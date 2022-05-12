Jazan mango production flourishes with 1m trees

JEDDAH: With 1 million mango trees, Jazan farmers have made great strides in expanding their production of tropical fruit for local and international markets.
With this initiative, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s southwestern region has reintroduced itself as a key player on the country’s agricultural development map.
In January 2019, King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, which aims to boost the production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee, and the cultivation of rain-fed crops.
The program also aims to improve the income of small farmers, create jobs, contribute to food security, and sustainable development of all agricultural products.
According to a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency, some 250,000 mango trees produced over 18,000 tons of fruit per annum, as estimated in May 2005. The number of farms increased to over 19,100 in 2022, with 1 million mango trees, at an annual production rate of more than 65,000 tons of fruit.
FASTFACT
According to a report, some 250,000 mango trees produced over 18,000 tons of fruit per annum, as estimated in May 2005. The number of farms increased to over 19,100 in 2022, with 1 million mango trees, at an annual production rate of more than 65,000 tons of fruit.
Mango cultivation is spread over several governorates in the Jazan region. Sabya is home to one of the country’s largest farms, with more than 30,000 trees and an annual production of more than 600 tons.
The region’s Agricultural Research Center has contributed significantly to the development of mango cultivation. The center’s nurseries include the oldest varieties of mango that were planted in 1973 to test whether they would grow well in the region. Other experiments began in 1983, with the introduction of new mango types that were imported from countries including Kenya, Egypt and India.
The imported mango trees that were successfully grown in the region include the special Indian type, Tommy Atkins, Keitt, Kent, and Palmer along with others that produce more than 55 varieties.
The Jazan branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, through the Agricultural Research Center, provides support services to the region’s farmers to help them increase the quality and quantity of their production.
The assistance includes soil and water analysis services to help farmers determine the appropriate crops to be planted, in addition to fertilization, technical instructions and seedlings at low cost.
The Jazan mango production season begins in the middle of March and reaches its peak in May.
Hungarian composer returns to the Kingdom to perform, mentor Saudi students
Gergely Boganyi discusses his creative composing process and insights into the growing music industry in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Hungarian composer and pianist Gergely Boganyi has returned to Saudi Arabia, where he originally drew his inspiration to compose the 33-minute full orchestra symphony dedicated to AlUla.
“You know, it is easy to say that you like a place, and there are several places in the world that I like very much, but there was only one place that I was inspired by, to write a symphonic poem for a full-size orchestra and that was AlUla,” Boganyi said.
The musician and composer has dedicated his career to performing worldwide and passing on his knowledge through mentoring.
Visiting Arab News headquarters in Riyadh, Boganyi discussed his love for performing in the Kingdom, his creative composing process, and his insights into the growing music industry in Saudi Arabia.
Boganyi is also the inventor of the Boganyi piano, the style of which preserves the traditional integrity of the instrument’s structure but uses modern materials such as carbon fiber composite in the design.
Boganyi played his creation in the Kingdom during his first visit.
“After the concert, I was listening to some of the Saudi students, which was an absolutely unique experience, a great action I would have never expected,” Boganyi expressed.
With the cultural and art sector in the Kingdom quickly expanding and empowering young talents, there is so much potential to be discovered.
“Our culture and our life in the world are usually somewhat overcooked sometimes. Therefore, I see a historical chance here where musical education has not been a part of hundreds of years of education,” he added.
When mentoring the Saudi students, the composer saw an “honest” and simple methodology to their performances.
“Well, it was a fantastic experience to see the dedication and the honest attitude of the Saudi students. I was really moved by it straight away,” Boganyi said.
He highlighted that with such talents and simplicity, there is an opportunity to develop something extraordinary in the Kingdom.
“I have seen great developments already since I have been here the last time (in 2019). There is a historic chance to direct musical and educational life in a really powerful way at this moment,” he said.
On his visit to the Kingdom in 2019, Boganyi self-composed a symphony inspired by the beautiful landscapes of AlUla.
“I have visited AlUla, the historical place, city, and surroundings, and I was deeply moved by what I had seen,” he said.
Boganyi composed a symphony dedicated to the four elements of AlUla that he drew inspiration from — the land, flavors and smells, night sky and the rising sun.
