Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage

realme’s series 9 — with standout design and trailblazing features — launches in Saudi Arabia

realme recently unveiled its latest smartphones — two devices from its hero product line, the numbered series 9 Pro — and the 9i, the first in the realme 9 series, offering trailblazing features, and fueling a mid-segment race in the Saudi smartphone market.

Madhav Sheth, vice president of realme and president of realme International Business Group, mentioned during the launch that "realme had knocked the Kingdom’s door in 2020 but it was not a very good time to begin due to the pandemic, which had significantly affected different market segments and had placed unprecedented stress on the production and supply chains, disrupting transport and logistics services in all sectors. However, in 2022, we see some new indications, including the efficient management of the pandemic when compared to 2020, in addition to strong user demand for 5G."

He added: "According to the research company Counterpoint, realme has become one of the major 5G smartphone brands in the past two years. In 2021, realme’s 5G products were embraced by global users, with 165 percent shipment growth in Q4, which is the highest annual growth among tier-1 smartphone brands. Saudi Arabia is one of the most important 5G markets. We saw strong user demand for trendy and new technology. This is the reason why realme is bringing the latest 9 series to the Kingdom, featuring the latest Sony IMX 766 camera sensor, 60W charging, and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

Based on realme’s 5G ambition, we propose an “All-in 5G” goal for the new realme 9 Pro+ and realme 9 Pro. It is not only the first launch of the latest MediaTek D920 processor globally, but it also brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon into a new price segment with powerful 5G performance."

During the launch, Madhav Sheth also mentions that the design of the realme 9 series is another feature that users asked for. "Though 5G models are priced highly, the design of these are usually very similar. Users are eager to get a “standout design” with new technology on their next 5G smartphone, based on our observations globally. The shift in design of the realme 9 series is a new innovation to provide users with two colors in one model. Irrespective of the 5G ambition or outstanding design, one of our important goals for the realme 9 series in the Kingdom is to show more options, definitely better options in our opinion, for the 5G smartphone.”

About realme’s future plans, he said, "In 2022, realme aims to become one of the top 5 smartphone brands in the Saudi market, by bringing a mixed product portfolio to the Saudi market. From the entry level C-series, popular hero product line — the numbered series — and the most premium flagship models, the GT series, there are several models that will be launched in the Saudi market this year.

Stepping up to match the advanced development of the 5G network in the Saudi market, we will concentrate on equipping devices with a 5G chipset, targeting the more than 60 percent penetration of 5G devices in the Kingdom. realme’s brand vision is to be a “5G popularizer.

Aside from bringing a comprehensive range of smartphone models to the Saudi market, we will also launch various AIoT products, such as realme PAD, realme Book and realme Buds Q2."