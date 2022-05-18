You are here

Saudi Arabia on a path of transformation around female inclusion, says Mohammed Abudawood

Saudi Arabia on a path of transformation around female inclusion, says Mohammed Abudawood
Mohammed H A Abudawood, executive chairman of M Abudawood Group, said the diversification which is currently happening in Saudi Arabia will help the economy. (AN Photo)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is currently going through a huge transformation when it comes to women’s inclusion, according to Mohammed H A Abudawood, executive chairman of M Abudawood Group.

Speaking at the Top CEO forum currently being held in Dubai, the business leader suggested people across the world are not realizing the trajectory of change in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is now opening up in terms of diversification.

He said the diversification which is currently happening in Saudi Arabia will help the economy, as more non-oil sectors will flourish in the Kingdom.

While talking about rising costs, Abudawood noted the elasticity of financing and labor sectors will give companies the ability to control costs. He also pointed out that the consumers will always look at the prices and will compare with competitors.

According to Abudawood, the primary reasons for inflation are supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19, an increase in raw material costs, and coal prices. 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 TOPCEO22 economy Dubai diversification

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat down; Copper prices fall on global slowdown worries

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat down; Copper prices fall on global slowdown worries
RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar recovered slightly, piling pressure on greenback-priced bullion alongside firm Treasury yields and an aggressive inflation stance by the US Federal Reserve chief.

Spot gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,810.49 per ounce, by 0557 GMT. 

US gold futures slipped 0.6 percent to $1,808.10.

Silver down, Platinum up

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $21.57 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $953.32. 

Palladium eased 0.5 percent to $2,041.87.

Wheat down

US wheat futures fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday on profit-taking after two sessions of gains, but soybeans edged higher to hit a more than two-week high, while corn was on track for a second session of decline.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.7 percent at $12.56 a bushel, as of 0123 GMT.

CBOT soybeans edged up 0.1 percent to $16.79 bushel, extending gains into a seventh session.

CBOT corn shed 0.3 percent to $7.98-1/2 a bushel, retreating after touching a two-week high on Monday.

Copper falls

Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as bets of big US rate hikes following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, and a recent batch of weak economic readings from China put the focus back on global economic growth concerns.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $9,263 a ton, as of 0713 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week high of $9,434 on Tuesday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 0.4 percent at $10,574.69.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities Gold silver Platinum wheat

Saudi stocks opened on a positive note for a fourth day: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opened on a positive note for a fourth day: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened on a positive note once again as more earnings were released early Wednesday, easing investors’ concerns.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 50 percent to reach 12,753, while the parallel market, Nomu, started almost unchanged at 22,679, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. grew 3.47 percent to lead the gainers, after reporting a profit surge of 675 percent in the first quarter.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.49 percent.

The Saudi Electricity Co. dropped 3.17 percent, after it reported a 10 percent decline in quarterly profit.

Methanol Chemicals Co. rose 1.66 percent, after it reported a 244 percent spike in profits in the first quarter.

Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co. edged down 4.26 percent to lead the fallers.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.25 percent, and Alinma Bank added 0.81 percent.

Brent crude settled at $112.46 a barrel, and US WTI crude traded at $113.29 a barrel, as of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Banks hesitant to fund creative ideas, says Al Ahli Holding Group CEO

Banks hesitant to fund creative ideas, says Al Ahli Holding Group CEO
RIYADH: Banks are hesitant to provide funds for creative media ideas, said Mohamed Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, during the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18. 

He noted that the Middle East region lacks a collaborative effort between banking systems and creative projects. 

Khammas also made it clear that businesses cannot always rely on the government to step in to support, and at times, they require the assistance of banks, which is not happening in the region now, especially for creative industries. 

During his talk, he also urged banks to fund new products and creative ideas in the region. 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 TOPCEO22 Dubai economy

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales

Saudi developer Dar Alarkan sees 675% profit spike in Q1 on higher sales
RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. saw its profit spike by 675 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm's profits hit SR221 million ($59 million), compared to SR29 million during the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 192 percent to SR1.6 billion for the quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed its improved performance mainly to higher property sales and reduced operating expenses and finance costs.

 

Topics: real estate Dubai UAE Saudi Arabia luxury real estate

Geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 big issues the world is facing: Commercial Bank of Kuwait CEO

Geopolitical tensions and Covid-19 big issues the world is facing: Commercial Bank of Kuwait CEO
DUBAI: The ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine, along with the Covid-19 pandemic are among the big issues that the world is facing right now, according to Elham Mahfouz, CEO of Commercial Bank of Kuwait. 

While speaking at the Top CEO forum in Dubai on May 18, she noted that GCC countries are producing nations, while there are several other countries that live on subsidized bread, which makes geopolitical tensions a serious issue for the whole world. 

Mahfouz said that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call, and it made us see the world from a different perspective. 

The CEO added that the sudden fluctuation in wheat and gas prices after the Ukrainian invasion was totally unexpected. 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 Dubai economy CEO

