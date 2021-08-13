Egypt army says 13 militants killed in Sinai

You are here

Egyptian army pickup trucks and humvees driving in the desert. Since February 2018, the authorities have been conducting a nationwide operation against Daesh militants. (File/AFP)
  • Around 1,073 suspected militants and dozens of security personnel have been killed in the Sinai
CAIRO: Egyptian forces have killed 13 Daesh militants during clashes in the restive Sinai Peninsula, the army said.

In a statement late Thursday, it said nine of its soldiers had been “killed or wounded,” without indicating when the fighting had taken place.

“In the framework of the armed forces efforts in the struggle against terrorism in north and central Sinai, 13 (militant) elements were eliminated,” it said.

It added that it had seized 15 automatic rifles, a large stash of various munitions, motorbikes, binoculars, mobile phones and cash in multiple currencies.

Egyptian forces have for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by the local branch of the Daesh group.

Sinai militants have multiplied their attacks against Egyptian forces since the army’s 2013 ouster of Egyptian president Muhammad Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Since February 2018, the authorities have been conducting a nationwide operation against Daesh militants, mainly focused on North Sinai and the country’s Western Desert.

Around 1,073 suspected militants and dozens of security personnel have been killed in the Sinai, according to official figures.

No independently sourced death toll is available as North Sinai is off-limits to journalists.

Topics: Egypt Sinai North Sinai Daesh

Iran asks Taliban to ensure safety of diplomats in Herat

Iran asks Taliban to ensure safety of diplomats in Herat
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Iran asks Taliban to ensure safety of diplomats in Herat

Iran asks Taliban to ensure safety of diplomats in Herat
  • Herat has been captured by the Taliban forces
  • Tehran nearly went to war in 1998 when Taliban militants killed at least eight Iranian diplomats
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the Taliban to ensure the safety of its diplomats and staff at its consulate in the western Afghan city of Herat, which the Taliban has said it has captured.

“Considering (the) Taliban’s dominance over the city of Herat, we draw their serious attention to ensuring the complete safety and health of diplomats and diplomatic facilities,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

Western embassies and aid agencies began evacuating civilian staff from Afghanistan on Friday after the Taliban said it had captured Herat and another big city in an advance that has raised fears of the collapse of the US-backed government.

“Our diplomats, like the diplomats of the three other countries present in Herat, are in perfect health and security and have no concerns,” Iranian Foreign Ministry official Rasoul Mousavi earlier said on Twitter. Shi’ite Muslim-dominated Iran has long been wary of the Sunni Muslim Taliban. In 1998, Tehran nearly went to war when Taliban militants killed at least eight Iranian diplomats and an Iranian journalist at the Iranian consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

“The administration of Herat has been taken over by the forces of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban). The consul general, diplomats and staff ... are inside the building. I am in regular contact with them,” Mousavi, director-general for West Asia at the foreign ministry, tweeted earlier.

“The forces administering the city are committed to (ensuring) the complete security of the Consulate General, its diplomats and staff,” Mousavi said without elaborating.

In July, Tehran hosted a meeting of Afghan government representatives and a high-level Taliban delegation and offered to help end the crisis in Afghanistan.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan Taliban Herat

Israel downs Hezbollah drone that crossed into airspace

Israel downs Hezbollah drone that crossed into airspace
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

Israel downs Hezbollah drone that crossed into airspace

Israel downs Hezbollah drone that crossed into airspace
  • Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel reached a boiling point last week
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Israel downed a Hezbollah drone earlier this week that crossed into its airspace, the Israeli military said Thursday. 

“Our troops monitored and successfully downed the drone (Wednesday),” the military said in a statement. 

“We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

According to Israeli media reports, the drone was unarmed and likely on a reconnaissance mission.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel reached a boiling point last week, leading to rocket attacks from the militant group that drew Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. 

Despite the animosity, both sides targeted open ground to avoid any casualties and potential escalation. 

The flare-up came on the heels of wider regional tensions with Hezbollah’s patron Iran, which has been accused by most of the International community of being behind a deadly attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf that killed two people on July 29.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Israel

In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
Updated 13 August 2021
AP
AP

In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
  • Doctors are forced to falsify the cause of death on official papers, vaccines are seen with fear
  • The Houthi rebels have imposed an information blackout on confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19
Updated 13 August 2021
AP AP

CAIRO: For three days last month, Nasser joined hundreds of others jammed into emergency rooms in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, searching for a hospital bed for his mother, who was struggling to breathe. By the time one became available, his mother was dead.

But her death certainly won’t figure in the country’s coronavirus numbers. Officially, there have been only four virus cases and one death in Yemen’s north, according to the Houthi rebel authorities who control the capital and surrounding provinces.

It’s not just a struggling health care system that’s to blame for the unaccounted for deaths. In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen doctors, aid workers, Sanaa residents and relatives of those believed to have died from the virus said the Houthi authorities are approaching the pandemic with such outright denial that it threatens to further endanger the already vulnerable population.

They say doctors are forced to falsify the cause of death on official papers, vaccines are seen with fear, and there are no limits or guidelines on public gatherings, much less funerals.

Nasser’s mother, like many others, was buried without any precautions against the virus and the funeral was attended by hundreds. A few days later, an aunt, in her 40s, died, and two other relatives got sick and were hospitalized for over a week.

