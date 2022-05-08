You are here

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The government will continue to not allow people to stay in seclusion for extended periods in a mosque
  • Egypt took strict preventative measures about two years ago with the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian Minister of Endowments, has announced the reopening of mosques across the country. 

He said that a decision was taken to reopen mosques and resume lessons and Qur’anic reciters, and to allow the visiting of shrines outside prayer times, starting from today. 

However, the government will continue to not allow people to stay in seclusion for extended periods in a mosque, based on what was decided by a committee managing the crisis of epidemics and health pandemics. This comes in light of the lack of commitment to preventive measures by some people.

Gomaa said that it was also decided to open the square of the Imam Hussein Mosque throughout the day, in accordance with organized instructions that the ministry will circulate.

The Minister of Endowments appealed to worshipers and mosque-goers to continue to adhere to precautionary measures, foremost of which is social distancing, and to adhere to wearing a face mask, adding that the timing of the Friday sermon will continue to be 10 minutes long.

Egypt took strict preventative measures about two years ago with the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus. It has gradually relaxed these, but it had prevented the opening of mosques outside of prayer times and stressed social distancing.

Last March, the Egyptian government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions. It agreed to allow the opening of events attached to mosques, and to perform afternoon lessons and Tarawih prayers in leading mosques during the month of Ramadan.

A few days ago, the ministry decided to open all major and university mosques in which Friday prayers are held, and in which imams are affiliated with ministry work.

The severity of coronavirus infections in Egypt decreased after the increase in vaccination rates. The Ministry of Health announced recently that the average daily number of infections was 46 cases and 5 deaths.

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Middle-East
Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in Egypt that killed 11 soldiers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in Egypt that killed 11 soldiers

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Arab states condemned on Saturday a militant attack in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula that killed at least 11 troops.

Saudi Arabia 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted one of the water lifting points in Sinai, state news agency SPA reported. 

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's full support for Egypt towards threats to its security and stability, and expressed its appreciation for the role of the Egyptian Armed Forces in confronting such terrorist acts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

UAE 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and irejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in “contravention of humanitarian values ​​and principles.”

The Ministry affirmed its solidarity and support with Egypt in confronting terrorists, and in taking all necessary measures to protect the country's security and stability, and eradicate this affliction.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families as a result of “this heinous crime,” and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Jordan

The ministry’s spokesperson, Haitham Abu Al-Foul, voiced the Kingdom's strong condemnation of this terrorist attack, state news agency Petra reported. 

He stressed Jordan’s solidarity and unwavering support to Egypt and its efforts to confront the danger of terrorism and extremism.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Bahrain 

The Foreign Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the Egyptian government, people, and families of those killed, wishing all those injured a speedy recovery, state news agency BNA said.

It affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with Egypt in its war against terrorism, and its full support for all the measures it takes in confronting extremist terrorist organizations and maintaining the country’s security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry expressed  Bahrain's pride in the Egyptian armed forces' sacrifices in protecting Egypt's security and stability, lauding the Egyptian stances in defending Arab national security, and deterring foreign interference targeting the region and its peoples.

Tunisia 

Tunisia expressed its full solidarity with Egypt in its fight against terrorism and offered its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, state news agency TAP reported. 

Yemen 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Yemen stands by Egypt in the face of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm position of Yemen, rejecting extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, expressing sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

Kuwait 

Kuwait’s foreign minister voiced the country’s condemnation and denunciation of the attack, state news agency KUNA said. 

The ministry stressed Kuwait’s solidarity with Egypt in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability, and to confront terrorism and extremism.

Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land

Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land
Updated 07 May 2022
AP

Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land

Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land
  • Lives of thousands in a cluster of Bedouin communities have been on hold for more than 4 decades
Updated 07 May 2022
AP

JINBA, West Bank: Everything here is makeshift, a result of decades of uncertainty. Homes are made from tin and plastic sheets, water is trucked in and power is obtained from batteries or a few solar panels.

The lives of thousands of Palestinians in a cluster of Bedouin communities in the southern West Bank have been on hold for more than four decades, ever since the land they cultivated and lived on was declared a military firing and training zone by Israel.

Since that decision in early 1981, residents of the Masafer Yatta region have weathered demolitions, property seizures, restrictions, disruptions of food and water supplies as well as the lingering threat of expulsion.

That threat grew significantly this week after Israel’s Supreme Court upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight of the 12 Palestinian hamlets forming Masafer Yatta — potentially leaving at least 1,000 people homeless.

On Friday, some residents said they are determined to stay on the land. The verdict came after a more than two-decade-long legal struggle by Palestinians to remain in their homes. Israel has argued that the residents only use the area for seasonal agriculture and that they had been offered a compromise that would have given them occasional access to the land.

The Palestinians say that if implemented, the ruling opens the way for the eviction of all the 12 communities that have a population of 4,000 people, mostly Bedouin who rely on animal herding and desert agriculture.

