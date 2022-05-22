Saudi FM receives South Sudan president’s security adviser

Saudis are natural-born storytellers, says Saudi Film Commission CEO
Abdullah Al-Eyaf discusses the importance of Saudi talent during the 75th Cannes Film Festival
Lama Alhmawi
CANNES: Abdullah Al-Eyaf, the CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, aims to drive the Saudi film industry by fostering an environment for young Saudi filmmakers to develop their passions and talents.
During a panel discussion hosted on Sunday in the March du Film pavilion in Cannes, Al-Eyaf expressed his vision for Saudi youth filmmakers and the important role they play in the industry.
“We in the commission strongly believe in the filmmakers in Saudi, actually they are the reason behind all that we do,” Al-Eyaf said.
The Kingdom’s film industry is bursting with talent and passion from Saudi filmmakers, writers, and artisans. What is needed now is the strong support from an entity to facilitate that growth. This is where the Saudi Film Commission plans to come into play.
The Saudi Film Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, has conducted numerous outreach and education programs to help Saudi filmmakers in the industry through masterclasses, workshops and training.
According to the CEO, Saudis play a pivotal role in the industry’s growth on a global and local level.
“These young filmmakers started before the commission was established and they will continue with or without the film commission that’s why we think the industry will not be built in Saudi without these filmmakers,” Al-Eyaf said.
With many blockbusters films showing an interest in shooting in the Kingdom, doors are opening for Saudi production teams, special effects artists, actors and many more talents to contribute to the industry.
Therefore the commission is striving to establish a wider creative opportunity for Saudi talent through partnerships and representation in global film festivals such as the Cannes festival.
Through the organizations and initiatives of the Saudi Film Commission, the Saudi presence during the Cannes Film Festival has only grown stronger since the 74th Cannes film festival held in 2021.
It is known that Saudi Arabia has a wealth of locations through its 13 diverse provinces. During the initial days of the festival, this is what attracted many producers and filmmakers to the Saudi pavilion to learn more.
Al-Eyaf said that Saudis are natural-born storytellers; what is needed now is to support and empower them throughout the film sector.
“We really appreciate what they are doing and our only role is to support them and to have Saudi Arabia as a friendly environment for filmmakers to create their films and tell their stories to the world and to Saudi,” Al-Eyaf said.
The Saudi Film Commission aims to expand and strengthen the Saudi film industry on a local and global level through partnerships, investment and educational empowerment.
During the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the Saudi pavilion welcomed some of the biggest global names in the film industry — producers, directors and actors — to partner on Saudi film projects.
The commission’s role isn’t only to support Saudi talents but it’s also to foster a community where directors explore collaborative initiatives from filming in Saudi to creating films with some of the many Saudi talents in the sector.
In January the commission launched the third phase of the “Film Makers” program that took students through sets of comprehensive training workshops that were spread throughout the Kingdom.
“We have already contacted hundreds (of Saudi filmmakers) via either training programs, grants or the fund that we launched a couple of years ago,” the CEO said.
The commission has developed an incentive package for local and international filmmakers to establish the Kingdom as a global hub for film, creative production and industry talent.
Saudi Arabia re-elected president of ALECSO’s executive council
Members agreed on importance of maintaining council’s new and advanced vision
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been unanimously re-elected to chair the executive council of the Tunis-based Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization until 2024.
The decision was made by members of ALECSO’s executive council after the 26th session of the general conference, which concluded its activities on Saturday.
Council members expressed their appreciation for the positive results achieved and the complementary work of the executive council during the past 10 months.
They unanimously agreed on the importance of maintaining the council’s new and advanced vision and reiterated that the accomplishments represented an important shift in the council's history toward strengthening its role in supporting the organization and its programs to serve its orientation in the Arab world, as it had worked on several initiatives that strengthened joint Arab action.
The decision to re-elect the Kingdom came after the appreciation of the general conference for the efforts made by the executive council under the Kingdom’s stewardship, which executed its tasks according to a clear methodology and spirit based on integrated work between the executive board and administration of ALECSO.
The Arab ministers praised the initiative of the Saudi representative and chairman of ALECSO's executive council, Hani Al-Moqbil, to develop the council’s road map, which was put together with a transparent methodology based on the involvement of countries in building a common Arab vision to support and enable the organization to achieve its goals.
