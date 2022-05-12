You are here

  • Home
  • Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
An Israeli rights group says Israel has approved the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank. Above, the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Mar. 10, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh2zm

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes

Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
  • Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967; since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements
  • Construction accelerated in the last few years under former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during Donald Trump’s US administration
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organization said.
The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organization that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.
“This is bad news for Israel and deepens the occupation, making it harder to achieve future peace,” Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.
The report of further expansion comes amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, one day after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklehshe was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.
The United States has said it “strongly” opposes such new construction in the West Bank.
Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.
Since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements that most of the international community regard as illegal.
Last week, US State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter referred to Thursday’s planning meeting, stressing that “Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution.”
The housing plans are scattered throughout a large swathe of the West Bank known as Area C, where Israel exercises military and planning control.
Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem has continued under every Israeli government since 1967.
However, construction accelerated in the last few years under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a significant boom during former president Donald Trump’s US administration, which Palestinians accused of egregious pro-Israel bias.
While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ousted Netanyahu, leading an ideologically diverse coalition, he is the former head of a settler lobby group and opposes Palestinian statehood.
“It’s disappointing that this government that promised change is following similar policies to the government of Netanyahu,” said Ofran.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, said the news Thursday was a “day of celebration for the settler movement.”

Topics: Israel west bank settlements Naftali Bennett Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle-East
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
Middle-East
Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
  • Vatican envoy to UN presents royal couple with 2022 Path to Peace award at gala event
  • Queen Rania praised for focus on education, prioritization of young people
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Vatican’s Path to Peace Foundation has presented Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania with the 2022 Path to Peace award for their promotion of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

Commending the royal couple for a “years-long effort” in promoting peace and interfaith cooperation in the Middle East, Vatican Ambassador to the UN Archbishop Gabriele Caccia made the presentation at the foundation’s 29th annual gala in New York.

The envoy singled out the queen’s focus on education and the prioritization of young people in her work.

He said: “She has long shown concern for the questions of education, connectivity, and cross-cultural dialogue, as well as sustainability, the environment, and migration, which places young people at the heart of solutions and is imbued with a sense of hope.”

King Abdullah said he accepted the award on behalf of “Jordanians, men and women, young people and elders, Muslims and Christians alike.”

Noting that Jerusalem was also home to many Arab Christians, part of the oldest Christian community in the world, he noted that “our journey to peace must travel through Jerusalem,” describing the city as “key to the future and stability that we all seek.”

He added: “Jerusalem should be an anchor for peace and coexistence, not for fear and violence.

“The (world’s most difficult challenges) will be met by drawing on our faith in God, our common humanity, and our will to jointly defeat poverty and despair, and end occupation and injustice.

“(Also), to help refugees everywhere return home, ready to rebuild shattered communities, and renew the hope that young people everywhere so desperately need.”

The monarch called on the international community to work toward a just and lasting peace in the Holy Land through a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an “independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state … living side-by-side with Israel.”

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah Queen Rania Vatican Gabriele Caccia Path to Peace Foundation New York

Related

Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Middle-East
Queen Rania joins unsung heroes in Al Karak for iftar
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza

EU launches €60bn program for investment in Gaza
  • Move part of broader plan for Gaza, West Bank between European Investment Bank, Palestinian Monetary Authority
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The EU will provide €60 billion ($62.58 billion) for economic development in Gaza in a program with the European Investment Bank.

The plan, part of a broader investment strategy that includes the West Bank, was announced by EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti and EU representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff during a visit by EU ambassadors to the region.

The funds will be made available to companies across Gaza through the Palestinian Monetary Authority’s flagship Estimada recovery program in the form of business financing, portfolio guarantees and incentive grants, supporting smaller business and startups.

Dr. Rafat Al-Araj, a representative of the PMA, said: “Improving access to finance by entrepreneurs and businesses here in Gaza is crucial to create jobs, strengthen economic resilience and increase private sector investment.