The residents of Jinba, one of the hamlets, said on Friday that they have opposed any compromise because they have lived in the area long before Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war.

Issa Abu Eram was born in a cave in the rugged mountainous terrain 48 years ago and has endured a tough life because building is banned here.

In the winter, he and his family members live in a cave. In the summer, they stay in caravans near the cave. His goats are a source of income, and on Friday, he had laid out dozens of balls of hardened goat milk yogurt on the roof of a shack to dry.

He said his children grew up with the threat of expulsion hanging over them. They are attending a makeshift school in Jinba, with the oldest son now in 12th grade.

“He did not live in any other place except Jinba. How are you going to convince him ... to live somewhere else?” he said.

The Palestinian leadership condemned the Israeli Supreme Court ruling, which was handed down on Wednesday — when most of Israel was shut down for the country’s Independence Day.

Nabil Abu Rdeineh, a spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said the removal order “amounts to forced displacement and ethnic cleansing, in violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Also on Friday, Israel’s interior minister said Israel is set to advance plans for the construction of 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank. If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since the Biden administration took office. The White House is opposed to settlement growth because it further erodes the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused of settler killing
Middle-East
Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused of settler killing
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle-East
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank

Thousands of laborers in Qatar form long queues for glimpse of World Cup

Thousands of laborers in Qatar form long queues for glimpse of World Cup
Updated 07 May 2022
AFP

Thousands of laborers in Qatar form long queues for glimpse of World Cup

Thousands of laborers in Qatar form long queues for glimpse of World Cup
  • South Asia has contributed the biggest contingent to the army of laborers that built seven new stadiums and refurbished an eighth for the first World Cup in an Arab country
Updated 07 May 2022
AFP

DOHA: Thousands of migrant laborers, many of whom have worked on Qatar’s new stadiums, have formed long queues to see the World Cup trophy that will be contested in the Gulf state this year.

The price of tickets means that most of those who waited up to two hours for the chance of a selfie next to the gold trophy will not see the games that start Nov. 21.

South Asia has contributed the biggest contingent to the army of laborers that built seven new stadiums and refurbished an eighth for the first World Cup in an Arab country.

For the latest stage of its final display in Qatar before the tournament, the trophy was set up in a car park near Doha’s main cricket stadium in Asian Town.

Each person had about 15 seconds on Friday to snap a picture with the cup that is currently held by France. A Bangladeshi pop group and Indian drummers entertained the waiting hordes.

Azam Rashid, a carpenter who worked on two stadiums, said he was among the many workers who could not afford tickets but was intrigued by the cup.

“The tickets may be too expensive, but Qatar and the World Cup has given me an opportunity,” he said.

“There are long lines, but it will be worth it to see the trophy,” he said.

Some tickets costing 40 riyals ($11) have been reserved for Qatar’s 2.8 million population, most of whom are foreign workers.

Many in the line told AFP, however, that all the cheap tickets had gone and the cost of others was out of range for the mainly male workers earning Qatar’s minimum wage of $275 a month.

“The World Cup is exciting but it is definitely too much for me,” said an administrative worker who gave his name as Tarir.

Another expat, Nasim, said he was more fortunate and obtained some $10 tickets. “Everyone can afford the price I paid,” he said.

But Ahmed Kareem, a construction laborer who said he had been in Qatar for a decade, predicted that most migrants would only watch matches on TV.

FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
Sport
FIFA chief Infantino says Qatar migrant workers get pride from hard work
Special Security fears: Israel might ban citizens from going to Qatar for World Cup
Middle-East
Security fears: Israel might ban citizens from going to Qatar for World Cup

Lebanese parliamentary elections: Second phase of expat voting scheduled for Sunday

Lebanese parliamentary elections: Second phase of expat voting scheduled for Sunday
Updated 07 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese parliamentary elections: Second phase of expat voting scheduled for Sunday

Lebanese parliamentary elections: Second phase of expat voting scheduled for Sunday
  • About 60 percent of registered expats in Arab countries voted Friday
Updated 07 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s embassies in countries with a Sunday weekend have completed their arrangements for Lebanese expats to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

There are over 190,000 Lebanese expats living in the UAE, the US, Australia, and across Europe and Africa who registered their names with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs months ago, out of the millions of Lebanese expats around the world.

The first phase of the Lebanese expat voting process in 10 Arab and Muslim countries ended on Friday night, with a final turnout of nearly 60 percent of registered voters.

Three opposition parties topped the general electoral scene, the Lebanese Phalange Party (Kataeb), the Progressive Socialist Party, and the Lebanese Forces party. Hezbollah and the Amal movement dominated the electoral scene in Iran and Syria, which had the highest turnout.

The turnout of the Sunni voter was remarkable in the Gulf states, specifically voting in the boxes designated for Beirut's second constituency.

