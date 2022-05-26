Metaverse-into-reality event Metacon to take place in Dubai this month

DUBAI: The first edition of Metacon, a one-of-a-kind “metaverse into reality” pop culture convention, is set to take place on May 28 and 29 in Dubai with tickets being sold as non-fungible tokens.

Each ticket comes with a Metacon One NFT Token, giving visitors always-on access to exclusive NFT drops, satellite events, networking sessions and more at Metacon and upcoming events.

The event aims to highlight the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, eSports, NFTs, Web3, art, music and entertainment. Metacon will be divided into four zones: MetaStage, MetaConnect, MetaArena and MetaSpaces.

MetaStage will host sessions and panel discussions on the hottest topics about the metaverse; MetaConnect will feature workshops focused on practical and useful tips on kick-starting one’s blockchain journey; MetaSpaces will function as an exhibition zone, and MetaArena will be dedicated to eSports and blockchain gaming.

The MetaStage will bring together speakers such as Dr. Marwan Al-Zarouni, member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Centre, and Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games. The panels include topics like “Metaverse Real Estate versus Traditional Real Estate by Damac Properties,” “Ethereum Towers and Master Ventures,” “The Metaverse and How it Can Save our Climate Crisis,” and “Play-to-Earn: The Future of Gaming.”

The event will also host the Metavator Challenge, a pitch competition and the first-of-its-kind platform for innovators in the metaverse, NFT, gaming and Web3, with prizes including AED 75,000 ($20,400) in cash, NFTs, mentorship support and investor connections.

The MetaArena stage will see eight international guilds competing in the first-ever blockchain, multi-game eSports tournament featuring titles such as “Axie Infinity,” “Thetan Arena” and “Spider Tank” with a $50,000 cash prize pool.

Metacon is organized by OnChain Events, the brainchild of Abdelrahman Mohammed, one of the UAE’s eSports pioneers who currently sits on the advisory board for the Emirates eSports Federation; Kyle Chasse, a cryptocurrency industry veteran and technology entrepreneur, and Domain Entertainment, a pop culture consultancy firm created by the co-founders of events such as the Middle East Film and Comic Con and ANI:ME.

“We now see ourselves at the exact spot when we first came together in 2010, at a time when pop culture was only consumed by a small eager community that was excited to discover, learn and grow together,” said Somaya Soeryadiredja, managing partner of Domain Entertainment.

“A lot of heart and hard work went into building events into well-loved IPs in the region, and we hope to create the same love for the metaverse through Metacon,” she added.