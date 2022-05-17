You are here

I need a shot of tequila for my knee pain, pope jokes
Pope Francis cheers at a child as he leaves at the end of the canonization mass for ten new saints in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican on Sunday. (AP)
  • The pope said: "Do you know what I need for my leg? A bit of tequila"
  • One of the seminarians posted the exchange, which took place at the general audience last Wednesday, on TikTok
VATICAN CITY: His doctors probably don’t agree but Pope Francis thinks a shot of tequila just might help his painful knee.
While his popemobile stopped in St. Peter’s Square at his last general audience, a group of Mexican seminarians shouted out to him, asking how his leg was doing.
“It’s being naughty,” the Argentine pope replied in Spanish. A flare up of pain in his knee and existing leg problems have forced the pope to use a wheelchair at times recently.
One of seminarians then thanked the seated pope for continuing to carry out his duties despite the pain, telling the 85-year-old Francis that his persistence was an example for them as future priests.
Noting that they were Mexican because of the flag they were carrying, the pope said: “Do you know what I need for my leg? A bit of tequila.”
After much laughter, one of them shouted back: “If one day we go to Santa Marta, we’ll bring you a bottle,” referring to the guest house where Francis lives in the Vatican.
One of the seminarians, Rodrigo Fernández de Castro, posted the exchange, which took place at the general audience last Wednesday, on TikTok.

Tinder Swindler’s Scandinavian victims to speak at the Arab Women Forum in Dubai

Norwegian TV star Cecilie Fjellhøy and Swedish business owner Pernilla Sjöholm were the Tinder Swindler's victims. (Supplied)
Norwegian TV star Cecilie Fjellhøy and Swedish business owner Pernilla Sjöholm were the Tinder Swindler's victims. (Supplied)
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Tinder Swindler’s Scandinavian victims to speak at the Arab Women Forum in Dubai

Norwegian TV star Cecilie Fjellhøy and Swedish business owner Pernilla Sjöholm were the Tinder Swindler's victims. (Supplied)
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two women who were defrauded by Simon Leviev — notoriously known as the Tinder Swindler — are to speak at the Arab Women Forum in Dubai next week.

Norwegian TV personality Cecilie Fjellhøy and Swedish business owner Pernilla Sjöholm rose to fame after the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler” told the story of how they were swindled by the Israeli conman through the popular dating app Tinder.

Leviev emotionally manipulated Fjellhøy, Sjöholm and others into giving him millions of dollars to support his lavish lifestyle and, as he claimed, to escape his “enemies.” Reports show that Leviev conned his victims out of more than $10 million.

The Arab Women Forum – a thought leadership platform for women — is taking place in Dubai on May 17 and will form part of the annual “Top CEO” awards and conference event organized on May 17 and May 18 by the Dubai-based publisher and event management company, Special Edition.

Julien Hawari, CEO of Special Edition, told Arab News he was fascinated by the strength the women showed in fighting a man with a long scamming experience.

Arab News is cooperating with the annual women-focused forum as its exclusive media partner. The event is held at a time of significant social change in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both countries have seen major reforms in recent years, including unprecedented freedoms granted to women in Saudi Arabia and the establishment of a gender balance council in the UAE.

The editorial cooperation includes moderating, participation, and special coverage of the event which also features leading international female executives and policymakers.

Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency

Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency

Lebanese activists launch mock ‘lollar’ currency
  • The Lebanese Transparency Association (LTA) decided to take the joke to the streets, with a stunt encouraging people to use “lollars” for the day
  • The “monetary disobedience” campaign, entitled “Currency of Corruption,” encourages people to print their own “funny money” at home
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese activists Friday rolled out mock banknotes featuring paintings of a gutted central bank or the Beirut port explosion to denounce high-level corruption that has helped to wreck the country.
The collapse of the Lebanese pound and frozen bank accounts have left Lebanon with a confusing currency system, with a multitude of exchange rates applying to various situations in daily life.
The dollars stuck in accounts that citizens can only withdraw in Lebanese pounds at a fraction of their original value are known locally as “lollars.”
With parliamentary elections two days away, the Lebanese Transparency Association (LTA) decided to take the joke to the streets, with a stunt encouraging people to use “lollars” for the day.
The “monetary disobedience” campaign, entitled “Currency of Corruption,” encourages people to print their own “funny money” at home and try to use it as a means of raising awareness.
“We will not adapt to this mockery anymore, we are #NotPayingThePrice,” the LTA said in a statement unveiling the campaign and its hashtag.
The mock banknotes feature paintings by acclaimed Lebanon-based artist Tom Young depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon in recent years, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires, solid waste pollution and shortages.
On one of Beirut’s main squares Friday, organizers installed a fake ATM from which passers-by could withdraw “lollars.”
LTA communications officer Hazar Assi said the campaign was aimed at reminding voters that their current plight was to blame on the country’s corrupt hereditary leaders.
“When people vote, they should make a choice based on accountability and rejecting the corruption that is affecting all of our lives,” she said.
Lebanon’s traditional sectarian parties will seek extend their stranglehold on power in parliamentary elections on Sunday but a new generation of independent candidates are hoping for a breakthrough.