It was impossible to trace the votes for the forces of change or what is known as the candidates of the revolutionary movements that took to the streets in 2019, as they had several lists which dispersed the expat vote.

Candidates are committed to an electoral silence that lasts until Monday, according to electoral law.

Arab News contacted sources close to them. One of them said on condition of anonymity: “According to our sources in the Gulf countries, especially in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, a good percentage of expats voted for the forces of change. Voters who voted for the revolution's lists posted pictures of their fingers dipped in blue ink.

“Votes in Beirut's second constituency, specifically by the Sunni voter, were remarkable, although some Sunnis boycotted the elections in line with the Future Movement's decision not to participate. Other voters boycotted because they did not find in the traditional parties’ lists anyone who would convince them to re-elect them, specifically the Shiite voter preferred to boycott the electoral process.”

According to the final results of the voter turnout, Syria had the highest, amounting to 83.79 percent, 73.83 percent in Iran, 66.45 percent in Oman, 65.59 percent in Kuwait, 49.26 percent in Saudi Arabia, 66.46 percent in Bahrain, 59.63 percent in Jordan, 48.72 in Qatar, 48 percent in Iraq, and 44 percent in Egypt.

About 18,000 expats voted in these countries, from around 31,000 registered voters. The general percentage was 58.89 percent.

In 2018, the turnout in Arab countries was about 65 percent.

The ballot boxes arrived in Lebanon on Saturday, sealed with red wax and equipped with a tracking device via DHL, with the exception of the two ballot boxes from Iran, which Lebanese ambassador Abbas Hassan brought personally by air as DHL does not deal with Iranian authorities. He said that the two boxes held 474 votes.

At the Masnaa crossing, on Lebanon's border with Syria, the Ministry of Interior received three ballot boxes containing 853 votes.

The boxes were transferred to the Banque du Liban for safekeeping until the evening of May 15, after the end of the electoral process in Lebanon, to be sorted with the rest of the ballot boxes.

Special Lebanese abroad cast votes in parliamentary election
Middle-East
Lebanese abroad cast votes in parliamentary election
Special Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections
Middle-East
Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections

Two officers, 7 Al-Qaeda militants killed in clashes in Yemen’s Dhale

Two officers, 7 Al-Qaeda militants killed in clashes in Yemen’s Dhale
Updated 07 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Two officers, 7 Al-Qaeda militants killed in clashes in Yemen’s Dhale

Two officers, 7 Al-Qaeda militants killed in clashes in Yemen’s Dhale
  • A local security official told Arab News that fighting erupted on Friday evening inside the headquarters of the government’s Security Belt forces
  • The militants’ deadly attacks have largely decreased
Updated 07 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Heavy clashes between suspected Al-Qaeda militants and Yemeni security forces in the province of Dhale have left 10 people, including two officers and seven militants, dead, local officials and media reports said.

A local security official told Arab News that fighting erupted on Friday evening inside the headquarters of the government’s Security Belt forces, north of Dhale city, after a group of arrested Al-Qaeda militants refused to lay down their arms and began shooting at security forces.

“The forces that arrested those militants made a mistake by not disarming them immediately after arresting them and allowed them to carry weapons till they reached the headquarters,” the security official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

When security forces asked the militants to hand over weapons to be allowed to enter the building, they began throwing grenades and opened fire with machine guns, triggering heavy clashes and explosions.

Waled Saleh Hasan Al-Dhami, deputy commander of the Security Belt in Dhale, and Mohammed Yahiya Al-Shubaji, commander of a counterterrorism unit, were among those killed.

Another soldier died along with seven militants, while at least six troops were wounded in the fighting, the official said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, also known as AQAP, has been significantly weakened during the past six years after local military and security forces, trained and armed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, pushed them out of their major havens and strongholds, and killed and arrested dozens of fighters.

The militants’ deadly attacks have largely decreased and their attempts to return to southern provinces have been foiled.

Separately, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, welcomed the coalition’s release of Houthi war prisoners announced on Friday and urged the Yemeni parties to step up efforts to achieve another prisoner swap that could see hundreds of Yemeni rejoin their families.

“Last month, the parties agreed through my office on another exchange of detainees. I urge the parties to agree on the details of the release so that Yemeni families may be reunited as soon as possible,” the UN official said tweeted.

“This will be an important step toward fulfilling commitments made in Stockholm to release all conflict-related detainees.”

In a goodwill gesture to pave the way for an end to the war, the coalition said on Friday that it was releasing 163 Houthi war prisoners, including foreign nationals, and transporting them to Aden and Sanaa in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen agreed to receive most of the freed prisoners in Aden after the Houthis refused to recognize them as their prisoners.

UN welcomes release of Houthi prisoners by Yemen coalition
Middle-East
UN welcomes release of Houthi prisoners by Yemen coalition
Update Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen
Middle-East
Released by coalition, dozens of Houthi war prisoners return to Yemen

