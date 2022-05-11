You are here

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors

Saudi ice cream business Fadeco sets IPO price range as it opens for investors
The Dammam-based firm will offer 282,000 shares to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of capital. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., also known as Fadeco, has set its initial public offering price range at SR65-71 ($17-19) per share as it plans to join Saudi Arabia’s stock listing spree this year.

The book-building period starts today, May 11, and will run until May 15, financial advisor and lead manager, Yaqeen Capital, said in a bourse statement.

Amid plans to list on the parallel Nomu market, the Dammam-based firm will offer 282,000 shares to qualified investors, representing 20 percent of capital.

Established in 1979, Fadeco is specialized in food manufacturing and is most known for its wide range of ice cream products.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index moved upwards early Wednesday morning after energy prices continued to decline steeply as risk-off sentiment took hold.

Crude oil prices fell further with Brent crude hitting $104.71 per barrel and US WTI crude reaching $101.93 per barrel, at 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.48 percent to 13,574, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.11 percent to 23,069, as of 10:17 Saudi time

The Scientists and Medical Equipment House Co. rose 3.52 percent to lead the advancers in early trading.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 4.46 percent, after profits dropped 44 percent to SR20 million (5.3 million) in the first quarter.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. climbed 2.46 percent, after reporting a 58 percent surge in profits to SR91 million in the first quarter.

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. was down 3.53 percent, after its profits fell 15 percent in the second half of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco edged up 0.44 percent, following its announcement yesterday that it became the world’s most valuable company.

In the financial sector, Alinma and The Saudi National Bank  gained 1.35 percent and 1.54 percent, respectively, while Al Rajhi Bank fell 0.74 percent.

 

RIYADH: An initial public offering of Dubai’s state-owned airline Emirates may happen in the future, the flagship carrier’s chairman, Ahmed Al Maktoum, told CNBC.

“I’m sure that maybe sometime in the future Emirates will be in the market,” Al Maktoum said, without providing a specific time frame.

The chairman noted that the decision to sell shares to the public is up to the government of Dubai.

The potential IPO will be an extension of an ongoing share-sale spree of government-owned entities, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, road-toll operator Salik, and Empower.

RIYADH: Oil rose on Wednesday, following a 9 percent drop over the previous two sessions, on supply concerns as the EU worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil and major producers warned they may struggle to fill the gap when demand improves.

Brent crude rose $1.42, or 1.4 percent, to $103.88 a barrel at 0232 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $1.23, or 1.2 percent, to $100.99 a barrel. Both contracts fell more than $1 in early trade.

Oil prices have slumped with commodities and share markets this week, on worries about the hit to economic activity from prolonged COVID curbs in China and sharp interest rate hikes in the US.

Lotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna

Poland’s Grupa Lotos said on Tuesday it is not processing oil for TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery in Germany, referring to a statement by the Polish climate minister that this was the case as a “slip of the tongue.”

Poland’s Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Friday the Gdansk refinery owned by Lotos was processing oil for the Leuna refinery.

“The statement that the Gdansk refinery is processing oil for TotalEnergies Leuna refinery in Germany should be treated as a slip of the tongue,” a Lotos spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Colombia had 7.6 years of proven oil reserves, says government

Colombia’s proven oil reserves closed 2021 at 2.04 billion barrels of oil, higher than the previous year and equivalent to 7.6 years’ worth of consumption, the government said on Tuesday.

The Andean country’s proven oil reserves — also known as 1P reserves — at the end of 2020 stood at 1.82 billion barrels, equivalent to 6.3 years of consumption.

Colombia’s oil and gas industry is a major source of income and foreign exchange for Latin America’s fourth-largest economy.

“Each barrel produced last year was replenished and replaced by 1.8 barrels,” Minister of Mines and Energy Diego Mesa said at a news conference held by the National Hydrocarbons Agency.

UN seeks $144 million to offload decaying Yemen oil tanker

The UN will launch a $144 million appeal on Wednesday for an operation to offload a million barrels of crude oil from a tanker stranded off the coast of war-torn Yemen for years which threatens a major environmental disaster.

David Gressly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said he hoped a donors conference held with the support of Netherlands in the Hague would quickly mobilize funds to avert a catastrophe on the Red Sea coast and its region.

He told Reuters the amount they were looking to raise was low “compared to the potential impact of a spill that would be catastrophic. It would cost $20 billion to clean it up.”

The Safer has been stranded off Yemen’s oil terminal of Ras Issa since 2015, and UN officials have warned it could leak four times as much oil as spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

(With input from Reuters) 

BEIJING: China stocks rose on Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections, while US President Joe Biden’s decision to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further stoked risk appetite.

