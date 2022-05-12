Saudi stocks decline as traders struggle to gain ground: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell at the start of the final session of the week as the market sell-off continued with traders struggling to gain ground.

Oil prices continued to fluctuate, with Brent crude reaching $105.24 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $103.17 per barrel, at 10:35 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 0.87 percent at 13,262, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.34 percent to 22,595, as of 10:12 a.m. Saudi time.

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. lost 3.80 percent to lead the fallers, while Naseej International Trading Co. gained 4.60 percent to lead the gainers.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the dominant player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.76 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, rose 0.98 percent, after reporting a 33 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Herfy Food Services Co. edged down 2.52 percent after the company posted a profit surge of 11.5 percent in the first quarter.

The financial sector continued to struggle as Al Rajhi Bank slipped 1.68 percent and Alinma Bank dropped 1.90 percent, while the Saudi National Bank fell 0.52 percent.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. shed 0.12 percent, after it reported a 10 percent increase in quarterly profits, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged 1.16 percent down.