Al-Moqbil extended his appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their constant support, empowerment, and care, which was reflected in the Saudi role and its presidency of the executive council to contribute to a beneficial impact and supportive action for the development of ALECSO.
He also thanked Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who is also the chairman of the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, for his support, guidance, supervision, and harnessing of capabilities which gave direct and significant support throughout the Saudi presidency which helped it in serving its goals with all Arab countries.
Al-Moqbil also thanked the Arab countries and members of the ALECSO executive council for their re-election of the Kingdom and for renewing their confidence in the results that had been achieved during the past 10 months.
He added that this could only have been achieved through the spirit of teamwork and keenness to develop the organization's activities and constructive participation in adopting decisions and organizing tracks of action to reach the best possible results to contribute to achieving the goals of the organization, and to promote building dialogue and cooperation thus serving the organization’s joint work among the countries.
Al-Moqbil said: “Saudi Arabia, in its presidency of the executive council, worked to oversee the interests of the countries by listening to their proposals, observations, and visions to ensure that they are reflected on the ground and implemented in stages. The countries will work with greater effort and higher interest in taking care of the organization's interests."
Two Holy Mosque chief announces initiative for gifted students
Al-Sudais stressed in his speech that the presidency was keen on supporting talented and distinguished students
He announced an annual competition under the auspices of the presidency for talented students
Arab News
JEDDAH: Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, has announced an initiative for gifted students in coordination with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
The coordination between the general presidency and Mawhiba aims to contract a partnership or memorandum of understanding to develop and encourage local talent to become an integral part of the world stage.
Al-Sudais stressed in his speech that the presidency was keen on supporting talented and distinguished students as its goal was to maximize its partnerships with the education system.
Following the triumphs of the Saudi delegation at the International Science and Engineering Fair 2022 earlier this month, members of the decorated team and their families were hosted by the presidency to perform Umrah on May 21.
ISEF 2022 saw the participation of pre-college students from around the world showcase innovation in scientific research and advancement. Dozens of Saudi students scooped awards at the exhibition.
Al-Sudais applauded their accomplishments and he spoke more about the presidency's links with the education sector.
“What the talented team achieved by all standards is considered an unprecedented global achievement at ISEF 2022, by achieving 22 international awards, including best project award, 15 major awards, and six special awards, outperforming students from 85 countries.
“The presidency has dispatched a large number of people abroad for academic studies with the aim of developing their educational and academic capabilities, as well as urging researchers and graduate students to harness technology and digitization in the service of pilgrims and visitors through specialized research, elaborate studies, and support for creators and inventors.”
He said that talented students would be able to register their inventions and develop their proposals, and he encouraged younger generations to be a part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation in various fields through school curricula and quarterly activity sessions.
He added that partnerships were important, especially considering that the two colleges of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah had more than 1,000 students from more than 50 countries.
Al-Sudais announced an annual competition under the auspices of the presidency for talented students through their participation in any development work presented to the Two Holy Mosques.
He also announced a cooperation initiative between the presidency and the education sector to enable students to volunteer in any field the presidency needed to serve the Two Holy Mosques.
Saudi Arabia reiterates its commitment to protecting rights of workers
Official highlights strong labor partnership between the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has developed three policies to increase the protection of workers’ rights, Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister of Human Resource and Social Development (HRSD) for Control and Development of Work Environment has said. Alharbi was speaking on the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum at the UN between May 17 and 20, 2022, in New York.
Alharbi participated as keynote speaker in a session on labor mobility and human rights and how to improve labor migration governance for migrant workers in the Middle East.
The event highlighted the strong partnership between the Philippines, as the labor-sending country, and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, as countries of destination. It also served to review the goal of enhancing the availability and flexibility of pathways for regular migration, facilitating fair recruitment and safeguard conditions to ensure decent work.
Alharbi emphasized the necessity of enhancing international collaboration to ensure safe, and orderly migration by harmonizing national policies and establishing bilateral and multilateral partnerships.
The three polices that he mentioned were the National Policy for Occupational Health and Safety; the National Policy to Ban Child Labor; and the National Policy to Abolish Forced Labor.