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
  • "Top Gun: Maverick" earned a 96% positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website among 57 reviews as of Thursday
  • The movie debuts in theaters on May 27
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone to bring a “Top Gun” sequel to the screen, and the first reviews from movie critics said it was well worth the wait.
“Top Gun: Maverick” earned a 96 percent positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website among 57 reviews as of Thursday. The movie debuts in theaters on May 27.
Cruise returns in the film as Pete Mitchell, the cocky Navy pilot, codenamed Maverick, who has never risen through the ranks because of his penchant for bucking authority.
Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press called the movie “a textbook example of how to make a sequel.”
“The movie satisfies with one foot in the past by hitting all the touchstones of the first film,” Kennedy said, “and yet stands on its own.”
Box office analysts project the movie from Paramount Pictures will rank as one of the biggest box office hits of the summer.
The movie had been scheduled for release in June 2020, but Paramount delayed its debut multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critics said the movie offers thrilling flight scenes, an emotional story and strong performances by supporting cast including Miles Teller, who plays the son of Goose, Maverick’s partner who died in the original 1986 film.
But most of the praise was reserved for Cruise.
“It’s a fresh-faced gloss on the original ... powered, like the original, by a star who’ll simply never stop being a star,” wrote K. Austin Collins of Rolling Stone.
Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly said the movie “belongs in almost every scene to Cruise.”
“At this point in his career, he’s not really playing characters so much as variations on a theme — the theme being, perhaps, The Last Movie Star,” she said. “And in the air up there, he stands alone.”

Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’

Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’
Updated 12 May 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’

Man ‘broke off engagement over fiancee’s botched cosmetic surgery’
  • Wife-to-be sued polyclinic and surgeon for $111,000 over disfigured nose
  • Medical experts’ committee holds clinic liable for woman’s permanent disability
Updated 12 May 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A man broke off his engagement with his wife-to-be after botched cosmetic surgery to her nose left her with disfigured facial features.
The Arab woman, who also quit her job and lost interest in marriage, took the Dubai-based polyclinic and the surgeon to Civil Court demanding $111,000 in compensation against her physical, emotional, moral and financial damages.
In 2020, the complainant visited the polyclinic in Umm Suqeim area seeking minor plastic surgery where the surgeon treated her with a Botox injection and a small filler to reduce the size of her nose.
A day later she revisited the clinic complaining of a swollen nose and headache. The surgeon told her to treat the problem with ice. As her pain increased and the swelling worsened, she returned to the polyclinic where the same doctor gave her two injections, pain-killers, and an ointment to treat the wrinkling and black lesions in her face.
Several weeks later, the surgeon called the woman into the clinic to meet with another surgeon, who cleaned the injection spot, which had turned into a scab, and treated it with ointment and a bandage.
Court records obtained by Arab News said the fiancee felt ill while heading back home in a taxi and suffered severe bleeding before the driver took her to the nearest government hospital.
In 2021, after a medical report confirmed that she had been subject to malpractice, the woman filed a complaint against the polyclinic and the surgeon before the Dubai Public Prosecution.
Prosecutors commissioned a committee of health experts from the Dubai Healthcare Authority to examine the case. The committee decided that the surgeon committed a medical malpractice and was accountable for causing a 10 percent permanent disability to the complainant’s nose that, according to documents, became disfigured.
According to the committee’s findings, the surgeon was unfamiliar with certain technicalities that any doctor with the same specialty would be expected to understand.
The health experts committee also deemed the polyclinic liable since it permitted the “incompetent surgeon” to treat the Arab woman and cause her a permanent disfigurement.
In her civil lawsuit before the court, the plaintiff said her fiance ended their engagement after her face was disfigured, and she later suffered a mental and emotional breakdown, quit her job and lost hope that she would ever marry.
In December, the primary court ruled against the defendants and ordered them to pay $14,000 in compensation.
The claimant appealed the primary verdict before the Appellate Court that upheld the previous judgment in April.
Court sources told Arab News that the appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision
  • Their entry "Stefania", sung in Ukrainian, fuses rap with traditional folk music and is a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother
  • The bookmakers have made it the clear favourite for the annual contest based on the plight of Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February
Updated 12 May 2022
Reuters

TURIN, Italy: Kalush Orchestra are aiming to “lift the spirits” of their fellow Ukrainians by riding a wave of public support to win the Eurovision Song Contest in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday night.
Their entry “Stefania,” sung in Ukrainian, fuses rap with traditional folk music and is a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk’s mother.
The bookmakers have made it the clear favorite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million, based on the plight of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February.
“Any victory in any aspect is very important for Ukraine these days, so winning the Eurovision Song Contest of course would lift the spirits of so many Ukrainians while we don’t have much good news these days,” Psiuk told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
The band takes its name from the Western Ukrainian city of Kalush. It finished second in the country’s national song contest but replaced winner Alina Pash after controversy over a visit she made to Crimea in 2015, a year after it was annexed by Russia.
“We are here to showcase Ukrainian culture because attempts are being made these days to kill Ukrainian culture, and we want to show that Ukrainian culture is alive, it’s unique, and it has its own beautiful signature,” Psiuk added.
One of the regular band members has stayed behind in Ukraine to help defend Kyiv, according to Psiuk, who added that he planned to return home after Eurovision and resume work with a volunteer group trying to find accommodation and medicine for his compatriots.
“Even here, outside Ukraine, we are worried about our family members that stay there, and you wake up every morning without being sure whether everyone you love is still alive and where another missile could hit,” he added.
Russia, which says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine, has been excluded from the contest this year.
Italy is hosting after winning last year with Maneskin’s rocky “Zitti e Buoni” (Shut Up and Behave).
The contest is decided by a combination of votes by the official jury and viewers from participating nations.
Eurovision fans, converging on Turin for an event that combines glitz, energy and a fair dollop of eccentricity, welcome the chance to let their hair down.
“Eurovision is like a bridge to that normal life we had before the war started,” Vitalii Lirnyk, a member of the official Ukrainian Eurovision fan club, said in Turin.
“And maybe, for like a couple of minutes, for an hour a day, we can just feel safe and normal,” added Lirnyk, who has lived in the United States for the past few years.

