern Syria, told The Guardian: “If this school closes, we’ll have to send them to schools that ask for money, but we don’t have money, not even for rent, so we need the school to stay open.”

Syria Relief said camp schools are overcrowded, lack electricity or heating, and already-high rates of child labor and early marriages will increase with more school closures.

Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the Security Council last week that an estimated 14.6 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid, with 2.4 million children out of school in the country.

“Unless we significantly scale up our support, even more are at risk of dropping out,” she added. “Rapid and substantial investments are now required to help us break the vicious cycle.”

Topics: United Kingdom Syria

Related

ebanon has once again voiced its concerns about Syrian refugees, stating that the country can no longer tolerate some of their a
Middle-East
Lebanon tells UNHCR that it can no longer tolerate the burden of Syrian refugees
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN
Middle-East
Syria accused of flouting Chemical Weapons Convention at UN

Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol: Zelensky

Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol: Zelensky
A prolonged cease-fire is needed to evacuate civilians in Mariupol, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol: Zelensky

Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol: Zelensky
  • A prolonged cease-fire is needed to evacuate civilians in Mariupol, says Ukrainian President
  • Moscow declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 after weeks of siege and shelling
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Civilians including women and children remain trapped inside Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol and a prolonged cease-fire is needed to ensure their evacuation as Russia presses its assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
After failing to capture the capital Kyiv in the early weeks of a war that has killed thousands and flattened cities, Russia has accelerated attacks on Ukraine’s east and south.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said at least 25 civilians were wounded as Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk, and town some 180 kilometers (112 miles) west of Luhansk.
Moscow declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 after weeks of siege and shelling, but fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steelworks has prevented Russia completely overrunning the city.
Mariupol is a major Russian target as the city is key to Moscow’s efforts to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea — vital for grain and metals exports — and link Russian-controlled territory.
The United Nations and Red Cross evacuated hundreds of people from Mariupol and other areas this week. But some 200 civilians, as well as Ukrainian fighters, are still holed up in a network of underground bunkers in the Azovstal plant, Ukrainian officials say.
Russia vowed to pause military activity at Azovstal during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to get out. In an early morning address, Zelensky said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a cease-fire in Mariupol.
“It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we can not use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand,” Zelensky said.
Ukrainian fighters inside Azovstal are fighting “difficult, bloody battles” against Russian troops, Denis Prokopenko, a commander with Ukraine’s Azov regiment, said late on Wednesday. A Ukrainian parliamentarian said Russian forces were inside the plant.
Over 300 civilians were evacuated on Wednesday from Mariupol and other areas in southern Ukraine as part of a joint UN-Red Cross operation, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said.
It was not clear if further UN evacuations were planned. Tetyana Trotsak, a Ukrainian evacuee who was among dozens who reached a Ukraine-controlled town this week, voiced fear for those still trapped inside the steel plant.
“God forbid more shells hit near the bunkers where the civilians are,” Trotsak said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Mariupol

Related

Update Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
World
Russia denies troops storming Azovstal, says Putin order still stands
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
World
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth

Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth

Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
  • The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule undocked from the ISS shortly after 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT)
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US NASA astronauts and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS shortly after 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) to embark on a return flight expected to last less than 24 hours.

Topics: SpaceX NASA International Space Station (ISS)

Related

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
World
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
World
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects
Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.