He discussed the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives connected to expatriate security, highlighting accomplishments such as their protection during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vision's proactive role in covering several of the Global Compact for Migration goals.
He said that Saudi Arabia has signed 23 agreements with labor-exporting countries, the contents of which are per international standards, to ensure a partnership based on the promotion of human rights between employees and employers.
He also spoke of several initiatives launched by the Kingdom, stemming from its strategic objectives to improve the working and living conditions of expatriates and to attract international competencies, such as the initiative to improve contractual relationships and the vocational examination program. It also sought to activate new types of visas to meet market needs and provide more flexible options to attract skilled workers.
He stressed the Kingdom's initiatives to protect expatriate rights, such as the wage protection system that monitors employer’s compliance, the labor contracts electronic authentication program that allows workers to approve the terms of their contracts through a unified platform, the “Weddy” program to settle labor disputes, and the labor initiative.
WEF president lauds Saudi reforms, ‘strong delegation’ attending Davos
Borge Brende says forum working with Kingdom on gender equality, skill acceleration and increasing competitiveness
KSA can improve on issues related to tax system and red tape, says the former Norwegian FM
Arab News
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: The president of the World Economic Forum has welcomed the “strong” Saudi delegation to its annual meeting in Davos and lauded the reforms taking place in the Kingdom. Borge Brende also disclosed that the Geneva-based organization is considering taking the Middle East and North Africa regional summit, if it returns, to Riyadh.
“We really appreciate the strong delegation we have from Saudi Arabia in Davos. We have seven key ministers, including the foreign minister and the finance minister, with us in Davos,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of Arab News’ “Frankly Speaking,” the video show which features interviews with leading policymakers and business leaders.
As a regular visitor to the Kingdom, Brende, a former foreign minister of Norway, outlined the major changes he has witnessed over the course of his visits.
“Compared to when I visited the Kingdom for the first time decades ago, the situation for women now in Saudi Arabia is very different,” he told Arab News.
“You see them driving. When you come to hotels or restaurants, you see women being a natural part of society. And we know that also at the universities, more than 60 percent of the students are women. This is very important, and I think this shows the new leadership.”
Among other momentous changes underway in Saudi Arabia, Brende described the “investments in diversifying the economy, the new technologies, and education and skills” as important.
“I do see willingness to be very serious in investing the additional resources and revenues coming from the energy sector in diversifying the economy, and also building a very solid sovereign wealth fund,” he said.
He sees parallels between what is happening in the Kingdom and the experience of his home country, Norway, which has used its sovereign wealth fund to invest in education and better conditions for industries.
“This will give a very solid foundation for the years to come when oil and gas revenues will peak. That money should be invested in diversification, education, skills, infrastructure and in the green transition that we will see happening in Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that “the huge investment now in renewables and solar is unparalleled.”
As for the role the Kingdom could play in the context of the economic changes underway in the region, Brende said: “Saudi Arabia needs to produce higher up in the value chain in the years to come, where also you inject more technology into the production.”
He added: “There are areas still where Saudi Arabia can improve … the tax system and red tape. I know that the finance minister is very serious on this, and that collaboration is something that we would like even to take further.”
Recalling his visit to the World Economic Center in Riyadh a year ago when the WEF opened its Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Saudi Arabia, he said: “I am seeing so much progress when it comes to technologies.”
He added: “We have initiatives related to accelerating gender equality, which should be one of the next steps. We also have a skills accelerator where we have a playbook on how to also reskill and upskill people that are currently not in the educational system. We also have work on enhancing the competitiveness of a country.”
Brende appeared on “Frankly Speaking” on the eve of the first in-person WEF annual meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time that the event is being held in Davos in May.
Shortly before the pandemic hit, the WEF announced in January 2020 that its MENA regional summit would take place in the Kingdom that year. Asked if such an event was still on the table, Brende said that the WEF had not been able to take up any of its original meetings because of “unpredictability related to the pandemic.”
Going forward, he said: “It’s about time also that we go to the Kingdom. If we resume the regional meetings as we had them in the past, that’s to be seen. We are very much looking forward to coming back to Riyadh.”