The CSI300 index was up 2 percent at 4,000.00 points, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6 percent to 3,085.43 points.

The Hang Seng index added 1.7 percent to 19,971.18 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.4 percent to 6,818.91.

China's Shandong port trader secures Russian oil deal

China’s Shandong Port International Trade Group, a provincial government-backed commodities and oil trader, has secured a rare shipment of Russian crude oil for arrival into east China this month, according to traders and a company statement.

This marks the first such deal under which a Chinese firm other than Beijing’s national oil giants has directly bought oil from a Russian supplier, as global oil majors and traders phase-out dealing in Russian oil to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a “special operation.”

In a statement posted on the Shandong Port group’s official Wechat account on Tuesday, the company said a 100,000 ton (730,000 barrel) crude oil shipment loaded in recent days was scheduled to arrive at Shandong province in the middle of this month.

Trading sources who closely monitor Russian oil sales to China said the cargo size and the shipping voyage would indicate it is a cargo of ESPO blend, Russia’s flagship export-grade from its Far East port Kozmino.

A company representative declined to comment but said it had secured $85.5 million worth of credit from a Shanghai-based financial institution for the purchase, without mentioning the name of the lender.

Toyota's revenue dips

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday reported a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit, as a sliding yen and solid demand failed to offset the impact of production disruptions caused by a global shortage of chips and China’s COVID restrictions.

The world’s biggest automaker by sales posted an operating profit of 463.8 billion yen ($3.56 billion) in the January-March quarter, well below an average estimate of 521.1 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

It compares with a 689.8 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

Cobalt, nickel, and lithium demand lowering in China

China’s COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the country’s consumption of cobalt, nickel and lithium by disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing, state-backed research house Antaike said.

Across China, automobile plants have reduced or even suspended production, Antaike said, as cities across the country battled to control the virus.

“There has been a relatively large impact on demand, partly because of a fall in battery orders and restrictions on domestic transportation,” said the research house.

One measure to control infection has been a limitation on movement of trucks.

Some producers of battery materials had slashed production by 15-40 percent, strongly reducing demand for their inputs, such as lithium, according to Antaike.

Production for other materials had also declined, it said. 

Output of refined cobalt in April was down 7 percent on March and Nickel cathode output last month was down 5.9 percent from March.

Despite current difficulties, the consultancy expects demand for the minerals to recover because factory activity will gradually return and because most vehicle producers are maintaining annual production targets.

It sees London Metal Exchange nickel prices in the near term fluctuating in the range of $26,000-35,000 per ton and lithium prices recovering from current lows.

China's factory inflation defies global surge

China’s factory-gate inflation eased to a one-year low in April as state-driven production efforts supported supply and COVID-19 lockdowns in key industries cooled demand.

Consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in five months as widespread lockdowns across major cities hit supplies of household items.

The producer price index rose 8.0 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Wednesday, slower than the 8.3 percent rise in March but faster than the 7.7 percent growth tipped by a Reuters poll.

“Producer price inflation will continue to drop back over the coming quarters,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

The slower rise in the PPI was driven by government measures to stabilize commodity prices and increase supply, NBS official Dong Lijuan said in a separate statement.

China’s state planner on Tuesday called for stabilising energy prices and an acceleration in oil and gas exploration and development.

Beijing has targeted daily coal production at 12.6 million tons this year and prioritized energy security in the wake of geopolitical uncertainties caused by the Ukraine conflict.

China’s economy slowed sharply at the beginning of the second quarter, as authorities imposed restrictions to stamp out COVID-19 outbreaks, with Shanghai currently in its sixth week of lockdown.

This led to a rise in the consumer price index, according to Dong.

The CPI gained 2.1 percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace in five months, partly due to food prices, which grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 1.5 percent drop in March.

Annual CPI growth remains well below the government’s annual target of 3 percent this year, a sign consumer price pressures remain relatively contained.

Tight restrictions have taken a toll on China’s economy with export growth slowing to its weakest in almost two years and factory activity contracting at a steeper pace in April.

The central bank said on Monday it would step up support for the real economy, while closely watching domestic inflation and monetary policy adjustments in developed economies. 

The PBOC cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in April with more modest easing steps expected.

RIYADH: Saudi Eastern Province Cement Co.’s profits declined 52 percent during the first quarter as sales fell.

The cement maker’s first-quarter net profit dropped to SR29 million ($7.73 million) from SR60 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

This came in line with a fall in its quarterly revenue which declined from SR217 million to SR161 million.

The company attributed the weak performance to a decrease in a number of elements including cement sales, income from investments, shares of profit in an associate, and other income.