“The new cooperation between the PMA, the EIB and the EU will transform investment, unlock dedicated financing for young entrepreneurs and help local companies to harness new business opportunities.”

Vigliotti said: “The EIB … is committed to supporting private sector investment here in Gaza, improving access to finance by entrepreneurs by backing new credit lines with local banks and unlocking investment to enhance economic resilience.

“Businesses and entrepreneurs in Gaza will benefit from $50 million new financing and a dedicated €13 million support package under the Palestine Financial Sustainability Programme. This represents the first dedicated EIB support for Gaza business investment.”

Kuhn von Burgsdorff noted that the provisions were crucial given Gaza’s economic predicament, exacerbated by the situation with Israel and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gaza has been through difficult times recently, experiencing the economic fall-out of COVID, the hostilities in May last year and rapidly increasing food, energy prices now. The initiative we present today will support economic recovery and reconstruction efforts across the Gaza Strip,” he added.

The EU delegation was joined by numerous business and political partners from Europe and Gaza as part of the six-day trip.

On Sunday, Vigliotti and EIB President Werner Hoyer will formally open the bank’s first permanent representation to the West Bank and Gaza.

Topics: EU Gaza Investment

Related

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza video
Offbeat
4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian Al-Musaharati keeps age-old tradition alive in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s northern Sinai

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s northern Sinai
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s northern Sinai

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack in Egypt’s northern Sinai
  • Five Egyptian soldiers were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday, the second in a week's time
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted Egypt’s northern Sinai, killing and injuring a number of Egyptian troops.

Five Egyptian military personnel were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday and four others were injured when armed men opened fire at a security post in the coastal area of northeastern Sinai.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s stand and full support for Egypt in its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.

Saudi Arabia extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Egyptian government and people and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The recent attack follows a May 7 ambush at a checkpoint in Sinai that killed 11 Egyptian soldiers and was claimed by Daesh, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Egypt expanded security control over populated coastal areas of northern Sinai since a major counter-insurgency operation was launched in 2018, but sporadic attacks by militants linked to Daesh have continued.

Topics: Sinai Daesh Egypt

Related

Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula
Middle-East
Five Egyptian soldiers killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula
Update Egypt has been battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai since 2013. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Attack on Sinai checkpoint kills 11 Egyptian troops, says army

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes
Updated 12 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes

Lebanese poll hopefuls ‘buying their way to power’ with cash bribes
  • A Shiite voter in Beirut’s second constituency told Arab News that he had been offered $300 if he and his family agreed to vote for a particular businessman
Updated 12 May 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: With Lebanon’s crucial parliamentary elections on Sunday expected to go down to the wire, candidates and party supporters have been accused of trying to buy their way to victory by offering cash bribes to undecided voters.

A Shiite voter in Beirut’s second constituency told Arab News that he had been offered $300 if he and his family agreed to vote for a particular businessman.

The man, who asked to be identified only as Mohammed, said: “Supporters campaigning for their parties call me every day to ask who I will be voting for. I have no idea how they got my number. Some offer ration cards, others money, to either vote for them, or even boycott the elections or cast a blank ballot.”

Mohammed, who has no links with the Amal Movement or Hezbollah, said he is unlikely to vote. “All the parties in power had the opportunity to fulfill their promises, but they have left their people mired in their misery. We will not re-elect them.”

Electoral bribery has long been a problem in Lebanon, despite laws banning the practice, but has become more widespread and visible with the collapse of the national currency and decline in living conditions.

Now, if rumors from the money exchange black market are to be believed, the exchange rate will drop ahead of the elections as parties attempt to buy votes using US currency.

One money changer, who declined to be named, told Arab News: “Electoral spending is expected to rise during the next few days as parties attempt to buy the largest number of votes, through direct bribes.”

People in Beirut have reported that money changers have been stopping passers-by in the street to ask if they want to exchange their dollars.

Many believe the election result will depend on undecided voters or those desperate for money, who will end up voting for the highest bidder.