“Certainly, my aunt died from corona,” said Nasser, who asked to be identified only by his first name for fear of reprisal by the Houthi authorities. “But no one tells us the truth.”

The deaths came as Sanaa and other areas of northern Yemen have been experiencing a third deadly coronavirus surge, according to doctors and residents. But it’s difficult to know how many have been sickened or died, beyond anecdotes from residents. The Houthi rebels have imposed an information blackout on confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19. Testing remains sparse, or hushed.

Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has already been devastated by six years of civil war. The fighting pits the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against the internationally recognized government, which is aided by a Saudi-led coalition.

The war has killed more than 130,000 people, displaced millions and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Aerial bombings and intense ground fighting have destroyed the country’s infrastructure, leaving half the country’s health facilities dysfunctional. About 18 percent of Yemen’s 333 districts have no doctors at all. Water and sanitation systems have collapsed. Many families can barely afford one meal a day.

Amid the fighting came the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the war’s deadly toll.

“There was a big wave of COVID-19 and they (the Houthis) knew that very well,” said a UN health official in Yemen, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of undermining negotiations with the rebels on vaccinations and other issues. “Isolation centers were full; the numbers were doubled three or four times.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Houthis have not treated it with seriousness and action, said Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch. They even have hindered international efforts to help fight it in their areas, she said.

“Each party in Yemen has its own strategy, but the Houthi one is destructive,” she said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Dr. Adham Ismail, the World Health Organization representative in Yemen, said it was “a big achievement” to get any coronavirus vaccine at all into Houthi-controlled territories. Initially, authorities banned the shots, and then agreed to allow in only 1,000 doses. They have not held any campaigns encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The Houthis’ opposition to vaccines forced doctors and other residents to seek their shots in Yemeni government-held areas. Many, including aid workers working in Houthi-held areas, registered online and traveled secretly to cities like Aden, Lahj and Taiz for vaccination.

Yemen received its first 360,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative in March. The shipment was the first batch of 1.9 million doses that Yemen is to receive through the end of the year. A vaccination campaign was launched in government-held areas in April.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has reported around 7,200 confirmed cases, including 1,391 deaths in areas under its control. The actual numbers, however, are believed much higher mainly because of limited testing.

A spokesman for the rebels did not answer calls seeking comment. But last year, Youssef Al-Hadhari, a spokesman for the Houthi health ministry, told the AP: “We don’t publish the numbers to the society because such publicity has a heavy and terrifying toll on people’s psychological health.”

Meanwhile, the Houthis continue holding public events, including recruitment gatherings and funerals attended by thousands for senior military officials killed in battle, as virus cases spike. All are held with no precautionary measures against the virus.

Over a dozen doctors, aid workers and residents said cases in the north are rising rapidly, with more frequent funerals, apparently of virus victims, though doctors said they’ve been warned not to confirm the causes of the deaths.

All spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation from the rebels.

Doctors and other health care workers said the 24 isolation centers in the north have been full since mid-July. One health care worker in the Palestine hospital said dozens of patients have come every day with coronavirus-like symptoms, most in their 30s and 40s. He said many are being told to isolate at home for lack of other options.

In Sanaa cemeteries, grave diggers have found it difficult to find space for new burial plots. At one cemetery in Jarraf, one digger estimated that over 30 people were buried every day in the past two months, many of them women and elderly.

In the northern province of Ibb, two health care workers at the Jibla hospital said the facility receives nearly 50 people with Covid-19-like symptoms every day. The hospital lacks testing capacities, so doctors usually depend on other means to diagnose.

When patients die at the Jibla hospital, doctors don’t tell relatives they are suspected to have been infected by the virus, for fear of being targeted afterwards. The Houthis have appointed security supervisors at hospitals to control the flow of information between medical staff and patients’ families, according to health care workers.

Earlier this year, two senior Houthi officials died, apparently among the country’s most high-profile virus victims. Yahia Al-Shami, spent over a month in an isolation center in Sanaa before he succumbed to the virus in April and Zakaria Al-Shami, transportation minister in the Houthi-run government, also caught the coronavirus and died in March, according to doctors who treated them.

The Houthi rebel authorities announced both of their deaths — but there was no mention of the cause.

Topics: Yemen Houthi rebels Houthis COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic Yemen Houthis COVID-19 Coronavirus

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
  • The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces
  • Hundreds of people were rescued to safety
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

ANKARA: Turkish officials say search-and-rescue crews have recovered 10 more bodies overnight, raising the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country to 27 on Friday.

The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Hundreds of people were rescued to safety by helicopters.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said rescuers recovered 10 more bodies in worst-hit Kastamonu, bringing the fatality toll to 27.

An 80-year-old woman was reported missing in Bartin province.

Topics: Turkey flash floods floods

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq — ministry

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq — ministry
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq — ministry

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack in northern Iraq — ministry
  • Turkey is currently carrying out operations targeting the militants in northern Iraq
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Kurdish militants launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Thursday, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The statement said Turkish forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were neutralized, a term commonly used to mean killed.

The PKK launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Turkey is currently carrying out operations targeting the militants in northern Iraq, where their main bases are located.

Topics: Turkey Iraq Kurdistan PKK