“The smells, not only of the food and the coffee which I like very much, but the smell of nature as well,” he stated. “The night, which is silent in the desert, but still there is a mystical message within the silence because the silence is not a dead silence.”
Boganyi also shed light on his creative process.
“Composition is the most complex inspiration, which targets the audience in the first place. So, for example, for the AlUla symphony poem, I was trying to combine the Western musical culture with the Arabic musical flavor and present it in a musically understandable manner,” he said.
The composer aimed to create a “romantic movie approach” to the symphony that developed a spiritual connection to each person.
“The essence of the composition is through the soul of a person, so I need to be very open-minded, but also the soul must be open toward the people that are going to listen to it,” he explained.
The composer dedicated three months, day and night, to the 33-minute symphony.
“I am moved by the power of the scene, of the space and the sand and the dunes and the rock, and then the sun as well, and when it rises it is such an emotional moment, and the fourth movement is like the victory of the light over the darkness,” he said
The composer told Arab News that he was born into a musical family, so he took up the piano and other instruments quickly.
“We are four siblings, and we were all born within five years, so we are very close to each other, and we were all born into the music, so I don’t even remember when I started to play the piano,” Boganyi stated.
“Right away going to the piano and it had such an attraction that I couldn’t resist, and then it was the most natural thing that I became a musician,” he highlighted.
On Tuesday evening, he concluded his visit with his second performance in Riyadh, featuring music by some of the greatest composers, such as Chopin and Liszt.
When asked if he would make any future visits or performances to the Kingdom, he said: “As far as I am concerned, I am ready to come back next week.”
Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, regarding bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.
The message was received by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Burundi counterpart, Albert Shingiro, in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the reception, Prince Faisal thanked the country for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
The two ministers also discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.
Saudi culture minister to head board of directors for Taif development commission
The commission will coordinate the efforts of the various sectors concerned with the development of Taif
It will also develop various sectors and improve quality of life in the governorate
Updated 37 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan will head the board of directors of the new commission to develop Taif, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The board of directors will include Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, Princess Haifa bint Muhammad bin Saud bin Khalid, Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan, Abdulaziz bin Ismail Trabzoni, Dr. Khaled Omar Azzam, and a representative from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.
The commission will coordinate the efforts of the various sectors concerned with the development of Taif, prepare policies, visions, plans, and studies, and stimulate investment in several sectors including agriculture and rural tourism.
It will also develop various sectors, improve quality of life in the governorate, and develop its natural, tourist, heritage and cultural components.
Saudi embassy in UK organizes discussion on pioneer British explorer
The session included an open talk about the attractiveness of the Arabian peninsula to explorers
At the end of the session, Prince Khalid made a speech in which he expressed his gratitude for the participants and the audience
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in London recently organized a discussion on British explorer Cpt. William Shakespear, and the impact of British travelers and explorers on the Arabian Peninsula.
The session was held in the presence of Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK. It was organized on the sidelines of an exhibition titled “The Other Shakespear” at the Royal Geographical Society.
Fahd Al-Samari, secretary-general of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, participated in the discussion alongside Alain Dillon, the British writer and diplomat.
The session included an open talk about the attractiveness of the peninsula to travelers and explorers like Shakespear.
Al-Samari spoke about the effects these travelers and explorers had on Arabia’s relationship with the West, as they transmitted Saudi history and heritage through pictures and reports, which provide a window into the era, preserved in part by the collection of King Abdulaziz.
Dillon discussed the challenges that faced the travelers in crossing one of the most difficult deserts in the world, and what the desert represented for the UK and for them. In addition, he talked about the contributions Shakespear made as a pioneer in exploring Najd where he took many important pictures.
At the end of the session, Prince Khalid made a speech in which he expressed his gratitude for the participants and the audience, and talked about the impact of travelers and explorers and their role in building Saudi-British relations, calling on the audience to read more about Shakespear and his contributions.
The exhibition included some of the oldest photos of the Arabian Peninsula, and of King Abdulaziz and his men, in addition to maps of the north of the peninsula drawn by Shakespear.
The exhibition, hosted by the Royal Geographical Society in London, will continue from May 11 till June 8 daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.