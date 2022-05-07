11 Egyptian security personnel killed east of Suez: Army

CAIRO: Eleven Egyptian security personnel have been killed after foiling a "terrorist attack" east of the Suez Canal, an army spokesman said on Twitter.
More to follow...
https://arab.news/msjp3
CAIRO: Eleven Egyptian security personnel have been killed after foiling a "terrorist attack" east of the Suez Canal, an army spokesman said on Twitter.
More to follow...
SILAT AL HARITHIYAH: Israeli forces on Saturday destroyed the home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli settler last year, sparking clashes.
Explosives destroyed the apartment of Omar Jaradat in Silat Al-Harithiya village, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a statement by the Israeli army.
It said Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces, throwing stones and firebombs, which soldiers responded to with semi-automatic fire.
Two Palestinians were wounded, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
The clashes add to tensions in Israel and the West Bank as a large-scale manhunt continued for a pair of Palestinians suspected of killing three Israelis in an axe attack Thursday night near Tel Aviv.
Over the past month police and Palestinians have also clashed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Israeli-annexed Old City.
Explosives punched a hole in the pink exterior wall of Jaradat’s apartment and blew out interior walls, leaving the floors strewn with grey rubble.
Israel accused Jaradat and two of his family members of killing religious student Yehuda Dimentman, 25, on December 16, 2021. Gunmen sprayed a car with bullets as it drove out of the wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh. Two others were wounded in the attack.
Security forces have previously demolished three other homes of Jaradat family members in Silat Al-Harithiya.
Those operations in February and March also led to clashes, in which the army shot dead a Palestinian teenager.
Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.
The practice has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.
Around 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law, alongside around 2.9 million Palestinians,
A string of anti-Israeli attacks since March 22 have killed 18 people, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.
Two of the deadly attacks were carried out in the Tel Aviv area by Palestinians.
A total of 27 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.
The United States on Friday “strongly” opposed Israel’s plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli officials said they would approve 4,000 new housing units in the West Bank.
The State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, said that the US was aware of Israel’s decision to advance new West Bank settlements to May 12.
“We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tensions and undermines trust between the parties. Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution,” Porter said.
The US Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, told American news site Axios that “he and other Biden administration officials have made it clear to the Israeli government that the administration is opposed to new building in the settlements and asked it not to move ahead with it.”
Israeli officials told Biden administration officials that if no new building was approved in the settlements, the government could collapse due to the fragile state of the coalition, Axios reported.
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed a protester when an armored vehicle ran over him during the latest rally against last year’s military coup, medics said.
The unidentified protester was killed by the “vehicle belonging to the coup forces during rallies in Khartoum” headed toward the presidential palace, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a pro-democracy group of medics.
Anti-coup demonstrators routinely target the palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.
The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said.
Regular rallies have taken place against Sudan’s latest coup, which derailed a political transition period set in motion after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The military power grab drew wide international condemnation, including the suspension of vital aid, and upended a transition to civilian rule in one of the world’s poorest countries.
The UN, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis.
Senior officials from the US, UK and other Western countries have urged Sudanese factions to participate in the UN-AU-IGAD process and warned against any delay, according to an April 29 EU statement.
“They underscored that international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief, could only follow establishment of a credible civilian government,” it said.
Otherwise, “Sudan might lose billions of dollars in development assistance from the World Bank, and that Sudan’s IMF program and $19 billion in associated debt relief would be imperiled,” it noted.
Last month, Sudanese authorities released several anti-coup civilian leaders arrested in the crackdown.
Burhan has pledged to free political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.
RABAT: Moroccan police said on Friday they had arrested a suspected Daesh member, in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was implicated in plotting “acts of terrorism.”
The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.
The suspect, based in the kingdom’s northeastern Berkane region, was implicated in the “preparation of a terrorist plot aimed at delivering a serious blow to public order,” Morocco’s counterterrorism police, the Central Office of Judicial Research, said in a statement.
“The outlines of his terrorist conspiracy were unmasked on the basis of research and technical investigation carried out jointly with the FBI,” it added.
The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.
This operation “is further evidence of the persistent dangers of the terrorist threat that hangs” over Morocco and “the importance of bilateral cooperation ... with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”
The suspect, a 37-year-old engineer, “ran a closed user group dedicated to extremist goals and projects and aimed at recruiting and drawing in sympathisers,” the statement said.
His objective was to carry out attacks against Moroccan and foreign dignitaries on Moroccan soil, it alleged.
Morocco has been spared the extremist violence that has shaken other Middle East and North African countries in recent years but the security services regularly report arrests of suspects in operations targeting militant cells.
Since 2002, the police say they have arrested more than 3,500 suspects in terrorism-linked cases.
BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities said one person died on Friday of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever as cases of the virus spread to the country’s north.
Iraq has registered at least six deaths from around 20 cases of the illness, also known as Congo fever, since early April, according to health ministry figures.
Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday.
The deceased was a butcher who had failed to follow health regulations, health official Ziad Khalaf said.
The disease is tick-borne and causes severe hemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.
People are generally infected through contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.
It can also be transmitted between humans through “close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons,” according to the WHO.
The disease has a high fatality rate of between 10 and 40 percent of all cases.
Kirkuk authorities have prohibited the transport of cattle to or from the province.
Nineveh province, also in northern Iraq, registered its first case on Thursday, while central Babil province recorded one death on April 29.
Most of the cases have been in Dhi Qar, a poor largely rural southern province known for rearing cattle, sheep and goats, all of which are potential carriers of the disease.
Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said on Friday that the country was not “in a state of epidemic.”
He said cases were “limited” but acknowledged that the infection rate was “higher than the previous year.”
Most of those infected have been cattle farmers and abattoir workers, according to the Health mMinistry.
The WHO says Congo fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.