Lebanese electoral law states: “During the period of the electoral campaign, the provision of services or the payment of funds including the obligations and expenses of candidates shall be prohibited.”

Nadim Abdelmalak, head of Lebanon’s supervisory commission for elections, said recently: “The commission has not received any complaint from any party regarding electoral bribery.”

However, according to the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections, rapidly worsening living conditions are reinforcing the presence of bribery, especially with  about 80 percent of the population facing poverty as a result of the country’s economic crisis.

The unemployment rate is also approaching 40 percent amid a record collapse of the national currency against the dollar, while a freeze on bank withdrawals and the withholding of depositors’ funds are also threatening household budgets.

Ihab, a cab driver and voter in the Beirut’s second district, said that “he doesn’t mind receiving help from any electoral list.”

Many electoral lists offered gas and food vouchers. “They even offered to pay the generator bills and they are now offering to rent my car to transport voters for payment in dollars. I agreed, but I will not vote for anyone.”

LADE said that it had evidence of candidates distributing baby milk in the north of Lebanon, while others have donated solar panels to light roads.

Samer, a voter in the Zahle district, said that “as the electoral battle in the region heats up, the bribes will double and this will manifest on the election day. Those voting in the morning will be less bribed than those voting in the afternoon.”

Bribery appears commonplace in the electoral districts where competition is fierce, especially Beirut I, Beirut II, Zahle, Keserwan, Jbeil, Batroun, Koura, Bsharri, Zgharta and Chouf Aley.

However, the contest seems less heated in regions controlled by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

Mayssa, from the Baalbek–Hermel district, said: “A group from Hezbollah visited our home in the southern suburbs of Beirut and asked about the number of voters in the family. They assured us that transport will be available from Beirut to the district. They didn’t offer anything else.”

With fuel prices at crippling levels, most parties are offering voters in remote areas gas vouchers to cover their driving costs to polling stations.

The cost of refueling a car often exceeds 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($300), which means voters in isolated villages can face a $600 bill to drive back and forth to vote.

Salam, who works in a Beirut hotel, said: “Hezbollah is confident that they will win the elections. That is why they are not urging us to vote for them, although I am reluctant to vote because I no longer believe in anyone.”

Topics: Lebanon parliamentary election bribery Beirut

Related

Special Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea
Middle-East
Sunni preachers in ‘vote to save Lebanon’ plea
UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15
Middle-East
UN chief urges free, transparent elections in Lebanon May 15

Israeli minister pledges full probe into killing of reporter

Israeli minister pledges full probe into killing of reporter
Updated 12 May 2022
AP

Israeli minister pledges full probe into killing of reporter

Israeli minister pledges full probe into killing of reporter
  • Benny Gantz told reporters that Israel has been in touch with US and Palestinian officials
  • While the military initially suggested Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians
Updated 12 May 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister promised a thorough investigation of the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday and asked that Palestinian officials hand over the bullet that killed her.
Benny Gantz told reporters that Israel has been in touch with US and Palestinian officials, and said all parts of the investigation would be made public.
While the military initially suggested Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians, while she was covering an Israel raid in the West Bank, Gantz was more cautious Wednesday evening. “We are trying to figure out exactly what happened....I don’t have final conclusions.”
“I am very sorry for what happened,” Gantz told reporters. “Currently we do not know what was the direct cause of Shireen’s death. We are very decisive to have a full-scale investigation of this process, and we hope to get Palestinian cooperation on this issue. Without the report of the pathological findings and the forensic findings, it would be very hard for us to find out what happened on the ground.”
“We investigated all the troops that were part of the operation,” he added. “So far, we don’t have any final conclusion.”

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Palestine journalist Al Jazeera Israel

Related

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead in West Bank, channel blames Israeli troops
Media
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead in West Bank, channel blames Israeli troops
Special Jordanian journalists stage sit-in after Al-Jazeera journalist killed in Jenin   photos
Media
Jordanian journalists stage sit-in after Al-Jazeera journalist killed in Jenin  

Latest updates

Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.