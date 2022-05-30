Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), in collaboration with Euroland, launched a new webpage serving investor relations, to strengthen the company’s engagement with investors, in addition to raising awareness about the company’s activities in the Saudi stock exchange market, known as Tadawul.
The new IR webpage includes several new and enhanced tools and reports that add significant insights to the company’s shareholders, analysts and executives. It is designed to give a more mobile-friendly experience, allowing users to easily navigate through the company information and data, and event calendar, in a fully interactive and data-rich environment.
Tawuniya’s chief financial officer Dr. Ammr Kurdi said: “Tawuniya strives to provide the greatest digital services to its consumers and shareholders, in line with the principle of transparency. Our intent is to increase shareholders’ access to useful information and enhance information transparency, attract local and international investors, and improve performance, all in keeping with the Kingdom’s vision to grow the insurance sector.”
He added: “Among the new features the webpage contains is a subscription center, where subscribers will receive email alerts to key events including the quarterly earnings webcasts and AGM notifications and publications, such as annual reports and quarterly results, and share price alerts.”
The new IR webpage is structured to provide easy access to key facts and figures, financial performance information, share information, earnings calls and materials, dividend information, company announcements and analyst coverage.
The page also features an immersive stock chart that provides an interactive experience for investors, allowing them to access key data and comparative analysis for market indices and industry peers.
In addition, the new webpage provides investment return information, dividend history, dividend calculator, contact information, recommendations and consensus estimates.